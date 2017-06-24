República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior Instituto Universitario Politéc...
Definición del Mantenimiento Industrial Son todas las actividades necesarias para mantener el equipo e instalaciones en co...
Departamento del Mantenimiento Industrial La existencia de un Departamento de Mantenimiento dentro de una empresa se justi...
Definición de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial La Administración del Mantenimiento consiste en planear, diri...
Ventajas de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Se reducen las fallas de la maquinaria y por consiguiente los t...
Ventajas de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Calcular con bastante exactitud, los costos por concepto de Man...
Etapas de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Inventario: Esto nos permite establecer las cantidades y especifi...
Sistema del Mantenimiento Industrial El sistema de mantenimiento se divide en tres actividades o tipos fundamentales, cada...
El concebir una máquina como un medio y no como un fin, permite orientar de manera correcta las actividades de mantenimien...
Administracion del mantenimiento industrial egdimar cardozo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Administracion del mantenimiento industrial egdimar cardozo

43 views

Published on

mantenimiento industrial

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Administracion del mantenimiento industrial egdimar cardozo

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión COL –Sede Ciudad Ojeda Autora Egdimar Cardozo
  2. 2. Definición del Mantenimiento Industrial Son todas las actividades necesarias para mantener el equipo e instalaciones en condiciones adecuadas para la función que fueron creadas; además de mejorar la producción buscando la máxima disponibilidad y confiabilidad de los equipos e instalaciones. El mantenimiento esta basado en los principios como: Respeto para todos los empleados y funcionarios, buen liderazgo, trabajo en equipo compartiendo responsabilidades, compromiso con la seguridad y medio ambiente, propiciar ambiente de responsabilidad donde se desarrolle conocimientos y habilidades.
  3. 3. Departamento del Mantenimiento Industrial La existencia de un Departamento de Mantenimiento dentro de una empresa se justifica porque permite asegurar la disponibilidad de edificios, máquinas y servicios brindados por éstas, que se necesitan en diferentes partes de una organización para desarrollar sus funciones a una tasa óptima de rendimiento sobre la inversión, ya sea que esta inversión se encuentre en maquinaria, en materiales o en recursos humanos.
  4. 4. Definición de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial La Administración del Mantenimiento consiste en planear, dirigir y controlar los recursos (personas, equipos, materiales) para afrontar las restricciones técnicas, de costo y de tiempo del sistema de mantenimiento.
  5. 5. Ventajas de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Se reducen las fallas de la maquinaria y por consiguiente los tiempos de inactividad, lo cual redunda en costos de operación menores y en mayor productividad. Sirve de guía para que los servicios de Mantenimiento para cada período de tiempo, según el programa, sean ejecutados con puntualidad y no se olvide ninguno. Llevar el historial de los repuestos utilizados en la maquinaria, lo cual provee una guía para establecer máximos y mínimos de los inventarios de existencia de repuestos.
  6. 6. Ventajas de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Calcular con bastante exactitud, los costos por concepto de Mantenimiento para cada una de las máquinas Mantener bajo control el consumo de combustibles y lubricantes para detectar posibles hurtos o derrames por descuido
  7. 7. Etapas de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Inventario: Esto nos permite establecer las cantidades y especificaciones de los elementos asignados bajo la tutela del área de mantenimiento, para con ello determinar y delimitar la magnitud de las responsabilidades técnicas, materiales y humanas que se administrarán para implementar un Instructivo y un Programa Mantenimiento. Manual de mantenimiento: consiste en elaborar un Instructivo de mantenimiento que detalla las actividades, las horas hombre, periodos, recurso humano, recursos materiales, tiempos y movimientos Programa de mantenimiento: Se lleva a cabo mediante el uso de Software y Hardware especializado de última generación El “MP”, que permite establecer un programa de actividades, recursos humanos, y recursos materiales que se reflejan directamente en el manejo de un programa de flujo financiero para cubrir las necesidades de mantenimiento requeridas.
  8. 8. Sistema del Mantenimiento Industrial El sistema de mantenimiento se divide en tres actividades o tipos fundamentales, cada uno de ellos con su propia identidad: Mantenimiento preventivo. Es aquel conjunto de acciones o labores que pueden ser previstas con suficiente anticipación, de tal forma que se planifiquen o se programen adecuadamente tanto en la manera de realizarlas como en su tiempo de ejecución. Mantenimiento correctivo. Corresponde a aquel conjunto de acciones o labores necesarias para efectuar reparaciones o cambios de emergencia, al verse afectada la producción, ya sea por interrupción de la misma o por simple falla de equipos auxiliares de apoyo a la maquinaria principal. Labores extraordinarias. Comprende todo el complejo de estudios, programaciones y ejecuciones relativas a la instalación de nuevas máquinas y otros trabajos especiales. Aunque esta última actividad no es considerada como estrictamente de mantenimiento, dentro del esquema organizativo de una empresa el sector más adecuado para hacerle frente es precisamente aquel capacitado para el Mantenimiento.
  9. 9. El concebir una máquina como un medio y no como un fin, permite orientar de manera correcta las actividades de mantenimiento que sobre ella se realicen tendientes a la conservación del servicio. La correcta comprensión de la relación entre necesidad, máquina, servicio y mantenimiento logrará orientar éste último, de tal forma que en lugar de convertirse en pérdida para una empresa sea una ruta más hacia el logro de sus objetivos; empezando con el mantenimiento preventivo hasta lograr que los trabajadores se involucren en pequeños grupos con actividades de mantenimiento no solo en las líneas de producción sino que, además lleguen a todas las áreas de la empresa. Conclusión

×