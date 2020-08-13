Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Potatoes: Advantages and Disadvantages of Eating Potatoes
  2. 2. Vegetables have a large family of many beneficial nutrients like onion, broccoli, spinach, kale many more, Similarly like other vegetables, Potatoes is a vegetable that has many beneficial benefits. Potatoes are the finest source of many nutrients like Starch, vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and many more. There are some sources too where we should avoid consuming potatoes but it depends on the health and functions.
  3. 3. The disadvantage of eating potatoes : ● Carbs: As we know, obesity and weight gain is a major concern for the people who are consuming potatoes more. According to the sources, Potatoes are a high source of Carbohydrates that leads us to obesity if we increase the intake of potatoes. People who are facing problems in obesity, heart problems, and other health issues are prohibited to eat potatoes. ● Calories: According to the studies, a hundred grams of potatoes contain a hundred grams of calories per day. This is why potatoes are considered a high source of calories.
  4. 4. ● Not Good For Digestive System: In other words, Potatoes are good for the digestive system but if we consume in a less amount because potatoes have too many dietary fibers which increase the risk of abdominal cramping, diarrhea, constipation, intestinal gas, etc. ● Bad for Diabetes: Potatoes are a highly rich source of starch and carbohydrates and due to that they raise blood sugar levels rapidly.
  5. 5. Advantages of eating Potatoes: ● Antioxidant: Fewer people know that potatoes contain a good source of antioxidants like flavonoids, carotenoids, phenolic acids. It helps our body to fight and protect against many harmful free radicals which damage our cells and reduce the risk of many health issues like cancer, heart problems, etc. ● Healthy For Bone: Potatoes contain minerals such as iron, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, zinc that help our body to build and strengthen bone. ● Health Heart: Potatoes are good sources of Vitamin B6. Vitamin C, potassium, fiber, zero saturated fat that keeps our heart healthy.
  6. 6. Like others, Everything has a good and bad impact. If we consume more potatoes it will surely be bad for health but on the other hand, if we start consuming less potatoes it will be beneficial for a healthy life. Vegetable Box Delivery in Melbourne is used by many people to take advantage of every vegetable that our body requires.
  7. 7. THANKS! Reach us at https://naturescart.com.au/

