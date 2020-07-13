Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advantage of eating melons for a healthy life

For a Healthy Life, Healthy Eating is more important to keep our body and mind healthy from inside to outside. Fresh fruit and veg are the best and primary food to get all the beneficial nutrients and help our body to work and function properly. Fruits and vegetables contain many different nutrients and health factors such as Fiber, Vitamins, Minerals, Carbohydrates, Potassium, Iron, Magnesium, and many more.

Published in: Food
Advantage of eating melons for a healthy life

  1. 1. Advantage of Eating Melons for a Healthy Life
  2. 2. For a Healthy Life, Healthy Eating is more important to keep our body and mind healthy from inside to outside. Fresh fruit and veg are the best and primary food to get all the beneficial nutrients and help our body to work and function properly. Fruits and vegetables contain many different nutrients and health factors such as Fiber, Vitamins, Minerals, Carbohydrates, Potassium, Iron, Magnesium, and many more.
  3. 3. According to studies, People who consume fruits and vegetables more are healthier than other people. They don’t have any serious health problems or are not facing mental health. In Fruits and Veg, Melons are a high source of all beneficial nutrients and contain compounds that help in many serious health problems. Melons are a good source of vitamins and minerals and are very low in calories that help in obesity and a lot more.
  4. 4. Melons contain some key health benefits and their types: ● WaterMelons Watermelon contains antioxidant properties such as Lycopene. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps in preventing cell damage and reduces the risk of several cancers. Watermelon contains 96% of the water in them which is very helpful for us to get hydrated.Phytonutrients in them help in boosting cardiovascular health. ● Honeydew Honeydew is known as a natural source of sugar and contains fewer calories in them. Honeydew is a high source of Vitamin C that helps in boosting immune function and helps in providing healthy skin. ● Cantaloupe It has a very powerful antioxidant like carotenoids that helps in maintaining eye health and helps in improving eyesight. They have other vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A and C, potassium, and folates.
  5. 5. Melons are the best food to consume because they are not only good for nutrients but also loaded with water quantity in them. As we all know, Water is more essential than food, so melons are the best source of getting nutrients and hydration both in just one simple and easily available fruit.
