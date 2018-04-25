Tipos de datos_para_c_(2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIPOS DE DATOS PARA C++ CLAUDIA ANDREA GOMEZ CASANOVA EFREN PACHECO GARZA 2°”DM” (PG)
C++ proporciona los siguientes tipos de datos elementales:  NÚMEROS ENTEROS  NÚMEROS REALES  CARACTERES  BOOLEANOS O L...
NUMEROS ENTEROS  Incluye a los números naturales distintos de  cero (1, 2, 3, ...), los negativos de los números  natur...
NUMEROS REALES  Incluye a los números enteros, positivos  negativos que contengan un punto decimal (3,4;  5,1...).  PA...
 A partir del tipo de dato INT y del tipo de dato DOUBLE,  podemos obtener otros tipos de datos aplicando los  siguient...
CARACTERES  Incluye las letras del alfabeto (mayúsculas y  minúsculas), los diez dígitos del 0 al 9 y símbolos  especia...
BOOLEANOS O LÓGICOS  PALABRA CLAVE PARA ESPECIFICAR ESTE TIPO DE DATO:  BOOL  Esta restringido a uno de dos valores:  ...
Rango de los tipos de datos  TIPO ESPACIO RANGO  CHAR 8 bits -128 a 127  INT 32 bits -2,147,483,648 a 2,147,483,647  S...
