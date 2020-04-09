Una aprox. a la literatura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Efraín Muñoz Valadez U. de la Riviera Maya Maestría en Educación, 2018.
 La importancia de leer:  Acrecienta nuestro vocabulario.  Profundizamos en el significado de las cosas.  Empezar ya, ...
 Por donde empezar:  Se puede empezar por los libros clásicos:  El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha. (Miguel ...
 Gabriel García Márquez (100 años de Soledad)  Octavio Paz (El laberinto de la Soledad)  Herman Hesse (Lobo Estepario, ...
 «Si no leo me aburro» nada más cierto.  Si no se lee, no se avanza en la LITERALIDAD,  es la capacidad de expandir los...
 Poesía, cuento, novela, teatro, artículos periodísticos, anuncios, palabras nuevas, etc.
 Nos enseña que los libros son como espíritus embalsamados, y hay que ver que dicen esos  espíritus.  Por ejemplo; Bob ...
 Mama, wipe the blood off of my face  I can't see through it anymore  I need someone to talk to in a new hiding place ...
 Cien años de Soledad.  «Muchos años después, frente al pelotón de fusilamiento, el coronel Aureliano Buendía había de r...
 El Aleph:  La candente mañana de febrero en que Beatriz Viterbo murió, después de una imperiosa agonía que no se rebajó...
 La Familia de Pascual Duarte.  -«Yo, señor, no soy malo, aunque no  me faltarían motivos para serlo»-  Señala ya la c...
 Ahora pasemos al siguiente aspecto:  Escribir  ¿Para que se escribe? Nadie es idéntico a otro,  Tus sentimientos se e...
 Al escribir trascendemos, rompemos el plano  De la nada, del vacío, entramos al plano de la  Literatura.  Al leer ent...
 muestra, de que alguna vez haya ocurrido un fenómeno semejante, sin que pasara un día  completo con todas sus pródigas ...
 Podemos escribir un cuento, una anécdota,  Una historia real o de ficción.  Recontar algo que nos contaron y volverlo ...
 Don Quijote aconseja a Sancho Panza su fiel escudero: “El que lee mucho y anda mucho, ve mucho y sabe mucho”.
Una aprox. a la literatura
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Una aprox. a la literatura

32 views

Published on

Breve motivación para empezar a leer.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Una aprox. a la literatura

  1. 1. Efraín Muñoz Valadez U. de la Riviera Maya Maestría en Educación, 2018.
  2. 2.  La importancia de leer:  Acrecienta nuestro vocabulario.  Profundizamos en el significado de las cosas.  Empezar ya, hay lecturas que nos van a interesar ahora mismo.  Tenemos que invertir en libros; aunque hay  E-book, hay reseñas, resúmenes, películas.  Nada como el Libro.
  3. 3.  Por donde empezar:  Se puede empezar por los libros clásicos:  El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha. (Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra).  El Ramayana. (Valmiqui).  La Ilíada y la Odisea.(Homero).  La Divina Comedia. (Dante Alighieri).  Crimen y Castigo. (Fiodor Dostoievski).  Madame Bovary (Gustav Flaubert).  Las Mil y una Noches. (Anónimo).
  4. 4.  Gabriel García Márquez (100 años de Soledad)  Octavio Paz (El laberinto de la Soledad)  Herman Hesse (Lobo Estepario, Démian)  Camilo José Cela (La Familia de Pascual Duarte y La Colmena).  Mario Vargas Llosa (La Ciudad y los Perros y La Fiesta del chivo).  Carlos Fuentes ( La Región más Transparente)  José Saramago (El evangelio según Jesucristo y Ensayo sobre la ceguera).
  5. 5.  «Si no leo me aburro» nada más cierto.  Si no se lee, no se avanza en la LITERALIDAD,  es la capacidad de expandir los “megabytes” de la lengua nativa, es decir de las cosas literarias. (Verbos, palabras, acentos, origen de las palabras, etc.)
  6. 6.  Poesía, cuento, novela, teatro, artículos periodísticos, anuncios, palabras nuevas, etc.
  7. 7.  Nos enseña que los libros son como espíritus embalsamados, y hay que ver que dicen esos  espíritus.  Por ejemplo; Bob Dylan: «Knock, Knock, Knocking on Heavens Door»
  8. 8.  Mama, wipe the blood off of my face  I can't see through it anymore  I need someone to talk to in a new hiding place  Feel like I´m looking at heaven´s door  Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door  Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door  Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door  Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door  Mama I can hear that thunder roar  Echoing down from god´s distance shore  I can hear him calling for my soul  I feel like I'm knockin' on heaven's door  Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door  Knock, knock,…
  9. 9.  Cien años de Soledad.  «Muchos años después, frente al pelotón de fusilamiento, el coronel Aureliano Buendía había de recordar aquella tarde remota en que su padre lo llevó a conocer el hielo». Macondo, en ese entonces, era una pequeña aldea a la que llegaban todos los años, por el mes de marzo, los gitanos dirigidos por Melquíades, llevando los últimos inventos de la ciencia. El patriarca y fundador de Macondo, José Arcadio Buendía, se obsesiona con los inventos de los gitanos al extremo de descuidar a su familia. Descubre que la tierra es redonda y planea un viaje para encontrar la tierra de los inventos, pero luego de un peligroso viaje, sólo llega al mar. Ante su decisión de abandonar Macondo, Úrsula, su mujer, lo detiene y le dice que se ocupe de sus hijos. José Arcadio se entretiene en darles lecciones poco verídicas a sus hijos, José Arcadio y Aureliano. Cuando vuelven los gitanos, José Arcadio se entera de la muerte de Melquíades. Además, junto con sus dos hijos, conoce el hielo, que el cree es el más grande invento de su tiempo.
  10. 10.  El Aleph:  La candente mañana de febrero en que Beatriz Viterbo murió, después de una imperiosa agonía que no se rebajó un solo instante ni al sentimentalismo ni al miedo, noté que las carteleras de fierro de la Plaza Constitución habían renovado no sé qué aviso de cigarrillos rubios; el hecho me dolió, pues comprendí que el incesante y vasto universo ya se apartaba de ella y que ese cambio era el primero de una serie infinita. Cambiará el universo pero yo no, pensé con melancólica vanidad; alguna vez, lo sé, mi vana devoción la había exasperado; muerta yo podía consagrarme a su memoria, sin esperanza, pero también sin humillación. Consideré que el treinta de abril era su cumpleaños; visitar ese día la casa de la calle Garay para saludar a su padre y a Carlos Argentino Daneri, su primo hermano, era un acto cortés, irreprochable, tal vez ineludible. De nuevo aguardaría en el crepúsculo de la abarrotería…
  11. 11.  La Familia de Pascual Duarte.  -«Yo, señor, no soy malo, aunque no  me faltarían motivos para serlo»-  Señala ya la congoja de un hombre que puede ser tomado como una hiena o como un manso cordero, «acorralado y asustado por la vida».
  12. 12.  Ahora pasemos al siguiente aspecto:  Escribir  ¿Para que se escribe? Nadie es idéntico a otro,  Tus sentimientos se expresan de diferente manera, usamos palabras diferentes para expresar lo mismo.  Pero sobre todo escribir para nosotros mismos; puede ser una forma de expresarnos, por medio de las palabras.
  13. 13.  Al escribir trascendemos, rompemos el plano  De la nada, del vacío, entramos al plano de la  Literatura.  Al leer entramos a una dimensión literaria;  «Al día siguiente no murió nadie. El hecho por absolutamente contrario a las normas de la vida, causó entre los espíritus una perturbación enorme, efecto a todas luces justificado, basta recordar que no existe noticia en los cuarenta volúmenes de la historia universal, ni siquiera un caso para…
  14. 14.  muestra, de que alguna vez haya ocurrido un fenómeno semejante, sin que pasara un día  completo con todas sus pródigas veinticuatro horas, contadas entre diurnas y nocturnas, matutinas y vespertinas, sin que se produjera  un fallecimiento por enfermedad, una caída mortal, un suicidio conducido hasta el final, nada de nada, como la palabra nada.»
  15. 15.  Podemos escribir un cuento, una anécdota,  Una historia real o de ficción.  Recontar algo que nos contaron y volverlo a  Contar de mejor manera.  Pero sobre todo dar el segundo paso; escribir;  Vamos a expandir el disco duro, más capacidad RAM, banda ancha de conocimientos, muchos aplicaciones en nuestra vida diaria.
  16. 16.  Don Quijote aconseja a Sancho Panza su fiel escudero: “El que lee mucho y anda mucho, ve mucho y sabe mucho”.

×