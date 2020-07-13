Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
We helpyou succeed
WE’RE BUILDING THE EUROPEANCRM CHAMPION TOP5 REASONS WHY WORK@EFFICY
We’vegrown bydoubledigits forthe last10 years. GROWINGFAST We wereone of the50 fastestgrowing technologycompaniesin Europe...
#2 OUTSTANDING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES BUILDING A EUROPEAN LEADER WON’T HAPPEN WITHOUT A STRONGTEAM. We serve3,500clients in ...
#3 OUTSTANDING ATMOSPHERE WE NEVER FORGET TOCELEBRATE SUCCESS! Welike to party. Weliketo play hockey(meet ourfantastic hoc...
#4 OUTSTANDING GENDERDIVERSITY WomeninIT is Efficy’s internalprogram to promote genderdiversity within our teams,but also ...
#5 OUTSTANDING PRODUCT Efficy is a pure CRM player We do no other job, no other software. We focus on eXtendedCRM, a highl...
Jointhe team jobs@efficy.com +32 (0)2 648 18 98
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 top reasons why work @ Efficy

21 views

Published on

We are sure we can convince you with 5 reasons, you will like working at Efficy. You wan to try if we are right?

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 top reasons why work @ Efficy

  1. 1. We helpyou succeed
  2. 2. WE’RE BUILDING THE EUROPEANCRM CHAMPION TOP5 REASONS WHY WORK@EFFICY
  3. 3. We’vegrown bydoubledigits forthe last10 years. GROWINGFAST We wereone of the50 fastestgrowing technologycompaniesin Europein 2019. DELOITTEFAST50 Each year,we have more than30 new colleagues. ~200 We now haveofficesin 7 countriesin Europeand it isstillgrowing. 7 COUNTRIES #1 OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL GROWTH
  4. 4. #2 OUTSTANDING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES BUILDING A EUROPEAN LEADER WON’T HAPPEN WITHOUT A STRONGTEAM. We serve3,500clients in 35countries. We speak12languages and wearefrom 27nationalities. We workin 7 offices in Europe. We careabout our development. We careabout our clients.Wecareabout our team. Wedevelop our own solutions. Weinnovateand invent. Welike being together. We mix generations, genders and cultures. Wepromote, celebrate and empower talents. BUILDING A STRONGTEAM WON’T HAPPEN WITHOUT RECOGNIZING TALENTS.
  5. 5. #3 OUTSTANDING ATMOSPHERE WE NEVER FORGET TOCELEBRATE SUCCESS! Welike to party. Weliketo play hockey(meet ourfantastic hockeyteam!). Welike to support funinitiatives. Welike to travel. Justask about what we did in Berlin or Ibiza! Welike to celebrate. Welike to enjoysuccess. Together.
  6. 6. #4 OUTSTANDING GENDERDIVERSITY WomeninIT is Efficy’s internalprogram to promote genderdiversity within our teams,but also in the softwareindustry. With WomeninIT, Efficy engagesits networkand resourcesto helpinterns, students, and unemployed womento join the IT worldand to equilibrate teamsin softwarecompanies. Today, lessthan 10%of our Engineersand SoftwareDevelopersarewomen.Efficywants to play a smallroleinthe revolution and to encourageconcreteactions, starting withthe searchand hunt of High Potentials. Wedo believethat the currentgap can be bridged.And we’reworkinghard to closeit.
  7. 7. #5 OUTSTANDING PRODUCT Efficy is a pure CRM player We do no other job, no other software. We focus on eXtendedCRM, a highly customizable. With an all-inclusiveapproach, weoffer an optimal TCO to ourcustomers. As a challengerto Americangiants, we’rehighly flexibleon salesconditions and seeour customersas true long-termpartners. Wearea close Europeanpartner for our customers. We’reagileenough to offer a tailor madesolution, we careabout that extramile you’reexpectingfrom a closepartner and weare big enough to offer strongteams and numerousexperts. #5 OUTSTANDING PRODUCT
  8. 8. Jointhe team jobs@efficy.com +32 (0)2 648 18 98

×