Diagrama 4

  1. 1. Dise�a Y Administra Bases De Datos Simples Maestra: Amalia Patricia Jim�nez Delgado Alumno: edwin julian Garcia medina Grupo y grado: 2k BD: farmacia
  2. 2. Farmacia En una farmacia se requiere organizar la informaci�n de almacenamiento mediante una base de datos. Esta farmacia cuenta con varias bodegas, las cuales est�n organizadas por anaqueles, de cada anaquel se conoce c�digo, capacidad y categor�a de medicamento que almacena. De cada bodega se requiere almacenar c�digo de la bodega y anaquel en la que se almacena los medicamentos, de los cuales se requiere almacenar c�digo de bodega en donde se almacena, codio de alaquel, c�digo de medivamento, nombre comercial, ingredientes qu�micos y laboratorio. Un medicamento se almacena en una sola bodega. En un anaquel se almacenan muchos medicamentos. Una bodega tiene muchos anaqueles.

