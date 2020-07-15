Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 12 preguntas para encontrar un abogado honesto. ©2020 por LÓPEZ ZIGA Y ASOCIADOS.
  2. 2. 2 ‣ Introducción. Pag 3 ‣ No te preocupes, yo me ocupo. pag 4 ‣ Enseñanza. pag 6 ‣ Tipos de abogados. pag 8 ‣ Lo barato sale caro. pag 9 ‣ 12 preguntas para encontrar un abogado honesto. pag 11 ‣ Tipos de negligencia legal más comunes. pag 12 ‣ Conclusiónes. pag 13 Índice
  3. 3. 3 Este material es una guía básica que está dirigido a mis paisanos, que en breve necesitarán del apoyo de algún letrado.Mi objetivo personal es recuperar los valores y ética profesionales que en algún momento de nuestras vidas como estudiantes y/o profesionales del derecho defendimos con nuestra presencia, ser y humanidad, sin considerar otra cosa más que conocer la ley y hacerla cumplir literalmente. Atentamente: MTRO. OSCAR EDWIN LÓPEZ ZIGA (Paisano López Ziga) ‣ Introducción
  4. 4. 4 Cuando alguien necesita un abogado es común que tenga un problema, de otra forma por qué buscaría a otra persona para pagarle y resolver un problema que puede resolver por él mismo. Sin embargo, habría que detenerse a pensar y hacerse la pregunta. NO TE PREOCUPES, YO ME OCUPO. Cuando esta pregunta se contesta en aﬁrmativo es usual que conlleve necesidad y emergencia. En consecuencia, es común tomar decisiones poco diligentes. Con frecuencia sé busca consejo en los círculos cercanos: abuelos, padres, hermanos, tíos, primos, amigos y algunas veces hasta en personas que no conocemos. La mente gira al rededor de la siguiente premisa: ¡voy a pagar para que alguien resuelva mi problema y me deje de preocupar! ¿En verdad necesitó un abogado?
  5. 5. 5 Pongamos un ejemplo de ello: usted tiene la necesidad de caminar cinco kilómetros, le dan a escoger entre diferentes tipos de c a l z a d o , c o m o u s t e d s e e n c u e n t r a e n e s t a d o d e necesidad y emergencia no prevé qué tipo de calzado es el que requiere y necesita. Por ello pide consejo a su círculo cercano qué realizó una caminata similar. Sin embargo, no es la misma caminata y no son las mismas condiciones. Es obvio señalar que si usted conoce las condiciones en las cuales se llevará a cabo este ejercicio, tomará el calzado que le brinde mayor seguridad y r a p i d e z p a r a l l e g a r s i n contratiempos. De lo contrario tendrá que recorrer su camino con un calzado que alguien más eligió para usted. Contratar a esa persona teniendo como base solo la recomendación de los de arriba señalados por lo regular traerá dos problemas: el propio y pagarle al abogado Al resolver el segundo usted se queda con el primero. A l e x p e r i m e n t a r e s e menoscabo patrimonial, la persona se dará a la tarea de buscar al abogado que requiere y necesita para resolver su p r o b l e m a y n o a l recomendado.
  6. 6. 6 “Si nadie puede ponerse en sus zapatos, por qué aceptar un calzado que alguien más eligió para usted”. ENSEÑANZA Contar con un título profesional no es garantía que su prestador de servicios profesionales se encuentre comprometido con el derecho y con la dignidad. La práctica y el ejercicio del derecho deben exigir del letrado transparencia, claridad, profesionalismo, humildad y sobre todo el respeto a la ética profesional.
  7. 7. 7 Solo en el 2020 se han denunciado más 740,000 mil delitos hasta el mes de mayo s i n m e n c i o n a r aquellos que no se denunciaron. h t t p s : //w w w. go b. m x /s e s n s p/a c c i o n e s -y- programas/incidencia-delictiva-87005?idiom=es ¿Quieres saber qué tipos de abogados asesoraron a est as 740,000 mil victimas?
  8. 8. 8 ‣ Abogado perro. ‣ Abogado rata. ‣ Abogado tiburón. ‣ Abogado que te dice lo que quieres escuchar o abogado tradicional que busca pleito. ‣ Abogado que no te da contratos. ‣ Abogado que te dice que todo está bien. ‣ Abogado que todo lo arregla con sobornos. ‣ Abogado que cobra demasiado. ‣ Abogado que inventan cosas. ‣ Abogado que genera problemas y gasto exorbitante. ‣ Abogado que cobra y no lo vuelves a ver. ‣ A b o g a d o q u e n o contesta las llamadas telefónicas. ‣ A b o g a d o q u e n o profesa con el ejemplo o abogado que termina delinquiendo. ‣ Abogado honesto Todos los antes mencionados se encuentran esperándote a ti o a cualquier otro como su mejor cliente. Tipos de abogados. ¿ESTÁS LISTO PARA CONFIAR EN ELLOS?
  9. 9. 9 El servicio de la abogacía es como cualquier otro servicio. Hoy en día podemos requerir consultas de médicos que cuestan 30 pesos y otras que por el mismo servicio pagarás hasta 5,000 mil pesos, de igual forma un corte de pelo que puede costar desde 50 pesos hasta 5,000 mil. En la abogacía no existe un tabulador de precios. El relato de una historia para un abogado puede signiﬁcar una asesoría gratuita, mientras tanto para otro el inicio de una contienda legal. Si esta situación se le presenta a cualquier persona sin duda estaría desconcertada acerca del actuar de ambos abogados. LO BARATO SALE CARO
  10. 10. 10 No pasará mucho tiempo cuando recibas alguna notiﬁcación ﬁrmada y sellada por autoridad competente, acto seguido experimentarás la intranquilidad de estar a punto de perder tu patrimonio o peor aún tu libertad. Seguro que en ese momento el concepto de abogado astuto tendrá otro signiﬁcado para ti. Ahora bien, imagina que ignoras a cualquiera de los dos abogados, lo más sencillo es ignorar a la persona que te está cobrando y quedarte tranquilo. Inmediatamente vendrán a tu mente varias cosas negativas acerca de ese astuto abogado, y te preguntarás qué profesión tan baja y ruin: quitarle el dinero de la mano a las personas e inventarle problemas, seguirás con tu vida y tu rutina.
  11. 11. 11 1.- ¿Tiene cédula profesional (veriﬁcar en la Dirección General de Profesiones)? 2.- ¿En tu planteamiento legal te puede demostrar su e x p e r i e n c i a e n c a s o s similares? 3.- ¿Cuál es su diagnóstico respecto a tu planteamiento legal? 4.- ¿Te brinda métodos alternativos de solución de controversias? 5.- Respecto a tu conﬂicto legal, ¿a qué se compromete y en que tiempo? 6.- ¿Cuál es el costo de sus s e r v i c i o s y c ó m o s e realizarán los pagos? 7.- ¿Existe una garantía por sus servicios? 8.- ¿Qué otros abogados estarán a cargo del conﬂicto legal? 9.- ¿El contrato de servicios profesionales lo pueden discutir con otro abogado? 10.- Si no estás conforme con sus servicios, ¿pueden suspender el cont rato ﬁrmado? 11.- ¿Tiene un seguro por r e s p o n s a b i l i d a d c i v i l profesional? 12.- ¿Tiene un domicilio ﬁjo? 12 preguntas paran encontrar un abogado honesto
  12. 12. 12 Existen más de 342 mil abogados en México, los tipos de negligencia profesional más comunes por la mala praxis son los siguientes: I. Vencimiento de plazos procesales para ejercitar las acciones judiciales procedentes. II. Iniciar un procedimiento inadecuado. III. No proponer pruebas en la etapa correspondiente. VI. Falta de información al cliente, toda vez que el abogado tiene la obligación de dar a conocer al cliente las posibilidades de éxito de su estrategia legal, ya que es este último quien tiene la decisión de resolver el asunto por otros métodos alternativos y no por contienda judicial, ya que en algunos casos pueden llegar a ser mucho más onerosos que un arreglo alternativo. Tipos de negligencia legal más comunes.
  13. 13. 13 LOS ABOGADOS SON UNA HERRAMIENTA ÚTIL EN EL PROCESO DE RESOLVER TUS PROBLEMAS JURÍDICOS, EL ABOGADO DEBE CUMPLIR CON EL TRABAJO PARA EL CUAL FUE CONTRATADO Y RESPONSABILIZARSE DEL MISMO, ES LA RAZÓN DE SER DE TAN NOBLE PROFESIÓN, EL ABOGADO QUE CONTRATES DESPUÉS DE RESOLVER TU PROBLEMA JURÍDICO SERÁ MÁS ABOGADO, MÁS PROFESIONISTA Y MÁS SER HUMANO, YA QUE LE BRINDARAS TU CONFIANZA Y LA OPORTUNIDAD DE EJERCER SU CARRERA EN LA CUAL INVIRTIÓ HORAS DE ESTUDIO, TRABAJO Y ESFUERZO, SON POCOS LOS EGRESADOS DE LA CARRERA DE DERECHO QUE HAN TENIDO LA OPORTUNIDAD DE REPRESENTAR A ALGUIEN LEGALMENTE, MOTIVO SUFICIENTE PARA QUE CUALQUIER ABOGADO DEBA SENTIRSE HONRADO POR REPRESENTARTE, POR ELLO PAISANO TE SUGIERO QUE BUSQUES UN ABOGADO QUE DENOTÉ HONRADEZ. CONCLUSIÓNES

×