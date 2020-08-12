PHI 210- WEEK 5 WEBTEXT. All Answers Explained. For 100% Score.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHI 210- WEEK 5 WEBTEXT Which of the following is a sign that an article might come from a fake news website?  The articl...
 You should assume it’s nottrue, because the website above disproves the claim. According to the Wikipedia article aboutt...
Arlene is a neurologistand claims that if you have less sleep one night, you’re likely to have more vivid and numerous dre...
In this instance, NPR’s blunderwas a result of which of the following mistakes?  NPR did not use a source with accurate, ...
 learning whatyou need to knowaboutAndrewJackson so you can write a research paperevaluating his presidency  obtaining u...
In this article, which of the following is TRUE of the authors’ use of footnotes and citations?  The authors do not make ...
 The article from the Skin CancerFoundation is a more credible source,because itis written by qualified experts and provi...
  1. 1. PHI 210- WEEK 5 WEBTEXT Which of the following is a sign that an article might come from a fake news website?  The article includes a lot of references and citations to trustworthy sources.  You can verify the claims in the article on reputable news sources.  The article takes a thoughtful, nuanced viewof a complex issue.  The claims presented in the article are often implausible,sensational,or not easily verified on other websites. .Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP Which of the following BEST describes howthe information in the passage supports or refutes the originalclaim?  The passage onlydiscusses howlimonoids are the chemicals that give lemons their bitter taste, and it gives no information aboutthe relationship between this chemicaland cancer.Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP  The passage supports the claim by explaining howthe cancer-fighting properties of a chemicalfound in lemons kill cancercells much more effectively than chemotherapy.  The passage discusses research abouta link between a chemicalfound in lemons and slowing cancercell growth, but it asserts that there is not enough research to demonstrate that this chemicaldirectly prevents or cures cancerin humans.  The passage acknowledges thateating lemons will cure cancer,butthis has only been proven in people with breastcancer. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP Based on what you knownowand whatyou see on that site, howshould you treat the creditability of the claim?  You should withhold your judgment, because the website above does not cite any sources aboutwhere this claim came from.  You should assume it’s true, because the website above affirms the claim and it is not a fake news source.  You should assume it’s true, because a debunking website hasn’tdisproven it.
  2. 2.  You should assume it’s nottrue, because the website above disproves the claim. According to the Wikipedia article aboutthe GreatMolasses Flood,howmanypeople were killed by a wave of rushing molasses?  35 Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP  150  No one was killed; the article states that it’s a just a local legend.  21 How does the bodycountreported in the articles above compare to whatWikipedia says?  The articles reveal that the bodycountwas far higherthan what the Wikipedia article states. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP  The articles reveal that the bodycountwas far lowerthan what the Wikipedia article states.  The articles do notmention howmany people died in the Great Molasses Flood.  The articles report the same bodycountas the Wikipedia article. According to the Wikipedia article aboutcoyote attacks on humans,howmanyfatal coyote attacks on humans have been confirmed?  48  over 160  41  2 How does the information in the Humane Society article compare with the Wikipedia article?  The Humane Society article reports fewer human fatalities than the Wikipedia article.  The Humane Society article reports the same numberofhuman fatalities as the Wikipedia article. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP  The Humane Society article reports many more human fatalities than the Wikipedia article.  The Humane Society article does notmention howmany humans have been killed by coyotes.
  3. 3. Arlene is a neurologistand claims that if you have less sleep one night, you’re likely to have more vivid and numerous dreams the following night. You might be inclined to question Arlene’s expertise on the subjectif you found out which of the following things?  The vast majority of neurologists believe that less sleep yields less dreaming the following night.  Arlene provides supportfor her claim and cites other well-respected experts in the field. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP  Arlene has been working ata sleep research centerfor the last 12 years.  Arlene has a PhD and has been certified by the American Academyof Sleep Medicine. If an article has been peer-reviewed,you can counton which of the following?  Other experts in the field have assessed itfor quality control.  The facts contained within it are guaranteed to be accurate.  It is less credible than mainstream news outlets.  It probablyhas a strong bias. Whatmistake did NPR make when reporting the Giffords story?  They reported that Giffords had been shot, butonly the people around herhad actually been shot.  They reported that Giffords had been killed, butshe was actually still alive and in the hospital. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP  They reported that the shooting had taken place in a shopping center,but it actually took place at a football stadium.  They reported that the gunman had come up to Giffords’s desk and started shooting people,buthe actually used a sniperrifle from a distance. For whattwo reasons was this mistake especially serious? This mistake was especiallyserious because incorrectly reporting a death is likely to cause untold grief and pain for those involved, and NPR’s reputation as a reliable news organization resulted in the false death report getting repeated by other news sources.
  4. 4. In this instance, NPR’s blunderwas a result of which of the following mistakes?  NPR did not use a source with accurate, firsthand information.  NPR had only one source for the report instead of at least two.  Senior editors were consulted before going on air.  NPR tried to immediately correctthe mistake via email. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP Which of the following BEST describes the writer’s evaluation of the situation?  NPR has lost all credibility and should neverbe trusted again.  NPR gotall the heatfor reporting a mistake, but really their sources should be blamed.  NPR made a terrible, harmful mistake; however,they should be commended fortheir willingness to admit fault.  The scandalwas overblown and it wasn’t that big of a dealthat NPR made one small mistake. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP Which of the following is the bestapproach to seeking information on the Internet?  If you can tell a website has a bias, assume that its content isn’t true.  Don’t trust any information from online sources,becauseanybodycan sayanything on the Internet.  Trust everything you read on websites with URLs that end in .edu,.gov, and .org,and don’ttrust whatyou read on websites with URLs that end in .com.  Take advantage of the information the Internet has to offer, butapproach everything you read with a critical eye. Which of the following situations would be the MOST appropriate use of a user-written reference source like Wikipedia?  looking up symptoms of a medicalcondition to determine if you have a particular disease
  5. 5.  learning whatyou need to knowaboutAndrewJackson so you can write a research paperevaluating his presidency  obtaining unbiased reporting of a currentevent as it’s happening  gathering some background information on what mycology is all aboutbefore diving into reading an academic article aboutthe topic Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP Whatbasic argumentregarding sunscreen does this author make? Check outthe references the author provides and the sources he cites in defense of his argument.Which of the following is TRUE of the author’s use of references and citations in this article?  The authorincludes only one citation to an article whose link does not work.  The authorincludes severalquotations from medicaldoctors that supporthis claims.  The authormakes severalreferences in the bodyof the article to experts who back up his claims.  The authoruses footnotes to cite many articles that back up his claims. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP According to the Aboutpage,who is the author, and whatcredentials does he have?  He is a licensed chiropractorwith degrees in fitness, health, and nutrition.  He is a biologistspecializing in evolutionary studies.  He is a board-certified dermatologistwith manyyears of medicalpractice.  He is a former athlete and was an undergraduate biologymajorin college. Use the website’s Home page and describewhatthe purposeofthe website appears to be. Whatbasic argumentregarding sunscreen do these authors make?
  6. 6. In this article, which of the following is TRUE of the authors’ use of footnotes and citations?  The authors do not make any scientific claims that would require footnotes or citations.  The authors cite one main article where they gottheir information.  The authors use over 30 footnotes to back their claims, many of which point to peer- reviewed studies.  The authors do not include any citations for the evidence presented in the article. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP Who are the authors,and what credentials do they have?  They are manufacturers of sunscreen who have spentyears reviewing different brands.  They are both medicaldoctors and photobiologists who study the interaction of ultraviolet (UV) radiation and the skin.  They are researchers affiliated with and funded by the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Dietary Supplements.  They are investigative journalists who specialize in exposing misleading advice from pharmaceuticalcompanies. Use the website’s AboutUs page and describe whatthe purpose ofthe website appears to be. The Skin CancerFoundation’s purpose is to educate the public and the medicalprofession aboutskin cancerand promoting sun protection, early detection, and prompt, effective treatment as means for prevention. Of the two websites, which is a more credible source?  The article from the Skin CancerFoundation is a more credible source,because itis longerand goes into more detail aboutthe issues.  The article from Mark’s Daily Apple is a more credible source,because the author uses his personalexperience to back up his claims.
  7. 7.  The article from the Skin CancerFoundation is a more credible source,because itis written by qualified experts and provides citations from other credible sources.  The article from Mark’s Daily Apple is more credible,because itquestions common wisdom and challenges claims made bythe FDA. Answers available at https://bit.ly/33S9aqP Explain to what extentyou think thatthis website is credible.Include information such as who the author is,whether or notthe author cites sources,and your ruling on this site’s credentials.

