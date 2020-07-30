Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Management Information Systems (MIS) MIS564 Chapter 5  Question 1 1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain...
A(n) _____ is a deliverable-oriented grouping of the work involved in a project that defines the total scope of the projec...
1 out of 1 points _____ involves reviewing the project charter, requirements documents, and organizational process assets ...
 Question 3 1 out of 1 points The project scope statement, stakeholder requirements documentation, and organizational pro...
key project stakeholders, such as the customer and sponsor for the project, inspect and then formally accept the deliverab...
1 out of 1 points Deliverables are only product-related, such as a piece of hardware or software.  Question 23 Click here...
1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work.  Question 8 1 out of 1 points The scop...
1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain constant from project to project.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points ...
Many information technology projects also require detailed functional and design specifications for developing software, w...
 Question 13 1 out of 1 points Many organizations provide different guidelines and templates for developing WBSs.  Quest...
 Question 23 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and h...
 Question 7 1 out of 1 points The ______ documents how project needs will be analyzed, documented, and managed.  Questio...
1 out of 1 points Scope refers to all the work involved in creating the products of the project and the processes used to ...
1 out of 1 points In the _____ approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as poss...
The _____ technique for creating a WBS uses branches radiating from a core idea to structure thoughts and ideas instead of...
1 out of 1 points Project scope management includes the processes involved in defining and controlling what is or is not i...
1 out of 1 points _____ uses highly organized and intensive workshops to bring together project stakeholders— the sponsor,...
The scope of a project is clear and specific from the start.  Question 14 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a table that li...
1 out of 1 points Many organizations provide different guidelines and templates for developing WBSs. : [None Given]  Ques...
True : A basic principle of creating a good WBS and its WBS dictionary is that a unit of work should appear at only one pl...
: [None Given] : Thee term deliverable describes a product created as part of a project. Deliverables can be product relat...
: As time progresses, the scope of a project should become more clear and specific.  Question 15 1 out of 1 points Which ...
: [None Given] : A work package represents the level of work that the project manager monitors and controls. If a project ...
analogy : A method for constructing a WBS is the analogy approach. In the analogy approach, you use a similar project’s WB...
should appear at only one place in the WBS.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points The WBS is organized solely around project phas...
: [None Given] : Prototyping involves developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system.  Question ...
The format of the WBS dictionary is essentially the same for all projects. : [None Given] : WBS dictionary is a document t...
: Scope creep refers to the tendency for project scope to keep getting bigger and bigger.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points ...
long time frame and requires quarterly progress reports, a work package might represent work completed in one month or mor...
: [None Given] . requirements management plan : The requirements management plan documents how project requirements will b...
1 out of 1 points In the _____ approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as poss...
The scope of a project is clear and specific from the start.  Question 17 1 out of 1 points Mind mapping allows people to...
: [None Given] : Prototyping involves developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system. Click here ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Management Information Systems (MIS) MIS564 Chapter 5: All Answers and Response Feedback

36 views

Published on

Management Information Systems (MIS) MIS564 Chapter 5: All Answers and Response Feedback

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Management Information Systems (MIS) MIS564 Chapter 5: All Answers and Response Feedback

  1. 1. Management Information Systems (MIS) MIS564 Chapter 5  Question 1 1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain constant from project to project. Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0  Question 2 1 out of 1 points Information from the project charter provides a basis for further defining the project scope. : [None Given]  Question 3 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points The _____ technique for creating a WBS uses branches radiating from a core idea to structure thoughts and ideas instead of writing down tasks in a list or immediately trying to create a structure for tasks.  Question 4 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formal acceptance of the completed project scope by the stakeholders.  Question 5 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS starts with the largest items of the project and breaks them into subordinate items.  Question 6 1 out of 1 points The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors do not affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements for scope planning.  Question 7 1 out of 1 points Scope creep refers to:  Question 8 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points
  2. 2. A(n) _____ is a deliverable-oriented grouping of the work involved in a project that defines the total scope of the project.  Question 9 1 out of 1 points _____ involves defining and documenting the features and functions of the products produced during the project as well as the processes used for creating them.  Question 10 1 out of 1 points Generating ideas by comparing specific project practices or product characteristics to those of other projects or products inside or outside the performing organization is known as _____.  Question 11 1 out of 1 points Mind mapping allows people to write and even draw pictures of ideas in a nonlinear format.  Question 12 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to:  Question 13 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS involves refining the work into greater and greater levels of detail.  Question 14 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them.  Question 15 1 out of 1 points The term ______ describes a product produced as part of a project.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points Many organizations provide different guidelines and templates for developing WBSs.  Question 17 1 out of 1 points Creating the WBS is a subprocess associated with the _____ process in project scope management.  Question 18 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0
  3. 3. 1 out of 1 points _____ involves reviewing the project charter, requirements documents, and organizational process assets to create a scope statement, adding more information as requirements are developed and change requests are approved.  Question 19 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formalizing acceptance of the project deliverables and during this phase the key project stakeholders, such as the customer and sponsor for the project, inspect and then formally accept the deliverables.  Question 20 1 out of 1 points The tasks in a WBS must be developed as a sequential list of steps.  Question 21 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work.  Question 22 1 out of 1 points The ______ documents how project needs will be analyzed, documented, and managed.  Question 23 1 out of 1 points In the _____approach for constructing a WBS, you use a similar project’s WBS as a starting point.  Question 24 1 out of 1 points The _____ should list and describe all of the deliverables required for the project.  Question 25 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points Many information technology projects also require detailed functional and design specifications for developing software, which also should be referenced in the detailed scope statement.  Question 1 1 out of 1 points Scope creep if not managed well can lead to the failure of information technology projects.  Question 2 1 out of 1 points Which of the following is recommended for the creation of a good WBS?
  4. 4.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points The project scope statement, stakeholder requirements documentation, and organizational process assets are the primary inputs for creating a WBS.  Question 4 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points Scope creep refers to:  Question 5 1 out of 1 points The term ______ describes a product produced as part of a project.  Question 6v 1 out of 1 points The WBS is organized solely around project phases.  Question 7 1 out of 1 points The _____ should list and describe all of the deliverables required for the project.  Question 8 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to all the work involved in creating the products of the project and the processes used to create them.  Question 9 1 out of 1 points A(n) ____ is a task at the lowest level of the WBS.  Question 10 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points The _____ technique for creating a WBS uses branches radiating from a core idea to structure thoughts and ideas instead of writing down tasks in a list or immediately trying to create a structure for tasks.  Question 11 1 out of 1 points _____ uses highly organized and intensive workshops to bring together project stakeholders— the sponsor, users, business analysts, programmers, and so on—to jointly define and design information systems.  Question 12 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formalizing acceptance of the project deliverables and during this phase the
  5. 5. key project stakeholders, such as the customer and sponsor for the project, inspect and then formally accept the deliverables.  Question 13 1 out of 1 points Project scope statements must include the project boundaries, constraints, and assumptions.  Question 14 1 out of 1 points The tasks in a WBS must be developed as a sequential list of steps.  Question 15 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points The project scope statement should reference supporting documents, such as product specifications that will affect what products are produced or purchased, or corporate policies, which might affect how products or services are produced.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points The scope management plan can be informal and broad or formal and detailed, based on the needs of the project.  Question 17 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS starts with the largest items of the project and breaks them into subordinate items.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to:  Question 19 1 out of 1 points _____ involves defining and documenting the features and functions of the products produced during the project as well as the processes used for creating them.  Question 20 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed.  Question 21 1 out of 1 points A work package represents one component of the product that the project aims to deliver.  Question 22
  6. 6. 1 out of 1 points Deliverables are only product-related, such as a piece of hardware or software.  Question 23 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formal acceptance of the completed project scope by the stakeholders.  Question 24 1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work.  Question 25 1 out of 1 points _____ refers to the process of developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system.  Question 1 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS starts with the largest items of the project and breaks them into subordinate items.  Question 2 1 out of 1 points The main technique used in creating a WBS is _____, which involves subdividing project deliverables into smaller pieces.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points A work package represents one component of the product that the project aims to deliver.  Question 4 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS involves refining the work into greater and greater levels of detail.  Question 5 1 out of 1 points The scope baseline in a WBS consists of the requirements documentation and enterprise environmental factors.  Question 6 1 out of 1 points Project scope management includes the processes involved in defining and controlling what is or is not included in a project.  Question 7
  7. 7. 1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work.  Question 8 1 out of 1 points The scope of a project is clear and specific from the start.  Question 9 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them.  Question 10 1 out of 1 points Many organizations provide different guidelines and templates for developing WBSs.  Question 11 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a deliverable-oriented grouping of the work involved in a project that defines the total scope of the project.  Question 12 1 out of 1 points _____ involves reviewing the project charter, requirements documents, and organizational process assets to create a scope statement, adding more information as requirements are developed and change requests are approved.  Question 13 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points The format of the WBS dictionary is essentially the same for all projects.  Question 14 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed.  Question 15 1 out of 1 points Scope creep if not managed well can lead to the failure of information technology projects.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors do not affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements for scope planning.  Question 17
  8. 8. 1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain constant from project to project.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points Information from the project charter provides a basis for further defining the project scope.  Question 19 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formal acceptance of the completed project scope by the stakeholders.  Question 20 1 out of 1 points The project scope statement, stakeholder requirements documentation, and organizational process assets are the primary inputs for creating a WBS.  Question 21 1 out of 1 points The WBS is organized solely around project phases.  Question 22 1 out of 1 points The ______ documents how project needs will be analyzed, documented, and managed.  Question 23 1 out of 1 points Project scope statements must include the project boundaries, constraints, and assumptions.  Question 24 1 out of 1 points Deliverables are only product-related, such as a piece of hardware or software.  Question 25 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ refers to the process of developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system.  Question 1 1 out of 1 points Scope creep if not managed well can lead to the failure of information technology projects.  Question 2 1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points
  9. 9. Many information technology projects also require detailed functional and design specifications for developing software, which also should be referenced in the detailed scope statement.  Question 4 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points Scope creep refers to:  Question 5 1 out of 1 points The format of the WBS dictionary is essentially the same for all projects.  Question 6 1 out of 1 points Deliverables are only product-related, such as a piece of hardware or software.  Question 7 1 out of 1 points Project scope statements must include the project boundaries, constraints, and assumptions.  Question 8 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formal acceptance of the completed project scope by the stakeholders.  Question 9 1 out of 1 points The ______ documents how project needs will be analyzed, documented, and managed.  Question 10 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS starts with the largest items of the project and breaks them into subordinate items.  Question 11 1 out of 1 points Information from the project charter provides a basis for further defining the project scope.  Question 12 1 out of 1 points The scope baseline in a WBS consists of the requirements documentation and enterprise environmental factors.
  10. 10.  Question 13 1 out of 1 points Many organizations provide different guidelines and templates for developing WBSs.  Question 14 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points  Question 15 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS involves refining the work into greater and greater levels of detail.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points The scope management plan can be informal and broad or formal and detailed, based on the needs of the project.  Question 17 1 out of 1 points A work package represents one component of the product that the project aims to deliver.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points The WBS is organized solely around project phases.  Question 19 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points Generating ideas by comparing specific project practices or product characteristics to those of other projects or products inside or outside the performing organization is known as _____.  Question 20 1 out of 1 points The tasks in a WBS must be developed as a sequential list of steps.  Question 21 1 out of 1 points The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors do not affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements for scope planning.  Question 22 1 out of 1 points In the _____ approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as possible and then aggregate the specific tasks and organize them into summary activities, or higher levels in the WBS.
  11. 11.  Question 23 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them.  Question 24 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed.  Question 25 1 out of 1 points The main technique used in creating a WBS is _____, which involves subdividing project deliverables into smaller pieces.  Question 1 1 out of 1 points _____ involves defining and documenting the features and functions of the products produced during the project as well as the processes used for creating them.  Question 2 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to:  Question 3 1 out of 1 points Information from the project charter provides a basis for further defining the project scope.  Question 4 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points In the _____ approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as possible and then aggregate the specific tasks and organize them into summary activities, or higher levels in the WBS.  Question 5 1 out of 1 points _____ involves reviewing the project charter, requirements documents, and organizational process assets to create a scope statement, adding more information as requirements are developed and change requests are approved.  Question 6 1 out of 1 points The tasks in a WBS must be developed as a sequential list of steps.
  12. 12.  Question 7 1 out of 1 points The ______ documents how project needs will be analyzed, documented, and managed.  Question 8 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formalizing acceptance of the project deliverables and during this phase the key project stakeholders, such as the customer and sponsor for the project, inspect and then formally accept the deliverables.  Question 9 1 out of 1 points The scope baseline in a WBS consists of the requirements documentation and enterprise environmental factors.  Question 10 1 out of 1 points The _____ technique for creating a WBS uses branches radiating from a core idea to structure thoughts and ideas instead of writing down tasks in a list or immediately trying to create a structure for tasks.  Question 11 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points A unit of work should appear at only one place in the WBS.  Question 12 1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain constant from project to project.  Question 13 1 out of 1 points Many information technology projects also require detailed functional and design specifications for developing software, which also should be referenced in the detailed scope statement.  Question 14 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS involves refining the work into greater and greater levels of detail.  Question 15 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formal acceptance of the completed project scope by the stakeholders.  Question 16
  13. 13. 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to all the work involved in creating the products of the project and the processes used to create them.  Question 17 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points Project scope statements must include the project boundaries, constraints, and assumptions.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points The _____ should list and describe all of the deliverables required for the project.  Question 19 1 out of 1 points Scope creep if not managed well can lead to the failure of information technology projects.  Question 20 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a deliverable-oriented grouping of the work involved in a project that defines the total scope of the project.  Question 21 1 out of 1 points Deliverables are only product-related, such as a piece of hardware or software.  Question 22 1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work.  Question 23 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them.  Question 24 1 out of 1 points The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors do not affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements for scope planning.  Question 25 1 out of 1 points Generating ideas by comparing specific project practices or product characteristics to those of other projects or products inside or outside the performing organization is known as _____. Monday, June 1, 2015 7:21:10 PM CDT  Question 1
  14. 14. 1 out of 1 points In the _____ approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as possible and then aggregate the specific tasks and organize them into summary activities, or higher levels in the WBS.  Question 2 1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain constant from project to project.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points A unit of work should appear at only one place in the WBS.  Question 4 1 out of 1 points _____ involves defining and documenting the features and functions of the products produced during the project as well as the processes used for creating them.  Question 5 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to:  Question 6 1 out of 1 points The tasks in a WBS must be developed as a sequential list of steps.  Question 7 1 out of 1 points The scope of a project is clear and specific from the start.  Question 8 1 out of 1 points Information from the project charter provides a basis for further defining the project scope.  Question 9 1 out of 1 points A(n) ____ is a task at the lowest level of the WBS.  Question 10 1 out of 1 points In the _____approach for constructing a WBS, you use a similar project’s WBS as a starting point.  Question 11 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points
  15. 15. The _____ technique for creating a WBS uses branches radiating from a core idea to structure thoughts and ideas instead of writing down tasks in a list or immediately trying to create a structure for tasks.  Question 12 1 out of 1 points Generating ideas by comparing specific project practices or product characteristics to those of other projects or products inside or outside the performing organization is known as _____.  Question 13 1 out of 1 points The scope baseline in a WBS consists of the requirements documentation and enterprise environmental factors.  Question 14 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points A work package represents one component of the product that the project aims to deliver.  Question 15 1 out of 1 points _____ uses highly organized and intensive workshops to bring together project stakeholders— the sponsor, users, business analysts, programmers, and so on—to jointly define and design information systems.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points The format of the WBS dictionary is essentially the same for all projects.  Question 17 1 out of 1 points Creating the WBS is a subprocess associated with the _____ process in project scope management.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points _____ involves reviewing the project charter, requirements documents, and organizational process assets to create a scope statement, adding more information as requirements are developed and change requests are approved.  Question 19 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a deliverable-oriented grouping of the work involved in a project that defines the total scope of the project.  Question 20
  16. 16. 1 out of 1 points Project scope management includes the processes involved in defining and controlling what is or is not included in a project.  Question 21 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS starts with the largest items of the project and breaks them into subordinate items.  Question 22 1 out of 1 points Scope creep refers to:  Question 23 1 out of 1 points _____ refers to the process of developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system.  Question 24 1 out of 1 points Mind mapping allows people to write and even draw pictures of ideas in a nonlinear format.  Question 25 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them. Monday, June 1, 2015 7:23:36 PM CDT  Question 1 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formalizing acceptance of the project deliverables and during this phase the key project stakeholders, such as the customer and sponsor for the project, inspect and then formally accept the deliverables.  Question 2 1 out of 1 points In the _____ approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as possible and then aggregate the specific tasks and organize them into summary activities, or higher levels in the WBS.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points Information from the project charter provides a basis for further defining the project scope.  Question 4
  17. 17. 1 out of 1 points _____ uses highly organized and intensive workshops to bring together project stakeholders— the sponsor, users, business analysts, programmers, and so on—to jointly define and design information systems.  Question 5 1 out of 1 points A work package represents one component of the product that the project aims to deliver.  Question 6 1 out of 1 points The _____ should list and describe all of the deliverables required for the project. : [None Given]  Question 7 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formal acceptance of the completed project scope by the stakeholders. : [None Given]  Question 8 1 out of 1 points The WBS is organized solely around project phases.  Question 9 1 out of 1 points Project scope management includes the processes involved in defining and controlling what is or is not included in a project.  Question 10 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to all the work involved in creating the products of the project and the processes used to create them.  Question 11 1 out of 1 points Generating ideas by comparing specific project practices or product characteristics to those of other projects or products inside or outside the performing organization is known as _____.  Question 12 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS involves refining the work into greater and greater levels of detail.  Question 13 1 out of 1 points
  18. 18. The scope of a project is clear and specific from the start.  Question 14 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed.  Question 15 1 out of 1 points The project scope statement should reference supporting documents, such as product specifications that will affect what products are produced or purchased, or corporate policies, which might affect how products or services are produced.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points Many information technology projects also require detailed functional and design specifications for developing software, which also should be referenced in the detailed scope statement.  Question 17 1 out of 1 points The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors do not affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements for scope planning.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points The scope management plan can be informal and broad or formal and detailed, based on the needs of the project.  Question 19 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 1 out of 1 points _____ refers to the process of developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system.  Question 20 1 out of 1 points A unit of work should appear at only one place in the WBS.  Question 21 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a deliverable-oriented grouping of the work involved in a project that defines the total scope of the project. : [None Given]  Question 22
  19. 19. 1 out of 1 points Many organizations provide different guidelines and templates for developing WBSs. : [None Given]  Question 23 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them. : [None Given]  Question 24 1 out of 1 points The tasks in a WBS must be developed as a sequential list of steps.  Question 25 1 out of 1 points The format of the WBS dictionary is essentially the same for all projects.  Question 1 1 out of 1 points The ______ documents how project needs will be analyzed, documented, and managed.  Question 2 1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain constant from project to project.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors do not affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements for scope planning.  Question 4 1 out of 1 points Scope creep if not managed well can lead to the failure of information technology projects.  Question 5 1 out of 1 points Project scope statements must include the project boundaries, constraints, and assumptions.  Question 6 1 out of 1 points A unit of work should appear at only one place in the WBS. : [None Given]
  20. 20. True : A basic principle of creating a good WBS and its WBS dictionary is that a unit of work should appear at only one place in the WBS.  Question 7 1 out of 1 points _____ involves formalizing acceptance of the project deliverables and during this phase the key project stakeholders, such as the customer and sponsor for the project, inspect and then formally accept the deliverables. : [None Given] c. Validating scope : Validating scope involves formalizing acceptance of the project deliverables. Key project stakeholders, such as the customer and sponsor for the project, inspect and then formally accept the deliverables during this process.  Question 8 1 out of 1 points The _____ should list and describe all of the deliverables required for the project. : [None Given] a. scope statement : The scope statement should list and describe all of the deliverables required for the project. It is very important to ensure consistency between the project charter, scope statement, WBS, and Gantt chart to define the scope of the project accurately.  Question 9 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to: : [None Given] . the work involved in creating the products and the processes used to create them. : Scope refers to all the work involved in creating the products of the project and the processes used to create them.  Question 10 1 out of 1 points The term ______ describes a product produced as part of a project.
  21. 21. : [None Given] : Thee term deliverable describes a product created as part of a project. Deliverables can be product related, such as a piece of hardware or software, or process-related, such as a planning document or meeting minutes.  Question 11 1 out of 1 points Many organizations provide different guidelines and templates for developing WBSs. : [None Given] : Many organizations provide guidelines and templates for developing WBSs, as well as examples of WBSs from past projects. Microsoft Project 2010 comes with several templates, and more are available on Microsoft’s Web site and other sites.  Question 12 1 out of 1 points The scope baseline in a WBS consists of the requirements documentation and enterprise environmental factors. : [None Given] : The scope baseline includes the approved project scope statement and its associated WBS and WBS dictionary.  Question 13 1 out of 1 points _____ involves defining and documenting the features and functions of the products produced during the project as well as the processes used for creating them. : [None Given] : Collecting requirements involves defining and documenting the features and functions of the products for the project as well as the processes used for creating them. The project team creates requirements documentation and a requirements traceability matrix as outputs of the requirements collection process.  Question 14 1 out of 1 points The scope of a project is clear and specific from the start. : [None Given]
  22. 22. : As time progresses, the scope of a project should become more clear and specific.  Question 15 1 out of 1 points Which of the following is recommended for the creation of a good WBS? : [None Given] : Some basic principles apply to creating any good WBS and its WBS dictionary. Firstly, a unit of work should appear at only one place in the WBS. The work content of a WBS item is the sum of the WBS items below it.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points The tasks in a WBS must be developed as a sequential list of steps. : [None Given] False : A concern when creating a WBS is how to organize it to provide the basis for the project schedule. You should focus on what work needs to be done and how it will be done, not when it will be done. In other words, the tasks do not have to be developed as a sequential list of steps.  Question 17 1 out of 1 points Deliverables are only product-related, such as a piece of hardware or software. : [None Given] : Deliverables can be product-related, such as a piece of hardware or software, or process- related, such as a planning document or meeting minutes.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points The WBS is organized solely around project phases. : [None Given] : A project team often organizes the WBS around project products, project phases, or the project management process groups.  Question 19 1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work.
  23. 23. : [None Given] : A work package represents the level of work that the project manager monitors and controls. If a project has a relatively short time frame and requires weekly progress reports, a work package might represent work completed in one week or less. If a project has a very long time frame and requires quarterly progress reports, a work package might represent work completed in one month or more.  Question 20 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed. : [None Given] requirements traceability matrix : A requirements traceability matrix (RTM) is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed.  Question 21 1 out of 1 points A(n) ____ is a task at the lowest level of the WBS. : [None Given] . work package : A work package is a task at the lowest level of the WBS.  Question 22 1 out of 1 points Information from the project charter provides a basis for further defining the project scope. : [None Given] : The charter describes the high-level scope, time, and cost goals for the project objectives and success criteria, a general approach to accomplishing the project’s goals, and the main roles and responsibilities of important project stakeholders.  Question 23 1 out of 1 points In the _____approach for constructing a WBS, you use a similar project’s WBS as a starting point. : [None Given]
  24. 24. analogy : A method for constructing a WBS is the analogy approach. In the analogy approach, you use a similar project’s WBS as a starting point.  Question 24 1 out of 1 points A work package represents one component of the product that the project aims to deliver. : [None Given] : A work package is a task at the lowest level of the WBS. It represents the level of work that the project manager monitors and controls.  Question 25 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS involves refining the work into greater and greater levels of detail. : [None Given] top-down : To use the top-down approach, start with the largest items of the project and break them into subordinate items. This process involves refining the work into greater and greater levels of detail. Monday, June 1, 2015 7:25:18 PM CDT  Question 1 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed. : [None Given] : A requirements traceability matrix (RTM) is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed.  Question 2 1 out of 1 points A unit of work should appear at only one place in the WBS. : [None Given] : A basic principle of creating a good WBS and its WBS dictionary is that a unit of work
  25. 25. should appear at only one place in the WBS.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points The WBS is organized solely around project phases. : [None Given] : A project team often organizes the WBS around project products, project phases, or the project management process groups.  Question 4 1 out of 1 points The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors do not affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements for scope planning. : [None Given] : The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements.  Question 5 1 out of 1 points In the _____approach for constructing a WBS, you use a similar project’s WBS as a starting point. : [None Given] analogy : A method for constructing a WBS is the analogy approach. In the analogy approach, you use a similar project’s WBS as a starting point.  Question 6 1 out of 1 points The ______ documents how project needs will be analyzed, documented, and managed. : [None Given] : The requirements management plan documents how project requirements will be analyzed, documented, and managed.  Question 7 1 out of 1 points _____ refers to the process of developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system.
  26. 26. : [None Given] : Prototyping involves developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system.  Question 8 1 out of 1 points The tasks in a WBS must be developed as a sequential list of steps. : [None Given] : A concern when creating a WBS is how to organize it to provide the basis for the project schedule. You should focus on what work needs to be done and how it will be done, not when it will be done. In other words, the tasks do not have to be developed as a sequential list of steps.  Question 9 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a deliverable-oriented grouping of the work involved in a project that defines the total scope of the project. : [None Given] : After collecting requirements and defining scope, the next step in project scope management is to create a work breakdown structure. A work breakdown structure (WBS) is a deliverable oriented grouping of the work involved in a project that defines its total scope.  Question 10 1 out of 1 points In the _____ approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as possible and then aggregate the specific tasks and organize them into summary activities, or higher levels in the WBS. : [None Given] : In the bottom-up approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as possible. They then aggregate the specific tasks and organize them into summary activities, or higher levels in the WBS. Project managers often use the bottom-up approach for projects that represent entirely new systems or approaches to doing a job, or to help create buy-in and synergy with a project team.  Question 11 1 out of 1 points
  27. 27. The format of the WBS dictionary is essentially the same for all projects. : [None Given] : WBS dictionary is a document that provides detailed information about each WBS item. The format of the WBS dictionary can vary based on project needs.  Question 12 1 out of 1 points _____ involves defining and documenting the features and functions of the products produced during the project as well as the processes used for creating them. : [None Given] : Collecting requirements involves defining and documenting the features and functions of the products for the project as well as the processes used for creating them. The project team creates requirements documentation and a requirements traceability matrix as outputs of the requirements collection process.  Question 13 1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain constant from project to project. : [None Given] : The executing tasks vary the most from project to project, but many of the tasks under the other project management process groups would be similar for all projects.  Question 14 1 out of 1 points Which of the following is recommended for the creation of a good WBS? : [None Given] : Some basic principles apply to creating any good WBS and its WBS dictionary. Firstly, a unit of work should appear at only one place in the WBS. The work content of a WBS item is the sum of the WBS items below it.  Question 15 1 out of 1 points Scope creep refers to: : [None Given] the tendency for project scope to keep getting bigger and bigger.
  28. 28. : Scope creep refers to the tendency for project scope to keep getting bigger and bigger.  Question 16 1 out of 1 points Project scope statements must include the project boundaries, constraints, and assumptions. : [None Given]  Question 17 1 out of 1 points Scope creep if not managed well can lead to the failure of information technology projects. : [None Given] : Even when the project scope is fairly well defined, many IT projects suffer from scope creep—the tendency for project scope to keep getting bigger and bigger. Many IT projects fail due to scope creep.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them. : [None Given] : Use case modeling is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them. It is an effective tool for understanding requirements of information systems.  Question 19 1 out of 1 points Project scope management includes the processes involved in defining and controlling what is or is not included in a project. : [None Given]  Question 20 1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work. : : A work package represents the level of work that the project manager monitors and controls. If a project has a relatively short time frame and requires weekly progress reports, a work package might represent work completed in one week or less. If a project has a very
  29. 29. long time frame and requires quarterly progress reports, a work package might represent work completed in one month or more.  Question 21 1 out of 1 points The scope of a project is clear and specific from the start. : [None Given] : As time progresses, the scope of a project should become more clear and specific.  Question 22 1 out of 1 points Creating the WBS is a subprocess associated with the _____ process in project scope management. : [None Given]  Question 23 1 out of 1 points Information from the project charter provides a basis for further defining the project scope. : [None Given]  Question 24 1 out of 1 points Generating ideas by comparing specific project practices or product characteristics to those of other projects or products inside or outside the performing organization is known as _____. : [None Given]  Question 25 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS starts with the largest items of the project and breaks them into subordinate items. : [None Given] Monday, June 1, 2015 7:25:56 PM CDT  Question 1 1 out of 1 points Scope refers to: : [None Given]  Question 2 1 out of 1 points The ______ documents how project needs will be analyzed, documented, and managed.
  30. 30. : [None Given] . requirements management plan : The requirements management plan documents how project requirements will be analyzed, documented, and managed.  Question 3 1 out of 1 points Which of the following is recommended for the creation of a good WBS? : [None Given]  Question 4 1 out of 1 points In the _____approach for constructing a WBS, you use a similar project’s WBS as a starting point. : [None Given]  Question 5 1 out of 1 points A work package must always represent less than 80 hours of work. : [None Given]  Question 6 1 out of 1 points Scope creep refers to: : [None Given]  Question 7 1 out of 1 points The _____ approach for constructing a WBS involves refining the work into greater and greater levels of detail. : [None Given]  Question 8 1 out of 1 points _____ refers to the difference between planned and actual performance. : [None Given] : Variance is the difference between planned and actual performance.  Question 9
  31. 31. 1 out of 1 points In the _____ approach, team members first identify as many specific tasks related to the project as possible and then aggregate the specific tasks and organize them into summary activities, or higher levels in the WBS. : [None Given]  Question 10 1 out of 1 points Deliverables are only product-related, such as a piece of hardware or software. : [None Given]  Question 11 1 out of 1 points The term ______ describes a product produced as part of a project. : [None Given]  Question 12 1 out of 1 points _____ is a process for identifying and modeling business events, who initiated them, and how the system should respond to them. : [None Given]  Question 13 1 out of 1 points Scope creep if not managed well can lead to the failure of information technology projects. : [None Given]  Question 14 1 out of 1 points The _____ technique for creating a WBS uses branches radiating from a core idea to structure thoughts and ideas instead of writing down tasks in a list or immediately trying to create a structure for tasks. : [None Given]  Question 15 1 out of 1 points The project’s size, complexity, importance, and other factors do not affect how much effort is spent on collecting requirements for scope planning. : [None Given]  Question 16 1 out of 1 points
  32. 32. The scope of a project is clear and specific from the start.  Question 17 1 out of 1 points Mind mapping allows people to write and even draw pictures of ideas in a nonlinear format.  Question 18 1 out of 1 points The executing tasks of the WBS remain constant from project to project.  Question 19 1 out of 1 points The WBS is organized solely around project phases.  Question 20 1 out of 1 points A(n) _____ is a table that lists requirements, their various attributes, and the status of the requirements to ensure that all are addressed. : [None Given]  Question 21 1 out of 1 points The main technique used in creating a WBS is _____, which involves subdividing project deliverables into smaller pieces.  Question 22 1 out of 1 points A(n) ____ is a task at the lowest level of the WBS. : [None Given]  Question 23 1 out of 1 points The scope baseline in a WBS consists of the requirements documentation and enterprise environmental factors.  Question 24 1 out of 1 points Many organizations provide different guidelines and templates for developing WBSs. : [None Given]  Question 25 1 out of 1 points _____ refers to the process of developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system.
  33. 33. : [None Given] : Prototyping involves developing a working replica of the system or some aspect of the system. Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0 Click here for answers https://bit.ly/3363Vn0

×