  1. 1. Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN 1. Practice ofCounselingand Int HS202-W1-202100 2. Tests/Quizzes 3. Take Test: MidtermExam Take Test: MidtermExam Test Information Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN QUESTION 1 1. Professionalhelperscanbe distinguishedfromnon-professionalhelpersbywhich of the following? a. existence of anaccreditingbodythatgovernstraining,credentialing,and licensingof practice b. identificationwithaprofessional organization
  2. 2. c. adoptionof an ethical code andstandardsof practice d. all of the above 1.85 points Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN QUE ST ION2 1. Professional helpingisdescribedbyall EXCEPTwhichof the following? It addressesthe thoughts,feelings,actions,andsocial systemsof clients. It isalmostalwaysmulticultural innature. It ispremisedona basicacceptance of all clientsregardlessof theirbehaviors. It may necessitatestrongpersuasionandinfluence if the clientisresistantorreluctant. 1.85 points Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN QUE ST ION3 1. The fourconditionsunderwhichhelpingismostlikelyto occur include:someonetrainedand/orcapable asahelper, someone willingtoofferhelp,asettingconduciveto helping,and helpofferedbyaprofessional versusaparaprofessionalhelper. a clientseekinghelp a reluctantclientwhohasbeenmandatedtoseekhelp. a clientwhodeniesneedingorwantinghelp. 1.85 points Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN QUE ST ION4 1. Cultural affiliationsmayleadadistressed individualtodowhichof the following? a. not seekhelpfromahelpingprofessional b. seekguidance fromtribal elders,orreligiousor spiritual leaders c. turn to familyconfidants
  3. 3. d. all of the above 1.9 points QUE ST ION5 1. Whichof the followingisLEASTlikelytodescribe helpinginschool settings? a. Much of the highschool counselor’sworkiswiththe teachingstaff rather Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN than individual students. b. The current force of school counselingisincomprehensive programsthat focuson primarypreventionandhealthydevelopmentforall students. c. The ASCA National Model focusescounseloreffortson achievement and educational needs. d. Elementary helpersemphasizethe total school environment rather thanindividual helpingof children. 1.85 points QUE ST ION6 1. Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN Currentissuesrelatedtohelpingincollegesettings include all EXCEPTwhichof the following? a. more severe psychopathologyamongstudentsincluding chronicmental illness b. a decrease inthe numberof thirdculture kids(TCK) and multiracial andinternational students c. helpersassignedtoacademicadvising,residences,andcareer services d. an increase inthe use of technologytomeetstudenthelping needs
  4. 4. 1.9 points QUE ST ION7 1. Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN Whichof the followingaccuratelydepictsthe rolesof helpersincommunitysettings? a. Theymay become involvedincommunityadvocacyeffortsand directcommunity intervention. b. Theyoftenconductpsychotherapywithindividuals,families,and/or groups. c. Theyare employedinthe widestvarietyof employmentsettings relative toother helpers. d. All of the above are accurate. 1.9 points QUE ST ION8 1. The communicationof accurate empathypromotesall EXCEPTwhichof the following? a. decreasedclientexploration b. decreasedpremature clienttermination c. increasedclientsense of safety d. increasedclientsense of beingunderstood 1.9 points QUE ST ION9 1. Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN Some researchsuggeststhatcounselorsare perceivedmore positivelywhenthey engage in__________ self-disclosure. a. highlevelsof b. moderate levelsof c. lowlevelsof d. no 1.9 points QUE ST ION10
  5. 5. 1. Communicationpatternsare impactedbywhichof the following? a. race b. culture c. ethnicity d. b and c only e. none of the above 1.9 points QUE ST ION11 1. Mirroringrefersto: a. The helperreflectingexactlyhow he orshe is feeling b. The helperrepeatingbackwhatthe clientissayinganddoing c. The helperreflectingthe facial expressionsof the helpee d. All of the above 1.9 points QUE ST ION12 Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN 1. Issuesrelatedtoconfidentialityandprivacyinthe college settinghave become more complex due tothe adventof __________. outreachprogramming supportgroups psychoeducationsessions online counseling 1.9 points QUE ST ION13 1. Accordingto Vacc and Loesch(2000), the three major activitiesundertakenby helpersworkinginreligious settingsinclude all EXCEPT__________. moodmanagementcounseling referralstootherprofessionals
  6. 6. bereavementcounseling marriage and familycounseling 1.9 points QUE ST ION14 1. Which of the followingisNOTtrue with respectto helpinginindustrial andemploymentsettings? The private sectoris consideredtobe the new frontierforhelpingservices. Outplacementserviceswere initiatedinresponsetothe associationestablished between workplace stressandinfectious disease. Outplacementhelpersare oftenthose whohave firsthandexperience inanindustry setting. Employmentassistanceprogramsaddressissuessuchassubstance abuse andcouple and familyrelationshipissues. 1.9 points QUE ST ION15 1. Helpingprofessionalsworkingwithmembersof the militarydeal withawide range of issuesincludingall of the followingEXCEPT: stressmanagementandpost-traumaticstress substance abuse parenting employmentloss 1.9 points Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN QUE ST ION16 1. The conceptof resiliencyishighlysalientto professionalhelpingpractice becauseitpromotes: preparednesstoaddressglobal challengessuchasterrorism. copingwitheverydaystressors. transferof hope and optimismtoclients. all of the above.
  7. 7. 1.85 points QUE ST ION17 1. The individualcreditedwiththe genesisof the personcenteredapproachis Norcross. Skinner. Freud. Rogers. 1.9 points QUE ST ION18 1. Which of the followingisLEASTlikelytobe true aboutclientswhofeel cutoff fromthemselvesand theirexperiencesandare seekingasense of wholeness? Theymissedoutoncaring communicationandhealthyattachmenttoacaregiverin early life. Theyhave developednarratives(orstories) andconclusionsaboutthemselvesthatare bothorganizedandflexible. Theyhave not achievedenoughbrainintegrationtoregulate emotionseffectively. Theyhave had theirexperiencesandexpressionsof self deniedorjudged. 1.9 points QUE ST ION19 1. Which of the followingstatementsdoesNOT accuratelydepicthelperempathy? It soundsas thoughithas beenreallyunsettlingforyouto change schoolsasa resultof your parents’divorce. You seemreallyhurtandconfusedaboutthe break-upwithyourgirlfriend. I’mso sorry to hearabout the lossof your grandmother. I imagine thatitwas prettydifficulttobreakthisnewstoyour family. 1.9 points QUE ST ION20 1. Generally,the mostproductive use of helperdisclosure occurs whenthe focusison
  8. 8. the helper’sownissuesandfactsaboutthe helper’srole. the helper’sownissuesandreactionstothe client. facts aboutthe helper’srole andthe helper’sreactionstothe helpingrelationship. the helper’sreactionstothe clientandtothe helpingrelationship. 1.9 points QUE ST ION21 1. Identifythe mostprobable sequence of helping experienceswithanewclientwhohasa historyof discrimination,oppression,orbetrayal. Answersavailableathttps://bit.ly/3fkBzrN clientguardedness,testingof helper,senseof safety,senseof trust,disclosurebyclient disclosure byclient,sense of safety,sense of trust,clientguardedness,testingof helper testingof helper,senseof trust,clientguardedness,disclosure byclient,senseof safety sense of safety,sense of trust,disclosure byclient,clientguardedness,testingof helper 1.9 points QUE ST ION22 1. When a clientengagesinfrequenttopicshifts during the firstfew sessions,thismaybe anindicationof anxietyrelatedtothe helpingprocess. a needto exertsome control overthe helpingprocess. botha and b. neitheraor b. 1.9 points QUE ST ION23 1. Which of the followingdoesNOTapply tothe concept of ritualizedpatternsof communication? 1.85 points QUE ST ION24 1. Four potential communicationbarriersincross-cultural helpingthathave beenidentifiedbyPedersenandIvey (1993) include:verbal andnonverballanguage problems,interference frompreconceptionsand stereotyping,erroneousevaluation,and__________. arrogance
  9. 9. stress indifference inflexibility 1.9 points QUE ST ION25 1. When a communicationmismatchoccursinthe contextof a cross-cultural helpingdyad,there is an increasedriskof premature terminationof the sessionbythe client. inabilityof the helpertoestablishrapportwiththe client. cultural oppressionof the client. all of the above. situationspecific suspensionof previousstyleof interaction idiosyncratictothe individual involved trademarkinteractionstyle 1.9 points QUE ST ION26 1. Perpetuationof genderrolesisdamagingto: men. women. bothmenand women. none of the above. 1.9 points QUE ST ION27 Answersavailable at https://bit.ly/3fkBzrN 1. Researchsuggeststhatmanyhelpershave: no opportunitytoworkwithLGBTQ clients.
  10. 10. onlyworkedwithLGBTQ clients. prejudicial beliefsthataffectthe therapeuticrelationshipwithLGBTQclients. no accessto supportand competencytrainingforworkingwithLGBTQclients. 1.9 points QUE ST ION28 1. All of the followingare commoncommunication problemshelpersexperience withdisabledclients EXCEPT: helpersmayfeartosay the wrong thing. helpingsessionsmaybe terminatedprematurely. helpersmaystruggle withboundarycrossingwithclients. helpersmayuse biasedlanguage withclients. 1.9 points QUE ST ION29 1. An importantdifferentiationbetweenimmigrantand refugee clientsis: immigrantshave migratedvoluntarilyandrefugeeshave beenforcedtomigrate. immigrantsare pushedoutof theircountryand refugeesare pulledtotheirnew country. immigrantshave neversufferedtraumaticexperiencesathome,whereasrefugees have. immigrantsare betterable toaffordcounseling,whereasrefugeesoftenarrive here in poverty. 1.9 points QUE ST ION30 1. With respecttohelper-inducedsilence,unintentional silence isoftenused as a reflectionof hisorher tendencytohide,withhold,andself-protect. unsystematicallywhenata lossforwords. to deliberatelyreduce helperactivityandtotransferresponsibilitytothe client. to avoidinterferingwithorimpedingthe client’smomentum. 1.9 points QUE ST ION31
  11. 11. 1. The judicious anddeliberate use of silencebythe helpermaybe effectivein pacingthe interview. communicatingcompassionandcaring. helpingthe clientdevelopinsightintodefense mechanisms. accomplishingall of the above. 1.9 points QUE ST ION32 1. Attentivenessiscommunicatedprimarilythrough verbal responses. facial expressionsandeye contact. bodilypositionsandmovement. all of the above. 1.9 points QUE ST ION33 1. The three core conditionsof helpingare central tothe therapeuticprocessandinclude all EXCEPTwhichof the following? genuinenessorcongruence accurate empathy attentive listening positive regard 1.9 points QUE ST ION34 1. Regional andcultural variancesare evidencedina preference fordirecteye contactwhen speakingamong __________. Native Americans Euro-Americans inner-cityAfricanAmericanyouths
  12. 12. none of the groupsindicatedabove 1.9 points QUE ST ION35 1. There doesnot appearto be much variationin __________ across cultures. facial expressions durationanddirectnessof eye contact gesturesusedtoconveymeaning all of the above 1.9 points QUE ST ION36 1. During interactioninthe helperdyad,selectivebody tensiongenerallyreflects comfortwiththe topic beingdiscussed. a workingmomentoraction. blockingorholdingbacka feeling. discomfortwiththe topicor the otherperson. 1.9 points QUE ST ION37 1. When a helperverballyacknowledgesatopicthatthe clienthasbroughtup,the clientwill likely continue todevelopandpursue the topic. immediatelyinterrupthim/herself andchange topics. cut the topic shortwithoutfullypursuingit. become silent. 1.9 points QUE ST ION38 1. The processof choosingwhethertofocuson a client’s cognitive oraffective responseiscalled attentiveness. differentiation.
  13. 13. verbal following. non-verbal response. 1.9 points QUESTION 39 1. Respondingprimarilytocognitive contentcanlimit the helper’sunderstandingof the client’sproblem. the client’sabilitytorecognizethe influence of theiremotionsontheirbehaviour. the client’sabilitytoshare hisorherthinkingina non-judgemental setting. the helper’sabilitytorelate tothe client’sfamilyof originpatterns. 1.9 points QUESTION 40 1. What is oftenone of the toughestchallengesfor beginninghelpers? listening. summarizing. applyingstrategies. buildingrapport. 1.9 points QUESTION 41 1. Which of the followingisNOTa listeningskill? summarizationof feelings. paraphrasing. reflectionof feelings. motivational interviewing. 1.9 points QUE ST ION42 1. The _____________ is a rephrasingof the client’s previouscommunicationthatneitheraddsnordetracts fromthe message. summary
  14. 14. paraphrase reflectionof content none of the above 1.9 points QUESTION 43 1. Reflectionof feelingsisimportantbecauseit isusedto conveybasicempathy. affirmsclientfeelingsinsteadof negatingorjudgingthem. helpsclientswithahistoryof oppressionfeelseenandrespected. all of the above. 1.9 points QUESTION 44 1. Which of the followingisNOTtrue about summarization? it formsa cohesive picture of the client’smessages. it focusesaclientwhoislessverbal. it helpsidentifythemes. it isa common skill interminating withaclient. 1.9 points QUESTION 45 1. Accordingto Teyber(2006), whichof the following affectconstructionswouldmostlikelymanifestina clientwhose familyorculture discouragedexpression of anger? sadness-anger-shame sadness-anger-guilt anger-sadness-sha anger-sadness-guilt 1.9 points QUE ST ION46 1. When helperslistenjudgmentally,theyare engagingin
  15. 15. evaluative listening. summarizing. reflectionsof content. filteredlistening. 1.85 points QUE ST ION47 1. Actionskillsare used byhelpersto establishrapport. listentoclients. affectchange. challenge client’sthinking. 1.85 points QUESTION 48 1. Questioningcanbe uncomfortable forclientsbecause theymay feel pressuredtoshare before theyare ready. they feel theydon’thave the correctanswer. theywere notexpectingtoanswerquestions. questionsdisrupttheirthinkingprocesses. 1.85 points QUESTION 49 1. While __________________ questionsare recommended,there are usesfor________________ questionsaswell. closed;open-ended open-ended;closed focused;closed. open-ended;focused 1.85 points QUE ST ION50
  16. 16. 1. Open-endedquestionsare useful forall of the followingEXCEPT startinga session. encouragingclientelaboration. elicitingaspecificpiece of information. elicitingadditional information. 1.85 points QUE ST ION51 1. To avoidusingaccusatoryquestionsahelpshould avoidusingthe word what how when why 1.85 points QUE ST ION52 1. The challenge response isusedto enhance clientself-awareness. promote clientchange. confrontunhelpfulthinking. botha and b. 1.85 points QUE ST ION53 1. When formulatingquestions,itisimportantforthe helpertohave a clear________ for the question. purpose expectation plan outcome
  17. 17. 1.85 points Save and Submit

