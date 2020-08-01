QUE ST ION 191. Which of the following statements does NOT accurately depict helper empathy? It sounds as though it has been really unsettling for you to change schools as a result of your parents’ divorce. You seem really hurt and confused about the break-up with your girlfriend. I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your grandmother. I imagine that it was pretty difficult to break this news to your family. 1.9 points QUE ST ION 20 1. Generally, the most productive use of helper disclosure occurs when the focus is on the helper’s own issues and facts about the helper’s role. the helper’s own issues and reactions to the client. facts about the helper’s role and the helper’s reactions to the helping relationship. the helper’s reactions to the client and to the helping relationship. 1.9 points QUE ST ION 21 1. Identify the most probable sequence of helping experiences with a new client who has a history of discrimination, oppression, or betrayal. client guardedness, testing of helper, sense of safety, sense of trust, disclosure by client disclosure by client, sense of safety, sense of trust, client guardedness, testing of helper testing of helper, sense of trust, client guardedness, disclosure by client, sense of safety sense of safety, sense of trust, disclosure by client, client guardedness, testing of helper 1.9 points QUE ST ION 22 1. When a client engages in frequent topic shifts during the first few sessions, this may be an indication ofanxiety related to the helping process. a need to exert some control over the helping process. both a and b. neither a or b. 1.9 points QUE ST ION 23 1. Which of the following does NOT apply to the concept of ritualized patterns of communication? 1.85 points QUE ST ION 24 1. Four potential communication barriers in cross-cultural helping that have been identified by Pedersen and Ivey (1993) include: verbal and nonverbal language problems, interference from preconceptions and stereotyping, erroneous evaluation, and __________. arrogance stress indifference inflexibility 1.9 points QUE ST ION 25 1. When a communication mismatch occurs in the context of a cross-cultural helping dyad, there is an increased risk of premature termination of the session by the client. inability of the helper to establish rapport with the client. cultural