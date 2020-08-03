Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ch 6-Communicable and Infectious Diseases. All Answers Correct

Ch 6-Communicable and Infectious Diseases. All Answers Correct

  Ch 6-Communicableand InfectiousDiseases 1. A toddlerhas a skin infection.Whichinstructiondoesthe nurse give to the parentsto reduce discomfortin the toddler?Selectall that apply. Use a calamine lotionregularly. Use nonirritatingclothing. 3 Give hot bathsto the patient. Avoidsunexposure tothe patient. 5 Avoidadministeringhydroxyzine. 2. The nurse is concernedwith the preventionofcommunicable disease.Primary preventionresults from what? 1 Strict isolation Immunizations 3 Early diagnosis 4 Treatmentof disease . An 18-month-oldchild has fever,rash, runny nose,and Koplick'sspots on the inside ofthe mouth. The childis diagnosedwith measles.Whichvitaminadministrationis recommendedto decrease the risk of mortality in thischild?
  1 Two dosesof vitaminCon consecutive days 2 Two dosesof vitaminDon consecutive days Two dosesof vitaminA onconsecutive days 4 Two doses of vitaminKon consecutive days 4. A nurse is caring for a toddler with sickle cell disease.Whichcomplicationislikelyto be found in this patient? 1 Stomatitis Aplasticanemia 3 Conjunctivitis 4 Gingivostomatitis 5. What doesthe nurse recognize as having the greatestimpact on the significantdecline inincidence of communicable diseasesofchildhood? Immunizations 2 Newmedical treatments 3 Properhandwashingskills 4 Secondarypreventionmeasures
  6. A mother of two childrentellsthe nurse that she has decidedto not have her childrenimmunized because her neighborhas a 9-year-oldson withautism and she is now convincedthat the autism may have beencausedby the immunizationsherson received.Whatis the most empathicresponse the nurse couldgive? 1 "What you've heardisbogus.There'sno evidencethatimmunizationscause autism." 2 "The law saysyoumust immunize yourchildren.Refusingtoimmunizeisbreakingthe law." 3 "You mustreallybe afraid.Autismisahorrible conditionforanyparenttohave to deal with." "I can understandyourconcerns.Wouldyoulike more informationaboutthe safetyof immunizations?" 7. A child was brought to the hospital with feverand vomiting. The vital signs ofthe child showa body temperature of 103o F and pulse rate of 130 beats per minute.Physical examinationshows a red and swollentongue.Whichconditionhas the childmost likelydeveloped? 1 Mumps 2 Measles 3 Chickenpox Scarletfever A 12-year-old childbeingseenin the clinic has not receivedthe hepatitisB (HBV) vaccine. The nurse, drawing on knowledge ofvaccines, knowsthat the most appropriate recommendationiswhat? 1 One dose of HBV vaccine isneededatage 14 years.
  The three-dose seriesof HBV vaccine shouldbe startedatthistime. 3 Onlyone dose of HBV vaccine will be neededsometimeduringadolescence. 4 The three-dose seriesof HBV vaccine shouldbe startedatage 16 yearsor soonerif the adolescent becomessexuallyactive. . A child was brought to the hospital with complaints offever.The vital signsof the childshow a temperature of 102� F.On diagnosis,the child isfound to have developedexanthemasubitum.Which drug administeredto the child with thiscommunicable disease reducesthe body temperature? 1 Cetirizine 2 Loratadine 3 Fexofenadine Acetaminophen 10. What is the typical mode of transmission ofpertussis(whoopingcough)? 1 Fecal 2 Blood Droplet 4 Mucous membranes 11.
  The nurse is assessinga childwith herpeticgingivostomatitis.The nurse wears gloveswhen examining the lesions.Whichstatementbestdescribesthisnursing action? 1 Unnecessarybecause the virusisnoteasilyspread 2 Unnecessarybecause the virusissexuallytransmitted Necessarybecause the viruscan easilyenterbreaksinthe skin In Necessaryonlyif the nurse toucheshisorherown mouthaftertouchingthe child'smouth 2. What shouldthe nurse ask the parent before givinginfluenzavaccination to a child? "Is yourchildallergictoeggsof any kind?" 2 "Doesyour childhave celiacdisease?" 3 "Is yourchildallergictocow's milk?" 4 "Is yourchildallergictoanyantibiotics?"

