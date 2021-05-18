May tdc digital_communications

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DIGITAL & COMMUNICATIONS UPDATE
System1 Creative Diagnostic Q1 2021
CREATIVE MEASURED DEMO LINK
ABOUT SYSTEM1 • Ranked #1 in innovation6 years in a row • Supportedby Nobel Prizewinningresearch proving that 95% of consu...
METHODOLOGY • Forced Exposure Approach: Panelistsare Exposed to the Ad in an OnlineResearch Environment • 150 Exposed Resp...
THE CREATIVE DOUBLED THE STANDARD BENCHMARK FOR ALL EMOTIONAL METRICS 0.97 2.32 Standard St. Pete/Clearwater Intensity Emo...
THE SHORT & LONG-TERM OUTLOOKS ARE EXCEPTIONAL Long Term Star rating: Exceptional Growth Potential (Based on emotionalinte...
ST. PETE/CLEARWATER LANDS IN THE TOP 1% OF ALL SYSTEM1-MEASURED ADS  E m o t i o n - i n t o - A c t i o n ™ S c o r e  ...
BRAND RECALL & VISITATION INTENT SOAR ABOVE INDUSTRY NORMS 3.6x Kantar Destination Norm Unaided Brand Recall 2X Kantar Des...
BEAUTIFUL SUN-DRENCHED BEACHES AND FUN ACTIVITIES DROVE POSITIVITY 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 ...
TRIPADVISOR 11 • Beaches Curated Trip Sponsorship • April-June • High-traffic native placements driving 3M impressions
EXPEDIA • Co-Op program featuring 13 partners • May-June • Early results (just six days): • 197K impressions • 488 room ni...
LATEST DIGITAL MARKETING ROI • Generated more than $72 million in hotel revenue from digital media efforts since Oct. 1, a...
14 ARRIVALIST PERFORMANCE YTD • FY20-21 brand campaign is showing a 55.2% arrival lift. • Not surprisingly, low funnel par...
LATEST VIDEO PRODUCTION • Pass-A-Grille Community Video • Cambria Hotel Madeira Beach • 7 Reasons Why St. Pete Beach Is No...
MEDIA COVERAGE UPDATE • National Travel and Tourism Week, Life’s Rewards and record- breaking visitation • 22 media interv...
NATIONAL TRAVEL & TOURISM • Good Day Orlando • Fox 13 Tampa • 10 Tampa Bay • Channel 8 • Spectrum Bay News 9 • USAE Newsle...
LIFE'S REWARDS • ABC Action News • Tampa Bay Times • Travel Weekly • TravelPulse • St. Pete Catalyst • Forbes • Orlando Se...
THANK YOU!
May tdc digital_communications
May tdc digital_communications
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
26 views
May. 18, 2021

May tdc digital_communications

Digital Communications presentation for May

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships Leil Lowndes
(4/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Web Copy That Sells: The Revolutionary Formula for Creating Killer Copy That Grabs Their Attention and Compels Them to Buy Maria Veloso
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Alchemy: The Dark Art And Curious Science Of Creating Magic In Brands, Business, And Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
A Consumers' Republic: The Politics of Mass Consumption in Postwar America Lizabeth Cohen
(0/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
Cheap: The High Cost of Discount Culture Ellen Ruppel Shell
(4/5)
Free
Captivology: The Science of Capturing People's Attention Ben Parr
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

May tdc digital_communications

  1. 1. DIGITAL & COMMUNICATIONS UPDATE
  2. 2. System1 Creative Diagnostic Q1 2021
  3. 3. CREATIVE MEASURED DEMO LINK
  4. 4. ABOUT SYSTEM1 • Ranked #1 in innovation6 years in a row • Supportedby Nobel Prizewinningresearch proving that 95% of consumer decisionsare basedon emotions, not rational thinking • Utilizingtoolsbuiltby the leadingauthorityon facial expressions • Exclusivepartnershipwith Undertone SLOW ANALYTICAL LOGICAL TIRING INTUITIVE EMOTIONAL EFFORTLESS FAST SYSTEM2 SYSTEM1
  5. 5. METHODOLOGY • Forced Exposure Approach: Panelistsare Exposed to the Ad in an OnlineResearch Environment • 150 Exposed Respondents • Adults Age 25-65/HHI $100K+/Interested in Travel/Enjoy Beach Vacations Select the face that expresseshow theyfeel about the ad Identify how intensely theyfeel that emotion Providethe reasonwhy “Fun to drive” “Each flavor has a different taste & feeling” ”I wantto be there” “Makes you wantto dance” Fun, fashionable looks” ” Emotional Measurement
  6. 6. THE CREATIVE DOUBLED THE STANDARD BENCHMARK FOR ALL EMOTIONAL METRICS 0.97 2.32 Standard St. Pete/Clearwater Intensity Emotional Power Rating From 0.0-3.0 35% 85% Standard St. Pete/Clearwater Positivity % Happiness + % Surprise Source:System1 41% 87% Standard St. Pete/Clearwater Activation Active Emotions/Lack of Neutrality UTPage Grabber Destination Avg: 1.52 UTPage Grabber Destination Avg: 60% UTPage Grabber Destination Avg: 56%
  7. 7. THE SHORT & LONG-TERM OUTLOOKS ARE EXCEPTIONAL Long Term Star rating: Exceptional Growth Potential (Based on emotionalintensity,total emotions, positive emotions) Sales Spike: Exceptional Short Term (Based on emotionalintensity,unaidedbrand awareness) 1.60 Source:System1 UTPage Grabber Destination Avg: 1.24“Strong” UTPage Grabber Destination Avg: 3 Stars “Good”
  8. 8. ST. PETE/CLEARWATER LANDS IN THE TOP 1% OF ALL SYSTEM1-MEASURED ADS  E m o t i o n - i n t o - A c t i o n ™ S c o r e  53% 30% 13% 1% 3% Source: System1 UTPage Grabber Destination Avg.
  9. 9. BRAND RECALL & VISITATION INTENT SOAR ABOVE INDUSTRY NORMS 3.6x Kantar Destination Norm Unaided Brand Recall 2X Kantar Destination Norm Consideration Intent Q:Whichbranddoyouthinkthisadwasfor? Q:Howlikelyareyoutoconsidervisiting thisdestinationforyour nextvacation? Sources: System1; Kantar AdNorms UT Page Grabber Destination Avg: 48% UT Page Grabber Destination Avg: 74%
  10. 10. BEAUTIFUL SUN-DRENCHED BEACHES AND FUN ACTIVITIES DROVE POSITIVITY 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 56 58 60 62 64 66 68 “Veryinformative" “It’s very refreshing and fun" “Therecould be gators in that swamp" "Like the idea ofa quiet beach area" "Lovethe dolphin!" "I’ve wanted to go to that aquarium for years" “The thought of the beach makes me feel happy " "I loveeverything there is to do there" "I don’t like museums" "Happy with the surroundings " "I can't wait to seea beach again" "I’ve beentoClearwater and love it" "A beach scene always makes me happy." "I like the vacation" "Loveall the scenery " "A place I would like to checkout" "Great looking place to visit" "I didn't know about all the things to do" "I would loveto seethis street" "It's sunny and beautiful" “Not a Florida fan" "I loveseeing new things and places " “This is entertaining" "The natural beauty" “Warm andsunny" “Sandy beach" “Cannot wait to enjoy" "Lovethe sunset"
  11. 11. TRIPADVISOR 11 • Beaches Curated Trip Sponsorship • April-June • High-traffic native placements driving 3M impressions
  12. 12. EXPEDIA • Co-Op program featuring 13 partners • May-June • Early results (just six days): • 197K impressions • 488 room nights • $195K gross bookings 12
  13. 13. LATEST DIGITAL MARKETING ROI • Generated more than $72 million in hotel revenue from digital media efforts since Oct. 1, according to Adara Impact • 11.7 days from search to book • 26.6 days from book to arrival • 45–54-year-olds converting at higher rate • Top markets: • Florida; New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Charlotte 13
  14. 14. 14 ARRIVALIST PERFORMANCE YTD • FY20-21 brand campaign is showing a 55.2% arrival lift. • Not surprisingly, low funnel partners showing strongest lift
  15. 15. LATEST VIDEO PRODUCTION • Pass-A-Grille Community Video • Cambria Hotel Madeira Beach • 7 Reasons Why St. Pete Beach Is No. 1 • Latest performance on YouTube (since Jan. 1): • 2.4 million views • 29K hours watched; more than 3 years • Top performers: 360 slide at Splash Harbour, Van Gogh Alive, Rise to Shine Pledge, Fort De Soto & Egmont Key Adventure, Immerse Your Senses 30-second spot, Madeira Bay Resort & Marina, Waterfront Dining 15
  16. 16. MEDIA COVERAGE UPDATE • National Travel and Tourism Week, Life’s Rewards and record- breaking visitation • 22 media interviews and assists since April 19 • NTTW: 125 million impressions; $2.5 million in media value • Life's Rewards: 109 million impressions; $2.2 million in media value • Includes coverage in: • Forbes, Orlando Sentinel, The Travel Vertical, Tampa Bay Times, local media broadcast outlets 16
  17. 17. NATIONAL TRAVEL & TOURISM • Good Day Orlando • Fox 13 Tampa • 10 Tampa Bay • Channel 8 • Spectrum Bay News 9 • USAE Newsletter 17
  18. 18. LIFE'S REWARDS • ABC Action News • Tampa Bay Times • Travel Weekly • TravelPulse • St. Pete Catalyst • Forbes • Orlando Sentinel • 83 Degrees 18
  19. 19. THANK YOU!

×