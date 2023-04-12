Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

the biggest human network.pdf

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

New from BookNet Canada for 2023: BNC SalesData and LibraryData - Tech Forum ...
BookNet Canada
wireless communication
MuneebZahid10
Modular Architecturs for resilience and Adaptability.pdf
Nilesh Gule
Feedback and constructive criticism are crucial for millennials seeking conti...
Ram V Chary
State of the Cloud 2023
Bessemer Venture Partners
Ensure Cloud Migration Success with Trusted Data
Precisely
Transcript: New from BookNet Canada for 2023: BNC SalesData and LibraryData -...
BookNet Canada
Remote sensing: Its Application & Types
asdfg484362
1 of 3 Ad

the biggest human network.pdf

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

Psychoogy through rule creation

Psychoogy through rule creation

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
521 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
34.8k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
906 views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
19.6k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.3k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
450 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
22.9k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

New from BookNet Canada for 2023: BNC SalesData and LibraryData - Tech Forum ...
BookNet Canada
0 views
wireless communication
MuneebZahid10
0 views
Modular Architecturs for resilience and Adaptability.pdf
Nilesh Gule
0 views
Feedback and constructive criticism are crucial for millennials seeking conti...
Ram V Chary
0 views
State of the Cloud 2023
Bessemer Venture Partners
0 views
Ensure Cloud Migration Success with Trusted Data
Precisely
0 views
Transcript: New from BookNet Canada for 2023: BNC SalesData and LibraryData -...
BookNet Canada
0 views
Remote sensing: Its Application & Types
asdfg484362
0 views
Website Wireframe Design.pdf
gooteeiii
0 views
StorPool Storage presenting at Storage Field Day 25pdf
StorPool Storage
0 views
Blockchain and Libraries
SamiraNasser3
0 views
Chapter 5 Time of Entry v2.pdf
Mohamed Sewailam
0 views
MTP Presentation.pptx
abhisamanta3
0 views
NLP Techniques for Text Classification.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
0.1. NP QC Tool n techniques.ppt
ssuser09fd94
0 views
NLP Techniques for Machine Translation.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
Video Captioning at TRECVID 2022
George Awad
0 views
DRIVERLESS CAR PPT PRESENTATION
VeereshTony1
0 views
NLP Techniques for Speech Recognition.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
An Intrusion Detection System, a Risk Analysis System , a Secured Expert Me...
Nathanael Asaam
0 views
New from BookNet Canada for 2023: BNC SalesData and LibraryData - Tech Forum ...
BookNet Canada
0 views
33 slides
wireless communication
MuneebZahid10
0 views
5 slides
Modular Architecturs for resilience and Adaptability.pdf
Nilesh Gule
0 views
18 slides
Feedback and constructive criticism are crucial for millennials seeking conti...
Ram V Chary
0 views
1 slide
State of the Cloud 2023
Bessemer Venture Partners
0 views
49 slides
Ensure Cloud Migration Success with Trusted Data
Precisely
0 views
20 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.4k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.4k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.7k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.4k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.8k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
18 slides
Advertisement

the biggest human network.pdf

  1. 1. The Biggest Human Network Psychology Through Rule Creation Edwin Jafari The biggest human Network has people as nodes. Order is needed as a mechanism for survival, so we make networks to create structure. To generate order for creation, power and trust are used as building blocks. Rank is an effect of order. Each node or person is placed in series to create a line chaining nodes in a more complex pattern. To make it work, each person must follow a guide of rules. Using communication, we share rules to the network. Roles and personas are decided by both people and groups. Together these elements allow a cohort to create companies capable of surviving long after their initial creation. People form points as each mind holds a portion of the rules and the whole is the network. Power Sometimes called energy, power is a core component to making things happen inside a network. Power is derived from completing basic human needs such as eating, sleeping, and having intercourse. People also gain power through actions such as meeting expectations of society. Power is comprised from multiple factors such as money, technology, sex, and rank. Titles and signals of status like a uniform create a minimum power level that is difficult to break unless expectations are not met. A leader will carry the most power and will be recognized if they can maintain the indicators of rank matching their power level and rank. Control Sometimes control is used interchangeably with power. However, it is a more broad terminology. Control is comprised of power, trust, and order. A loss in control can happen in many ways. An example is using a flip-flop word like “might”. The word signals a low probability and says to the listener that the person speaking is causing a loss in control through a power play. An example of a bigger loss of control is through imprisonment. Our oldest rules are described as laws and the punishment of a law is sometimes prison. Control can be maintained by following ones internal set of rules and those created by society. Rank There is not a formal system for rank in most sections of society. However, rank is calculated algorithmically through a process of sorting the networks nodes. The system is a graph of the hierarchical group. An example is a hierarchy that forms a vertical chain like stricture with horizontal offshoots to form local groups and a larger community. The shape of the hierarchal structure constantly shifts as new positions are realized by a node. The simplest hierarchy structure based on rank takes the shape of a linear line. A positive reinforcing one will have a pyramidal shape. Each node will have under it a sub hierarchy and the sum of all is the entire network.
  2. 2. Rewards A person in a network will not collaborate without a reward signal. An easy reward is the action of sharing a portion of power. A good leader will distribute power. Another reward is a token of power such as money or technology. Money can be used for basic need fulfillment and assist with network operation. One example is purchasing clothes, this act gives a status boost and an increase in rank. Technology rewards give increased access to the network. A mobile phone allows a person to grow their access to other people. Tech without a connection has the same effect because of rank increases. Punishments All punishments fall into a few categories such as shunning and shaming. To turn ones back on a person is one of the most acute punishments. Turning away increases distance between two nodes. The shune move is perceived as one of the most freighting ways to prevent signaling as even those who seem distance will feel the push of separation. Another noteworthy example is on shaming. Shame is useful in sending signals to a group inside a network. The mass messaging of shame indicates necessary change in rank and positioning. All punishments act as a way of isolating troublesome people. In some cases off state punishing must happen to prevent repeating. Those seeking to change an aspect in the network will flip flop to cause network updates. Secrets Not all information is needed by all nodes at the same time. An important aspect to economic growth is keeping some secrets from some parts of a network. Specialization allows for people to promote the skills they are trained to utilize. This creates a boundary of separation between groups of specialized people. Secrets allowing some people to work between groups facilitates unilateral trade of information to generate growth. A core one way channel allows exchange of data in one direction to create delegated work patterns. This is patterning to position people in groups to create order and trust. The shared result is an improvement in work operation. Rulesets There is an overall concept of rules that regulate the flow of power and information. The rules can be bent, however, they must be followed to promote successful networking. Some other examples of rules can be found throughout this text such as not sharing secrets. However, the rulesets can be updated as needed. The complete system is time dependent and can be updated dynamically. Personal acceptance guarantees people will follow a portion of the rules. The whole network will contain all rules over enough time. Having multiple rulesets followed individually creates a system where punishments and rewards promote system workings. To propose a new rule, a person must communicate a problem upwards. That communication is followed by a network update to address problematic components. Day and Night As the sun sets, people change from a waking state to a sleeping one. As a person begins dreaming the subconscious mind awakens. The timing offers simulations that modal various network conditions while low data is transmitted through the network. Their dream is generated in cycles multiple times a night and last for approximately 30 minutes to form memories of new information of dreams. The
  3. 3. subconscious operates at night time and is distinctly different from the waking consciousness thus the network operates differently relative to time. Flip Flops Like a relay circuit, flip flops happen when there is a conflict that causes an opposing condition. When a leading person experiencing a flip flop drops in power, a lose in control happens, it sends a signal downward. The network state causes current actions to halt and reverse for people following a leading person. The result often triggers a rubber banding effect where actions go back and forth. This state can happen because of fragility. System wide doubt, ineffective leading nodes, or an instable mix of power signals such as power, money, or technology being absent in a leading node makes a flip flop more likely. These events led to instability that cause rulesets to be redacted and the network designs to be updated. The brick paradigm A powerful person in such a network radiates energy. Any negative sentiment towards another node causes an effect where power shifts across and downward. The result is costly in energy such as throwing a heavy object. The object hits all connected nodes. The trend has a cascading pattern where any downward shift like a thought or online comment can send part of a network into a lose in control. The brick paradigm is an invisible effect of bad behavior being visualized like a falling brick connected to people strung together in a network. Circular Drop A drop is an expected event in a network. However, when a circular reasoning and a loop are together, a circular drop becomes possible. This cause a network failure or an outage where nodes halt and topology breaks. To avoid circular power drops, negative output including thinking patterns must be reframed. Break points in loops to prevent power drops are also key. When a circular drop is encountered it must be caught before looping indefinitely.

×