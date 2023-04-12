the biggest human network.pdf

1.
The Biggest Human Network
Psychology Through Rule Creation
Edwin Jafari
The biggest human Network has people as nodes. Order is needed as a mechanism for survival, so we
make networks to create structure. To generate order for creation, power and trust are used as building
blocks. Rank is an effect of order. Each node or person is placed in series to create a line chaining nodes
in a more complex pattern. To make it work, each person must follow a guide of rules. Using
communication, we share rules to the network. Roles and personas are decided by both people and
groups. Together these elements allow a cohort to create companies capable of surviving long after
their initial creation. People form points as each mind holds a portion of the rules and the whole is the
network.
Power
Sometimes called energy, power is a core component to making things happen inside a network. Power
is derived from completing basic human needs such as eating, sleeping, and having intercourse. People
also gain power through actions such as meeting expectations of society. Power is comprised from
multiple factors such as money, technology, sex, and rank. Titles and signals of status like a uniform
create a minimum power level that is difficult to break unless expectations are not met. A leader will
carry the most power and will be recognized if they can maintain the indicators of rank matching their
power level and rank.
Control
Sometimes control is used interchangeably with power. However, it is a more broad terminology.
Control is comprised of power, trust, and order. A loss in control can happen in many ways. An example
is using a flip-flop word like “might”. The word signals a low probability and says to the listener that the
person speaking is causing a loss in control through a power play. An example of a bigger loss of control
is through imprisonment. Our oldest rules are described as laws and the punishment of a law is
sometimes prison. Control can be maintained by following ones internal set of rules and those created
by society.
Rank
There is not a formal system for rank in most sections of society. However, rank is calculated
algorithmically through a process of sorting the networks nodes. The system is a graph of the
hierarchical group. An example is a hierarchy that forms a vertical chain like stricture with horizontal
offshoots to form local groups and a larger community. The shape of the hierarchal structure constantly
shifts as new positions are realized by a node. The simplest hierarchy structure based on rank takes the
shape of a linear line. A positive reinforcing one will have a pyramidal shape. Each node will have under
it a sub hierarchy and the sum of all is the entire network.
Rewards
A person in a network will not collaborate without a reward signal. An easy reward is the action of
sharing a portion of power. A good leader will distribute power. Another reward is a token of power
such as money or technology. Money can be used for basic need fulfillment and assist with network
operation. One example is purchasing clothes, this act gives a status boost and an increase in rank.
Technology rewards give increased access to the network. A mobile phone allows a person to grow their
access to other people. Tech without a connection has the same effect because of rank increases.
Punishments
All punishments fall into a few categories such as shunning and shaming. To turn ones back on a person
is one of the most acute punishments. Turning away increases distance between two nodes. The shune
move is perceived as one of the most freighting ways to prevent signaling as even those who seem
distance will feel the push of separation. Another noteworthy example is on shaming. Shame is useful in
sending signals to a group inside a network. The mass messaging of shame indicates necessary change in
rank and positioning. All punishments act as a way of isolating troublesome people. In some cases off
state punishing must happen to prevent repeating. Those seeking to change an aspect in the network
will flip flop to cause network updates.
Secrets
Not all information is needed by all nodes at the same time. An important aspect to economic growth is
keeping some secrets from some parts of a network. Specialization allows for people to promote the
skills they are trained to utilize. This creates a boundary of separation between groups of specialized
people. Secrets allowing some people to work between groups facilitates unilateral trade of information
to generate growth. A core one way channel allows exchange of data in one direction to create
delegated work patterns. This is patterning to position people in groups to create order and trust. The
shared result is an improvement in work operation.
Rulesets
There is an overall concept of rules that regulate the flow of power and information. The rules can be
bent, however, they must be followed to promote successful networking. Some other examples of rules
can be found throughout this text such as not sharing secrets. However, the rulesets can be updated as
needed. The complete system is time dependent and can be updated dynamically. Personal acceptance
guarantees people will follow a portion of the rules. The whole network will contain all rules over
enough time. Having multiple rulesets followed individually creates a system where punishments and
rewards promote system workings. To propose a new rule, a person must communicate a problem
upwards. That communication is followed by a network update to address problematic components.
Day and Night
As the sun sets, people change from a waking state to a sleeping one. As a person begins dreaming the
subconscious mind awakens. The timing offers simulations that modal various network conditions while
low data is transmitted through the network. Their dream is generated in cycles multiple times a night
and last for approximately 30 minutes to form memories of new information of dreams. The
subconscious operates at night time and is distinctly different from the waking consciousness thus the
network operates differently relative to time.
Flip Flops
Like a relay circuit, flip flops happen when there is a conflict that causes an opposing condition. When a
leading person experiencing a flip flop drops in power, a lose in control happens, it sends a signal
downward. The network state causes current actions to halt and reverse for people following a leading
person. The result often triggers a rubber banding effect where actions go back and forth. This state can
happen because of fragility. System wide doubt, ineffective leading nodes, or an instable mix of power
signals such as power, money, or technology being absent in a leading node makes a flip flop more
likely. These events led to instability that cause rulesets to be redacted and the network designs to be
updated.
The brick paradigm
A powerful person in such a network radiates energy. Any negative sentiment towards another node
causes an effect where power shifts across and downward. The result is costly in energy such as
throwing a heavy object. The object hits all connected nodes. The trend has a cascading pattern where
any downward shift like a thought or online comment can send part of a network into a lose in control.
The brick paradigm is an invisible effect of bad behavior being visualized like a falling brick connected to
people strung together in a network.
Circular Drop
A drop is an expected event in a network. However, when a circular reasoning and a loop are together, a
circular drop becomes possible. This cause a network failure or an outage where nodes halt and
topology breaks. To avoid circular power drops, negative output including thinking patterns must be
reframed. Break points in loops to prevent power drops are also key. When a circular drop is
encountered it must be caught before looping indefinitely.