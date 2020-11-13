Best practices in ferret care

Edwin Hammond Meredith is a professional trophy spec driver and a multilingual chef. A sociology and anthropology graduate, Edwin Hammond Meredith enjoys extreme sports like skateboarding, scuba diving, and surfing. His love for pet animals like dogs and ferrets motivates him to rescue them.



Ferrets are curious, intelligent, and fun-loving pets. They are a huge responsibility and often require as much care as a cat or dog, or even more. Moreover, ferrets are known to take lots of downtimes, despite their penchant for playtime, combined with an inherent curiosity that keeps them occupied. Experts stress the need to create a setting for these animals in a conducive atmosphere where they would always find respite and satisfy their resting needs.



Ferrets do not require daily washing, although some owners claim that this will minimize their smell. Bathing, at best, can be done once or twice a month since it extracts natural (mild stinky) oil from their skin and coat, triggering the ferret's system to overcompensate the body by producing more oil. Over-bathing a ferret will cause the smell to get even worse. Moreover, they usually do a pretty decent job, like a cat, at washing themselves.



Nutritious and wholesome food choices are required to improve ferret well-being to sustain these playful animals' dynamic nature. Protein-rich formulas with minimal carbohydrates are suitable for these species. However, as metabolism and energy levels decline, their requirements can change with age. They can be served occasionally with whole raw eggs in their shells as they love bursting through the eggshell.

