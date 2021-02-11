Exposicion bosque tropical seco 2 b

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Integrantes: Caiza Edwin Campos Daniela Chiriboga Mishel Carbajal John Cárdenas Luis Carcelén Jefferson UNIVERSIDAD CENTRA...
Bosque tropical seco
¿Qué es el bosque seco? Es un tipo de bosque tropical que alterna climas estacionales lluviosos con climas secos prolongad...
Características • Cubre alrededor de doce millones de kilómetros cuadrados de la superficie terrestre. • Clima de los bosq...
Ubicación
CARACTERÍSTICAS Los bosques secos se encuentran en zonas tropicales y subtropicales de climas secos y comprenden árboles c...
Este es un ecosistema único, con alto nivel de endemismo esto quiere decir que las especies de animales y árboles que está...
FAUNA Los bosques secos son de fauna variada, según el continente en el que se encuentren Predominan las especies de roedo...
FAUNA El suelo del bosque seco es rico en nutrientes, lo que ha propiciado el establecimiento de zonas ganaderas y de prod...
Importancia y Valor del Bosque Seco • Debemos salvar el bosque tropical seco debido a su ya mencionada vulnerabilidad. por...
• “Los bosques secos son ecosistemas muy frágiles que estacionalmente pierden sus hojas”, • “Cuando estamos en temporadas ...
Bosque tropical muy seco
Esta zona de vida se ubica al este y corre paralela al monte espinoso Tropical, en su extremo sur, comprende la confluenci...
Objetivos de la Reserva de la Biosfera. a) Mantener el estado y la funcionalidad de la biodiversidad de los bosques secos....
Características climáticas. Esta formación se encuentra a elevaciones comprendidas entre los 0 y los 300 m.s.n.m. la tempe...
 Se encuentran por lo general en zonas bajas y cálidas  Las temporadas de sequia son muy prolongadas, las lluvias son má...
FLORA
FAUNA
Principales Características de los bosques secos tropicales

  1. 1. Integrantes: Caiza Edwin Campos Daniela Chiriboga Mishel Carbajal John Cárdenas Luis Carcelén Jefferson UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES, BIOLOGÍA Y QUÍMICA SEGUNDO SEMESTRE NOVIEMBRE 2020-MARZO 2021 Grupo Nº 2 Tema: bosque tropical seco y bosque tropical muy seco
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el bosque seco? Es un tipo de bosque tropical que alterna climas estacionales lluviosos con climas secos prolongados. Son bosques xerófilos conocidos también como selva seca, tropófila o caducifolia, de vegetación densa y arbolada que se encuentra entre las selvas lluviosas y los desiertos. Algunos bosques secos son el bosque Chiquitano y El Gran Chaco de Bolivia, la Selva Lacandona de México, el bosque seco de Madagascar y el bosque seco ecuatorial
  4. 4. Características • Cubre alrededor de doce millones de kilómetros cuadrados de la superficie terrestre. • Clima de los bosques secos es cálido durante casi todo el año • Temperatura entre los 25 y los 30 grados centígrados • Precipitaciones no abundantes, de 300 a 1500 mm en promedio • Árboles caducifolios • Árboles perennifolios
  5. 5. Ubicación
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS Los bosques secos se encuentran en zonas tropicales y subtropicales de climas secos y comprenden árboles caducifolios y, en las zonas húmedas, árboles perennifolios Estos bosques son máss importantes y ricos en biodiversidad se encuentran en Sudamérica en las tierras bajas de Bolivia, el centro de Brasil, en el Caribe, los valles de los Andes, las costas de Ecuador y Perú, y el sur de México.
  7. 7. Este es un ecosistema único, con alto nivel de endemismo esto quiere decir que las especies de animales y árboles que están existentes son únicas de esta región por ello es muy importante que sepas que está área es considerada una de las prioridades para la conservación de la biodiversidad a nivel mundial. Este es un ecosistema único, con alto nivel de endemismo esto quiere decir que las especies de animales y árboles que están existentes son únicas de esta región por ello es muy importante
  8. 8. FAUNA Los bosques secos son de fauna variada, según el continente en el que se encuentren Predominan las especies de roedores, monos y aves, reptiles, anfibios y artrópodos como mosquitos, escarabajos, alacranes arañas y chinches, pero el común denominador es el ciervo. Los bosques secos, por su carencia de agua, sirven como puente migratorio de diferentes especies, sobre todo de aves que vuelan hacia otros lugares para proveerse del alimento necesario para su supervivencia.
  9. 9. FAUNA El suelo del bosque seco es rico en nutrientes, lo que ha propiciado el establecimiento de zonas ganaderas y de producción agrícola de gran magnitud. Los árboles característicos de estos bosques son los caducifolios como la teca y la uña de vaca, y muchas especies de hojas perennes se convierten en caducas en las zonas secas. Los árboles son de gruesa y rugosa corteza, con raíces profundas. Tienen hojas variadas como las leguminosas de hojas compuestas.
  10. 10. Importancia y Valor del Bosque Seco • Debemos salvar el bosque tropical seco debido a su ya mencionada vulnerabilidad. por las amenazas que enfrenta y por su biodiversidad especializada. Desde el punto de vista de la Biología se pueden dar cinco principales razones para esforzarse en su restauración y conservación. • • La escasez de agua en la estación sin lluvias • • Los grandes mamíferos que lo habitan requieren grandes áreas de territorio para mantener poblaciones saludables. • • Se debe proteger las rutas de migración hacia zonas húmedas en el periodo seco. • • Se necesita una área grande y continua de bosque seco para minimizar el impacto de actividades agrícolas desde sus límites hacia el interior. • • Se requiere un territorio grande para asegurar la existencia de los diferentes tipos de hábitats que lo componen.
  11. 11. • “Los bosques secos son ecosistemas muy frágiles que estacionalmente pierden sus hojas”, • “Cuando estamos en temporadas de lluvia son selvas y es difícil pensar que se trata de bosques secos. En temporada seca, la vegetación sin hojas funciona con apariencia de semidesierto” • Los bosques del sur están dominados por los guayacanes (Tabebuia Chrysantha) y los ceibos (Ceiba Trichistandra), estos últimos son árboles grandes que tienen formas de barriles y son típicos de la zona.
  12. 12. Bosque tropical muy seco
  13. 13. Esta zona de vida se ubica al este y corre paralela al monte espinoso Tropical, en su extremo sur, comprende la confluencia de los ríos Catamayo y Macará, rio Puyan -go en la provincia de Loja, Pálmales, Arenillas, Sta Rosa, Pasaje, Ponce Enrlquez, Tenguel en la provincia de El Oro. Donde habitan 106 000 personas
  14. 14. Objetivos de la Reserva de la Biosfera. a) Mantener el estado y la funcionalidad de la biodiversidad de los bosques secos. b) b) Promover el desarrollo sostenible de las poblaciones humanas de los ocho cantones. c) Impulsar las iniciativas de investigación, educación, observación permanente, participación social.
  15. 15. Características climáticas. Esta formación se encuentra a elevaciones comprendidas entre los 0 y los 300 m.s.n.m. la temperatura media anual oscila entre los 24 y 26c, y las lluvias promedio entre los 500 y 1000 milímetros.
  16. 16.  Se encuentran por lo general en zonas bajas y cálidas  Las temporadas de sequia son muy prolongadas, las lluvias son más escasas y rara vez se inundan  Son una prioridad de conservación mundial debido a sus numerosas especies endémicas, y porque ya se ha perdido más del 95% de su extensión original Características e importancia
  17. 17. FLORA
  18. 18. FAUNA

