All American Stocks SUM totals Statistical classes volume and last per 06.04.2018 by profit loss 64 days ( P_L_Amount, Volume, Volume*LAST, Volume*OPEN, Volume*HIGH, Volume*AVERAGE, Volume*LOW, Number_Profit vs Loss) over the dates; 08.01.2018, 09.01.2018, 10.01.2018, 11.01.2018, 12.01.2018, 15.01.2018, 16.01.2018, 17.01.2018, 18.01.2018, 19.01.2018, 22.01.2018, 23.01.2018, 24.01.2018, 25.01.2018, 26.01.2018, 29.01.2018, 30.01.2018, 31.01.2018, 01.02.2018, 02.02.2018, 05.02.2018, 06.02.2018, 07.02.2018, 08.02.2018, 09.02.2018, 12.02.2018, 13.02.2018, 14.02.2018, 15.02.2018, 16.02.2018, 19.02.2018, 20.02.2018, 21.02.2018, 22.02.2018, 23.02.2018, 26.02.2018, 27.02.2018, 28.02.2018, 01.03.2018, 02.03.2018, 05.03.2018, 06.03.2018, 07.03.2018, 09.03.2018, 12.03.2018, 13.03.2018, 14.03.2018, 15.03.2018, 16.03.2018, 19.03.2018, 20.03.2018, 21.03.2018, 22.03.2018, 23.03.2018, 26.03.2018, 27.03.2018, 28.03.2018, 29.03.2018, 30.03.2018, 02.04.2018, 03.04.2018, 04.04.2018, 05.04.2018, 06.04.2018,