statistical Class Volume P_L_Amount Volume LOSS PROFIT LOSS <25000;1; 95427248 88361929 112352312 <50000;2; 55101395 52989...
>20000000;28; 1857621190 707885900 922120000 >21000000;29; 924557650 471414000 966120000 >22000000;30; 1559018220 96165499...
Volume*LAST Volume*OPEN PROFIT LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 87936950 6083140257 6599379330 6111190035 6563172414 135316990 4030...
878060000 52195238930 44621856800 52977007740 44221060700 1008980000 48293037050 31577357200 48373609000 31309433400 76564...
Volume*HIGH Volume*AVERAGE Volume*LOW LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT LOSS 6203635884 6632951843 6126596506 6559698733 6049557129 ...
53992048700 45042370000 52925706700 44361588450 51859364700 49323641600 31787714950 48647858200 31357423050 47972074800 36...
Number_Profit vs Loss statistical Class LAST PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 6486445623 14163 11059 <1;1; 3815533821 4679 3756 <5;2; 11...
43680806900 119 103 <800;29; 30927131150 133 132 <1000;31; 38006131212 95 97 <1100;32; 48760802000 86 171 <1200;33; 254642...
Volume P_L_Amount Volume*LAST LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 1075610880 1096332730 139177285 53111386 623057446 60278...
38910 221205 32780787 70490000 76220000 2083678900 1434065800 73340652800 80616030200 60442100 65020810 1178366350 7586450...
Volume*OPEN Volume*HIGH Volume*AVERAGE LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 550370633 593418302 682752087 651454728 6371380...
33001992 33062299 32904633 73399515300 79821819400 75785577900 81131527600 74286058150 79762542650 69054777853 74296370223...
Volume*LOW Number of values Last LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 591524029 554803220 2623 1783 28930175114 25580653279 12582 8764 ...
32746967 2 72786538400 78393557700 101 120 68179348481 73412397846 106 151 11783910000 22864873100 8 20 89253404700 551799...
All American Stocks SUM totals Statistical classes volume and last per 06.04.2018 by profit loss 64 days ( P_L_Amount, Volume, Volume*LAST, Volume*OPEN, Volume*HIGH, Volume*AVERAGE, Volume*LOW, Number_Profit vs Loss) over the dates; 08.01.2018, 09.01.2018, 10.01.2018, 11.01.2018, 12.01.2018, 15.01.2018, 16.01.2018, 17.01.2018, 18.01.2018, 19.01.2018, 22.01.2018, 23.01.2018, 24.01.2018, 25.01.2018, 26.01.2018, 29.01.2018, 30.01.2018, 31.01.2018, 01.02.2018, 02.02.2018, 05.02.2018, 06.02.2018, 07.02.2018, 08.02.2018, 09.02.2018, 12.02.2018, 13.02.2018, 14.02.2018, 15.02.2018, 16.02.2018, 19.02.2018, 20.02.2018, 21.02.2018, 22.02.2018, 23.02.2018, 26.02.2018, 27.02.2018, 28.02.2018, 01.03.2018, 02.03.2018, 05.03.2018, 06.03.2018, 07.03.2018, 09.03.2018, 12.03.2018, 13.03.2018, 14.03.2018, 15.03.2018, 16.03.2018, 19.03.2018, 20.03.2018, 21.03.2018, 22.03.2018, 23.03.2018, 26.03.2018, 27.03.2018, 28.03.2018, 29.03.2018, 30.03.2018, 02.04.2018, 03.04.2018, 04.04.2018, 05.04.2018, 06.04.2018,

  1. 1. By: Edward Feldbrugge All American Stocks SUM totals Statistical classes volume and last per 06.04.2018 by profit loss 64 days ( P_L_Amount, Volume, Volume*LAST, Volume*OPEN, Volume*HIGH, Volume*AVERAGE, Volume*LOW, Number_Profit vs Loss) over the dates; 08.01.2018, 09.01.2018, 10.01.2018, 11.01.2018, 12.01.2018, 15.01.2018, 16.01.2018, 17.01.2018, 18.01.2018, 19.01.2018, 22.01.2018, 23.01.2018, 24.01.2018, 25.01.2018, 26.01.2018, 29.01.2018, 30.01.2018, 31.01.2018, 01.02.2018, 02.02.2018, 05.02.2018, 06.02.2018, 07.02.2018, 08.02.2018, 09.02.2018, 12.02.2018, 13.02.2018, 14.02.2018, 15.02.2018, 16.02.2018, 19.02.2018, 20.02.2018, 21.02.2018, 22.02.2018, 23.02.2018, 26.02.2018, 27.02.2018, 28.02.2018, 01.03.2018, 02.03.2018, 05.03.2018, 06.03.2018, 07.03.2018, 09.03.2018, 12.03.2018, 13.03.2018, 14.03.2018, 15.03.2018, 16.03.2018, 19.03.2018, 20.03.2018, 21.03.2018, 22.03.2018, 23.03.2018, 26.03.2018, 27.03.2018, 28.03.2018, 29.03.2018, 30.03.2018, 02.04.2018, 03.04.2018, 04.04.2018, 05.04.2018, 06.04.2018, Source: Investing
  2. 2. statistical Class Volume P_L_Amount Volume LOSS PROFIT LOSS <25000;1; 95427248 88361929 112352312 <50000;2; 55101395 52989811 168950110 >100000;3; 161436367 152384172 397786650 >150000;4; 213674175 214224305 479917790 >250000;5; 5638848680 5736295039 7177181327 >750000;5; 3095403135 2981177111 3285893037 >1000000;6; 3055842256 3082106000 3016668333 >1250000;7; 3287095766 3404470343 3182688333 >1500000;8; 3072624188 3034813094 2944210000 >1750000;9; 3225531291 3101386752 2823110000 >2000000;10; 11580308069 9953394772 10628466667 >3000000;11; 9282637589 8467288802 8647325000 >4000000;12; 7906652894 7712307795 7315975000 >5000000;13; 6776819367 7450915234 5942680000 >6000000;14; 5816364212 5844858005 4749740000 >7000000;15; 5175925360 3558572170 4211310000 >8000000;16; 4523736390 3242908832 3627330000 >9000000;17; 3242099200 2588968240 3219670000 >10000000;18; 3792050591 3476495369 2405200000 >11000000;19; 3257980300 2558491600 2778060000 >12000000;20; 2874558320 2381711850 2679310000 >13000000;21; 3786573500 2154337175 2154520000 >14000000;22; 1878416040 1697730610 2019340000 >15000000;23; 1571717160 2289065450 1764020000 >16000000;24; 1779386670 1613634000 1547650000 >17000000;25; 2056333180 1480010890 1506020000 >18000000;26; 1873557700 2004165410 1519400000 >19000000;27; 1561394000 2217872330 1323640000
  3. 3. >20000000;28; 1857621190 707885900 922120000 >21000000;29; 924557650 471414000 966120000 >22000000;30; 1559018220 961654996 874510000 >23000000;31; 911515000 822423900 773870000 >24000000;32; 259287200 951987500 515600000 >25000000;33; 1702014150 594612450 791640000 >26000000;34; 1144641300 671110940 687660000 >27000000;35; 1791038000 1776330980 741400000 >28000000;36; 986237100 508351300 514620000 >29000000;38; 505855900 244597550 650060000 >30000000;39; 635904500 885532100 643950000 >31000000;40; 555979100 289326700 691550000 >32000000;41; 817977500 585380600 715980000 >33000000;42; 359499900 676591900 435300000 >34000000;43; 357731600 290011100 346100000 >35000000;44; 1264465600 281757540 389440000 >36000000;45; 479049500 557701800 583240000 >37000000;46; 532571600 494688000 486880000 >38000000;47; 816607300 938432500 385340000 >39000000;48; 136156700 245120600 158270000 >40000000;49; 364311400 322609900 485490000 >41000000;50; 828576600 771803600 662520000 >42000000;51; 258617400 78931600 467660000 >43000000;52; 321567600 607711800 391630000 >44000000;53; 594954500 218085600 356860000 >45000000;54; 173392700 498029900 228930000 >46000000;55; 75574700 46592100 232400000 >47000000;56; 239920100 169466200 283100000 >48000000;57; 464692600 497314300 243280000 >49000000;58; 225410000 149840800 197490000 >50000000;59; 15232736800 10664088975 12416830000
  4. 4. Volume*LAST Volume*OPEN PROFIT LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 87936950 6083140257 6599379330 6111190035 6563172414 135316990 4030555446 3893711258 4052298089 3874592794 342294230 11981354180 11392194407 12041131927 11342964426 414158545 16984854900 17616759015 17045321419 17551977229 6938243970 407026609635 450632392538 407980135637 449126202881 3158158917 219618909483 231066603986 220262932255 230310231822 3168540000 215271395607 243638063807 215835820759 242735096251 3122016667 225110565420 259852628573 225812241038 258815073914 3032046667 205577695874 241224933656 206224852498 240319836452 3136566667 193844453727 232650474813 194869511202 231638732321 10698833333 678859978552 709027220202 681655481607 706297908200 9159350000 522688476338 576244603018 524529034623 573149288036 7223550000 475323329290 521518373550 478002499016 519302259835 5615750000 361474367683 423621943140 362872910410 421592435154 5378750000 320073588464 365522912768 320812328876 363663414363 4251940000 244085095248 226588137350 244702403708 225334783280 3528170000 197290609580 183113761620 198600631970 182287852188 3210020000 164793047650 153883053775 166424643650 152875764435 2983530000 122950514419 181017660437 123682950850 179217596326 2507760000 147721909800 126230541800 149500074500 125303209400 2166970000 123395687380 132660845870 124267543060 131597348500 1941750000 116880922500 96452969925 118048021000 96373542700 1707260000 104278801270 83494402520 105208725510 82895945330 1716340000 75660419640 96206390120 76116369680 95488131770 1582800000 71302838890 81149841500 71405797160 80732688500 1538860000 75795969540 84254730280 76613586160 83465230770 1071940000 84935391000 75349285060 85436085300 76029428450 1359250000 55769781200 79750326110 56418652800 79566885480
  5. 5. 878060000 52195238930 44621856800 52977007740 44221060700 1008980000 48293037050 31577357200 48373609000 31309433400 765640000 35113168980 39321157700 35220875960 38606554896 1078900000 40512521100 49695589300 40985950700 49192892000 612030000 21150913900 25873891300 21149760300 25017253200 612240000 46742891350 30412579550 46927081100 30009833800 926690000 25784494300 49630783500 24911820600 49487541240 855650000 47299939300 43439227300 48196028700 41791095080 767340000 25858687700 31049100400 26677558400 30825039100 589300000 28997087300 24356542050 29273109400 24335295100 639950000 26023952900 27705779200 26238238400 27477630700 440760000 29509733200 20763800600 29073531100 20555420700 552550000 36468075600 48632145800 37060992500 48474850600 434760000 18250270000 22213648100 18389307100 22222817200 277290000 18287622400 17714059900 18327199200 17827989200 425170000 28721564600 11900177800 28393054000 11667244260 402270000 24715947800 18596373400 24718727700 18905600200 600480000 34388272000 20365746500 34104982600 20128276100 616130000 27943164200 38798733900 28209545300 38456051800 276280000 9138529000 18518057200 9040964700 18316241600 162460000 28387972900 15076489900 28321108500 15099948800 248960000 48091281700 20817708800 48205688700 20105794800 254180000 7174097600 5999125500 7432715000 5959868500 434920000 10775439300 7956260200 10817368100 7482469800 222330000 14014151500 9342387800 14606440200 9153540800 318070000 12089696500 18863537200 12261268800 18544912300 233400000 9158755900 9716101600 9190619200 9688193500 285570000 8672187600 7512140000 8877083500 7355951800 437120000 21642354800 14675078900 21742417200 14398742200 197080000 8219831500 11173235200 8095851700 11134769600 11369370000 420599269500 377994508800 421710536700 375151380625
  6. 6. Volume*HIGH Volume*AVERAGE Volume*LOW LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT LOSS 6203635884 6632951843 6126596506 6559698733 6049557129 4113742370 3926716210 4056266992 3871125016 3998791613 12228162464 11483455835 12056488097 11324972903 11884813731 17317548602 17744405580 17090080821 17519192929 16862613039 415124217681 453678733593 409728131705 448079967348 404332045729 223958524893 232587941052 221048593769 229780684413 218138662644 219548885837 245217159572 216676419286 242312450442 213803952736 229639507846 261612401266 226661635330 258524722905 223683762814 209781018236 242758703875 207000094609 239936176081 204219170983 197995608931 234136053236 195275276357 231342712265 192554943782 693915364536 713893553398 684056874183 704744951731 674198383830 534617738645 580272035720 526744291020 572705176922 518870843394 485212678480 525017406495 478596277764 518626575380 471979877047 369746186690 426345874200 364321923659 420448507405 358897660627 327608642920 368413279003 322577704640 363231772382 317546766360 250427237844 228492260850 246294454647 225377325115 242161671450 202579015905 184606278760 199163625718 181821340250 195748235530 168752986100 155128137487 166203823325 152889648679 163654660550 126690385728 183273000740 124236993809 180085029488 121783601890 151774739300 127485194590 148734389023 125344900130 145694038746 126687689760 133610967545 124350736415 130913831603 122013783070 120214053740 97368684630 117823410370 95560660825 115432767000 106818055540 84120326050 104676607415 82920574125 102535159290 77480928300 97004993900 76213147590 95321385250 74945366880 73175366600 81749608040 71765683850 80481758670 70356001100 77739391120 85005684900 76285818325 83814789185 74832245530 87183686700 75864029820 85675421575 74458445525 84167156450 57249902200 80321490500 56170510700 78405839350 55091119200
  7. 7. 53992048700 45042370000 52925706700 44361588450 51859364700 49323641600 31787714950 48647858200 31357423050 47972074800 36555539200 39679417000 35649186500 38842774106 34742833800 41535457361 50101247750 40842076451 49431024875 40148695540 21456065300 26222997800 21186452300 25843604200 20916839300 48166620000 30545462780 47299581900 30188083240 46432543800 26449115980 49892086650 25990764910 49357101690 25532413840 48961005350 44291971700 47978936225 43153888300 46996867100 26934029800 31251668200 26153559650 30829929400 25373089500 29534152800 24508288800 29169936800 24153609500 28805720800 26795976000 27897219900 26262226800 27597915200 25728477600 30146135400 20991069600 29741698000 20687954200 29337260600 37330094100 48893501400 36749637575 48312989600 36169181050 18609029350 22393008300 18362524175 22134110650 18116019000 18646852950 17790001900 18422151025 17451824850 18197449100 30487845100 12075378650 29336031350 11811624625 28184217600 25309900210 18664572450 24919329655 18364072425 24528759100 35100210700 20640327450 34643213000 20166554425 34186215300 28804531100 39256155900 28313355950 38512893300 27822180800 9242472300 18632966900 9175611000 18336357650 9108749700 29076981700 15220216600 28649282250 14985642800 28221582800 49286152200 21199626100 48606767650 20524512000 47927383100 7477668650 6081924100 7311869125 5997672050 7146069600 11154921250 8031347300 10951354800 7871577250 10747788350 14475610400 9405104100 14186477950 9299434050 13897345500 12229925900 19076684700 12095225200 18698806650 11960524500 9347428350 9782123850 9218837825 9709244375 9090247300 8947436450 7615134500 8792372625 7457307850 8637308800 22136509600 14937215000 21679744850 14618744150 21222980100 8499065550 11316628000 8333474225 11127873200 8167882900 433733689590 382363828340 424870832715 373723538895 416007975840
  8. 8. Number_Profit vs Loss statistical Class LAST PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 6486445623 14163 11059 <1;1; 3815533821 4679 3756 <5;2; 11166489971 5518 4701 <10;3; 17293980277 3930 3387 <20;4; 442481201104 20331 19854 <30;5; 226973427773 4837 4836 <40;5; 239407741312 3782 4089 <50;6; 255437044544 3524 3628 <60;7; 237113648287 2859 3088 <10;9; 228549371293 2479 2926 <80;10; 695596350063 7692 7897 <90;11; 565138318124 4912 5540 <100;12; 512235744264 3624 3626 <110;13; 414551140610 2574 2428 <120;14; 358050265760 1882 2036 <130;15; 222262389380 1400 1460 <140;16; 179036401739 1061 1012 <150;17; 150651159870 837 851 <160;18; 176897058235 523 716 <170;19; 123204605670 615 534 <180;20; 128216695660 531 431 <190;21; 93752637020 394 366 <200;22; 81720822200 329 296 <250;23; 93637776600 242 270 <300;24; 79213909300 205 242 <400;25; 82623893470 226 228 <500;26; 73052861230 225 159 <600;27; 76490188200 165 170 <700;28;
  9. 9. 43680806900 119 103 <800;29; 30927131150 133 132 <1000;31; 38006131212 95 97 <1100;32; 48760802000 86 171 <1200;33; 25464210600 63 74 <1300;34; 29830703700 90 76 <1400;35; 48822116730 73 129 <1500;36; 42015804900 81 91 <1700;38; 30408190600 67 88 <1800;39; 23798930200 81 69 <1900;40; 27298610500 71 66 <2000;41; 20384838800 66 39 <2100;42; 47732477800 73 73 <2200;43; 21875213000 48 37 17113647800 28 35 11547870600 33 30 18063572400 58 34 19692781400 54 41 37769630700 39 55 18039748400 12 27 14751069000 40 11 19849397900 61 14 5913420000 27 19 7711807200 26 19 9193764000 26 15 18320928600 20 30 9636364900 19 14 7299481200 20 19 14300273300 16 30 10939118400 9 17 365083249450 2340 627
  10. 10. Volume P_L_Amount Volume*LAST LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 1075610880 1096332730 139177285 53111386 623057446 602787951 9467519210 8692120230 1306229677 1366978820 29444793083 26912092900 8975864870 7829700115 2113512445 2146265826 63849946869 56290616077 22535150505 19696693485 8485845550 6287074689 331544966363 289607869701 22591030005 23289579355 14084643552 11829323295 684498237412 707072612706 10885518260 10968333170 10283483852 9615142473 487094342482 490490709036 9490777930 10159588970 10689560320 10434234216 522492134923 558838835562 6471050000 6670785220 7685363890 6432979479 420023752163 431804404390 5130894680 5229639130 6606461166 5117050559 384967226347 393181151227 3296974810 3286825670 5960313175 3818370005 281229077776 279214675120 3065429277 3213726453 5371678119 4379733506 289300885501 303510880511 2688084662 2584114423 5378359978 3843063481 282700750977 271128421540 2147003780 2578416453 4105410440 4521866792 246612007122 295981704035 1150406180 1263964320 2548158232 2590093557 143548783989 157548556251 798367680 987919790 1819377530 1927904418 107325428581 133264012261 675321120 706310730 1981491054 1403148528 97760590505 102318863649 1336312690 1306186200 4405913224 3528497921 207684331204 203421289700 1472495490 1564344000 5190447800 3285813004 243643648074 258041074268 1812466760 1406572360 5859861198 3679273959 317873392739 246914714429 791718470 852179520 2922874655 2314639048 145944322583 157790843949 384759620 570746300 1474327220 2167946354 74744959353 110772166346 1830200800 2002394830 9068497147 8345218780 413265326799 452079892089 640501850 874196070 4417183492 5803418868 172267402652 235960654515 743346050 771731710 4919635063 5562321899 247787938820 260452012668 53715900 62170670 357806181 396338356 22556972833 26342256113 20334190 25153500 234430010 221228698 11186150470 13954911415 12990940 10927840 234725106 80027058 8348186451 7052684728 7638400 7062620 69540270 59068930 5732302118 5309495025
  11. 11. 38910 221205 32780787 70490000 76220000 2083678900 1434065800 73340652800 80616030200 60442100 65020810 1178366350 758645026 68504210303 74354234649 9190000 18230000 57729800 175497700 11894296400 23083289700 67330000 41660000 2542406400 1236799800 91522099000 56531993800 57340000 117730000 2403325000 2894078000 83361444500 169976987800 38120000 58260000 631266100 1194963100 59490499000 89987244200 1130000 1056560 46397800 19989757 1994450000 1894188407 2673940 5083470 101105087 115620464 4936379095 9506951944 4559070 3395270 45048776 85830725 8761082140 6556478846 3029630 5060630 92837052 259013009 6209669564 10425274763 2410640 2001780 52030715 53581881 5196138402 4305362361 15260 598550 66257639 82105056 3735795757 5869096998
  12. 12. Volume*OPEN Volume*HIGH Volume*AVERAGE LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 550370633 593418302 682752087 651454728 637138058 603128974 30061898262 26357114062 30955528154 27986964526 29942851634 26783808902 65017972377 55038148260 66304575576 57403934384 64604910390 55637152690 335023594211 286959695426 340817002215 292646225601 334630565663 287342439465 688768261995 702624808810 701479569412 713004138089 690139653300 702560280486 489379656534 487414500403 499039690553 494706959468 491209953033 486908777661 524171743498 558246077016 534514703639 563442417240 526466012639 555300178492 421315052165 429942417725 429272173052 435004416239 423155108006 429340124746 387171224762 391006931030 393023698135 395672155426 387688075110 390941584297 282649454885 277686973858 287830740362 280980367352 283481205321 277758447390 289142002833 302684101306 295648863344 305403099069 291506856365 301609083270 284463326718 269589235691 289056834153 272963778252 284790237152 269512004006 248169638204 293879421851 251721115725 298075119576 248309501947 294354766944 144551434286 156702845036 146749350345 158678024523 144686350117 156697414984 107886731906 132796224399 109464442036 134110931927 108009465268 132534185746 98334781635 101757675523 99889551459 103002724550 98456969019 101805105035 207975372105 201854213030 213395704676 205445462520 209869353395 202213155581 244097424420 256667518257 249162113581 260197370525 245237756036 255976239727 318911298346 245686033966 323504229501 248299347124 319683332598 245326498764 146792190831 157338490581 149516026783 158557621014 147312499822 156668348186 75217184916 110470454457 76511711313 111517060471 75397282880 110019551929 414513492568 448823374578 424922129322 455583170632 417118302618 448561350760 173203031968 233708617802 177076957027 238016851246 173768695664 233577954655 248167286751 259946981019 254328619618 262398815708 249845074633 258053938412 22722484290 26217869933 22960045596 26524934045 22647422753 26171796809 11211019612 13872689107 11460940870 14045654556 11290206844 13868451143 8476397545 7037687603 8587718186 7119846434 8434842742 7028368318 5790605304 5263839457 5850991435 5350870071 5772186129 5266619606
  13. 13. 33001992 33062299 32904633 73399515300 79821819400 75785577900 81131527600 74286058150 79762542650 69054777853 74296370223 69461135821 74676600115 68820242151 74044498981 11952026200 22907792000 12037872000 23218219800 11910891000 23041546450 92491197400 55703615600 95234537600 56827058600 92243971150 56003524200 83503591500 168308626800 85583997300 171646954500 83984357900 168264907300 58953150300 90871250100 60233534600 90211680000 59682246150 89377038350 2040847800 1874198650 2061120000 1904770490 1999009550 1873107661 5019963040 9415270348 5070160051 9599777064 4997686803 9481078562 8806046355 6503814324 8874824020 6581402072 8796848644 6523131306 6155258822 10270222806 6335203834 10534575695 6239365270 10407289972 5144107687 4358944242 5278783849 4322550737 5225216801 4280258783 3755199033 5856003844 3813428363 5893757393 3766747539 5834210858
  14. 14. Volume*LOW Number of values Last LOSS PROFIT LOSS PROFIT 591524029 554803220 2623 1783 28930175114 25580653279 12582 8764 62905245204 53870370997 7762 6045 328444129112 282038653329 13297 11204 678799737188 692116422883 16300 15729 483380215514 479110595854 6425 6336 518417321640 547157939745 6283 6781 417038042960 423675833252 5177 5334 382352452085 386211013168 4361 4502 279131670281 274536527429 2857 3192 287364849386 297815067471 2794 3081 280523640151 266060229761 2604 2810 244897888170 290634414313 2064 2355 142623349888 154716805444 1294 1386 106554488499 130957439564 1114 1338 97024386578 100607485520 886 1019 206343002115 198980848642 1309 1360 241313398492 251755108928 1097 1332 315862435695 242353650403 768 875 145108972860 154779075359 622 652 74282854448 108522043387 455 517 409314475914 441539530888 2176 2276 170460434301 229139058064 841 1077 245361529649 253709061115 843 899 22334799910 25818659574 182 220 11119472818 13691247731 174 179 8281967299 6936890203 102 108 5693380824 5182369141 43 37
  15. 15. 32746967 2 72786538400 78393557700 101 120 68179348481 73412397846 106 151 11783910000 22864873100 8 20 89253404700 55179989800 28 28 82384718500 164882860100 32 64 59130957700 88542396700 28 48 1936899100 1841444833 4 8 4925213554 9362380061 20 44 8718873268 6464860540 42 28 6143526707 10280004249 24 36 5171649754 4237966829 24 20 3720066714 5774664323 59 110

