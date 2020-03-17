Leon Uris’ Novels - Thoroughly Researched with Plentiful Adventure

Edward Reicin is an entrepreneur in the Chicago area who is also a professional opera singer. Edward Reicin’s artistic leanings are reflected in his love of books, particularly those by 20th century author Leon Uris.



Born in 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Russian-Polish immigrants, Uris served as a US Marine in the Pacific during World War II. His experiences informed his first novel, Battle Cry, which became a bestseller and eventually a hit film in 1955. He moved to Hollywood, turning out unsuccessful screenplays until The Gunfight at OK Corral in 1957, which was financially successful.



Uris is best known for his 1958 novel Exodus, a panoramic view of the Jews’ struggle to settle the nation of Israel. Striving for authenticity, Uris interviewed more than 1,500 people and read some 300 books as he researched the topic. For the second time in Uris’ career, his novel did well at the box office, this time in 1960.



Uris’ action-packed books stayed on bestseller lists from then on. His works include Mila 18 (1961), QB VII (1970), Trinity (1976) and A God in Ruins (1999). His final novel, O’Hara’s Choice, paid tribute to the Marine Corps and was published in 2003 after Uris’s death earlier that year.