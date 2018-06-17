Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAMPAÑA RADIOFÓNICA “Túcume a bordo” Elaborado por: Indira Huaman Gonzales Diana Núñez Medina Edvany Mogollón Santamaria S...
“Túcume a bordo” Objetivos: - Revalorar la cultura tucumana. - Reforzar la identificación cultural del poblador tucumano. ...
 Formato: diálogo 1. Primero mis raíces La profesora Margarita está conversando con sus alumnos, planificando la actuació...
. 3. Más de lo que ves Karina acaba de llegar a Túcume, su objetivo es conocer el museo de Túcume, y hace un pequeño comen...
 Recursos para la campaña: logísticos: 1. Micrófono 2. Consola 3. Materiales para artesanal (pincel, témperas especiales,...
23 de Julio: Reunión de artistas, voluntarios, alumnas, productor y director de la radio para presentación de propuestas f...
Túcume a bordo : Campaña Radial

Túcume a bordo es una campaña radial de Radio Sabor 97.9 FM

Túcume a bordo : Campaña Radial

  1. 1. CAMPAÑA RADIOFÓNICA “Túcume a bordo” Elaborado por: Indira Huaman Gonzales Diana Núñez Medina Edvany Mogollón Santamaria Stephanie Samamé Pinedo Estudiantes de Ciencias de la Comunicación 7° ciclo – UNPRG
  2. 2. “Túcume a bordo” Objetivos: - Revalorar la cultura tucumana. - Reforzar la identificación cultural del poblador tucumano. - Crear más espacios culturales y lograr la participación de tucumanos en especial de los jóvenes  Descripción: Sabemos que la juventud de Túcume tiene otros intereses que en muchos momentos lo aleja de sus raíces, por ello la campaña ‘’Túcume a bordo’’ será realizado para crear más espacios de cultura, mayor participación, orgullo e identidad. Esta campaña busca incentivar al poblador tucumano a revalorar sus costumbres, sus tradiciones, todo lo que lo hace sentir orgulloso como tucumano. Se enseñará baile típico, se contará historias mediante escenificaciones (por grupos culturales voluntarios) se enseñará a realizar artesanía de Túcume. Por ello ‘’Radio Sabor’’ realizará y emitirá tres (03) spots: NOMBRE DE LA CAMPAÑA Primero mis raíces Túcume querido ‘’Más de lo que ves’’
  3. 3.  Formato: diálogo 1. Primero mis raíces La profesora Margarita está conversando con sus alumnos, planificando la actuación que elegirán por aniversario de su colegio, el pequeño Carlitos propone bailar la danza de los diablicos, pero un amiguito suyo llamado Cesar se burla de él diciéndole que eso ya pasó de moda, en ese momento interviene la maestra Margarita, quién les hará darse cuenta que primero son sus raíces. 2. Túcume querido Dos ancianos (Don José y Don Pedro) se sientan a conversar en el parque de Túcume, mencionan como se ve ahora las calles de Túcume y como se apreciaba antes, conversan del amor que sienten por el lugar donde nacieron y el valor de luchar por no perder su identidad cultural. RESEÑAS
  4. 4. . 3. Más de lo que ves Karina acaba de llegar a Túcume, su objetivo es conocer el museo de Túcume, y hace un pequeño comentario dónde menciona los pocos lugares que tiene Túcume para visitar, sin darse cuenta una jóven Tucumana la escucha y le quita de su error contándole las riquezas que poseen y que Túcume es más de lo que se conoce.  Recursos para spot: 1. Productor / Director 2. Guionista 3. Editor 4. Talentos 5. Equipos de ‘’radio Sabor’’ RECURSOS
  5. 5.  Recursos para la campaña: logísticos: 1. Micrófono 2. Consola 3. Materiales para artesanal (pincel, témperas especiales,etc.) 4. laptop 5. USB con música peruana y tucumana 6. Disfraces 7. Globos 8. Cartulinas  Económicos: El costo aproximado de nuestra campaña, que incluye los materiales que se utilizarán para la realización de la campaña, así como los materiales para la realización de artes con identidad tucumana, el refrigerio de quienes enseñarán las actividades (ya que no nos cobrarán por enseñar las actividades como la artesanía o la danza), decoración para las tienditas de actividades Un aproximado de 450 soles.  Calendario para fecha de actividades: 15 de Julio: Reunión de recursos humanos de la radio y grupo de estudiantes EPCCOM para la explicación de idea para la campaña. 18 de Julio: Reunión de estudiantes EPCCOM con artistas invitados y voluntarios que ayudarán en nuestra campaña para la coordinación de actividades. 22 de Julio: Salida de artista, voluntarios y estudiantes para ir en busca de propuestas de presupuestos para la compra de elementos necesarios en la campaña.
  6. 6. 23 de Julio: Reunión de artistas, voluntarios, alumnas, productor y director de la radio para presentación de propuestas finales, elección, coordinaciones finales. Definición de campaña. 24 de Julio: Reunión con talentos para explicación de guiones de spots y preparación. 26 de Julio al 28 de Julio: Grabación de spots. 29 de Julio a 30 de Julio: Edición de spots. 31 de Julio al 10 de Agosto: Emisión de sports publicitarios. 11 de Agosto: Mañana: Verificación de cada detalle. Tarde: Realización de campaña. Para que esta campaña sea posible, los gastos serán cubiertos por ‘’Radio Sabor’’ y todas aquellas organizaciones o empresas que deseen apoyar mediante patrocinios o auspicio. FINANCIAMIENTO

