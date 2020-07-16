-
A learning management system (LMS) is a software application. For the administration, documentation, reporting, tracking, training programs and delivery of educational courses, learning and development programs. Above all, EduServ provides the best learning management system in Pakistan, UAE, KSA and Middle East.
Our LMS is not limited to only educational institutes and can helpful to any organization. Who is in need of the features we provide, these include hospitals, recruitment organizations and software houses
