Nick Jesteadt: Predictive Attrition Using Survival Analysis 1. Survival Analysis during the Great Resignation ML approach to attrition intervention Nick Jesteadt February 4, 2022 2. The information in this document is confidential information of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its affiliates. Use, duplication, transmission, or republication for any purpose without the prior written consent of TIBCO is expressly prohibited. This document (including, without limitation, any product roadmap or statement of direction data) illustrates the planned testing, release and availability dates for TIBCO products and services. This document is provided for informational purposes only and its contents are subject to change without notice. TIBCO makes no warranties, express or implied, in or relating to this document or any information in it, including, without limitation, that this document, or any information in it, is error-free or meets any conditions of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. The material provided is for informational purposes only, and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code, or functionality. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion. During the course of this presentation, TIBCO or its representatives may make forward-looking statements regarding future events, TIBCO’s future results or our future financial performance. These statements are based on management’s current expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are reasonable, these expectations or any such forward-looking statements could prove to be incorrect and actual results or financial performance could differ materially from those stated herein. TIBCO does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time or on its behalf. CONFIDENTIALITY & DISCLAIMER © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. 3. © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. Nick Jesteadt njestead@tibco.com Senior Director of People Analytics, TIBCO Software 4. © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. What is Survival Analysis? Survival analysis analyzes the expected duration of time until an event occurs or the probability that an event occurs within a stated time. Origins in epidemiology. Can be used in an HR application to understand the probability of voluntary attrition (departure from the company being the event). 5. Survival versus Attrition © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. 15% voluntary attrition • Reactive & Past Oriented • Not Predictive • Benchmarked & Essential 90% 79% 67% 56% 48% 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% 0 1 2 3 4 5 RETENTION PROBABILITY TENURE (YEARS) SURVIVAL FORECAST • Proactive & Future-Focused • Forecast • Uncommon but Strategic 6. Predicting the WHEN of Turnover © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. 100% 90% 79% 67% 56% 48% 93% 86% 80% 74% 70% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 RETENTION PROBABILITY TENURE (YEARS) SURVIVAL FORECAST Gen Y Gen X Difference of 10% vs 7% risk in the first year of tenure Between years 1 and 3, risk for Gen X is 13% while Gen Y is 23%. We were able to use the ‘risk windows’ of various teams alongside focus groups, exit interviews, and engagement surveys to identify the drivers of that risk. 7. Predicting the WHEN of Turnover © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. 100% 92% 82% 71% 60% 57% 87% 80% 74% 68% 94% 79% 66% 59% 59% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 RETENTION PROBABILITY TENURE (YEARS) SURVIVAL FORECAST Compa < 0.9 Compa 0.9-1.1 Compa >1.1 Minimal variance in pay through 2 years. Those receiving consistent advancement & market pay had much greater longevity; Those paid well but not advanced and those not paid at market faced similar survival curves. We used insights such as these to determine a more involved advancement and pay philosophy. One that identified those that are stagnant (> 3 years of tenure, < 0.9 compa-ratio, no recent promotion history). 8. Forecasts through Simulation © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. Employee Tenure Team Stagnant “Survival” Risk in Next Year Ben Block 2 Finance 11% Gabby Green 3.5 Sales Y 19% Mike Mayhue 8 IT Y 7% Lisa Light 0.5 Sales 19% Hanz Herron 1 Sales 15% Heleen Hansel 4 Product Y 9% 125 195 430 130 70 40 10 0 100 200 300 400 500 0 Departures 1 2 3 4 5 6 Probability Distribution of Departures 1000 unique Monte Carlo Simulations 9. Interactive Employee Survival Analysis © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. 10. Building your own dataset © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. Record # Tenure or Time in Role Term or Role Change Date Event … Demographic Cut #1 Demographic Cut #2 Etc… 12345 5.87 0 Sales Male 12346 4.02 May ’21 1 Sales Male 12347 4.88 0 Finance Female 12348 1.40 Dec ’19 1 HR Male … 23456 3.10 0 Sales Male 23457 2.75 Nov ‘20 1 IT Female Considerations: exclude involuntary terminations; conduct a separate survival analysis for those from acquisitions or significant hiring events; adjust tenure window to meet the needs and norms of your business 11. Kaplan-Meier Model © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. Tenure (Years) Number at Risk (Headcount) Voluntary Departures Survival Probability t Nt Dt 0 20 1 0.5 20 1 1*((20-1)/20) = 0.95 1 19 0.95 1.5 19 2 0.95*((19-2)/19) = 0.85 2 17 0.85 2.5 17 3 0.85*((17-3)/17) = 0.70 3 14 0.70 … Survival Probability: St+1 = St*((Nt+1 – Dt+1)/Nt+1) 12. Kaplan-Meier Model © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. 100% 95% 95% 85% 85% 70% 70% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 RETENTION PROBABILITY TENURE (YEARS) SURVIVAL FORECAST 13. © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. Applications in Economic Labor Markets 14. The Great Resignation & Economic Uncertainty © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. Poor Economy Growth Economy • Less Job Scarcity • Market is more risk-friendly • More ample opportunities • Increase in pay • More Job Scarcity • Market is more risk-averse • Less ample opportunities • Decrease/ Stabilization in pay Brexit Trump Election Start of US-China Trade Tensions Covid Political Unrest The Great Resignation 15. It’s All Relative © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. x ½ x 2 More Uncertain – more likely to stay Less Uncertain – less likely to stay 16. Impact on Survival Forecasts © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. 70% 58% 49% 45% 76% 51% 35% 19% 97% 90% 82% 74% 68% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 0 1 2 3 4 5 RETENTION PROBABILITY TENURE (YEARS) SURVIVAL FORECAST * Lower and higher uncertainty was determined by looking at the total distribution of current (or term date) uncertainty to hire data uncertainty (as ratios) and using positive and negative standard deviations from the mean ratio during the timeframe of the analysis. Lower denotes negative std. dev. upper denotes positive std. dev. Voluntary Attrition Average Tenure 7.1% 4.5% vs 1.2 2.5 vs Hires since 2014 17. © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc. Questions? 18. Thank you © Copyright 2000-2022 TIBCO Software Inc.

Editor's Notes