The top schools in hyderabad.pptx

Feb. 06, 2023
The top schools in hyderabad.pptx

Feb. 06, 2023
Education

There are a wide range of schools in Hyderabad, including both public and private institutions, that offer a variety of curricula and educational approaches.In general, schools in Hyderabad are known for their strong academic programs and extracurricular activities, and many also offer boarding facilities for students.

Education
The top schools in hyderabad.pptx

  1. 1. T h eeducationsysteminHyderabad,India,isconsideredto beof goodquality,withawiderangeof options availableto suit differentneedsandbudgets.T h ecityhasanumber of governmentschools,centralschools affiliatedto theCentralBoardof SecondaryE ducation(CBSE),andinternationalschoolsaffiliatedto internationalboa rdssuchastheInternationa lBaccalaureate(IB),CambridgeAssessment Internationa l E ducation(CAIE)a ndInternationalGeneralCertificateof SecondaryE d ucation(IGC SE). T h egovernmentschoolsinHyderabadareknownfortheir a ffordablefeesa ndastrongfocusonacadem ics. Still,somem a yfaceissuessucha sovercrowdinga ndalackof resources,whichca naffect theoverallquality of education.Ontheother hand,centralschoolsa reknownfor theirfocusonacademicsa ndprovide studentswithawiderangeof extracurricularactivities.T heseschoolsareequippedwithmodernfacilitiesand havequalifiedfaculty,but theym a ybeexpensivecom p a redtogovernmentschools.
  2. 2. Interna tiona lschoolsinH ydera ba doffer agloba lperspectiveoneduca tiona nd providestudentsw itha nopportunitytostudyinterna tiona llyrecognizedcurriculum s. T heseschoolsa reusua llyequippedw ithm odernfa cilitiesa ndha vequa lifiedfa culty, but theya reknow ntobem oreexpensivetha nother schools. O vera ll,theeduca tionsysteminH ydera ba disconsideredtobegood,w ithaw idera nge of optionsa va ila bletosuit different needsa ndbudgets.H ow ever,thequa lityof educa tiona ndfa cilitiesm a yva rydependingontheindividua lschool
  3. 3. 1 .T h eH yderaba dP u b licSchool 2.OakridgeInternationalSchool 3 . D P SN a charam 4.ChirecP u blicSchool 5 . D e lphi InternationalSchool 6 . T h eJubileeHillsP u blicSchool 7 .T h eH yderaba dCentralSchool 8 . T h eKodaika n alInternationalSchool 9.T heH ydera ba dInterna tiona lS chool 10.T h eInternational Schoolof H y derabad.
  4. 4. E sta blishedin1923,T heH ydera ba dP ublic S choolisoneof theoldest a ndm ost prestigiousschoolsinH ydera ba d.It offerseduca tionfromcla ssVI toXII a nd isa ffilia tedtotheIC S Ea ndIS Cboa rds. T heschoolboa stsof sta te-of-the-a rt fa cilitiesa ndahighlyqua lifiedfa culty.
  5. 5. OakridgeIntOakridgeInternationalSchoolisa prem ier K -12boardingschoolinH yderabadthat offersinternationaleducationprogram ssuchasthe IGCSE ,IB D PandCam bridgeA -levels.T heschoolhas afocusonholisticeducationandprovidesstudents w ithaw iderangeof co-curricular activities.
  6. 6. D elhiPublicSchool,N acharamisabranchof thew ell-know nD elhi PublicSchoolchain.T heschoolofferseducationfromclassI to X II andisaffiliatedtotheCB SEboard.T heschoolhasastrong focusonacadem icsandalsoprovidesaw iderangeof extracurricular activitiesfor students.
  7. 7. ChirecPublicSchoolisoneof theleadingschoolsin H yderabadthat provides educationfromclassI to XII. T heschoolisaffiliatedw ith theCB SEboardandhasa strongfocusonacademicsand character-building.
  8. 8. Delphi International School is a K-12 school that offers education in the CBSE and ICSE boards. The school is known for its focus on technology-integrated education and has a wide range of facilities such as a library, sports fields and a swimming pool.
  9. 9. The Jubilee Hills Public School is one of the most prestigious schools in Hyderabad that offers education from class I to XII and is affiliated to the CBSE board. The school has a strong focus on academics and character- building and provides students with a wide range of extracurricular activities.
  10. 10. T heH ydera ba dC entra lS choolisaK -12schooltha t offerseduca tionin theC B S Ea ndIC S Eboa rds.T heschoolha sastrongfocusona ca dem icsa nd ha saw idera ngeof fa cilitiessucha salibra ry,sportsfieldsa ndasw im m ing pool.
  11. 11. The Kodaikanal International School is a K-1 2 school that offers education in the CBSE, ICSE and IB boards. The school has a strong focus on character-building and provides students with a wide range of extracurricular activities.
  12. 12. The Hyderabad International School is a K-1 2 school that offers education in the CBSE, ICSE and IB boards. The school has a strong focus on academics and has a wide range of facilities such as a library, sports fields and a swimming pool.
  13. 13. T heInterna tiona lS choolof H ydera ba disaK -12schooltha t offerseduca tionintheC B S Ea nd IBboa rds.T heschoolha sastrong focusona ca dem icsa ndprovides studentsw ithaw idera ngeof extra curricula r a ctivities.
  14. 14. Inconclusion,H ydera badhasaw idera n geof boardingschoolsthatoffer education fromprim arytohigher secondarylevels,cateringto different needsandbudgets. T heseschoolsareknownfor their focusonaca dem icsa n dchara cter-building,a n d providestudents w ithaw idera n geof extracurricular activities.S om eof thetop boardingschoolsinH yderaba dincludeT heH yderabadP u blicS chool,Oakridge Intern a tionalS chool,D P SN a charam ,C hirecP ublicS chool,T heJubileeH illsP u blic S chool,T heK odaika n alInternationalS chool,T heInternation a l S choolof H yderabad, T heH yderaba dInternationalS chool,T heO xfordH ighS chool,a n dT heH yderaba d R esidentialS chool.

