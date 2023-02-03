Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCHOOLS IN BANGALORE

Feb. 03, 2023
SCHOOLS IN BANGALORE

Feb. 03, 2023
Bengaluru, earlier known as ‘Bangalore,’ is the capital of Karnataka and is officially known as the “Silicon Valley of India.” Bengaluru is one of India’s leading economic boosters with a high employability rate and lakhs of job opportunities in diverse Tech and Non-tech fields. The city is the perfect blend of cultural heritage and modern tech-based advancements with rich educational facilities.
https://www.eduminatti.com/category/day-schools-in-bengaluru


Bengaluru, earlier known as ‘Bangalore,’ is the capital of Karnataka and is officially known as the “Silicon Valley of India.” Bengaluru is one of India’s leading economic boosters with a high employability rate and lakhs of job opportunities in diverse Tech and Non-tech fields. The city is the perfect blend of cultural heritage and modern tech-based advancements with rich educational facilities.
SCHOOLS IN BANGALORE

  1. 1. Made by Nainika Singh for SCHOOLS IN BANGALORE
  2. 2. Introduction Description Description about Schools Description Conclusion Description ___________________________________________________
  3. 3. "Education is the most Powerful Weapon which you can use to Change the World ." Nelson Mandela
  4. 4. Agasthya Vidyanikethan Overview: School that tops the list of best 15 schools in Bangalore is Agasthya Vidyanikethan. The school is widely acclaimed for offering high-quality education to the students with an appropriate blend of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. Board: ICSE Facilities: Indoor and Outdoor Play Area, Theatre, Yoga Classes, Science Laboratories, Library, etc. Number 01
  5. 5. Army Public School Overview: Army Public School provides the students a platform to refine their curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular skills. The advanced infrastructure and amazing facilities available at the school plays an important role in achieving this goal Board: CBSE Facilities: Computer & Science Labs, Audio Visual Room, Resource Centre, Indoor Games, Library, etc. Number 02
  6. 6. Sri Kumaran Public School Overview: Enroll your kids in Sri Kumaran Public School to shape their future from the beginning. Qualified and knowledgeable teachers at this school help the kids in achieving academic brilliance so that they excel in every field of life. Board: ICSE Facilities: Art and Pottery rooms, Sports Facilities, Amphitheatre and Auditorium, Cafeteria, Infirmary, etc. Number 03
  7. 7. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malleswaram Overview: The Kendriya Vidyalaya aims at providing high-grade education to the students and makes them strong enough to face the challenges that may be awaiting ahead of them Academically brilliant person can not only face the challenge more efficiently but can also turn them into great opportunity. Board: CBSE Facilities: Atal Tinkering Lab, Activity Hall, Staff common Room, Science Lab, Computer Lab, Library, etc. Number 04
  8. 8. Jyothy Kendriya Vidyalaya Overview: Established in the year 1989, the Jyothy Kendriya Vidyalaya is listed among the top schools in Bangalore. The main objective of the school is to provide quality education to students and prepare them for a bright future. Board: CBSE for 1st to 10th and Karnataka PU board for 11th and 12th Facilities: Hobby Clubs, Fine Arts & Sports Club, Games & Sports Facilities, Audio-Visual Room, Transport Facilities, Indoor Swimming Pool, Resource Room, Auditorium, etc. Number 05
  9. 9. Shri Ram Global School, OMR Branch Overview: It is important to nurture the present of the kids so that they can have a bright future ahead. With this aim, the Shri Ram Global School provides excellent grade education to the students from the very starting and helps them grow in a most constructive way. Board: CBSE Facilities: Cafeteria, Basket Ball Court, Indoor Badminton Court, Cricket Ground, Yoga Classes, Dance, Music & Theater, etc. Number 06
  10. 10. Treamis World School Overview: Aiming at overall development of the students, the Treamis World School provides a rightful combination of academics, sports, dance, music, etc. Students are free to follow their passion along with their studies and excel in any field that they want. Board: CBSE Facilities: Labs & Libraries, Ultra-modern Classrooms, Cafeteria, Playground, Auditorium, etc. Number 07
  11. 11. Sri Aurobindo Memorial School Overview: An integrated learning environment is provided at the Sri Aurobindo Memorial School to achieve the academic, social as well as physical development of the students. Main goal of the school is to provide a platform to the candidates for growth in their life. Board: CBSE Facilities: Aid Rooms with Medical Facilities, Meditation Hall, Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Mathematics Lab, Audio-Visual Room, etc. Number 08
  12. 12. St. Sophia Convent High School Overview: Aiming at overall development of the students, the Treamis World School provides a rightful combination of academics, sports, dance, music, etc. Students are free to follow their passion along with their studies and excel in any field that they want. Board: CBSE Facilities: Labs & Libraries, Ultra-modern Classrooms, Cafeteria, Playground, Auditorium, etc. Number 09
  13. 13. Canadian International School Overview: Founded in 1996, the Canadian International School is a distinguished school of India accredited by Apple inc. with the high quality education that the school offers, it helps the students develop physical, social and intellectual skills. Board: IB, CIS & NEASC Facilities: Boarding Facilities, Visual Arts & Drama Clubs, Soccer, Basketball & Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool, etc. Number 10
