BOARDING SCHOOLS IN INDIA

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes
Model of Effective Teaching
KimberlyFajardo10
Best Schools in Bangalore
EduminattiData01
PHONETICS.pptx
KimMarjorie1
week 2 Elements of Demand.pptx
JhenAlluvida
Could you.....? ESL lesson
Barigye Doreen
top listed boarding schools in Pune
EduminattiData01
FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANALYSIS.pptx
cdeepika2
Maths seminar.pptx
LGirija
BOARDING SCHOOLS IN INDIA

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Education

Education of schools in India is considered the best education. In addition to academics and extra-curricular activities, they go through a lot of physical exercises which ultimately make their body healthy and sound.

Boarding school education is better than day school education. Children will learn to be disciplined, independent and confident in such an environment. They will also get better exposure and opportunities to learn various skills that make them better human beings. The teachers in these schools are experienced, qualified, and dedicated. These schools are situated away from the busy city life which helps the students live a new lifestyle. Also, the environment of these schools is cleaner and fresher than that of city life.
Also check out : https://www.eduminatti.com/category/boarding-schools-in-india

Education
BOARDING SCHOOLS IN INDIA

  1. 1. BOARDING SCHOOLS IN INDIA TOP 10 BOARDING SCHOOLS IN INDIA
  2. 2. MEANING OF BOARDING SCHOOL  A boarding school is a school where children live within premises while being given formal instruction. The word "boarding" is used in the sense of "room and board", i.e. lodging and meals.  Children in boarding schools study and live during the school year with their fellow students and possibly teachers or administrators. Some boarding schools also have day students who attend the institution by day and return off-campus to their families in the evenings.
  3. 3. 1- ECOLE GLOBALE INTERNATIONAL GIRLS SCHOOL, DEHRADUN  With a vision and mission to entitle the girls to explore the epitome of their creative, intellectual, and physical capabilities, Ecole Globale has established itself as the best girls boarding school in India. The campus of the school is beautifully constructed across a 45-acre land area, furnished with all the imperative facilities, situated in the beautiful city of Dehradun.  The school is surrounded by an enchanting view of the mountains and lush green landscapes. The climatic conditions of the place are quite mild and favorable and provide an immaculate environment for the students to gain knowledge.
  4. 4. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Rs. – 7,00,000 to 1000000 SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD CBSE, CIE GRADES 4-12 INDOOR SPORTS Swimming, martial arts OUTDOOR SPORTS Basketball, athletics, squash, shooting, horse riding and more. ADDRESS Sahaspur Road, Horawala, Uttarakhand, India 248197
  5. 5. 2- THE DOON SCHOOL, DEHRADUN  One of the oldest schools in the city, Dehradun, The Doon School is also known as the “Eton of India”.Doon school is surely one the best schools in Dehradun. It is built following the British standards and provides a prodigious colossal for its students to learn and gain knowledge. The Doon School is an all-boys residential school and has produced some of the most successful alumni. It is also in affiliation with the International Baccalaureate (IB), thus providing students with exceptional international exposure.
  6. 6. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Rs. – 10,25,000 SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD IB, CISCE, IGCSE GRADES 7-12 INDOOR SPORTS Table tennis, chess OUTDOOR SPORTS Basketball, volleyball ADDRESS Mall Rd, Krishna Nagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India 248001
  7. 7. 3- BISHOP COTTON SCHOOL, SHIMLA  The school was the first in the league to adopt the “house system” for its students. This top boarding school in India has special provisions for the day- scholars, mentally challenged children of Shimla. It is also one of the oldest schools for boys in Asia and was established in the year 1859. The schools follow the education program framed by the ICSE ( Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate).
  8. 8. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Classes III to X-Rs 5,30,000 Classes XI & XII -Rs. 5,65,000.00 SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD ICSE, ISC GRADES 3-12 INDOOR SPORTS Table tennis, chess OUTDOOR SPORTS Cricket ADDRESS Shimla Bypass, Near, Khalini, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India 171002
  9. 9. 4- WELHAM GIRLS SCHOOL, DEHRADUN  The fact that Dehradun is the “school capital of India”, makes its schools stand out in several aspects. Among the various boarding schools in Dehradun for girls, Welham Girls School provides quality education for girls from all around the globe. This educational institute is in affiliation with the CISCE ( Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations). The students of this school have performed exceptionally in the various sectors of education and learning.
  10. 10. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Rs. – 6,75,000 SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD ICSE, ISC GRADES 5-12 INDOOR SPORTS Dance, music OUTDOOR SPORTS Basketball, volleyball ADDRESS 19, Municipal Rd, Panchpuri Colony, Dalanwala, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India 248001
  11. 11. 5- MAYO COLLEGE, AJMER  Built as an institution for the noble and elite class of society, Mayo College is one of the oldest and most well-established schools in the country. The school is situated in the royal and colorful city of Ajmer in Rajasthan. It is influenced by the rich culture and heritage of the state and thus provides students with an incredible learning experience.
  12. 12. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Rs. – 6,50,000/- SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD CBSE GRADES 4-12 INDOOR SPORTS Chess, table tennis OUTDOOR SPORTS Basketball, volleyball ADDRESS Shrinagar Rd, Ajmer, Rajasthan, India 305001
  13. 13. 6- THE ASIAN SCHOOL, DEHRADUN  One of the most esteemed boarding schools in the country, The Asian School has made its name one of the most prestigious schools. Established in the year 2000, The Asian School has made its mark by delivering excellent performances. It is affiliated with the CBSE and CAIE, providing its students with exceptional and well-accepted global exposure.
  14. 14. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Rs. 84000-480000 SCHOOL TYPE Day Boarding BOARD CBSE, IB GRADES Nursery-12 INDOOR SPORTS Chess OUTDOOR SPORTS Cricket, basketball ADDRESS Asian Acres, Vasant Vihar, Indira Nagar, Dehradun – 248006, Uttarakhand, INDIA
  15. 15. 7- WOODSTOCK SCHOOL, MUSSOORIE  This school in Mussoorie is among the best boarding schools in India with a considerable international presence. The school is located in the beautiful hill station of Mussoorie and is famous for its serene and peaceful ambiance.  A majority of students who study in this school are non-residents of India or international students. The school provides the best atmosphere for global influenced learning culture and is highly recognized as a prestigious institution all around the world.
  16. 16. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Annual fee ranges differently for different classes SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD IB GRADES KG-12 INDOOR SPORTS Swimming pool, dance, drama OUTDOOR SPORTS Cricket ADDRESS Landour, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India
  17. 17. 8- RISHI VALLEY SCHOOL, CHITTOOR  Rishi Valley School is a renowned boarding school in India located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. It was founded in 1926 by Jiddu Krishnamurti. The school is affiliated with the Certificate for Indian Schools Certificate Examinations. It is a co-educational school that provides educational training to the students from standard 4th to standard 12th.
  18. 18. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Rs. – 4,00,000/- SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD ICSE, ISC GRADES 4-12 INDOOR SPORTS Chess OUTDOOR SPORTS Basketball ADDRESS Rishi Valley, Chittoor District, Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, India 517352
  19. 19. 9- THE LAWRENCE SCHOOL, SANAWAR  This school is one of the oldest co-educational learning institutions in Asia. The school is famous for having tutored many armies and military serving officials. The school follows the curriculum set by the Central Board for Secondary Education ( CBSE), New Delhi, which is currently the largest and the most followed board in the country.
  20. 20. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE The fee structure for regular students (non-subsidy): Application Fee-Rs 5,000. Registration Fee -Rs 15,000. Admission Fee (One Time Only)-Rs 1,00,000. SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD CBSE GRADES 5-12 INDOOR SPORTS Chess OUTDOOR SPORTS Cricket ADDRESS Sanawar, Kasauli, Solan, Himachal Pradesh India 173202
  21. 21. 10- SHAYADRI SCHOOL, PUNE  Inspired by the teachings and philosophies of Jiddu Krishnamurti, this school is managed by the Krishnamurti Foundation India (KFI). The school provides proper training for the various extra- curricular activities such as origami, dance, music, debates, etc.. along with general studies to ensure the overall personality development of the students. This school is spread across a 50-acre land area.
  22. 22. SCHOOL DETAILS FEE STRUCTURE Rs 1,89,000 per year SCHOOL TYPE Boarding BOARD ICSE, ISC GRADES 4-12 INDOOR SPORTS Chess OUTDOOR SPORTS Cricket ADDRESS Tiwai Hill, Tal : Rajgurunagar (Khed), Dist : Pune, Pin – 410513 Maharashtra, India.

