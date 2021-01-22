How effective blogging can drive traffic to your website?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDUKHOJ
Getting more and more people on the website equates to driving traffic to the website. Every blogger or company who has a website must have experienced the problem of attracting more readers/footfall to the website. Though there are umpteen articles available over the internet that tell you myriad tips & tricks to attract traffic, in this PPT, we have curated some of the proven strategies that will surely help boost traffic on your website.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. - EDUKHOJ
  2. 2. Getting more and more people on the website equates to driving traffic to the website. Every blogger or company who has a website must have experienced the problem of attracting more readers/footfall to the website.Though there are umpteen articles available over the internet that tell you myriad tips & tricks to attract traffic, we have curated some of the proven strategies that will surely help boost traffic on your website: (PTO)
  3. 3.  As per the studies, the more often you update your blogs or website content, the more genuine traffic you will receive. Google gives quality ratings to those websites that have authentic and updated content. So if you want to get more footfalls on your website, try to update your blog/website content at least twice a week.
  4. 4.  The title plays a much more important role than the blog itself.This is because the title helps readers in deciding to click and read the article/blog. Pay attention to the titles that you see on magazine covers or popular blogging websites.When you put effective titles, your traffic will automatically increase.
  5. 5.  Whatever you write, share it on your social media handles such asTwitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. Spending time on social media can work as an effective tool to attract readers and it can work as a great traffic source to your website.
  6. 6.  As per the studies, images in the blog posts help in boosting readership. Also, it makes your blog visually more appealing. Remember that you just cannot put any image from Google, instead get royalty-free images from websites such as pexels, unsplash, pixabay, shutterstock, freepik, etc.
  7. 7.  If you are writing a blog post for a company, then you must include its relevant link somewhere in the blog. Readers appreciate it when you give them the resource link to help them understand better and in-depth about the particular topic.
  8. 8.  Blog posts when supplemented with short videos (say, up to 15mins) can attract readership and boost traffic to your website. Adding video to the written content makes it easier to understand, creatively informative, and entertaining as well.
  9. 9.  Try to figure out where your target audience is and on which digital platforms they spend most of their time.Then, if it deems fit, invest in social media promotions on those particular platforms. For example: if you think that your targeted audience spends more time on Facebook, then invest in Facebook ad promotions. With constant monitoring and more accurate audience targeting, you can pull larger traffic at a lower cost.
  10. 10.  This is one of the most effective tools for driving traffic to the website. Complement your blog post with a small giveaway contest that will allow readers to win a prize or reward by commenting on the blog post or by sharing it via the social media sharing option. You can invite companies as well to sponsor the giveaways.
  11. 11.  You might be a travel-freak who loves to travel to exotic destinations.Whatever your theme is, be clear about it, as this will bring clarity to your audience and helps you put across your message clearly to your target audience.
  12. 12.  Always attach the social sharing button at the top or in the middle of the blog posts for social media handles likeTwitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. It makes it easier for readers to share blog posts with the rest of the world.

