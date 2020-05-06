Successfully reported this slideshow.
Undergraduate Study Options 2020
  1. 1. Yasmine ElRoweiny EducationUSA Senior Adviser – Cairo Waleed Tarabolsi EducationUSA Adviser – Cairo Heba Abou Khalifa EducationUSA Adviser – Alexandria Your EducationUSA Team in Egypt
  2. 2. EducationUSA can help you every step along the way. 5 Steps to U.S. Study 1.Research Your Options 2.Finance Your Studies 3.Complete Your Application 4.Apply for Your Student Visa 5.Prepare for Your Departure
  3. 3. Why Study in the U.S. of all places? Flexibility Critical-thinking State-of-the-art Facilities International Experience and Networking 4,500+ Choices Quality English language practice Value Student-centered approach Working closely with professors Diversity
  4. 4. Every little piece counts. And every university is different. The “Application Package” for the U.S. • Application Fee and Form – Your answers to questions and lists. • Statement of Purpose and other Essays • 2-3 Recommendation Letters • Official Academic Records/Transcripts • Exams (SAT/ACT, GRE, GMAT) Scores sent from testing agency. • TOEFL iBT (or IELTS) Results sent from testing agency. • Writing Samples, Research Papers, Portfolio, Other • Curriculum Vitae or Resume • Financial Aid Form and Documents as Proof • Interview • School Form: details of your high school. For Common App only.
  5. 5. HAVING A SPIKE? OR BEING WELL-ROUNDED?
  6. 6. Look into Details. Never Go By Name Alone.
  7. 7. Research your options fully. Everything you need to know is available online. Undergraduate: Questions to Ask • Culture • Community • Curriculum • Conclusions
  8. 8. Financing Your Education - Undergraduate Need-Based Financial Aid Tuition = $49,000 Living = $11,000 Total = $60,000 Subtract… Amount you can pay = $9,000 Equals… Award Package = $51,000 Merit-Based Scholarships Tuition = $46,000 Living = $12,000 Total = $58,000 Subtract… Average Award = $52,000 Equals… Projected Cost = $6,000
  9. 9. Know what affects your admission NEED-AWARE OR NEED-BLIND
  10. 10. What Are They Looking For?
  11. 11. Strategies for Getting In Selective Schools • Consistently High Grades – All A’s / Excellent with honors • Advanced coursework (AP, IG, IB) • Overall GPA 3.6 - 4.2, or 95-100% • Class Rank – Top 5-10% • SAT 1450-1500, subject 600+ • TOEFL 110+ or years of study in English • Powerful essay, letters of rec, and work samples • Activities, Projects, Relevant Work Experience • Commitment to the field and/or your country • Apply Early (early decision or early action) • Passion, Maturity and Flexibility • The First or The Only
  12. 12. Institution Academic Personal Financial Application Details University A •65% admitted •Flexible program •New lab facility opening in 2016 •Great city •Free Trips •Laid back atmosphere •Low total cost •No aid •$8,000 projected net cost •Rolling Deadline •No tests •E-mailed University B •Only 7% admitted •High ranking •Laptop/Wifi •Near beach •Values •Adventurous spirit •High cost •Scholarships •$8-18,000 projected net cost •Deadline 11/1 •SAT required &TOEFL 85 University C •48% admitted •Unique classes •Arab music club •Quiet town •Global Citizen •Medium cost •Guaranteed academic scholarship •$7,000 projected net cost •Deadline 1/1 •SAT or TOEFL Chart Your Options
  13. 13. Take your research seriously. You have many free tools to help. Search Tools and Resources Global network of centers and thorough website/app. EDUCATIONUSA AMIDEAST Information on testing, test prep, and fields of study. COLLEGE BOARD Fantastic tools and resources for undergraduate study, incl. SAT. BIG FUTURE COLLEGE BOARD College search COLLEGE CONFIDENTIAL/ QUORA Student Blogs. THE PRINCETON REVIEW Student Reviews.
  14. 14. Brand New Website! EDUCATIONUSA.STATE.GOV
  15. 15. Our Facebook Community EducationUSA Egypt
  www.youtube.com/EducationUSAEgypt https://www.youtube.com/user/EducationUSAtv Cairo@educationusa.org Alexandria@educationusa.org
  17. 17. Q&A Ask your questions about Study in the USA.

