Ciclo vital familiar (psicología) super eduards

  • Socialización Y Afecto Socialización: promoción de las condiciones que favorezcan en los miembros de la familia el desarrollo biopsicosocial de su persona y que propicia la réplica de valores individuales y patrones conductuales propios de cada familia. Afecto: interacción de sentimientos y emociones en los miembros de la familia que propicia la cohesión del grupo familiar y el desarrollo psicológico personal

    1. 1. Ciclo vital familiar
    2. 2. • El ciclo vital familiar es un concepto ordenador para entender la evolución secuencial de las familias y las crisis transicionales que atraviesan en función del crecimiento y desarrollo de los miembros. • Su principal valor radica en la identificación de las tareas especificas que debe desempeñar la familia en cada una de sus fases de manera que si en alguna de ellas no se completan dichas tareas pueden surgir problemas de funcionamiento con efectos en las etapas subsiguientes.
    3. 3. Funciones de la familia CAPACIDAD PARA CUMPLIR FUNCIONES ESENCIALES ENFRENTANDO Y SUPERANDO CADA UNA DE LAS ETAPAS DEL C.V. Mediadora con otras estructuras sociales Socialización y bienestar económico. Satisfacción de necesidades biológicas y psicológicas de los hijos
    4. 4. • La familia genera dinámicas propias que cambian en su forma y función.( cultura y costumbres a la que pertenece la familia, por lo en base a este contexto no existen formas correctas o incorrectas de pasar por las diferentes etapas.) Sin embargo la solución de las tareas de una fase anterior, facilita la superación de una fase posterior. • Cada fase del ciclo vital está precedida por una crisis de desarrollo, manifiesta en aspectos desde pequeños hasta provocar cambios permanentes (tolerados o no tolerados).
    5. 5. • Reuben Hill y Evelyn Duvall observaron que cada miembro de las generaciones, joven, media y mayor tiene sus propias tareas evolutivas cuyo logro depende del éxito de las tareas de los demás y contribuye al mismo.
    6. 6. • El cumplimiento oportuno de estas acciones los lleva a una vida sana y funcional en tanto que su incumplimiento resulta ser fuente de constantes conflictos y tensiones.
    7. 7. • En el curso de su desarrollo la familia pasa por varias etapas de transición predecibles en las cuales existen diferentes expectativas, necesidades, y fenómenos que pueden afectar la salud de sus miembros. En 1957, Duvall clasifico el ciclo vital en etapas relacionadas con entradas y salidas de los miembros de la familia y con eventos nodales de crianza.
    8. 8. • CICLO VITAL • Huerta • Duvall • OMS etc..
    9. 9. ETAPA FASE CARACT. DURACION CONSTITUTIVA Preliminar Recién casados Noviazgo Sin hijos Indefinida Hasta le nacimiento del primer hijo PROCREATIVA Expansión Consolidación y apertura Nac,del primer hijo Hijos preescolares se inicia la socializacion secundaria Hijo mayor del nac. A 2.5 anos Hijo mayor de 6 a 13 anos (escolar) Hijo mayor de 13 a 20 anos adolescencia) DISPERSION Desprendimiento Inicia con la salida del primer hijo y termina con la separación del ultimo de los hijos FINAL Independencia Cónyuges nuevamente solos hasta el final de la actividad laboral por
    10. 10. DUVALL I COMIENZO DE LA FAMILIA . NIDO SIN USAR II FAMILIAS CON HIJOS EL MAYOR HASTA 30 MESES III FAMILIAS CON HIJOS PRESCOLARES HIJO MAYOR 30M A 6 ANOS IV FAMILIAS CON HIJOS ESCOLARES HIJO MAYOR DE 6-13 ANOS VI FAMILIAS CON PLATAFORMA DE COLOCACION DESDE QUE SE VA EL PRIMER HIJO HASTA QUE LO HACE EL ULITMO VII FAMILIAS MADURAS DESDE DEL NIDO VACIO HASTA LA JUBILACION VIII FAMILIAS ANCIANAS DESDE LA JUBILACION HASTA EL FALLECIMIENTO DE AMBOS
    11. 11. Ciclo Vital Familiar de Geyman • Fase de matrimonio Se inicia con el vinculo matrimonial, concluyendo este ciclo con la llegada del primer hijo • Fase de expansión Es el momento en que con mayor velocidad se incorporan nuevos miembros a la familia. como su nombre lo indica la familia se dilata, se “expande” • Fase de dispersión Generalmente corresponde a la edad de escolares e inicio de la adolescencia en los hijos. • Fase de independencia Etapa en que los hijos de mayor edad (usualmente) se casan y forman nuevas familias a partir de la familia de origen • Fase de retiro y muerte Etapa en la que se deben enfrentar diversos retos y situaciones criticas como el desempleo, la jubilación, la viudez y el abandono.
    12. 12. modelo de la OMS. • I. Formación Matrimonio El nacimiento del primer hijo • II. Extensión Nacimiento del primer hijo Nacimiento del último hijo • III. Extensión completa Nacimiento del último hijo Primer hijo abandona el hogar • IV. Contracción Primer hijo abandona el hogar Último hijo abandona el hogar • V. Contracción completa Último hijo abandona el hogar Muerte del primer cónyuge • VI. Disolución Muerte del primer cónyuge Muerte del cónyuge sobreviviente
    13. 13. Constitutiva • Se inicia desde el momento en que la pareja decide el compromiso de vivir juntos, aunque no necesariamente independientes ni separados de sus respectivas familias de origen. • Termina con el nacimiento del primer hijo prelimin
    14. 14. Constitutiva : Preliminar • Sientan las bases de lo que será la vida futura en pareja, es el noviazgo, que definido como el encuentro histórico de dos biografías que convergen. • La elección de la pareja no es un hecho al azar ya que generalmente se da a través de una selección voluntaria influida en cierto modo por el enamoramiento (compulsión neurótica) que por sus características en muchas ocasiones deja de lado la capacidad de juzgar acertadamente con quien vivir en armonía por el resto de su existencia.
    15. 15. Factores que influyen en el proceso de elección de pareja Pertenencia a determinada clase social Residencia en una determinada comunidad Involucramiento en un determinado circulo social
    16. 16. • Sanchez Azcona señala que además la pareja debe cubrir los sig requisitos: • Madurez física, psicológica y social • Creencias afines • Antec. Educativos y culturales semejantes • Expectativas económicas semejantes • Actitudes parecidas con respecto a la vida sexual
    17. 17. matrimonio • Con relación a esta fase del ciclo vital la pareja debe llevar acabo el establecimiento de las siguientes actividades básicas que señala Duvall(referido por Medalie) • Hogar • Sistema de ingreso y distribución de dinero, de patrones de responsabilidad, funcional de comunicación , de PF. • Relaciones sexuales satisfactorias • funcionales con ambas familias de origen • Interacción con amigos asociaciones grupos • Concepto filosófico de la vida en pareja • Educación y superación ininterrumpida de ambos.
    18. 18. Procreativa • Se inicia la expansión del grupo familiar ya sea por embarazo o por la adopción de los hijos incluye la crianza y desarrollo de estos durante sus primero años. Deben efectuar ajustes enfrentar el rol de la paternidad. • Así como los cónyuges adoptaron el rol de padres es importante incluir el rol de los demás parientes (abuelos) en esta etapa ocurre la fase de consolidación y comienza la apertura hacia el exterior.
    19. 19. Dispersión • Tarea de los padres: autonomia de sus hijos – convertirse en seres productivos para su grupo social. • Responsabilidad y logros escolares • Orientación • Separación del hogar • Los momentos mas proclives para el surgimiento de patología en un grupo familiar son los de entrada o salida de miembros al sistema. J.Haley
    20. 20. Etapa familiar final Independencia. • Inicia cuando la pareja queda nuevamente sola Disolución la pareja debe afrontar diversas situaciones como el desarrollo de nuevas relaciones con los hijos, nietos la perdida de sus habilidades, la dependencia de otros y el fallecimiento de amigos y familiares.
    21. 21. Final • Crisis individuales o de pareja importantes por excesiva atención a los hijos, si se percatan que no tienen ya nada en común. • Fortalecimiento de su unión si logran resolverlas favorablemente o llevarlos a una separación mayor, o a una intolerable relación. • Importancia estimular e incrementar la comunicación entre la pareja. (actividades conjuntas).
    22. 22. Disolucion-Vejez • Proceso crónico inevitable. • La enfermedad del viejo trasciende mas profundamente en el núcleo familiar que cuando se presenta en otros grupos de edad, mayor fragilidad, E. cronico deg. No susceptibles de curación y secuelas invalidantes . Dependencia física-mental. • Sx de nido vacío, jubilación, muerte son situaciones que deben ser abordadas por el equipo de salud.
    23. 23. Actualidad • Con el desarrollo de la industrialización, la familia ha ido evolucionando hasta quedar reducida a su mínima expresión. factores: • la incorporación de la mujer al mundo laboral • escuelas infantiles desde los primeros meses de vida. • el divorcio, los anticonceptivos, la independencia económica de la mujer con respecto al marido debilitando el concepto de núcleo sólido indivisible y el papel tradicional atribuido al cabeza de familia. alargamiento de la esperanza de vida, la jubilación temprana, disminución de la natalidad y la demora en la incorporación de la población juvenil a la vida adulta
    24. 24. Conocimiento y manejo adecuado del paciente y su familia Etapas del ciclo vital Aspectos físicos /psicológicos y sociales Prever fenómenos y actuar en forma integral en las diferentes situaciones y momentos que afecten la salud del grupo familiar

