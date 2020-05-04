Successfully reported this slideshow.
proposals to have an effective meeting.

  1. 1. MY COFFEE TALKIE EDUARDO VELÁZQUEZ
  2. 2. ELIMINATE DOMINATORS • You can do something about it. Again: a good leader is key! What can the leader do? Stop letting dominators take over the meeting! The main point is that you help other people to participate. Effective leaders say things like: “How do the rest of you feel about that idea?” or “Okay, that’s a good point; may we move on to someone else?”
  3. 3. FINISH ON TIME • Well, meetings don’t always start on time in the first place. Second, meeting time is not managed well. And third, the meeting is not planned or structured well. All those factors produce a large and borried meetings, but becoming aware and doing a plan for a structured presentation with specific time on each topic, we can view all the content on time.
  4. 4. BRAINSTORM EVERY POTENTIAL SOLUTION • Do a brainstorm planned and vote for the best ideas for eliminate the ones that don´t applied for a solution. On the course of action and execute against that plan. Discuss all of the plans fully with the person who suggested it taking the lead to explain their approach to the solution. Allow the team to debate the positive and negative merits of the proposal and repeat the process until all ideas have been presented.

