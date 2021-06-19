Successfully reported this slideshow.
Process Safety Management and Business Impact Analysis eteX- june 2021 ete X eteX 1
Case : Explosion in a Manhole (MH) in an Atmospheric Distillation Tower eteX 2 In 2004, maintenance was carried out on an ...
Tower opening release steps eteX 3  Emptying the Distillation Tower  Start of Steam out  End of Steam out  Cooling  G...
Opening the Manhole at the bottom of the tower eteX 4  Security Team releases the opening of the Tower for maintenance an...
The Explosion eteX 5 ete X  An employee from the maintenance team hits the MH with a sledgehammer to try to open it.  Th...
Probable cause eteX 6 ete X The probable cause was the entry of oxygen at the time of forced opening of the MH, plus the s...
Failed PSM Elements - Barrier Failure eteX 7 ete X 1.Process Safety Information 2.Process Risk Analysis 3.Operational proc...
Business Impact Analysis - BIA eteX 8 ete X Accidents have an impact on the physical structure and on people who are studi...
eteX 9 Business Impact Analysis - BIA ete X Accident 40 days Operational Return Service Level Return 20 days
Process safety management and business impact analysis

The importance of PSM and BIA in risk analysis

