A melhor maneira para parar de fumar imediatamente!
Eu não preciso falar para você que cigarro faz mal! Isso eu e você já sabemos! Estou aqui para falar do problema do VÍCIO ...
Vício
Por que dar atenção a essa matéria? • Vou explicar porque o vício é tão angustiante para quem sofre; • Vou mostrar como ve...
• Tem que ter o desejo REAL de parar de fumar • Tem que estar disposto a fazer o necessário • E não desanimar após possíve...
Isso é “natural” acontecer devido a dependência química causada, a nicotina dura cerca de 2 horas no corpo. Quando os níve...
Como lidar com a “síndrome da abstinência”? Irritabilidade: Sem a nicotina, é normal se irritar por qualquer coisa que ant...
Com força de vontade, você vai superar, pois esses sintomas desaparecem a partir dos primeiros 30 dias de abstinência tota...
Consciente dos efeitos e que os sintomas logo passará se você persistir, fica mais fácil para parar HOJE MESMO. Mas se voc...
Como parar de fumar cigarro rapido
Como parar de fumar cigarro rapido
Como parar de fumar cigarro rapido
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Como parar de fumar cigarro rapido

20 views

Published on

Material complementar ao artigo no meu blog: http://paraqueserve.com/como-parar-de-fumar-cigarro-rapido/

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Como parar de fumar cigarro rapido

  1. 1. A melhor maneira para parar de fumar imediatamente!
  2. 2. Eu não preciso falar para você que cigarro faz mal! Isso eu e você já sabemos! Estou aqui para falar do problema do VÍCIO do cigarro e como se livrar dele!
  3. 3. Vício
  4. 4. Por que dar atenção a essa matéria? • Vou explicar porque o vício é tão angustiante para quem sofre; • Vou mostrar como vencer a “síndrome da abstinência” causada por tentar parar de fumar; • E a maneira mais prática para abandonar de vez o vício no cigarro e de quebra economizar no mínimo 5 mil reais por ano para investir na sua qualidade de vida!
  5. 5. • Tem que ter o desejo REAL de parar de fumar • Tem que estar disposto a fazer o necessário • E não desanimar após possíveis recaídas Pré-requisito para esse artigo
  6. 6. Isso é “natural” acontecer devido a dependência química causada, a nicotina dura cerca de 2 horas no corpo. Quando os níveis de nicotina começa a baixar, a pessoa sente a “necessidade” de suprir esse nível de nicotina, ou seja, ela fuma outro cigarro! E que sensações podem causar no corpo? • 1. Irritabilidade • 2. Tremor e aumento do suor • 3. Aumento do apetite • 4. Aperto no peito e tosse • 5. Secreção nasal • 6. Insônia • 7. Prisão de ventre Por que sofremos ao tentar parar de parar de fumar?
  7. 7. Como lidar com a “síndrome da abstinência”? Irritabilidade: Sem a nicotina, é normal se irritar por qualquer coisa que antes seria considerado “besteira”. Portanto, a solução para superar isso é ter um Hobby (passatempo) (correr, pedalar, praticar alguma atividade física, ou jogos), pode ser de grande ajudar para superar essa fase. Tremores e sudorese: A boa e velha xícara de café (sem exageros), pode ser útil para combater os tremores que tem inicialmente. Quanto a sudorese, procure usar roupas leves e bom desodorante antitranspirante ajudarão a aliviar esse sintoma. Aumento do apetite: Devido a ansiedade gerada, o aumento do apetite é possível aparecer, portanto, aposte nos alimentos ricos em fibras, que ajudam a dar rapidamente saciedade, e evita problemas de obesidade. Aperto no peito e tosse: Calma, você não está enfartando!  O aperto no peito tem origem emocional, ou seja, incomoda, mas não passará disso, e logo passará! Ta tossindo? AGUA nela!  Beba água e chás “claros” que ajudam a desintoxicar o organismo! Secreção nasal: Incomoda, por isso o ideal é limpar o nariz com soro fisiológico que é Mega barato e é muito útil! Insônia: Pode controlar isso com chás naturais, como a camomila e flor de maracujá (passiflora) sempre por volta das 20:00h Prisão de ventre: Beba muita água e aposte em frutas “laxantes” como ameixa e mamão.
  8. 8. Com força de vontade, você vai superar, pois esses sintomas desaparecem a partir dos primeiros 30 dias de abstinência total do cigarro, mas varia de pessoa pra pessoa, e a quantidade de cigarro consumida durante o dia. Mas, independente disso, saiba que você vai ter uma melhora extremamente significativa na sua qualidade de vida após esse período, e de quebra vai economizar até R$ 5.000,00 por ano! Faça as contas: Com o cigarro custando em média 7 reais e você consumindo 2 carteiras por dia, da um total de R$ 14,00 por dia. Logo em 30 dias (30x14), estará torrando cerca de R$ 420,00 por mês. R$ 420,00 x 12 meses = R$ 5.040,00
  9. 9. Consciente dos efeitos e que os sintomas logo passará se você persistir, fica mais fácil para parar HOJE MESMO. Mas se você quer uma ajuda extra nessa jornada, que vai te auxiliar não apenas em abandonar o vício no cigarro, mas tratar do seu hálito, eu apresento o NicoAid. Para que serve NicoAid? Esse produto é um frasco com um spray que em contato com sua boca, age de duas formas. 1º –> Ele elimina o mal hálito causado pelo cigarro. 2º –> Em seu principio ativo, ele gera uma reação química que torna o sabor do cigarro insuportável para você que fuma, tirando aquele prazer que sentia ao tragar a fumaça. Dessa forma, acelera e te da mais motivação ainda em abandonar essa prática de fumar. O produto é liberado pela ANVISA, o que é uma segurança para você! E sim, você vai receber o produto na sua casa com toda segurança, pagando uma pequena taxa de frete. (Não esqueça que todo o dinheiro que vai economizar por não ser mais um fumante, vai valer a pena todo investimento que fizer por isso)

×