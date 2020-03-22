SUTURAS EM ODONTOLOGIA - CIRURGIA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. CIRURGIA ALUNO: EDUARDO DA CUNHA QUEIROZ PROFA.: PEDRO AMORIM, DIEGO FEIJÃO E JOSÉ LAURENTINO CURSO: ODONTOLOGIA – 7º SEMESTRE SUTURAS INTRODUÇÃO Síntese ou Sutura consiste nas manobras cirúrgicas feitas para a aproximação das bordas da ferida cirúrgica. • Não se deve deixar a sutura muito comprimida, pois irá causar uma necrose tecidual Principal função da Sutura: Realizar Hemostasia OBJETIVO • Reposicionar adequadamente os tecidos; • Auxiliar a hemostasia; • Impedir a formação de "espaço morto" - evitar hematomas e infecção INSTRUMENTAL • Porta Agulha de Mayo-Hegar; • Pinça Cirúrgica (Dissecção ou Dente de Rato); • Tesoura Cirúrgica; • Fio de Sutura SUTURA O termo "Sutura" é utilizado para designar todo o material usado para ligar "amarrar" um vaso ou aproximar um tecido. Características de um Fio Ideal: • Grande resistência a tração e torsão; • Maleável, flexível e pouco elástico; • Ausência de reação tecidual; • Baixo custo Características Físicas: • Elasticidade; • Capilaridade; (Capacidade de Absorver Líquido e consequentemente placa bacteriana) • Diâmetro; • Força de Tensão; • Força do Nó; • Memória (Sempre esticar o fio ao abri-lo da caixa para ele perder a memória) ESPESSURA DOS FIOS DE SUTURA • 12-0 • 6-0 • 5-0 (Usados na Odontologia) • 4-0 (Usados na Odontologia) • 3-0 (Usados na Odontologia) • 2-0 • 1-0 • 1 • 2 • 3 Quanto mais 0 tiver, menor será sua espessura;
  2. 2. TIPOS DE FIO DE SUTURA 1. Absorvíveis 2. Não Absorvíveis 3. Multifilamentados 4. Monofilamentados FIO ABSORVÍVEL Utilizado em sutura de mucosas e planos profundos; Naturais: Categute • Mais Barato • Muita reação tecidual • Pode ser dado ponto interno • Para ele ser reabsorvido ele precisa causar um processo inflamatório, Sintéticos: Vicryl • Poliglactina 910; • Ácido poliglicólico; • Mais caro; • Reabsorvvível por Hidrólise, na presença de água; • Não causa reação tecidual. FIO NÃO ABSORVÍVEIS Utilizado em sutura de mucosas e pele; Baixa reação tecidual. Naturais: Seda • Linho; • Algodão (Multifilamentados) Sintéticos: Náilon • Poliéster; • Polipropileno (monofilamentados) A responsabilidade final para a escolha do melhor material encontra-se com o cirurgião. O custo de uma complicação, como deiscência de feridas, uma fístula, reoperações, dor e até mesmo a morte, nunca vai justificar o uso de uma sutura de qualidade menor ou mais barata. AGULHAS DE SUTURA 1. Pré-Montadas; 2. Não Montadas; 3. Retas; 4. Semi-Circulares; 5. Cilíndricas (Não cortantes); 6. Triangulares (Cortantes); PRINCÍPIOS BÁSICOS PARA A REALIZAÇÃO DA SUTURA • Apreender a agulha com o porta-agulha na metade ou 3/4 da distância da ponta; • Agulha deve penetrar perpendicularmente ao tecido suturado; • Introduzir a agulha com movimento circular (rotação do pulso); • Não forçar a agulha contra os tecidos;
  3. 3. • Não apreender a agulha pela ponta ativa; • Realizar a sutura dos tecidos móveis em direção aos relativamente fixos; • Aproximar as bordas da ferida sem tensão; • Passar a agulha nos tecidos com auxílio da pinça de dissecção (evitar apreender a agulha com os dedos); • Primeiro ponto no meio da incisão, segundo e terceiro nas extremidades; • O nó cirúrgico deverá sempre ser posicionado lateralmente ao traço da incisão NÓS DO CIRURGIÃO • O nós deve ser firme para evitar que ele se desfaça; • O nó deve ser amarrado tão pequeno quanto possível, com as pontas tão pequenas quanto possível (2,0 a 3,0mm); • A tensão excessiva, que pode romper o fio e cortar o tecido deve ser evitada; • As suturas na aproximação de tecidos não devem ser amarradas firmemente, para que se evite isquemia; • As amarrações extras da sutura não aumentem a força de um nó adequadamente amarrado, somente aumentando seu tamanho • Nó Cego; • Nó de Cirurgião (Horário + Anti–Horário + Horário) Um nó no sentido horário e outro no sentido anti-horário; TIPOS DE SUTURA 1. Interrompida simples; 2. Interrompida em "X"; 3. Contínua simples; 4. Contínua festonada; OBSERVAÇÕES Contra-Indicações do uso de Bisturi Elétrico: • Couro Cabeludo (Causar Danos no Tecido Cabeludo) • Não se faz biópsia com Bisturi Elétrico Artéria Labial (Superior e Inferior): É bastante calibrosa Sangue Arterial: Vermelho Vivo e Rico em Oxigênio Sangue Venoso: Mais Escuro e Rico em Gás Carbônico THE JUMP OF THE CAT 14: Ao dar o nó com o nylon, realizar o primeiro nó, apertar e segurar durante 3 segundos para criar uma nova memória O Nylon é um fio não reabsorvível Questão 01: Qual o único fio não reabsorvível que pode ser dado ponto interno¿ Questão de Prova Resposta: Nylon, pois não apresenta reação tecidual Iniciar a sutura dos tecidos móveis aos tecidos fixo Sutura Linear: O primeiro ponto deve ser na linha média, em seguida nos meios; Relaxante: O primeiro ponto é sempre no ângulo das relaxantes; Nunca se deve deixar o nó em cima da região que foi incisada, pois irá ter acúmulo de placa deixando a ferida cirúrgica mais susceptível à infecção O tecido mole cicatriza-se de 04 à 05 dias;

