FOTOPOLIMERIZAÇÃO DAS RESINAS COMPOSTAS - DENTÍSTICA

  1. 1. ODONTOLÓGICA 2 - DENTÍSTICA ALUNO: EDUARDO DA CUNHA QUEIROZ PROFA.: TALITA ARRAIS DANIEL MENDES CURSO: ODONTOLOGIA – 7º SEMESTRE FOTOPOLIMERIZAÇÃO EM RESINAS COMPOSTAS Antigamente as resinas eram ativadas quimicamente, através da manipulação de duas pastas que eram inseridas na cavidade do paciente e esperava tomar presa, ou seja, era uma Presa Química; Sistema Pasta/Pasta (Ativação Química) • Iniciador: Peróxido de Benzoíla • Ativador: Amina Terciária Em 1973 Buonocore descobriu a ativação por via de luz Ultra-Violeta, permitindo: • Estabilidade de cor; • Durabilidade • Boas propriedades físicas; • Luz Ultra-Violeta era cancerígena. Em 1980 houve uma substituição da Luz Ultra-Violeta por Luz Visível (Luz Azul) Sistemas Iniciadores de Polimerização • As resinas são compostas por monômeros, que se transformam em polímeros na reação de fotopolimerização. Cada fotopolimerizador emite um comprimento de onda específico; O comprimento de onda é a medida entre um topo e outro topo de uma oscilação (de um vale a outro vale) A frequência que o fotopolimerizador incide é a oscilação que ele dar por minuto; • Se um fotopolimerizador emite comprimento de onda com muita oscilação ele vai ter uma alta frequência; • Se o comprimento de onda for maior e mais espaçado (menor oscilação) terá uma baixa frequência; A energia e reatividade do fopolimerizador está ligada a frequência Frequência: Número de oscilações por minuto (Hertz) Quanto MAIOR o comprimento de onda, menor a energia e reatividade FÓRMULA • 𝑐 = 𝜆 .𝑓 • C: velocidade da luz (não muda) • 𝜆: comprimento de onda • F: frequência O comprimento de onda é INVERSAMENTE proporcional à frequência • Se o comprimento de onda é baixo: Maior a frequência As resinas compostas precisam de uma fonte de luz com o comprimento de onda específico e intensidade para realizar sua fotopolimerização • Nem toda resina é ativada por todo fotopolimerizador
  2. 2. POLIMERIZAÇÃO EFETIVA 100mW=0,1 (Espectro de Ativação) As resinas são ativadas pela luz azul com o comprimento de onda entre 400-500nm Fotoiniciador Sensível: Canforoquinona Irradiância: Quantidade/Intensidade de fótons emitidos por uma fonte de luz • Baixa intensidade (- Fótons) • Alta intensidade (+ Fótons) Observação: Oscilações elétricas podem diminuir em até 40% a intensidade do fotopolimerizador; Quanto mais transparente a resina, mais fácil de ser fotoativada; RADIÔMETRO Aparelho para medir a intensidade de luz do aparelho; • Capta luz entre 400-500nm Densidade de Energia = Intensidade x Tempo de Exposição Se tiver uma intensidade de energia inferior, como vai ficar a polimerização? 1. Densidade de Energia: Energia Necessário para Resina Polimerizar; 2. Intensidade do Fotor: Irradiância 3. Tempo de Exposição: Luz do fotor Se o fotor tiver uma intensidade alta, deve-se baixar o tempo de exposição Se o fotor tiver uma intensidade alta, deve-se aumentar o tempo de exposição POLIMERIZAÇÃO DE MATERIAIS RESINOSOS • Conversão de Monômeros em Polímeros Dividida em 03 Fases: • Iniciação; • Propagação; • Terminação. Grau de Conversão: A resina nunca polimeriza 100%, sempre terá um monômero residual, e quanto mais ela converte melhor será para gerar uma boa propriedade mecânica e estabilidade de cor; Grau de Conversão Baixo: Pigmentação na Resina e Menor Longevidade; • O grau de conversão está ligado diretamente à proximidade do fotopolimerizador (quanto mais próximo melhor) • A espessura do incremento interfere no manchamento e no grau de conversão PROCESSO DE FOTOPOLIMERIZAÇÃO O fotoiniciador mais conhecido é a Canforoquinona • Pigmento amarelado presente nas resinas (em baixa concentração – 0,1%) Para a Canforoquinona se iniciar, é necessário um Co-Iniciador;
  3. 3. A luz do Fotor vai incidir na Canforoquinona, que vai ativar uma Amina Terciária, que vai iniciar a formação de radicais livres, gerando uma reação em cadeia dando início a polimerização; Ao fim do processo, se cria uma estrutura cristalina rígida; 1ª Fase: Indução (Iniciação) • A luz do fotor vai incidir na Canforoquinona (iniciador) que estimula a Amina Terciária (Ativador-Químico e Co- Iniciador) que vai gerar um Radical Livre; 2ª Fase: Propagação • O Radical Livre vai dar inicio à uma reação em cadeira gerando uma propagação; 3º Fase: Terminação • Fim da reação, onde não acontece mais reação e houve uma conversão dos monômeros em polímeros NOVOS FOTOINICIADORES Com o passar do tempo, a Canforoquinona tende a manchar, e por isso os pesquisadores desenvolveram outros fotoiniciadores: • PPD (1-fenil-1,2-propanodiona) • BAPO o Espectro de ativação entre 450 – 500 nm Observação: Resinas de Alta Tecnologia são ativadas apenas por fotopoliemrizadores de alta tecnologia VANTAGENS DAS RESINAS COMPOSTAS FOTOATIVADA • Não precisa misturar; • Pouco manchamento; • Pouca porosidade; • Boas propriedades mecânicas; • Melhor estabilidade de cor; • Tempo de trabalho controlável pelo clínico; • Possibilidade de realização de incremento. DESVANTAGENS DAS RESINAS COMPOSTAS FOTOATIVADA • Camadas de no máximo 2 mm de profundidade (para que a luz possa ir até o fundo); • Gera tensões nas margens das restaurações; • Levemente sensível a iluminação normal; • Acesso deficiente a luz em áreas interproximais e posteriores; • Cores mais escuras requerem maior tempo de cura; • Problemas relacionado ao aparelho fotopolimerizador podem influenciar na cura adequada. TERMOATIVAÇÃO Polimerização adicional usando pressão ou calor para melhorar as propriedades mecânicas da resina composta Restaurações Semi-Direta: São mais resistentes por conta do controle de umidade; • Possibilidade de fotoativar em todos os lados, tendo assim um maior grau de conversão;
  4. 4. CONTRAÇÃO DE POLIMERIZAÇÃO • Ocorre com todo o material resinoso; • Oriunda da aproximação dos monômeros durante a reação de polimerização; • Varia de uma resina para outra dependendo da composição da mesma. Quanto maior a concentração de matriz orgânica, maior será a contração de polimerização; 1. Monômero de Alto Peso Molecular: Menor Contração 2. Monômeros de Baixo Peso Molecular: Maior Contração 3. Monômeros de Alto e Baixo Peso Molecular: Ideal “Problemas” da Contração de Polimerização: A contração de polimerização gera um estresse na parede da cavidade; O prejudicial não é a contração de polimerização, e sim o que ela causa, que é o Estresse de Polimerização Quando o material contrai, ele gera um estresse na parede que vai “puxar” o material formando uma fenda; A contração do material gera uma tensão que vai gerar a falha; O que fazer para diminuir a tensão de polimerização gerada pela polimerização? • Fator C • Ponto Gel da Resina Composta PONTO GEL: Fase em que a resina atingiu uma certa rigidez que não pode mais escoar; • Estágio pré-gel • Estágio gel • Estágio pós-gel A fase Pré-Gel é quando a resina não estar polimerizada; Para prolongar essa fase, deve realizar o “Modo Rampa” na polimerização, que consiste em aumentar a intensidade da luz gradativamente; Quanto mais lenta a polimerização, pois as moléculas vão se acomodando melhor e causam menor estresse de contração de polimerização; FATOR C (Fator de Configuração Cavitária) • n° de superfícies aderidas • n° de superfícies livres Quanto maior o número de paredes unidas, maior o fator C e maiores as chances da restauração falhar; Idealmente, a técnica incremental deve-se manter próxima de 01 parede; Quantidade mínima de parede possível; Técnica incremental correta; Quais os impactos clínicos dessa contração de polimerização? 1. Gap; 2. Infiltração; 3. Acúmulo de Placa; 4. Fragilização do remanescente dentário; 5. Sensibilidade dentária; 6. Desadaptação; 7. Pigmentação marginal; 8. Micro-Infiltrações; 9. Cárie Secundária;
  5. 5. LUZ DE HALÓGENA • Empregado desde 1970; • Baixo custo; • Luz incandescente; Composição: • Lâmpada; • Filtro; • Sistema de refrigeração; • Fibras ópticas. Desvantagem: Dentro do seu sistema, a luz que ele emite é uma luz halógena (branca), e dentro tem um filtro onde vai passar apenas uma luz azul. Nesse processo se perde muita energia gerando muito calor, e o aparelho precisa de um ventilador para não danificar a luz, diminuindo a longevidade do fotopolimerizador • Calor produzido nesse tipo de luz leva a redução da densidade de potência; • Baixa a efetividade da polimerização LIGHT EMITTING DIODE (LED) • Emite luz azul sem processo térmico (a luz não é filtrada) • Composição: semicondutor de nitreto de gálio CLASSIFICAÇÃO DOS LEDS • 1º Geração: baixa densidade de potência 100-150 mW/cm² • 2ª Geração: 300 mW/cm² • 3ª Geração: 1.100 – 2.000 mW/cm² O mais utilizado é o de 2ª e 3ª geração; O de 2ª geração apresenta faixa de ativação entre 450 a 490; O de 3ª geração apresenta uma taxa espectral bem ampla, portanto, menor tempo de ativação e alto custo. OBSERVAÇÕES O comprimento de onda é a medida entre um topo e outro topo de uma oscilação (Questão de Prova) • De um vale a outro vale Polimerização de Materiais Resinosos – 03 Fases (Questão de Prova) • Iniciação; • Propagação; • Terminação Maior Grau de Conversão: Superfície Menor Grau de Conversão: Mais Profundo O prejudicial não é a contração de polimerização, e sim o que ela causa, que é o Estresse de Polimerização (Questão de Prova)

