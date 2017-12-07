EMBRIOLOGIA BUCO-FACIAL APARELHO FARÍNGEO EDUARDO QUEIROZ 2º SEMESTRE - ODONTOLOGIA QUIXADÁ – CE 2017
APARELHO FARÍNGEO O aparelho faríngeo é constituído pelas seguintes estruturas:  Arcos Faríngeos;  Bolsas Faríngeas;  S...
FORMAÇÃO DO APARELHO FARÍNGEO O Aparelho Faríngeo começa a se desenvolver no início da 4ªsemana Intra-Uterina, quando as c...
FORMAÇÃO DO APARELHO FARÍNGEO Os componentes musculares de cada arco são inervados por seu próprio nervo craniano e, seja ...
ARCOS FARÍNGEOS Ao todo, formam-se seis pares de arcos faríngeos na lateral da parede da faringe, numerados em direção cef...
1ºARCO FARÍNGEO É inervado pelo NERVO TRIGÊMEO (NCV). É o unico arco que forma duas saliências: 1) Processo Maxilar; 2) Pr...
2 ºARCO FARÍNGEO É inervado pelo NERVO FACIAL (NCVII). Estruturas derivadas dos componentes do Arco Faríngeo: MÚSCULOS: Mu...
3 ºARCO FARÍNGEO É inervado pelo NERVO GLOSSOFARÍNGEO (NC IX). Estruturas derivadas dos componentes do Arco Faríngeo: MÚSC...
4 ºARCO FARÍNGEO É inervado pelo RAMO LARÍNGEO SUPERIOR DOVAGO, RAMO LARÍNGEO RECORRENTE DOVAGO (NC X). Estruturas derivad...
×