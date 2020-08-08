Successfully reported this slideshow.
Eduardo Pinto C.I: 29.807.789 Arquitectura
Informatica - Eduardo Pinto

Actividad, informatica

Published in: Design
Informatica - Eduardo Pinto

  1. 1. Eduardo Pinto C.I: 29.807.789 Arquitectura
  2. 2. UTILIZA MUCHAS IMÁGENES PARA QUE SEA VISUAL IDEAS DE DISEÑO UTILIZA LAS TRANSPARENCIA SIMPLIFICA EL TEXTO LÍMITATE A UN MENSAJE POR DIAPOSITIVA
  3. 3. En las presentaciones actuales se evita poner demasiado texto y captar la atención de quien contempla la presentación través de imágenes potentes. Si es una presentación hablada puedes ayudarte de un guión para completar la información sin necesidad de incluir todo el texto en tu powerpoint.
  4. 4. PowerPoint 2016 sugiere ideas de diseño. Son muy útiles para no tener que pensar demasiado como distribuir los textos e imágenes, hacer portadas… En «Diseño» – «Ideas de Diseño»
  5. 5. Para resaltar las letras sobre el fondo de imagen, puedes utilizar la opción de formas (cuadradas, redondas, rectangulares con líneas curvas, flechas, etc) darle un relleno y en «Formato de Forma» darle transparencia en el porcentaje suficiente para que se vean las letras sin perder la imagen de fondo.
  6. 6. La presentación en PowerPoint (o cualquier otro formato) complementa la exposición que vas a hacer en persona y por tanto no necesitas ni debes incluir en las diapositivas todo el texto que vas a decir. Nadie tendrá tiempo para leerlo todo, y si lo hacen no podrán a la vez prestar atención a lo que estás diciendo.
  7. 7. Tan importante es mantener el texto a raya como limitar los conceptos que se presentan a la vez. Una diapositiva, un tema, es un buen punto de partida. Mezclar varios temas diluye el mensaje, confunde a los espectadores y te hace a ti mismo más difícil hacer una presentación coherente.

