START BY CHANGING THE WAY OF WORK Eduardo Piairo @EdPiairo #agileconnect
ABOUT ME Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect @EdPiairo https://pt.linkedin.com/in/eduardopiairo edu...
MINDSET Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
WORK Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
WHAT’S YOUR JOB? Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #sqlbits
WHAT ARE YOU BUILDING? Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
TEAM Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
SELF-ORGANIZED (DECISIONS) Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
COMMUNICATION Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
WORKFLOW DESIGN Start by changing the way of work • Make work visible • Limit WIP • Measure and manage flow • Prioritize •...
TIME THIEVES Start by changing the way of work • Too much WIP • Unknown dependencies • Unplanned work • Conflicting priori...
TOO MUCH WIP Start by changing the way of work • Delayed delivery value • Increased costs • Decreased quality • Conflictin...
UNKNOWN DEPENDENCIES Start by changing the way of work “Every dependency doubles your chance of being delayed or late.” (T...
UNPLANNED WORK Start by changing the way of work • Unplanned work steals time away from work that’s creating value. • Incr...
CONFLICTING PRIORITIES Start by changing the way of work • There is only one most important thing – let people know what i...
NEGLECTED WORK Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect • Work related to improving quality • Deferred m...
MAKE WORK VISIBLE Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect • Visible work vs invisible work • Structure ...
MAKE WORK VISIBLE Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect • What kind of work do you do? • What kind of...
THANK YOU Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo https://pt.linkedin.com/in/eduardopiairo eduardopiairo@gmail.com htt...
Talk presented @ Agile Connect Porto (26-03-2019)

  1. 1. START BY CHANGING THE WAY OF WORK Eduardo Piairo @EdPiairo #agileconnect
  2. 2. ABOUT ME Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect @EdPiairo https://pt.linkedin.com/in/eduardopiairo eduardopiairo@gmail.com https://www.eduardopiairo.com Eduardo Piairo DevOps Coach @ Natixis | DevOps Porto Co-Founder
  3. 3. MINDSET Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  4. 4. WORK Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  5. 5. WHAT’S YOUR JOB? Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #sqlbits
  6. 6. WHAT ARE YOU BUILDING? Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  7. 7. TEAM Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  8. 8. SELF-ORGANIZED (DECISIONS) Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  9. 9. COMMUNICATION Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  10. 10. WORKFLOW DESIGN Start by changing the way of work • Make work visible • Limit WIP • Measure and manage flow • Prioritize • Make adjustments based on learnings (feedback and metrics) @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  11. 11. TIME THIEVES Start by changing the way of work • Too much WIP • Unknown dependencies • Unplanned work • Conflicting priorities • Neglected work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  12. 12. TOO MUCH WIP Start by changing the way of work • Delayed delivery value • Increased costs • Decreased quality • Conflicting priorities • Irritable staff @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  13. 13. TOO MUCH WIP Start by changing the way of work • Delayed delivery value • Increased costs • Decreased quality • Conflicting priorities • Irritable staff @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  14. 14. UNKNOWN DEPENDENCIES Start by changing the way of work “Every dependency doubles your chance of being delayed or late.” (Troy Magennis) • Architecture • Expertise • Activity @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  15. 15. UNPLANNED WORK Start by changing the way of work • Unplanned work steals time away from work that’s creating value. • Increases risk • Increases uncertainty • Reduces predictability @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  16. 16. CONFLICTING PRIORITIES Start by changing the way of work • There is only one most important thing – let people know what it is. @EdPiairo, #agileconnect
  17. 17. NEGLECTED WORK Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect • Work related to improving quality • Deferred maintenance • bugs • Code without tests • Neglected work often plants invisible technical debt in the system.
  18. 18. MAKE WORK VISIBLE Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect • Visible work vs invisible work • Structure • Usefulness • Relevance • Honesty
  19. 19. MAKE WORK VISIBLE Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo, #agileconnect • What kind of work do you do? • What kind of requests float across your desk, inbox, chat window? • What are the priorities of the work items on your list? • What is the nature of your work demand?
  20. 20. THANK YOU Start by changing the way of work @EdPiairo https://pt.linkedin.com/in/eduardopiairo eduardopiairo@gmail.com https://www.eduardopiairo.com @EdPiairo, #agileconnect

