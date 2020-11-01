Traumatismo hueso temporal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRAUMATISMO AURICULAR Y DEL HUESO TEMPORAL DR. SARIAAD EDUARDO ORTIZ ARENAS R3 ORL Y CCC HOSPITAL REGIONAL LIC. ADOLFO LOP...
OBJETIVOS:  Conocer las características clínicas del traumatismo del hueso temporal.  Conocer las indicaciones de descom...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA DE FRACTURA DE HUESO TEMPORAL  Principalmente asociado con accidentes automovilísticos (33%) y violencia. ...
FISIOPATOLOGIA  Hueso de estructura piramidal de gran densidad.  La fuerza requerida para producir fracturas es de 1875 ...
FISIOPATOLOGIA  Generalmente asociada a lesiones intracraneales.  60% son categorizadas con fracturas abiertas: Otorragi...
CLASIFICACIÓN  Con base en el eje del peñasco del temporal: LONGITUDINAL Y TRANSVERSA.  Con base en la afectación de la ...
CLASIFICACIÓN:  INTRACAPSULARES: Pasan por la cápsula ótica y provienen del foramen magno, a través de el ápex petroso. ...
CLASIFICACIÓN:  LONGITUDINALES Y TRANSERSA. CLASIFICACIÓN BASADA EN SECUELAS Y FUNCIONAMIENTO.
EVALUACIÓN 1. Asegurar la vía aérea. 2. Control de la hemorragia. 3. Evaluación del estado neurológico. 4. Estabilización ...
EVALUACIÓN.  CONDUCTO AUDITIVO EXTERNO.  Presencia de otorraquia, otorragia, fracturas en pared, herniación cerebral.  ...
EVALUACIÓN.  Integridad de Membrana timpánica.  Perforaciones traumáticas generalmente cierran espontáneamente.
EVALUACIÓN  EXPLORACIÓN NEUROOTOLOGICA.  Presencia o ausencia de nistagmo y el tipo del mismo.  PERIFERICO. Nistagmo ho...
AUDICIÓN  Se explora con acumetria.  En presencia de parálisis facial o fistula de liquido cefalorraquídeo una audiometr...
TC DE CORTES FINOS:  INDICACIONES.  Presencia de parálisis facial, fistula de LCR, disrupción de la pared superior del C...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESIÓN AL NERVIO FACIAL.  7 % de las fracturas.  25 % son parálisis faciales completas.  27 ...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESIÓN AL NERVIO FACIAL.  La gran mayoría resuelve espontáneamente  Exploración quirúrgica f...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  EVALUACIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL  Evaluación clínica, Estimulador del nervio facial (hilger), elec...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  EXPLORACIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL  Electroneuronografia y Electromiografia Evocada.  Mide el pote...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  EVALUACIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL.  ELECTROMIOGRAFIA.  Se coloca electrodo en el musculo  ACTIVID...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL  El sitio de la lesión se encuentra en el la región perigeniculada en...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL  ¿CUANDO ESTA INDICADA LA DESCOMPRESIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL}  Descromp...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  Se complica potencialmente con Meningitis en 17% de los casos.  FRACTURA EXTR...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  Presencia de liquido claro acuoso a través del CAE o nariz  Se exacerba con e...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  TC Cisternografia con contraste intratecal  Fluoresceina intratecal.
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  La incidencia de meningitis en Fistula de LCR es de 2% a 88%.  Factores de ri...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  TRATAMIENTO.  Generalmente cierran espontáneamente en 7 a 10 días  Reposo Ab...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  CIERRE DE FISTULA DE LCR  En un paciente con fractura de la capsula otica + hipoacusia profund...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  HIPOACUSIA  Conductiva, neurosensorial o mixta.  EXTRACAPSULAR. Fractura discurre por el tech...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  HIPOACUSIA  INTRACAPSULAR.  Neurosensorial Prpfunda.  Disrupción del laberinto membranoso, a...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESION A CAROTIDA EXTERNA  Ocurre en 1% de los pacientes.  Asociado con fracturas de canal ca...
HEMATOMA AURICULAR. Traumatismo en oído externo. Tumefacción hipersensible del pabellón auricular a la palpación. Prevenci...
CUIDADOS.  VENDAJE AURICULAR COMPRESIVO POR 72 HORAS, CON POSTERIOR REVALORACIÓN.  CUIDADOS DE VENDAJE.  BAÑO EN DOS TI...
FÁRMACO. DOSIS ADULTO. DOSIS NIÑO. DICLOFENACO 500MG CADA 8 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 0.5 – 3MG/KG/DÍA, DIVIDIDA EN 2-3 DOSIS. PARACE...
LACERACIÓN O ABRASIÓN DEL CAE. Uso de hisopos, pasadores o llaves. Laceración o abrasión. Tratamiento: Antibiótico tópico.
CUIDADOS.  CUIDADOS DE OÍDO SECO POR 10 – 14 DÍAS.  NO MANIPULAR OÍDO.  ANTIBIÓTICO, ANALGÉSICO.  DATOS DE ALARMA: FIE...
FÁRMACO. DOSIS ADULTO. DOSIS NIÑO. DICLOFENACO 100MG CADA 12 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 0.5 – 3MG/KG/D, DIVIDIDA EN 2- 3 DOSIS. PARACE...
PERFORACIÓN DE MEMBRANA TIMPÁNICA. Uso de hisopos, pasadores o llaves. Trauma acústico. Iatrogénico – Lavado ótico. Dolor ...
 CUIDADOS DE OÍDO SECO.  NO MANIPULAR OÍDO.  ANALGÉSICO.  VALORAR USO DE ANTIBIÓTICO.  DATOS DE ALARMA: FIEBRE, OTORR...
QUEMADURA . QUEMADURA POR CALOR GRADO. TRATAMIENTO: ANTIBIÓTICO Y ANALGÉSICO. ANTIBIÓTICO TÓPICO. SULFADIAZINA DE PLATA. C...
LUXACIÓN DE CADENA OSICULAR. Traumatismo directo con objetos. Barotrauma. OTALGIA, PLENITUD AURAL, HIPOACUSIA VARIBALE, PU...
¡GRACIAS !
  1. 1. TRAUMATISMO AURICULAR Y DEL HUESO TEMPORAL DR. SARIAAD EDUARDO ORTIZ ARENAS R3 ORL Y CCC HOSPITAL REGIONAL LIC. ADOLFO LOPEZ MATEOS
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS:  Conocer las características clínicas del traumatismo del hueso temporal.  Conocer las indicaciones de descompresión quirúrgica del traumatismo del hueso temporal.  Identificar los propósitos de la evaluación clínica del paciente con traumatismo temporal.  Diagnóstico y tratamiento del traumatismo auricular.
  3. 3. EPIDEMIOLOGIA DE FRACTURA DE HUESO TEMPORAL  Principalmente asociado con accidentes automovilísticos (33%) y violencia.  14% A 22% de los pacientes con trauma cefálico tienen fractura de hueso temporal.  70% de las fracturas ocurren durante la segunda, tercera y cuarta década la vida.  Predominantemente en hombres 3:1
  4. 4. FISIOPATOLOGIA  Hueso de estructura piramidal de gran densidad.  La fuerza requerida para producir fracturas es de 1875 libras.  La fractura se produce en sitios de mayor debilidad: FORAMENES.  Contiene: Pares craneales VII, IX, X Y XI, coclea, laberinto, cadena osicular, membrana timpánica, arteria carótida y vena yugular.
  5. 5. FISIOPATOLOGIA  Generalmente asociada a lesiones intracraneales.  60% son categorizadas con fracturas abiertas: Otorragia, herniación cerebral, fistula de LCR.  La gran mayoría son unilaterales.  Bilateral en 9% – 20%
  6. 6. CLASIFICACIÓN  Con base en el eje del peñasco del temporal: LONGITUDINAL Y TRANSVERSA.  Con base en la afectación de la cápsula ótica: INTRACAPSULAR O EXTRACAPSULAR.  Extracapsulares: involucran la Proción escamosa y la pared posterosuperior del CAE.  Pasa por mastoides, oído medio, tegmen mastoideo y tegmen timpany  Generalmente resultan de lesiones temporoparietales.  Hipoacusia de conducción o mixta.
  7. 7. CLASIFICACIÓN:  INTRACAPSULARES: Pasan por la cápsula ótica y provienen del foramen magno, a través de el ápex petroso.  Atraviesa el foramen yugular, conducto auditivo interno y foramen lacerum.  Generalmente resultan de lesiones occipitales.  Sólo el 2.5% – 5.8% lesionan la capsula ótica.  Presentan hipoacusia neurosensorial.  Relacionadas con Parálisis Facial (30%-50%)  Se puede asociar a Fistula Meningitis.
  8. 8. CLASIFICACIÓN:  LONGITUDINALES Y TRANSERSA. CLASIFICACIÓN BASADA EN SECUELAS Y FUNCIONAMIENTO.
  9. 9. EVALUACIÓN 1. Asegurar la vía aérea. 2. Control de la hemorragia. 3. Evaluación del estado neurológico. 4. Estabilización de la columna cervical. EVALUACIÓN DE PARALISIS FACIAL. EXPLORACION OTOLOGICA.  Pabellón auricular, CAE, Membrana timpánica, oído medio
  10. 10. EVALUACIÓN.  CONDUCTO AUDITIVO EXTERNO.  Presencia de otorraquia, otorragia, fracturas en pared, herniación cerebral.  La exploración de be hacerse lo más aséptico posible.  La presencia de sangre y cerumen NUNCA DEBEN DESBRIDARSE CON IRRIGACIÓN.  Evaluación de la Membrana timpánica.  El conducto no es empaquetado inicialmente a menos que se presente sangrado profuso.  DAÑO SEVERO  Estenosis o colesteatoma. Ferulizar el conducto
  11. 11. EVALUACIÓN.  Integridad de Membrana timpánica.  Perforaciones traumáticas generalmente cierran espontáneamente.
  12. 12. EVALUACIÓN  EXPLORACIÓN NEUROOTOLOGICA.  Presencia o ausencia de nistagmo y el tipo del mismo.  PERIFERICO. Nistagmo horizontal y rotatorio y supresible con la fijación de la mirada.  CENTRAL. Nistagmo con dirección vertical o cambiante, no latencia ni se fatiga.  El tipo más común de vértigo posterior a TCE. VPPB  Fistula perilinfatica. Se sospecha después de 1 semana con vértigo + perdida fluctuante y progresiva de la hipoacusia.
  13. 13. AUDICIÓN  Se explora con acumetria.  En presencia de parálisis facial o fistula de liquido cefalorraquídeo una audiometria se debe realizar antes de la intervención.
  14. 14. TC DE CORTES FINOS:  INDICACIONES.  Presencia de parálisis facial, fistula de LCR, disrupción de la pared superior del CAE y del escutum, con atrapamiento de epitelio, lesión vascular.  Antes de procedimiento quirurgico  HIPOACUSIA, sin otras complicaciones no amerita más estudios de imagen.
  15. 15. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESIÓN AL NERVIO FACIAL.  7 % de las fracturas.  25 % son parálisis faciales completas.  27 % de las lesiones al nervio facial se manifiestan con inicio repentino.  73 % presentan lesión inicial que progresa.  Latencia de inicio: 1 a 16 días. INICIO TARDIO DIAGNOSTICO TARDIO INICIO NO ESTABLECIDO
  16. 16. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESIÓN AL NERVIO FACIAL.  La gran mayoría resuelve espontáneamente  Exploración quirúrgica factores de mal pronostico Inicio (temprano vs tardío).  Inicio tardío se relaciona con recuperación en un 94% (tratamiento conservador) Severidad del daño (penetrante vs no penetrante).  Parálisis incompleta generalmente resuelve espontáneamente. Infección asociada. EXPLIORACIÓN QUIRURGICA Paralisis completa, inicio inmediato o desconocido
  17. 17. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  EVALUACIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL  Evaluación clínica, Estimulador del nervio facial (hilger), electromiografía. CATEGORIAS DE LESIÓN AL NERVIO FACIAL 1 GRADO Anatómicamente intacto con bloqueo de conducción (NEUROPRAXIA) 2 GRADO Sección de axones con endoneuro intacto (AXONOTMESIS) 3 GRADO Lesión de axón y endoneuro con perineuro intacto (NEUROTMESIS) 4 GRADO Sección completa del nervio pero con vaina de epineuro intacta (NEUROTMESIS) 5 GRADO Seccion completa del tronco con epineuro REGENERACIÓN COMPLETA REGENERACION ABERRANTE SINCINESIAS, DEBILIDAD, HIPERCINESIAS. POBRE RECUPERACIÓN
  18. 18. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  EXPLORACIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL  Electroneuronografia y Electromiografia Evocada.  Mide el potencial de acción del musculo.  Se coloca electrodo estimulante adyacente al agujero estilomastoideo y electrodo perceptor en surco nasolabial.  Disminución en la amplitud del potencial de acción Degeneración % TEST ELECTRODIAGNOSTICO MÁS ADECUADO PARA PRONOSTICO DEGENERACION DEL 90% EN PRIMEROS 6 DIAS MAL PRONOSTICO  DESCOMPRESIÓN
  19. 19. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  EVALUACIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL.  ELECTROMIOGRAFIA.  Se coloca electrodo en el musculo  ACTIVIDAD VOLUNTARIA. Alta probabilidad de recuperación.  POTENCIALES DE FIBRILACIÓN. Representan denervación del musculo después del 2/3 semanas.
  20. 20. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL  El sitio de la lesión se encuentra en el la región perigeniculada en el 80 % a 93% de los casos, seguido del segmento mastoideo.  El abordaje translaberintico está indicado en pacientes con hipoacusia profunda.  Fractura intracapsular  Abordaje transmastoideo/supralaberintico o transmastoideo ABORDAJES FRACTURA TRANSVERSAL Abordaje translaberintico FRACTURA LONGITUDINAL Abordaje transmastoideo/fosa craneal media
  21. 21. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL  ¿CUANDO ESTA INDICADA LA DESCOMPRESIÓN DEL NERVIO FACIAL}  Descrompresión del nervio dentro de los primeros 3 días y reanastomosis dentro de los primeros 20 días.  Cuando la Electroneuronografia presenta el 90% de degeneración dentro de los primeros 6 días.
  22. 22. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  Se complica potencialmente con Meningitis en 17% de los casos.  FRACTURA EXTRACAPSULAR.  La fistula ocurre a través del piso de la fosa craneal media.  TEGMEN TYMPANI Y TEGMEN MASTOIDEO, EPITIMPANO, ANTRO Y CELDILLAS MASTOIDEAS  FRACTURA INTRACAPSULAR.  Fistula discurre desde la fosa craneal posterior – capsula otica – oído medio  Puede presentarse hasta 1 semana después del trauma
  23. 23. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  Presencia de liquido claro acuoso a través del CAE o nariz  Se exacerba con el esfuerzo o balanceo de cabeza hacia delante.  Presencia de cefalea.  LCR  Elevada glucosa, menos proteínas, y menos potasio en comparación con secreciones nasales.  Presencia de B- transferrina o B-trasa Proteina.
  24. 24. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  TC Cisternografia con contraste intratecal  Fluoresceina intratecal.
  25. 25. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  La incidencia de meningitis en Fistula de LCR es de 2% a 88%.  Factores de riesgo:  Duración de la descarga (7 días)  No hay beneficio de profilaxis antibiótica en ausencia de datos de fistula.  Aumenta el riesgo de meningitis un 20% en pacientes con infección concomitante.  AGENTES: Streptococo Pneumoniae y H. Influenzae
  26. 26. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  FISTULA DE LCR  TRATAMIENTO.  Generalmente cierran espontáneamente en 7 a 10 días  Reposo Absoluo.  Elevación de la cabeza 30 grados.  Evitar estornudar y soplar.  Drenaje lumbar  El cierre de la fistula que persiste más de 7/10 días esta recomendado.
  27. 27. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  CIERRE DE FISTULA DE LCR  En un paciente con fractura de la capsula otica + hipoacusia profunda: Obliteración de la mastoides y oído medio esta recomendado.  Membrana timpánica, martillo. Yunque y mucosa de oído medio sin retirados.  El CAE es obliterado + Mastoidectomia completa.  La trompa de eustaqui y la línea de fractura son cubiertas con fascia temporal
  28. 28. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  HIPOACUSIA  Conductiva, neurosensorial o mixta.  EXTRACAPSULAR. Fractura discurre por el techo del CAE, Rompe la MT a tra vés de la escotadura de rivinus, sigue por tegmen tympani.  20% separa la cadena osicular.  Luxación de articulación incudoestapedial (82%)  Dislocación del yunque (57%)  Fractua del estribo (30%)  Hemotimpano INDICACION DE TIMPANOTOMIA EXPLORADORA Y RECONSTRUCCIÓN OSICULAR Hipoacusia conductiva >30 dB por más de 2 meses
  29. 29. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  HIPOACUSIA  INTRACAPSULAR.  Neurosensorial Prpfunda.  Disrupción del laberinto membranoso, avulsión del nervio coclear, interrupción del riego sanguíneo, hemorragia coclear y fistula perilinfatica, hidrops endolinfático.  Pronostico malo
  30. 30. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES  LESION A CAROTIDA EXTERNA  Ocurre en 1% de los pacientes.  Asociado con fracturas de canal carotideo en porción petrosa, fracturas de esfenoides, neumoencefalo
  31. 31. HEMATOMA AURICULAR. Traumatismo en oído externo. Tumefacción hipersensible del pabellón auricular a la palpación. Prevención: Recidiva, Condronecrosis y deformidad de Pabellón auricular. Incisión, drenaje, sutura, grasa compresiva, antibióticoterapia.
  32. 32. CUIDADOS.  VENDAJE AURICULAR COMPRESIVO POR 72 HORAS, CON POSTERIOR REVALORACIÓN.  CUIDADOS DE VENDAJE.  BAÑO EN DOS TIEMPOS.  ANTIBIÓTICO, ANALGÉSICO.  DATOS DE ALARMA: FIEBRE QUE NO CEDE O MEJORA TRAS ADMINISTRACIÓN DE ANALGÉSICO, SANGRADO ABUNDANTE, AUMENTO DE VOLÚMEN.
  33. 33. FÁRMACO. DOSIS ADULTO. DOSIS NIÑO. DICLOFENACO 500MG CADA 8 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 0.5 – 3MG/KG/DÍA, DIVIDIDA EN 2-3 DOSIS. PARACETAMOL 500MG CADA 8 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 10 – 15 MG/KG/DÍA, CADA 8 HORAS. NAPROXENO 250MG CADA 8-12 HORAS, 5 DÍAS. 10-15MG/KG/DÍA EN 2 TOMAS. IBUPROFENO 400-600MG CADA 8 HORAS, 5 DÍAS. 8-10MG/KG/DOSIS CADA 8 HORAS. FÁRMACO. DOSIS ADULTO. DOSIS NIÑO. DICLOXACILINA 500MG CADA 8 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 12.5MG/KG/DÍA, DIVIDIDA EN 4 DOSIS. ERITROMICINA 500MG CADA 8 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 30 – 50 MG/KG/DÍA, DIVIDIDA EN 2 A 4 DOSIS. CEFALEXINA 500MG CADA 8 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 25 - 50MG/KG/DÍA, EN 4 DOSIS. CLARITROMICINA 250MG, 2 TABLETAS CADA 12 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 7.5MG/KG/DOSIS CADA 12 HORAS. CLINDAMICINA 300MG CADA 8 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 20-40MG/KG/DÍA, EN 3-4 DOSIS. CIPROFLOXACINO 250MG, 2 TABLETAS CADA 12 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 20-30MG/KG/DÍA, EN DOS DOSIS.
  34. 34. LACERACIÓN O ABRASIÓN DEL CAE. Uso de hisopos, pasadores o llaves. Laceración o abrasión. Tratamiento: Antibiótico tópico.
  35. 35. CUIDADOS.  CUIDADOS DE OÍDO SECO POR 10 – 14 DÍAS.  NO MANIPULAR OÍDO.  ANTIBIÓTICO, ANALGÉSICO.  DATOS DE ALARMA: FIEBRE QUE NO CEDE O MEJORA TRAS ADMINISTRACIÓN DE ANALGÉSICO, OTORRAGIA, OTORREA , AUMENTO DE VOLÚMEN.
  36. 36. FÁRMACO. DOSIS ADULTO. DOSIS NIÑO. DICLOFENACO 100MG CADA 12 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 0.5 – 3MG/KG/D, DIVIDIDA EN 2- 3 DOSIS. PARACETAMOL 500MG CADA 8 HORAS, 7 DÍAS. 10 – 15 MG/KG/Dosis, CADA 8 HORAS. NAPROXENO 250MG CADA 8-12 HORAS, 5 DÍAS. 10-15MG/KG/DÍA EN 2 TOMAS. IBUPROFENO 400-600MG CADA 8 HORAS, 5 DÍAS. 8-10MG/KG/DOSIS CADA 8 HORAS. FÁRMACO. DOSIS ADULTO. DOSIS NIÑO. CIPROFLOXACINO - OTOENI, SODRIMAX. 3 GOTAS CADA 8 HORAS EN OÍDO AFECTADO, 10 DÍAS. 2- 3 GOTAS CADA 8 HORAS EN OÍDO AFECTADO, 10 DÍAS. OFLOXACINO – ORECIL. 3 GOTAS CADA 8 HORAS EN OÍDO AFECTADO, 10 DÍAS. 2- 3 GOTAS CADA 8 HORAS EN OÍDO AFECTADO, 10 DÍAS.
  37. 37. PERFORACIÓN DE MEMBRANA TIMPÁNICA. Uso de hisopos, pasadores o llaves. Trauma acústico. Iatrogénico – Lavado ótico. Dolor e hipoacusia. Otoscopia. Acumetría. Audiometría. LIMPIEZA DE CAE. .
  38. 38.  CUIDADOS DE OÍDO SECO.  NO MANIPULAR OÍDO.  ANALGÉSICO.  VALORAR USO DE ANTIBIÓTICO.  DATOS DE ALARMA: FIEBRE, OTORRAGIA, OTORREA , AUMENTO DE VOLÚMEN.  REVALORACIÓN A LAS 3 SEMANAS.  SEGUIMIENTO EN SEGUNDO NIVEL. CIERRE: 80-84% AL MES. HASTA EL 94% A LOS DOS MESES. NO CIERRE A LOS 3 MESES, TIMPANOPLASTÍA.
  39. 39. QUEMADURA . QUEMADURA POR CALOR GRADO. TRATAMIENTO: ANTIBIÓTICO Y ANALGÉSICO. ANTIBIÓTICO TÓPICO. SULFADIAZINA DE PLATA. CURACIONES CADA 8 HORAS. DEBRIDAMIENTO. QUEMADURA POR CONGELAMIENTO. EXPOSICIÓN PROLONGADA A MENOS DE 0°. TRATAMIENTO: CALOR LOCAL. ANTIBIÓTICO Y ANALGÉSICO. ANTIBIÓTICO TÓPICO. SE VALORA ANTIAGREGANTE PLAQUETARIO ANTICOAGULANTE, DEPENDIENDO DE EXTENSIÓN. CURACIONES CADA 8 HORAS. DEBRIDAMIENTO.
  40. 40. LUXACIÓN DE CADENA OSICULAR. Traumatismo directo con objetos. Barotrauma. OTALGIA, PLENITUD AURAL, HIPOACUSIA VARIBALE, PUEDE PMT Y OTORRAGIA. Hipoacusia de conducción máxima (60 dB). TIMPANOMETRÍA. Mas común: 1º Luxación de Articulación Incudoestapedial. 2ª Articulación incudomaleolar. Tratamiento: Exploración de oído medio y reconstrucción de la cadena osicular.
  41. 41. ¡GRACIAS !

