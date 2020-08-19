Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gastos clasificados por finalidad y función.Junio 2020

Gobierno de La Rioja

Published in: News & Politics
Gastos clasificados por finalidad y función.Junio 2020

  1. 1. Base: Cr�dito Vigente GASTOS CORRIENTES GASTOS DE CONSUMO PERSONAL BIENES Y SERVICIOS OTROS GASTOS RENTAS DE LA PROPIEDAD PREST. SEG. SOCIAL TRANSF. CORRIENTES GASTOS DE CAPITAL INV. REAL DIRECTA TRANSF. DE CAPITAL INVERSION FCIERA GASTO TOTAL I - ADMINISTRACION GUBERNAMENTAL 19.838,94 6.925,04 5.027,82 1.376,36 520,86 0,00 0,00 12.913,90 494,50 449,39 0,11 45,00 20.333,44 1.1 Legislativa 889,05 889,05 817,92 71,13 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 6,79 6,79 0,00 0,00 895,84 1.2 Judicial 1.680,70 1.680,70 1.635,71 44,99 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 17,85 17,85 0,00 0,00 1.698,55 1.3 Direcci�n Superior Ejecutiva 5.436,87 3.596,24 1.879,75 1.195,64 520,86 0,00 0,00 1.840,64 457,87 412,76 0,11 45,00 5.894,74 1.5 Relaciones Interiores 10.966,45 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 10.966,45 7,92 7,92 0,00 0,00 10.974,37 1.6 Administraci�n Fiscal 475,33 368,52 316,06 52,46 0,00 0,00 0,00 106,81 3,12 3,12 0,00 0,00 478,45 1.7 Control de la Gesti�n P�blica 357,78 357,78 349,97 7,81 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,96 0,96 0,00 0,00 358,73 1.8 Informaci�n y Estad�sticas B�sicas 32,75 32,75 28,42 4,34 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 32,75 II - SERVICIOS DE SEGURIDAD 5.109,27 5.109,07 4.779,44 329,63 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,20 37,23 37,23 0,00 0,00 5.146,51 2.2 Seguridad Interior 4.691,20 4.691,00 4.454,37 236,62 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,20 32,73 32,73 0,00 0,00 4.723,93 2.3 Seguridad Penal 418,07 418,07 325,07 93,01 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 4,50 4,50 0,00 0,00 422,57 III - SERVICIOS SOCIALES 26.168,00 23.639,44 20.096,39 3.121,02 422,03 0,00 92,32 2.436,24 2.954,29 2.797,10 110,66 46,53 29.122,29 3.1 Salud 6.633,20 6.418,24 4.596,74 1.821,49 0,00 0,00 0,00 214,96 201,59 197,44 4,15 0,00 6.834,79 3.2 Promoci�n y Asistencia social 3.185,33 1.617,95 566,71 629,20 422,03 0,00 0,00 1.567,39 41,74 13,36 1,40 26,99 3.227,08 3.3 Seguridad social 131,71 39,40 37,66 1,73 0,00 0,00 92,32 0,00 0,07 0,07 0,00 0,00 131,79 3.4 Educaci�n elemental 13.661,72 13.176,50 12.679,33 497,17 0,00 0,00 0,00 485,23 305,45 305,45 0,00 0,00 13.967,18 3.5 Ciencia y Tecnica 8,31 8,31 8,00 0,31 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 8,31 3.6 Trabajo 1.897,14 1.736,58 1.700,47 36,11 0,00 0,00 0,00 160,56 9,49 1,75 7,74 0,00 1.906,63 3.7 Vivienda y Urbanismo 342,33 340,44 290,99 49,45 0,00 0,00 0,00 1,89 933,38 915,28 0,09 18,00 1.275,71 3.8 Agua Potable y Alcantarillado 308,26 302,04 216,48 85,56 0,00 0,00 0,00 6,22 1.452,57 1.353,75 97,28 1,54 1.760,83 3.9 Otros servicios urbanos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 9,99 9,99 0,00 0,00 9,99 IV - SERVICIOS ECONOMICOS 1.669,39 1.229,40 954,81 274,58 0,00 0,00 0,00 439,99 2.962,99 1.854,81 1,03 1.107,15 4.632,38 4.1 Energ�a, Combustible y Miner�a 82,63 82,63 60,51 22,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.265,27 472,12 0,00 793,14 1.347,90 4.2 Comunicaciones 177,71 162,71 141,82 20,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 15,00 2,06 1,31 0,00 0,75 179,78 4.3 Transporte 691,95 384,29 337,17 47,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 307,66 1.084,42 1.084,42 0,00 0,00 1.776,37 4.4 Ecolog�a y Medio Ambiente 102,92 90,78 65,79 24,99 0,00 0,00 0,00 12,14 2,81 2,81 0,00 0,00 105,73 4.5 Agricultura 422,28 324,98 214,23 110,75 0,00 0,00 0,00 97,30 526,62 290,63 0,85 235,14 948,90 4.6 Industria 24,89 24,89 21,80 3,09 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 78,30 0,00 0,18 78,12 103,19 4.7 Comercio, turismo y otros servicios 143,75 135,85 113,48 22,37 0,00 0,00 0,00 7,90 3,52 3,52 0,00 0,00 147,27 4.8 Seguros y finanzas 23,25 23,25 0,00 23,25 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 23,25 V - DEUDA PUBLICA 2.092,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2.092,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2.092,77 5.1 Servicios de la Deuda P�blica 2.092,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2.092,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2.092,77 (intereses y gastos) TOTAL 54.878,37 36.902,95 30.858,47 5.101,60 942,89 2.092,77 92,32 15.790,33 6.449,01 5.138,53 111,80 1.198,68 61.327,39 - en millones de pesos - Responsabilidad Fiscal ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA PROVINCIAL EJECUCION DEL GASTO POR FINALIDAD, FUNCION, ECONOMICA Y OBJETO - EXCLUIDO APOS ANEXO I - PLANILLA 1.3 EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO
  2. 2. Base: Devengado GASTOS CORRIENTES GASTOS DE CONSUMO PERSONAL BIENES Y SERVICIOS OTROS GASTOS RENTAS DE LA PROPIEDAD PREST. SEG. SOCIAL TRANSF. CORRIENTES GASTOS DE CAPITAL INV. REAL DIRECTA TRANSF. DE CAPITAL INVERSION FCIERA GASTO TOTAL I - ADMINISTRACION GUBERNAMENTAL 7.609,25 2.758,45 2.109,52 648,92 0,00 0,00 0,00 4.850,81 414,80 369,80 0,00 45,00 8.024,05 1.1 Legislativa 349,91 349,91 337,63 12,28 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,57 0,57 0,00 0,00 350,48 1.2 Judicial 625,48 625,48 607,78 17,70 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2,21 2,21 0,00 0,00 627,68 1.3 Direcci�n Superior Ejecutiva 1.964,95 1.513,91 912,32 601,59 0,00 0,00 0,00 451,04 407,72 362,72 0,00 45,00 2.372,67 1.5 Relaciones Interiores 4.294,36 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 4.294,36 4,24 4,24 0,00 0,00 4.298,60 1.6 Administraci�n Fiscal 227,37 121,96 110,73 11,23 0,00 0,00 0,00 105,41 0,07 0,07 0,00 0,00 227,44 1.7 Control de la Gesti�n P�blica 140,80 140,80 135,93 4,87 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 140,80 1.8 Informaci�n y Estad�sticas B�sicas 6,38 6,38 5,13 1,25 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 6,38 II - SERVICIOS DE SEGURIDAD 1.938,15 1.938,15 1.821,27 116,88 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 7,55 7,55 0,00 0,00 1.945,70 2.2 Seguridad Interior 1.724,53 1.724,53 1.636,34 88,19 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 7,55 7,55 0,00 0,00 1.732,08 2.3 Seguridad Penal 213,62 213,62 184,93 28,69 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 213,62 III - SERVICIOS SOCIALES 10.519,85 9.377,34 8.057,85 1.288,99 30,49 0,00 48,52 1.093,99 442,86 335,61 101,40 5,84 10.962,70 3.1 Salud 2.834,51 2.767,15 1.960,18 806,98 0,00 0,00 0,00 67,36 46,17 46,17 0,00 0,00 2.880,68 3.2 Promoci�n y Asistencia social 1.181,43 493,77 180,41 282,87 30,49 0,00 0,00 687,66 4,03 0,00 0,00 4,03 1.185,46 3.3 Seguridad social 53,11 4,59 4,57 0,02 0,00 0,00 48,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 53,11 3.4 Educaci�n elemental 5.419,48 5.176,65 5.042,98 133,67 0,00 0,00 0,00 242,83 56,80 56,80 0,00 0,00 5.476,28 3.5 Ciencia y Tecnica 0,05 0,05 0,00 0,05 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,05 3.6 Trabajo 794,55 702,62 697,00 5,62 0,00 0,00 0,00 91,94 4,95 0,03 4,92 0,00 799,51 3.7 Vivienda y Urbanismo 115,48 114,39 96,04 18,35 0,00 0,00 0,00 1,08 170,20 168,39 0,00 1,81 285,67 3.8 Agua Potable y Alcantarillado 121,25 118,12 76,68 41,44 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,13 152,88 56,40 96,48 0,00 274,13 3.9 Otros servicios urbanos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 7,82 7,82 0,00 0,00 7,82 IV - SERVICIOS ECONOMICOS 707,16 392,52 293,87 98,65 0,00 0,00 0,00 314,63 1.739,87 632,65 0,68 1.106,54 2.447,03 4.1 Energ�a, Combustible y Miner�a 22,49 22,49 20,45 2,04 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 800,40 11,74 0,00 788,66 822,89 4.2 Comunicaciones 88,89 73,89 64,23 9,66 0,00 0,00 0,00 15,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 88,89 4.3 Transporte 356,94 134,82 114,74 20,08 0,00 0,00 0,00 222,12 462,37 462,37 0,00 0,00 819,31 4.4 Ecolog�a y Medio Ambiente 10,99 7,01 0,68 6,33 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,98 0,52 0,52 0,00 0,00 11,51 4.5 Agricultura 173,21 101,31 52,48 48,82 0,00 0,00 0,00 71,90 380,19 158,01 0,68 221,49 553,40 4.6 Industria 7,18 7,18 5,04 2,14 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 96,39 0,00 0,00 96,39 103,58 4.7 Comercio, turismo y otros servicios 43,56 41,94 36,25 5,69 0,00 0,00 0,00 1,63 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 43,56 4.8 Seguros y finanzas 3,89 3,89 0,00 3,89 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,89 V - DEUDA PUBLICA 1.174,96 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.174,96 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.174,96 5.1 Servicios de la Deuda P�blica 1.174,96 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.174,96 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.174,96 (intereses y gastos) TOTAL 21.949,37 14.466,45 12.282,51 2.153,45 30,49 1.174,96 48,52 6.259,44 2.605,08 1.345,62 102,08 1.157,39 24.554,45 ANEXO I - PLANILLA 1.3 Responsabilidad Fiscal ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA PROVINCIAL EJECUCION DEL GASTO POR FINALIDAD, FUNCION, ECONOMICA Y OBJETO - EXCLUIDO APOS EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO - en millones de pesos -
  3. 3. Base: Pagado GASTOS CORRIENTES GASTOS DE CONSUMO PERSONAL BIENES Y SERVICIOS OTROS GASTOS RENTAS DE LA PROPIEDAD PREST. SEG. SOCIAL TRANSF. CORRIENTES GASTOS DE CAPITAL INV. REAL DIRECTA TRANSF. DE CAPITAL INVERSION FCIERA GASTO TOTAL I - ADMINISTRACION GUBERNAMENTAL 6.559,07 2.310,72 1.700,80 609,92 0,00 0,00 0,00 4.248,36 171,87 130,56 0,00 41,31 6.730,94 1.1 Legislativa 283,21 283,21 270,93 12,28 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,57 0,57 0,00 0,00 283,78 1.2 Judicial 496,58 496,58 478,88 17,70 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2,21 2,21 0,00 0,00 498,78 1.3 Direcci�n Superior Ejecutiva 1.727,32 1.310,38 746,27 564,11 0,00 0,00 0,00 416,94 165,52 124,21 0,00 41,31 1.892,84 1.5 Relaciones Interiores 3.726,01 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 3.726,01 3,50 3,50 0,00 0,00 3.729,51 1.6 Administraci�n Fiscal 208,00 102,59 92,18 10,41 0,00 0,00 0,00 105,41 0,07 0,07 0,00 0,00 208,07 1.7 Control de la Gesti�n P�blica 113,24 113,24 108,37 4,87 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 113,24 1.8 Informaci�n y Estad�sticas B�sicas 4,72 4,72 4,17 0,55 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 4,72 II - SERVICIOS DE SEGURIDAD 1.784,73 1.784,73 1.682,56 102,16 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 7,55 7,55 0,00 0,00 1.792,28 2.2 Seguridad Interior 1.587,34 1.587,34 1.509,11 78,23 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 7,55 7,55 0,00 0,00 1.594,89 2.3 Seguridad Penal 197,39 197,39 173,45 23,93 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 197,39 III - SERVICIOS SOCIALES 8.813,29 7.758,54 6.627,98 1.100,54 30,01 0,00 40,97 1.013,78 315,26 234,91 75,20 5,15 9.128,55 3.1 Salud 2.498,79 2.436,02 1.778,22 657,80 0,00 0,00 0,00 62,77 45,04 45,04 0,00 0,00 2.543,83 3.2 Promoci�n y Asistencia social 1.093,54 442,43 148,06 264,35 30,01 0,00 0,00 651,11 4,03 0,00 0,00 4,03 1.097,57 3.3 Seguridad social 44,68 3,70 3,69 0,01 0,00 0,00 40,97 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 44,68 3.4 Educaci�n elemental 4.253,27 4.048,79 3.927,09 121,71 0,00 0,00 0,00 204,48 38,02 38,02 0,00 0,00 4.291,30 3.5 Ciencia y Tecnica 0,05 0,05 0,00 0,05 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,05 3.6 Trabajo 725,47 634,17 628,98 5,19 0,00 0,00 0,00 91,30 115,06 110,14 4,92 0,00 840,53 3.7 Vivienda y Urbanismo 95,45 94,46 78,39 16,07 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,99 33,03 31,91 0,00 1,12 128,47 3.8 Agua Potable y Alcantarillado 102,04 98,91 63,56 35,35 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,13 80,08 9,80 70,28 0,00 182,13 3.9 Otros servicios urbanos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 IV - SERVICIOS ECONOMICOS 596,59 308,19 229,67 78,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 288,40 1.561,49 466,33 0,68 1.094,48 2.158,08 4.1 Energ�a, Combustible y Miner�a 18,42 18,42 16,40 2,01 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 796,43 8,24 0,00 788,18 814,84 4.2 Comunicaciones 66,75 59,25 51,44 7,81 0,00 0,00 0,00 7,50 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 66,75 4.3 Transporte 323,77 110,10 91,00 19,10 0,00 0,00 0,00 213,67 449,72 449,72 0,00 0,00 773,49 4.4 Ecolog�a y Medio Ambiente 8,45 5,44 0,00 5,44 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,01 0,46 0,46 0,00 0,00 8,91 4.5 Agricultura 136,25 73,65 37,89 35,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 62,60 220,49 7,90 0,68 211,90 356,74 4.6 Industria 4,22 4,22 4,11 0,11 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 94,39 0,00 0,00 94,39 98,61 4.7 Comercio, turismo y otros servicios 34,84 33,21 28,84 4,38 0,00 0,00 0,00 1,63 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 34,84 4.8 Seguros y finanzas 3,89 3,89 0,00 3,89 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,89 V - DEUDA PUBLICA 1.173,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.173,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.173,12 5.1 Servicios de la Deuda P�blica 1.173,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.173,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.173,12 (intereses y gastos) TOTAL 18.926,80 12.162,16 10.241,01 1.891,14 30,01 1.173,12 40,97 5.550,54 2.056,17 839,35 75,88 1.140,94 20.982,98 ANEXO I - PLANILLA 1.3 Responsabilidad Fiscal ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA PROVINCIAL EJECUCION DEL GASTO POR FINALIDAD, FUNCION, ECONOMICA Y OBJETO - EXCLUIDO APOS EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO - en millones de pesos -

