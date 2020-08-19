Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Responsabilidad Fiscal Etapa: Cr�dito Vigente Anexo I - Planilla 1.1 TOTAL SECTOR ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTRAL. FDO...
Responsabilidad Fiscal Etapa: Devengado Anexo I - Planilla 1.1 TOTAL SECTOR ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTRAL. FDOS FIDU...
Responsabilidad Fiscal Etapa: Pagado Anexo I - Planilla 1.1 TOTAL SECTOR ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTRAL. FDOS FIDUC. ...
Responsabilidad Fiscal Etapa: Pagado Ejercicios Anteriores Anexo I - Planilla 1.1 TOTAL SECTOR ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DE...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Esquema sector publico no financiero.Junio 2020

42 views

Published on

Gobierno de La Rioja

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Esquema sector publico no financiero.Junio 2020

  1. 1. Responsabilidad Fiscal Etapa: Cr�dito Vigente Anexo I - Planilla 1.1 TOTAL SECTOR ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTRAL. FDOS FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. DE SEG. SOC. SUBTOTAL INSTI. DE OBRA SOC. EMP.Y OTROS ENTES SUBTOTAL PUBLICO 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+ 3+4 6 7 8 = 6+7 9 = 5 + 8 I. INGRESOS CORRIENTES 56.022,57 1.704,81 0,00 0,00 57.727,39 3.139,02 0,00 3.139,02 60.866,40 . Tributarios 47.054,83 870,80 0,00 0,00 47.925,63 0,00 0,00 0,00 47.925,63 - De Or�gen Provincial 3.459,53 0,00 0,00 0,00 3.459,53 0,00 0,00 0,00 3.459,53 - De Or�gen Nacional 43.595,30 870,80 0,00 0,00 44.466,10 0,00 0,00 0,00 44.466,10 . Contribuciones a la Seguridad Social 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 3.066,57 0,00 3.066,57 3.066,57 . No Tributarios 50,33 62,56 0,00 0,00 112,89 60,32 0,00 60,32 173,21 - Regal�as 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros No Tributarios 50,33 62,56 0,00 0,00 112,89 60,32 0,00 60,32 173,21 . Vta.Bienes y Serv.de la Adm.Publ. 187,04 771,16 0,00 0,00 958,20 12,13 0,00 12,13 970,32 . Rentas de la Propiedad 1.413,76 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.413,76 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.413,76 . Transferencias Corrientes 7.316,61 0,30 0,00 0,00 7.316,91 0,00 0,00 0,00 7.316,91 II. GASTOS CORRIENTES 51.895,97 2.982,40 0,00 0,00 54.878,37 3.332,19 0,00 3.332,19 58.210,57 . Gastos de Consumo 34.025,93 2.877,02 0,00 0,00 36.902,95 3.332,19 0,00 3.332,19 40.235,14 - Personal 29.092,53 1.765,94 0,00 0,00 30.858,47 206,37 0,00 206,37 31.064,83 - Bienes y Servicios 4.412,12 689,48 0,00 0,00 5.101,60 3.125,73 0,00 3.125,73 8.227,32 - Otros Gastos 521,29 421,60 0,00 0,00 942,89 0,10 0,00 0,10 942,99 . Rentas de la Propiedad 2.078,89 13,88 0,00 0,00 2.092,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 2.092,77 . Prestaciones de la Seguridad Social 92,32 0,00 0,00 0,00 92,32 0,00 0,00 0,00 92,32 . Transferencias Corrientes 15.698,84 91,49 0,00 0,00 15.790,33 0,00 0,00 0,00 15.790,33 - Al Sector Privado 3.318,24 27,42 0,00 0,00 3.345,66 0,00 0,00 0,00 3.345,66 - Al Sector P�blico 12.380,60 64,07 0,00 0,00 12.444,68 0,00 0,00 0,00 12.444,68 . Municipios 12.257,81 62,71 0,00 0,00 12.320,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 12.320,52 . Otros 122,79 1,37 0,00 0,00 124,16 0,00 0,00 0,00 124,16 - Al Sector Externo 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 III. RESULTADO ECONOMICO (I - II) 4.126,60 -1.277,59 0,00 0,00 2.849,01 -193,18 0,00 -193,18 2.655,83 IV. INGRESOS DE CAPITAL 497,79 571,24 0,00 0,00 1.069,03 81,06 0,00 81,06 1.150,09 . Recursos Propios de Capital 1,58 0,00 0,00 0,00 1,58 0,00 0,00 0,00 1,58 . Transferencias de Capital 479,47 432,65 0,00 0,00 912,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 912,12 . Disminuci�n de la Inversi�n Financiera 16,74 138,59 0,00 0,00 155,33 81,06 0,00 81,06 236,40 V. GASTOS DE CAPITAL 4.743,68 1.705,34 0,00 0,00 6.449,01 190,54 0,00 190,54 6.639,55 . Inversi�n Real Directa 3.479,58 1.658,95 5.138,53 2,21 0,00 2,21 5.140,74 . Transferencias de Capital 110,40 1,40 0,00 0,00 111,80 0,00 0,00 0,00 111,80 - Al Sector Privado 12,89 1,40 0,00 0,00 14,29 0,00 0,00 0,00 14,29 - Al Sector P�blico 97,51 0,00 0,00 0,00 97,51 0,00 0,00 0,00 97,51 . Municipios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Otros 97,51 0,00 0,00 0,00 97,51 0,00 0,00 0,00 97,51 - Al Sector Externo 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Inversi�n Financiera 1.153,69 44,99 0,00 0,00 1.198,68 188,33 0,00 188,33 1.387,01 VI. INGRESOS TOTALES ( I + IV) 56.520,36 2.276,05 0,00 0,00 58.796,41 3.220,08 0,00 3.220,08 62.016,49 VII. GASTOS TOTALES ( II + V) 56.639,65 4.687,74 0,00 0,00 61.327,39 3.522,73 0,00 3.522,73 64.850,12 VIII. GASTOS PRIMARIOS ( VII - RENTAS PROPIEDAD) 54.560,76 4.673,85 0,00 0,00 59.234,62 3.522,73 0,00 3.522,73 62.757,35 IX. RESULTADO FINANCIERO PREVIO A FIGUR. ( VI - VII) -119,29 -2.411,69 0,00 0,00 -2.530,97 -302,65 0,00 -302,65 -2.833,63 X. RESULTADO FINANCIERO SIN PRIVATIZACIONES -119,29 -2.411,69 0,00 0,00 -2.530,97 -302,65 0,00 -302,65 -2.833,63 X. CONTRIBUCIONES FIGURATIVAS 27,75 2.198,12 0,00 0,00 2.225,86 259,36 0,00 259,36 2.485,23 XI. GASTOS FIGURATIVOS 2.457,48 27,00 0,00 0,00 2.484,48 0,75 0,00 0,75 2.485,23 XII. RESULTADO PRIMARIO (VI - VIII) 1.959,60 -2.397,80 0,00 0,00 -438,20 -302,65 0,00 -302,65 -740,85 XIII. RESULTADO FINANCIERO ( IX + X - XI) -2.549,02 -240,57 0,00 0,00 -2.789,59 -44,04 0,00 -44,04 -2.833,63 XIV. FUENTES FINANCIERAS 2.794,54 240,57 0,00 0,00 3.035,11 44,04 0,00 44,04 3.079,15 . Disminuci�n de la Inversi�n Financiera 2.770,54 240,57 0,00 0,00 3.011,11 44,04 0,00 44,04 3.055,15 - Uso del Fondo Anticiclico 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros 2.770,54 240,57 0,00 0,00 3.011,11 44,04 0,00 44,04 3.055,15 . Endeudamiento P�blico e Increm. de Otros Pasivos 24,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 24,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 24,00 - Colocaci�n de T�tulos P�blicos 24,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 24,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 24,00 - Obtenci�n de Pr�stamos de Organismos Internacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Obtenci�n de otros Pr�stamos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Incremento de Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Contribuciones Figurativas para Aplicaciones Financieras 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 XV. APLICACIONES FINANCIERAS 245,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 245,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 245,52 . Inversi�n Financiera 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Integraci�n del Fondo Anticiclico 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Amortiz. Deuda y Disminuci�n Otros Pasivos 245,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 245,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 245,52 - Amortizaci�n de T�tulos P�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Devoluci�n de Pr�stamos de Organismos Internacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Devoluci�n de Otros Pr�stamos 166,71 0,00 0,00 0,00 166,71 0,00 0,00 0,00 166,71 - Disminuci�n de Otros Pasivos 78,81 0,00 0,00 0,00 78,81 0,00 0,00 0,00 78,81 . Gastos Figurativos para Aplicaciones Financieras 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 En Millones de Pesos ADMNINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA INSTITUTOS, EMPRESAS Y OTROS ENTES ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA - PROVINCIA: LA RIOJA ESQUEMA AHORRO - INVERSION - FINANCIAMIENTO EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO
  2. 2. Responsabilidad Fiscal Etapa: Devengado Anexo I - Planilla 1.1 TOTAL SECTOR ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTRAL. FDOS FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. DE SEG. SOC. SUBTOTAL INSTI. DE OBRA SOC. EMP.Y OTROS ENTES SUBTOTAL PUBLICO 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+ 3+4 6 7 8 = 6+7 9 = 5 + 8 I. INGRESOS CORRIENTES 23.877,77 429,86 0,00 0,00 24.307,63 1.204,18 0,00 1.204,18 25.511,80 . Tributarios 18.812,62 345,99 0,00 0,00 19.158,61 0,00 0,00 0,00 19.158,61 - De Or�gen Provincial 1.595,23 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.595,23 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.595,23 - De Or�gen Nacional 17.217,38 345,99 0,00 0,00 17.563,37 0,00 0,00 0,00 17.563,37 . Contribuciones a la Seguridad Social 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.181,19 0,00 1.181,19 1.181,19 . No Tributarios 13,06 2,04 0,00 0,00 15,10 19,25 0,00 19,25 34,35 - Regal�as 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros No Tributarios 13,06 2,04 0,00 0,00 15,10 19,25 0,00 19,25 34,35 . Vta.Bienes y Serv.de la Adm.Publ. 23,96 81,52 0,00 0,00 105,48 3,74 0,00 3,74 109,22 . Rentas de la Propiedad 840,56 0,00 0,00 0,00 840,56 0,00 0,00 0,00 840,56 . Transferencias Corrientes 4.187,58 0,30 0,00 0,00 4.187,88 0,00 0,00 0,00 4.187,88 II. GASTOS CORRIENTES 20.999,08 950,29 0,00 0,00 21.949,37 1.321,44 0,00 1.321,44 23.270,80 . Gastos de Consumo 13.569,23 897,22 0,00 0,00 14.466,45 1.321,44 0,00 1.321,44 15.787,89 - Personal 11.629,73 652,78 0,00 0,00 12.282,51 79,96 0,00 79,96 12.362,47 - Bienes y Servicios 1.939,48 213,97 0,00 0,00 2.153,45 1.241,40 0,00 1.241,40 3.394,85 - Otros Gastos 0,02 30,48 0,00 0,00 30,49 0,07 0,00 0,07 30,57 . Rentas de la Propiedad 1.166,97 7,99 0,00 0,00 1.174,96 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.174,96 . Prestaciones de la Seguridad Social 48,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 48,52 0,00 0,00 0,00 48,52 . Transferencias Corrientes 6.214,36 45,08 0,00 0,00 6.259,44 0,00 0,00 0,00 6.259,44 - Al Sector Privado 1.784,27 10,98 0,00 0,00 1.795,25 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.795,25 - Al Sector P�blico 4.430,09 34,10 0,00 0,00 4.464,19 0,00 0,00 0,00 4.464,19 . Municipios 4.308,72 33,61 0,00 0,00 4.342,32 0,00 0,00 0,00 4.342,32 . Otros 121,37 0,49 0,00 0,00 121,87 0,00 0,00 0,00 121,87 - Al Sector Externo 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 III. RESULTADO ECONOMICO (I - II) 2.878,69 -520,43 0,00 0,00 2.358,26 -117,26 0,00 -117,26 2.241,00 IV. INGRESOS DE CAPITAL 144,38 155,28 0,00 0,00 299,66 43,15 0,00 43,15 342,82 . Recursos Propios de Capital 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Transferencias de Capital 106,82 109,95 0,00 0,00 216,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 216,77 . Disminuci�n de la Inversi�n Financiera 37,56 45,33 0,00 0,00 82,89 43,15 0,00 43,15 126,05 V. GASTOS DE CAPITAL 2.216,85 388,23 0,00 0,00 2.605,08 87,64 0,00 87,64 2.692,72 . Inversi�n Real Directa 963,23 382,39 1.345,62 0,40 0,40 1.346,01 . Transferencias de Capital 102,08 0,00 0,00 0,00 102,08 0,00 0,00 0,00 102,08 - Al Sector Privado 5,60 0,00 0,00 0,00 5,60 0,00 0,00 0,00 5,60 - Al Sector P�blico 96,48 0,00 0,00 0,00 96,48 0,00 0,00 0,00 96,48 . Municipios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Otros 96,48 0,00 0,00 0,00 96,48 0,00 0,00 0,00 96,48 - Al Sector Externo 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Inversi�n Financiera 1.151,54 5,84 0,00 0,00 1.157,39 87,24 0,00 87,24 1.244,63 VI. INGRESOS TOTALES ( I + IV) 24.022,15 585,14 0,00 0,00 24.607,29 1.247,33 0,00 1.247,33 25.854,62 VII. GASTOS TOTALES ( II + V) 23.215,93 1.338,52 0,00 0,00 24.554,45 1.409,08 0,00 1.409,08 25.963,53 VIII. GASTOS PRIMARIOS ( VII - RENTAS PROPIEDAD) 22.048,96 1.330,53 0,00 0,00 23.379,49 1.409,08 0,00 1.409,08 24.788,57 IX. RESULTADO FINANCIERO PREVIO A FIGUR. ( VI - VII) 806,22 -753,38 0,00 0,00 52,84 -161,74 0,00 -161,74 -108,91 X. RESULTADO FINANCIERO SIN PRIVATIZACIONES 806,22 -753,38 0,00 0,00 52,84 -161,74 0,00 -161,74 -108,91 X. CONTRIBUCIONES FIGURATIVAS 0,00 465,85 0,00 0,00 465,85 14,12 0,00 14,12 479,97 XI. GASTOS FIGURATIVOS 606,33 0,00 0,00 0,00 606,33 0,12 0,00 0,12 606,46 XII. RESULTADO PRIMARIO (VI - VIII) 1.973,19 -745,39 0,00 0,00 1.227,80 -161,74 0,00 -161,74 1.066,06 XIII. RESULTADO FINANCIERO ( IX + X - XI) 199,89 -287,53 0,00 0,00 -87,64 -147,74 0,00 -147,74 -235,39 XIV. FUENTES FINANCIERAS 2.480,40 240,57 0,00 0,00 2.720,97 44,04 0,00 44,04 2.765,00 . Disminuci�n de la Inversi�n Financiera 2.480,40 240,57 0,00 0,00 2.720,97 44,04 0,00 44,04 2.765,00 - Uso del Fondo Anticiclico 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros 2.480,40 240,57 0,00 0,00 2.720,97 44,04 0,00 44,04 2.765,00 . Endeudamiento P�blico e Increm. de Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Colocaci�n de T�tulos P�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Obtenci�n de Pr�stamos de Organismos Internacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Obtenci�n de otros Pr�stamos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Incremento de Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Contribuciones Figurativas para Aplicaciones Financieras 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 XV. APLICACIONES FINANCIERAS 122,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 122,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 122,12 . Inversi�n Financiera 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Integraci�n del Fondo Anticiclico 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Amortiz. Deuda y Disminuci�n Otros Pasivos 122,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 122,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 122,12 - Amortizaci�n de T�tulos P�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Devoluci�n de Pr�stamos de Organismos Internacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Devoluci�n de Otros Pr�stamos 44,39 0,00 0,00 0,00 44,39 0,00 0,00 0,00 44,39 - Disminuci�n de Otros Pasivos 77,73 0,00 0,00 0,00 77,73 0,00 0,00 0,00 77,73 . Gastos Figurativos para Aplicaciones Financieras 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 ADMNINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA INSTITUTOS, EMPRESAS Y OTROS ENTES ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA - PROVINCIA: LA RIOJA ESQUEMA AHORRO - INVERSION - FINANCIAMIENTO EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO En Millones de Pesos
  3. 3. Responsabilidad Fiscal Etapa: Pagado Anexo I - Planilla 1.1 TOTAL SECTOR ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTRAL. FDOS FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. DE SEG. SOC. SUBTOTAL INSTI. DE OBRA SOC. EMP.Y OTROS ENTES SUBTOTAL PUBLICO 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+ 3+4 6 7 8 = 6+7 9 = 5 + 8 I. INGRESOS CORRIENTES 23.877,77 429,86 0,00 0,00 24.307,63 1.204,18 0,00 1.204,18 25.511,80 . Tributarios 18.812,62 345,99 0,00 0,00 19.158,61 0,00 0,00 0,00 19.158,61 - De Or�gen Provincial 1.595,23 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.595,23 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.595,23 - De Or�gen Nacional 17.217,38 345,99 0,00 0,00 17.563,37 0,00 0,00 0,00 17.563,37 . Contribuciones a la Seguridad Social 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.181,19 0,00 1.181,19 1.181,19 . No Tributarios 13,06 2,04 0,00 0,00 15,10 19,25 0,00 19,25 34,35 - Regal�as 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros No Tributarios 13,06 2,04 0,00 0,00 15,10 19,25 0,00 19,25 34,35 . Vta.Bienes y Serv.de la Adm.Publ. 23,96 81,52 0,00 0,00 105,48 3,74 0,00 3,74 109,22 . Rentas de la Propiedad 840,56 0,00 0,00 0,00 840,56 0,00 0,00 0,00 840,56 . Transferencias Corrientes 4.187,58 0,30 0,00 0,00 4.187,88 0,00 0,00 0,00 4.187,88 II. GASTOS CORRIENTES 18.097,89 828,92 0,00 0,00 18.926,80 1.202,46 0,00 1.202,46 20.129,26 . Gastos de Consumo 11.384,38 777,78 0,00 0,00 12.162,16 1.202,46 0,00 1.202,46 13.364,63 - Personal 9.676,50 564,51 0,00 0,00 10.241,01 75,24 0,00 75,24 10.316,25 - Bienes y Servicios 1.707,87 183,27 0,00 0,00 1.891,14 1.127,14 0,00 1.127,14 3.018,28 - Otros Gastos 0,02 30,00 0,00 0,00 30,01 0,07 0,00 0,07 30,09 . Rentas de la Propiedad 1.166,97 6,15 0,00 0,00 1.173,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.173,12 . Prestaciones de la Seguridad Social 40,97 0,00 0,00 0,00 40,97 0,00 0,00 0,00 40,97 . Transferencias Corrientes 5.505,56 44,98 0,00 0,00 5.550,54 0,00 0,00 0,00 5.550,54 - Al Sector Privado 1.651,81 10,98 0,00 0,00 1.662,78 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.662,78 - Al Sector P�blico 3.853,75 34,01 0,00 0,00 3.887,75 0,00 0,00 0,00 3.887,75 . Municipios 3.740,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 3.740,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 3.740,21 . Otros 113,54 34,01 0,00 0,00 147,55 0,00 0,00 0,00 147,55 - Al Sector Externo 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 III. RESULTADO ECONOMICO (I - II) 5.779,88 -399,06 0,00 0,00 5.380,82 1,71 0,00 1,71 5.382,54 IV. INGRESOS DE CAPITAL 144,38 155,28 0,00 0,00 299,66 43,15 0,00 43,15 342,82 . Recursos Propios de Capital 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Transferencias de Capital 106,82 109,95 0,00 0,00 216,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 216,77 . Disminuci�n de la Inversi�n Financiera 37,56 45,33 0,00 0,00 82,89 43,15 0,00 43,15 126,05 V. GASTOS DE CAPITAL 1.751,76 304,42 0,00 0,00 2.056,17 83,29 0,00 83,29 2.139,46 . Inversi�n Real Directa 540,08 299,27 839,35 0,14 0,14 839,49 . Transferencias de Capital 75,88 0,00 0,00 0,00 75,88 0,00 0,00 0,00 75,88 - Al Sector Privado 5,60 0,00 0,00 0,00 5,60 0,00 0,00 0,00 5,60 - Al Sector P�blico 70,28 0,00 0,00 0,00 70,28 0,00 0,00 0,00 70,28 . Municipios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Otros 70,28 0,00 0,00 0,00 70,28 0,00 0,00 0,00 70,28 - Al Sector Externo 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Inversi�n Financiera 1.135,79 5,15 0,00 0,00 1.140,94 83,15 0,00 83,15 1.224,09 VI. INGRESOS TOTALES ( I + IV) 24.022,15 585,14 0,00 0,00 24.607,29 1.247,33 0,00 1.247,33 25.854,62 VII. GASTOS TOTALES ( II + V) 19.849,64 1.133,33 0,00 0,00 20.982,98 1.285,75 0,00 1.285,75 22.268,72 VIII. GASTOS PRIMARIOS ( VII - RENTAS PROPIEDAD) 18.682,67 1.127,18 0,00 0,00 19.809,85 1.285,75 0,00 1.285,75 21.095,60 IX. RESULTADO FINANCIERO PREVIO A FIGUR. ( VI - VII) 4.172,51 -548,19 0,00 0,00 3.624,31 -38,42 0,00 -38,42 3.585,90 X. RESULTADO FINANCIERO SIN PRIVATIZACIONES 4.172,51 -548,19 0,00 0,00 3.624,31 -38,42 0,00 -38,42 3.585,90 X. CONTRIBUCIONES FIGURATIVAS 0,00 465,85 0,00 0,00 465,85 14,12 0,00 14,12 479,97 XI. GASTOS FIGURATIVOS 479,97 0,00 0,00 0,00 479,97 0,00 0,00 0,00 479,97 XII. RESULTADO PRIMARIO (VI - VIII) 5.339,48 -542,04 0,00 0,00 4.797,44 -38,42 0,00 -38,42 4.759,02 XIII. RESULTADO FINANCIERO ( IX + X - XI) 3.692,53 -82,34 0,00 0,00 3.610,19 -24,30 0,00 -24,30 3.585,90 XIV. FUENTES FINANCIERAS 2.480,40 240,57 0,00 0,00 2.720,97 44,04 0,00 44,04 2.765,00 . Disminuci�n de la Inversi�n Financiera 2.480,40 240,57 0,00 0,00 2.720,97 44,04 0,00 44,04 2.765,00 - Uso del Fondo Anticiclico 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros 2.480,40 240,57 0,00 0,00 2.720,97 44,04 0,00 44,04 2.765,00 . Endeudamiento P�blico e Increm. de Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Colocaci�n de T�tulos P�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Obtenci�n de Pr�stamos de Organismos Internacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Obtenci�n de otros Pr�stamos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Incremento de Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Contribuciones Figurativas para Aplicaciones Financieras 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 XV. APLICACIONES FINANCIERAS 118,11 0,00 0,00 0,00 118,11 0,00 0,00 0,00 118,11 . Inversi�n Financiera 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Integraci�n del Fondo Anticiclico 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Amortiz. Deuda y Disminuci�n Otros Pasivos 118,11 0,00 0,00 0,00 118,11 0,00 0,00 0,00 118,11 - Amortizaci�n de T�tulos P�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Devoluci�n de Pr�stamos de Organismos Internacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Devoluci�n de Otros Pr�stamos 40,38 0,00 0,00 0,00 40,38 0,00 0,00 0,00 40,38 - Disminuci�n de Otros Pasivos 77,73 0,00 0,00 0,00 77,73 0,00 0,00 0,00 77,73 . Gastos Figurativos para Aplicaciones Financieras 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 ADMNINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA INSTITUTOS, EMPRESAS Y OTROS ENTES ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA - PROVINCIA: LA RIOJA ESQUEMA AHORRO - INVERSION - FINANCIAMIENTO EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO En Millones de Pesos
  4. 4. Responsabilidad Fiscal Etapa: Pagado Ejercicios Anteriores Anexo I - Planilla 1.1 TOTAL SECTOR ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTRAL. FDOS FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. DE SEG. SOC. SUBTOTAL INSTI. DE OBRA SOC. EMP.Y OTROS ENTES SUBTOTAL PUBLICO 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+ 3+4 6 7 8 = 6+7 9 = 5 + 8 I. INGRESOS CORRIENTES 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Tributarios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - De Or�gen Provincial 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - De Or�gen Nacional 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Contribuciones a la Seguridad Social 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . No Tributarios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 5,51 0,00 - Regal�as 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros No Tributarios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Vta.Bienes y Serv.de la Adm.Publ. 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Rentas de la Propiedad 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Transferencias Corrientes 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 II. GASTOS CORRIENTES 1.744,80 155,08 0,00 0,00 1.899,88 63,24 0,00 63,24 1.963,12 . Gastos de Consumo 1.220,89 153,60 0,00 0,00 1.374,50 63,24 0,00 63,24 1.437,74 - Personal 986,03 100,88 0,00 0,00 1.086,91 10,69 0,00 10,69 1.097,60 - Bienes y Servicios 234,86 52,72 0,00 0,00 287,59 52,55 0,00 52,55 340,14 - Otros Gastos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Rentas de la Propiedad 0,01 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,01 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,01 . Prestaciones de la Seguridad Social 9,35 0,00 0,00 0,00 9,35 0,00 0,00 0,00 9,35 . Transferencias Corrientes 514,55 1,48 0,00 0,00 516,03 0,00 0,00 0,00 516,03 - Al Sector Privado 87,51 0,95 0,00 0,00 88,46 0,00 0,00 0,00 88,46 - Al Sector P�blico 427,04 0,53 0,00 0,00 427,57 0,00 0,00 0,00 427,57 . Municipios 426,99 0,53 0,00 0,00 427,51 0,00 0,00 0,00 427,51 . Otros 0,06 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,06 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,06 - Al Sector Externo 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 III. RESULTADO ECONOMICO (I - II) -1.744,80 -155,08 0,00 0,00 -1.899,88 -63,24 0,00 -63,24 -1.963,12 IV. INGRESOS DE CAPITAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Recursos Propios de Capital 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Transferencias de Capital 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Disminuci�n de la Inversi�n Financiera 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 V. GASTOS DE CAPITAL 128,80 56,14 0,00 0,00 184,94 3,53 0,00 3,53 188,48 . Inversi�n Real Directa 81,96 52,39 0,00 0,00 134,34 0,00 0,00 134,34 . Transferencias de Capital 19,84 0,94 0,00 0,00 20,78 0,00 0,00 0,00 20,78 - Al Sector Privado 3,94 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,94 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,94 - Al Sector P�blico 15,90 0,94 0,00 0,00 16,84 0,00 0,00 0,00 16,84 . Municipios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Otros 15,90 0,94 0,00 0,00 16,84 0,00 0,00 0,00 16,84 - Al Sector Externo 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Inversi�n Financiera 27,00 2,82 0,00 0,00 29,82 3,53 0,00 3,53 33,35 VI. INGRESOS TOTALES ( I + IV) 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VII. GASTOS TOTALES ( II + V) 1.873,60 211,23 0,00 0,00 2.084,83 66,77 0,00 66,77 2.151,60 VIII. GASTOS PRIMARIOS ( VII - RENTAS PROPIEDAD) 1.873,59 211,23 0,00 0,00 2.084,82 66,77 0,00 66,77 2.151,59 IX. RESULTADO FINANCIERO PREVIO A FIGUR. ( VI - VII) -1.873,60 -211,23 0,00 0,00 -2.084,83 -66,77 0,00 -66,77 -2.151,60 X. RESULTADO FINANCIERO SIN PRIVATIZACIONES -1.873,60 -211,23 0,00 0,00 -2.084,83 -66,77 0,00 -66,77 -2.151,60 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 X. CONTRIBUCIONES FIGURATIVAS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 XI. GASTOS FIGURATIVOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 XII. RESULTADO PRIMARIO (VI - VIII) -1.873,59 -211,23 0,00 0,00 -2.084,82 -66,77 0,00 -66,77 -2.151,59 XIII. RESULTADO FINANCIERO ( IX + X - XI) -1.873,60 -211,23 0,00 0,00 -2.084,83 -66,77 0,00 -66,77 -2.151,60 XIV. FUENTES FINANCIERAS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Disminuci�n de la Inversi�n Financiera 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Uso del Fondo Anticiclico 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Endeudamiento P�blico e Increm. de Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Colocaci�n de T�tulos P�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Obtenci�n de Pr�stamos de Organismos Internacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Obtenci�n de otros Pr�stamos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Incremento de Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Contribuciones Figurativas para Aplicaciones Financieras 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 XV. APLICACIONES FINANCIERAS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Inversi�n Financiera 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Integraci�n del Fondo Anticiclico 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Otros 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Amortiz. Deuda y Disminuci�n Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Amortizaci�n de T�tulos P�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Devoluci�n de Pr�stamos de Organismos Internacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Devoluci�n de Otros Pr�stamos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 - Disminuci�n de Otros Pasivos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . Gastos Figurativos para Aplicaciones Financieras 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 ADMNINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA INSTITUTOS, EMPRESAS Y OTROS ENTES ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA - PROVINCIA: LA RIOJA ESQUEMA AHORRO - INVERSION - FINANCIAMIENTO EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO En Millones de Pesos

×