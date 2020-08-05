Successfully reported this slideshow.
FORMULAN DENUNCIA. PIDEN INVESTIGACION.- Señor Fiscal General: Mario Gustavo Galván, DNI Nº 20.253.951, argentino, casado,...
Con estupor la ciudadanía se ha enterado por distintos medios de comunicación de nuestra Ciudad, entre ellos el Diario Nue...
pasan estas cosas. Hubo muchos errores de mal manejo que ocasionaron esto. Si se hubieran hecho uno o dos parques la situa...
acusó a la anterior gestión de "actuar de manera poco profesional". "Acá tenemos una situación en la que el accionista pri...
Pedimos al señor Fiscal investigue que obras han sido contratadas en forma directa, que precio se pagó, empresas que han p...
actual Bloque, con ideas claramente diversas y contrarias al pensamiento oficial, ámbito propicio como lo es la Función Le...
de la cuestión que traemos a consideración solicitamos que la investigación la lleve a delante el señor Fiscal General. Lo...
4- Oportunamente, y previo trámite de ley eleve las actuaciones al señor Juez de Instrucción en turno. Provea de conformid...
  1. 1. FORMULAN DENUNCIA. PIDEN INVESTIGACION.- Señor Fiscal General: Mario Gustavo Galván, DNI Nº 20.253.951, argentino, casado, con domicilio real en calle Adolfo E. Dávila Nº 151, de ésta Ciudad, Juan Nicolás Amado Filippes, DNI Nº 20.613.329, argentino, casado, con domicilio real en calle Chacho Peñaloza S/N, Bº Centro de la Ciudad de Villa Unión, Depto. Gral. Felipe Varela, Alfredo Eduardo Brigido, DNI Nº 12.851.120, de nacionalidad argentino, casado, con domicilio en calle Jauretche Nº 320, de ésta Ciudad y Jaime Roberto Klor, DNI Nº 14.567.482 argentino, casado, con domicilio real en calle Santa Fé Nº 221, Bº Rincón, de la Ciudad de Chilecito, Depto. Chilecito y constituyendo domicilio especial en la sede de la Legislatura Provincial, en calle Dalmacio Vélez Sarsfield Nº 800/898, de esta ciudad Capital, al señor Fiscal General, nos presentamos y DECIMOS: I.- Exordio. Que, en nuestra condición de Diputados Provinciales, como integrantes del Bloque "Juntos por La Rioja" y en defensa del interés general, venimos solicitando del señor Fiscal General, en su carácter de defensor de los derechos de los ciudadanos, y como representante y defensor de los intereses públicos de la sociedad, y sin perjuicio de su deber de investigar de oficio los hechos de acción pública que perjudiquen a nuestra sociedad, se investigue las graves denuncias que ha formulado el señor Presidente del Parque Eólico Arauco, Lic. ARIEL PARMIGIANI, a los que referiremos más a delante, y, de corresponder, solicite el procesamiento de los eventuales autores, copartícipes y/o encubridores de acciones que pudieran caer bajo la sanción del Código Penal Argentino, a mérito de las consideraciones que pasamos a exponer. II.- DE LOS ANTECEDENTES:
  2. 2. Con estupor la ciudadanía se ha enterado por distintos medios de comunicación de nuestra Ciudad, entre ellos el Diario Nueva Rioja y Radio La Red, entre otros, aparecidos en la edición del día 28 de julio del año 2020, de las graves manifestaciones que ha formulado el nuevo Presidente de la SAPEM Parque Eólico Arauco, el Lic. Ariel Parmigiani en contra del anterior gestión y directorio de esa SAPEM . De la lectura del Diario Nueva Rioja, ver recuadro página 5 .y las declaraciones radiales desde el programa radial Salí con La Red del día 28 de julio del 2020, que se emite por radio La Red, 88.3MH, surge con expresa mención y con toda claridad que la deuda de la Sapem Parque Eólico Arauco rondaría los 600 millones de dólares. Lo afirmó el nuevo titular de la empresa, Ariel Parmigiani. El funcionario dijo que además del Bono Verde "hay un pasivo gigante" en proveedores; sostuvo que "en 12 años del Parque Eólico la gente no vio ningún beneficio" y cuestionó al anterior directorio: "La empresa se manejaba como si fuera una pyme y lo que necesitamos es llevarla a otra escala", aseguró. El pasivo de la sapem Parque Eólico Arauco ronda los 600 millones de dólares lo afirmó el flamante presidente de la empresa, Ariel Parmigiani quien habló sobre la situación de la firma tras el reciente cambio de directorio que dispuso el Gobierno. El "Parque Eólico Arauco es la empresa más grande que tiene la provincia y es una de las más grandes del NOA. El pasivo que hoy tiene el Parque Eólico es la mitad del pasivo que tiene Vicentín. Hoy Vicentin tiene un pasivo de 1.200 millones de dólares y acá la deuda estaría rondando la mitad de eso", afirmó Parmigiani en el progrma radial "Salí con La Red. Esto significa que la deuda por el Bono Verde (308 millones de dólares) es la mitad del pasivo total que tiene la empresa. Parmigiani dijo que tras el cambio de autoridades en la Sapem, la nueva gestión se encontró con una situación financiera por demás delicada debido al pasivo que tiene el Parque Eólico Arauco y sostuvo que esto se debió a un mal manejo de la firma. El Parque Eólico Arauco, continuó declarando Parmigiani es una buena idea pero se quiso ejecutar mucho y de golpe. Y ahí es cuando la curva de aprendizaje se te hace muy empinada y
  3. 3. pasan estas cosas. Hubo muchos errores de mal manejo que ocasionaron esto. Si se hubieran hecho uno o dos parques la situación sería distinta pero se quisieron hacer seis parques en total", indicó. El titular del Parque Eólico Arauco dijo además que "si bien la empresa genera mucho dinero también ha generado un pasivo gigante". "Más allá de los 300 millones de dólares del Bono Verde también hay un pasivo en proveedores. Lo que entra es mucho menos de lo que hay que pagar y se puede estar varios años pagando deuda, una deuda de la cual se hizo cargo la Provincia", señaló. El funcionario apuntó también contra la administración que tenía la empresa y dijo que Esta "era bastante deficitaria". "No se había propiciado una administración acorde a la estructura, no había certificaciones de calidad, no había protocolos de implementación ni gestiones medio ambientales. Era una empresa que se estaba manejando como si fuera una pyme y lo que necesitamos es llevarla a otra escala, a un perfil más multinacional porque aparte la Nación te lo exige", afirmó. Parmigiani tambien dijo que para sacar a flote a la empresa "lo primero será lograr estabilizarla". "Esta es una empresa que está muy complicada, con muchos contratos firmados con proveedores del exterior y que pueden ocasionar gastos legales importantes. Y luego hay que dirigir la empresa hacia un beneficio directo a la sociedad y no en esto que a veces se piensa en armar algo de gran magnitud y que la sociedad está totalmente alejada de eso. Esa fue una de las cosas que nos propuso el Gobernador", expresó. Además, el titular de Parque Eólico Arauco cuestionó al anterior directorio al sostener que la conducción de la firma -que estaba a cargo de Fernando Cárbel- retaceaba información a la Provincia sobre la situación de la empresa, algo que también habia dicho el ministro de Agua y Energía, Adolfo Scaglioni. "Desde enero yo empecé a trabajar en el comité de reestructuración de la deuda y vimos que desde Parque Arauco había poca información que se enviaba desde el directorio de la empresa. Y también había una diferencia de realidades que se estaba planteando. Se había armado un relato sobre la situación de la empresa pero cuando uno iba a los números veía que no era así la situación. Y eso empezó a desencadenar una serie de sucesos que terminó en la decisión de remover al directorio", relató. A su vez, Pargimiani
  4. 4. acusó a la anterior gestión de "actuar de manera poco profesional". "Acá tenemos una situación en la que el accionista principal de la empresa es la Provincia y cuando un directorio hace caso omiso a su accionista queda como poco profesional. Desde diciembre se le venían pidiendo algunas modificaciones y no se lo logró", disparó. En la misma línea, el funcionario sostuvo que el gobernador Ricardo Quintela pidió que el Parque Eólico Arauco "genere beneficios para la sociedad". "El problema es que acá van 12 años del Parque Eólico y la gente no vio ningún beneficio. La clave acá es el beneficio que esto tiene para la sociedad. Después de 12 años de haber invertido en esto, la sociedad no tiene ningún beneficio y seguramente por un par de años más tampoco lo tendrá", seguió en su alocución. La energía que genera el Parque, Parmigiani subrayó que actualmente el Parque Eólico genera 150 megas y que eso representa alrededor del 40% de toda la energía que consume la provincia. "Hasta 2014 el Parque puso en marcha 50 megas. Y entre 2014 y 2020 se invirtió muchísimo dinero y no se puso en marcha ningún parque. Ahí se tenía previsto que entren en funcionamiento 250 megas más y lo que solo se pudo lograr recién este año es 100 megas del Ultimo parque. Es decir que actualmente tenemos 150 megas funcionando", precisó. Además, recordó que esta energía que genera el Parque Eólico está vendida al Sistema Interconectado Nacional en virtud de un contrato de 20 años que la Provincia firmó con CAMMESA. Por su parte, Parmigiani, también hizo referencia, al Bono Verde. Sobre el Bono Verde, Parmigiani recordó que la deuda alcanza los 308 millones de dólares. "Uno de los problemas es que la totalidad de ese dinero no fue a obras sino que hubo mucho gasto financiero en el medio, sobre todo en el pago de intereses del bono. No se terminó de invertir lo que se dijo que se iba a invertir porque hubo muchos gastos financieros por otro lado y haciendo frente a otros créditos y al crédito en si. Esto derivó en que se debían haber terminado dos parques al menos y se terminó uno solo y con deuda", explicó. Por último, el economista y funcionario provincial recordó que en agosto vence el plazo para el pago de 14,6 millones de dólares que se adeudan en concepto de intereses de la deuda generada por el Bono Verde.
  5. 5. Pedimos al señor Fiscal investigue que obras han sido contratadas en forma directa, que precio se pagó, empresas que han participado de las mismas y que fondos se han afectado, además de averiguar quiénes son los funcionarios que han intervenido en tales operaciones. Así mismo, se deberá investigar si la Asamblea que designó las nuevas autoridades del Parque Eólico Arauco, y cuya presidencia recayó en el Lic. Ariel Parmigiani, hizo reserva o dejó instrucción para formular y/o exigir la Acción Individual de Responsabilidad para la gestión recientemente removida, contempladops en los Arts. 274, 275 y 276 y concs. de la Ley 19.550 (Sociedades Comerciales). La lectura detenida de las publicaciones a la que aludimos surgirá sin duda a la vista del señor Representante del Ministerio Publico, otras anomalías dignas de ser investigadas. Basta escuchar las Radios entre los días 28 y 31 de Julio de 2020, para percibir el grado de indignación que ha causado en la ciudadanía las denuncias por parte del nuevo Presidente del Parque Eólica Arauco contra la anterior gestión de la sapem que ahora le toca dirigir. Fíjese señor Fiscal General la mención del tema del Bono Verde, tema que será investigado en razón de su competencia, por la justicia federal en requerimiento que formularemos en instancia oportuna. La ciudadanía tiene el derecho de saber la verdad de acusaciones tan severas que parten de alguien que hasta hace pocas horas estuvo haciendo un pormenorizado análisis a través de una auditoria donde surgiría la responsabilidad de otros altos funcionarios que viene administrando los bienes de toda la sociedad riojana, funcionarios que también debe ser investigados por el posible delito de encubrimiento y/o participes de los hechos denunciados. Ausente de los cuerpos deliberativos respuestas a la gran cantidad de pedidos de informes formulados desde hace varios años por diversos bloques pertenecientes a la oposición, hasta la composición de nuestro
  6. 6. actual Bloque, con ideas claramente diversas y contrarias al pensamiento oficial, ámbito propicio como lo es la Función Legislativa como sede natural de un debate esclarecedor, y rehusado siempre por el Bloque de la mayoria, - queda la última instancia de la Justicia. Y corresponde a Usted como representante constitucional de toda la comunidad, hacer una profunda investigación de hechos que no provienen de apreciaciones subjetivas de nadie, si no que nacen y trascienden de boca de un funcionario de alto rango como lo es el actual Presidente del Parque Eólico Arauco. III.- DERECHO. El deber de denunciar esta contemplado en el Art. 183 de Código Procesal Penal, que establece "Toda persona que tenga conocimiento de la perpetración de un delito cuya represión sea perseguible de oficio, deberá denunciarlo al Juez de Instrucción, al Agente Fiscal o a la policía judicial “, artículo concordante el con el Art. 71 del Código Penal. Deber que como representantes del pueblo no podemos eludir. Por su parte, la ley N° 5.825 (Orgánica de los Ministerios Públicos), establece en su art. 1° pertenencia y concepto: el Ministerio Público como parte integrante de la Función Judicial del Estado representa los intereses generales de la sociedad y asume la defensa del orden jurídico y la causa pública en todas las causas que tales intereses lo requieran. El art. 11 dice funciones: corresponde al Misterio Público, sin perjuicio de las que les pudiere corresponder por otras leyes las siguientes atribuciones y deberes: 1° - representar y defender la causa pública en todos los casos en que su interés lo requiera - 2° promover y ejercer la pretensión punitiva estatal con el alcance y formas que determinan las Leyes Sustanciales y Procesales”. Art. 12 facultades investigativas, los integrantes del Ministerio Publico en cualquiera de sus niveles podrán requerir informes a entidades públicas o privadas o receptar declaraciones para el mejor desempeño de sus ministerios, entre otros importantes prerrogativas, la que, por la naturaleza
  7. 7. de la cuestión que traemos a consideración solicitamos que la investigación la lleve a delante el señor Fiscal General. Los posibles delitos a investigar, sin perjuicio de lo que evalúe el señor Fiscal General, serían: 1) Fraude en Perjuicio de la Administración Publica, Art. 174, inc 5 C.P., 2) Defraudación por Administración Fraudulenta o infiel, 3) Autoria y Participación en actos Indebidos, 4) Balance e Informes Falsos o Incompletos, 5) Falsificacion y Adulteracion de Documentos" , 3) malversación de caudales públicos, (art. 261 del Código Penal); 4) Encubrimiento ( art. 277 C.P. A.), todos estos delitos en el supuesto de la Asociación Ilícita. y supuestos delitos previstos en los Arts. 173, 174 inc. 5, 292, 296, 300 inc. 3 y 301 del Código Penal. IV.- DE LA PRUEBA: Como elementos de convicción, ofrecemos los siguientes: 1- Ejemplar del Diario el Nueva Rioja de su edicion del día 28 de Julio de 2020, página 5. 2- Pedimos que se requiera a la radio La Red, el reportaje concedido por el Lic Parmigiani al programa radial Salí con La Red, del día 28 de julio de 2020, que se emite por el dial 88.3. con relación a la denuncia que efectuara. V.- PETITORIO: Atento a lo expuesto al señor Fiscal General, pedimos: 1- Nos tenga por presentados, en el carácter invocado y con domicilio constituido. 2- Promueva la correspondiente investigación de los hechos denunciados. 3- Por ofrecida la prueba, oficiándose a las Radios La Red y el diario Nueva Rioja.
  8. 8. 4- Oportunamente, y previo trámite de ley eleve las actuaciones al señor Juez de Instrucción en turno. Provea de conformidad y Hará Justicia.- ------------------------- --------------------------- Mario Gustavo Galván Juan N. Amado Filippes DNI Nº 20.253.951 DNI Nº 20.613.329 Diputado Provincial Diputado Provincial ------------------------- ---------------------------- Alfredo Eduardo Brígido Jaime Roberto Klor DNI Nº 12.851.120 DNI Nº 14.567.482 Diputado Provincial Diputado Provincial

