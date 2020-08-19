Successfully reported this slideshow.
Deducciones con financiamiento especial Junio 2020

Gobierno de La Rioja

Deducciones con financiamiento especial Junio 2020

  1. 1. Base: Credito Vigente ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 I - GASTOS CORRIENTES 3,57 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,57 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 GASTOS DE CONSUMO 3,57 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,57 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 PERSONAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 BIENES Y SERVICIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 OTROS GASTOS 3,57 0,00 0,00 0,00 3,57 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 RENTAS DE LA PROPIEDAD 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 PRESTACIONES DE LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 TRANSFERENCIAS CORRIENTES 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PRIVADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . MUNICIPIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . OTRAS DEL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR EXTERNO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 II - GASTOS DE CAPITAL 1.742,64 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.742,64 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 INVERSION REAL DIRECTA 1.050,75 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.050,75 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 TRANSFERENCIAS DE CAPITAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PRIVADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . MUNICIPIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . OTRAS DEL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR EXTERNO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 INVERSION FINACIERA 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 III - GASTOS TOTALES (I + II) 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 IV - GASTOS PRIMARIOS ( III - RENTAS DE LA PROP.) 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 V - CONTRIBUCIONES FIGURATTIVAS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VI - GASTOS FIGURATIVOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VII - ENDEUDAMIENTO APLICADO A GASTOS I Y II 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . DESEMBOLSADO EN EL EJERCICIO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . DESEMBOLSADO EN EJER. ANTERIORES Y NO UTILIZADO 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VIII - OTRAS FUENTES FINANCIERAS APLICADAS A GASTOS II 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 (VII) se refiere solo a financiamiento proveniente de Programas con financiamiento de Organ. Internacionales de Cr�dito y a otros financiamientos (VIII) se refiere a disminucion de Activos Financieros y otros endeudamientos distintos a los incluidos en VII GASTOS FINANCIADOS POR PROG. ORGANISMOS INTERN. DE CREDITO GASTOS EN INFRAEST. SOC. BASICA FINANC. POR OTROS USOS DEL CRED. GASTOS DE CAPITAL FINANCIADOS POR OTRAS FUENTES FINANCIERAS Responsabilidad Fiscal ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA PROVINCIAL EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO ANEXO I - PLANILLA 1.2En millones de pesos
  2. 2. Base: Devengado ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 I - GASTOS CORRIENTES 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 GASTOS DE CONSUMO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 PERSONAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 BIENES Y SERVICIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 OTROS GASTOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 RENTAS DE LA PROPIEDAD 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 PRESTACIONES DE LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 TRANSFERENCIAS CORRIENTES 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PRIVADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . MUNICIPIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . OTRAS DEL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR EXTERNO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 II - GASTOS DE CAPITAL 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 INVERSION REAL DIRECTA 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 TRANSFERENCIAS DE CAPITAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PRIVADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . MUNICIPIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . OTRAS DEL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR EXTERNO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 INVERSION FINACIERA 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 III - GASTOS TOTALES (I + II) 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 IV - GASTOS PRIMARIOS ( III - RENTAS DE LA PROP.) 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 V - CONTRIBUCIONES FIGURATTIVAS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VI - GASTOS FIGURATIVOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VII - ENDEUDAMIENTO APLICADO A GASTOS I Y II 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . DESEMBOLSADO EN EL EJERCICIO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . DESEMBOLSADO EN EJERCICIOS ANTERIORES Y NO UTILIZADO 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VIII - OTRAS FUENTES FINANCIERAS APLICADAS A GASTOS II 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 (VII) se refiere solo a financiamiento proveniente de Programas con financiamiento de Organ. Internacionales de Cr�dito y a otros financiamientos (VIII) se refiere a disminucion de Activos Financieros y otros endeudamientos distintos a los incluidos en VII GASTOS FINANCIADOS POR PROG. ORGANISMOS INTERN. DE CREDITO GASTOS EN INFRAEST. SOC. BASICA FINANC. POR OTROS USOS DEL CRED. GASTOS DE CAPITAL FINANCIADOS POR OTRAS FUENTES FINANCIERAS Responsabilidad Fiscal ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA PROVINCIAL EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO ANEXO I - PLANILLA 1.2En millones de pesos
  3. 3. Base: Pagado ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 I - GASTOS CORRIENTES 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 GASTOS DE CONSUMO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 PERSONAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 BIENES Y SERVICIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 OTROS GASTOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 RENTAS DE LA PROPIEDAD 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 PRESTACIONES DE LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 TRANSFERENCIAS CORRIENTES 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PRIVADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . MUNICIPIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . OTRAS DEL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR EXTERNO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 II - GASTOS DE CAPITAL 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 INVERSION REAL DIRECTA 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 TRANSFERENCIAS DE CAPITAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PRIVADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . MUNICIPIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . OTRAS DEL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR EXTERNO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 INVERSION FINACIERA 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 III - GASTOS TOTALES (I + II) 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 IV - GASTOS PRIMARIOS ( III - RENTAS DE LA PROP.) 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 691,90 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 V - CONTRIBUCIONES FIGURATTIVAS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VI - GASTOS FIGURATIVOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VII - ENDEUDAMIENTO APLICADO A GASTOS I Y II 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . DESEMBOLSADO EN EL EJERCICIO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . DESEMBOLSADO EN EJERCICIOS ANTERIORES Y NO UTILIZADO 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.746,21 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VIII - OTRAS FUENTES FINANCIERAS APLICADAS A GASTOS II 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 (VII) se refiere solo a financiamiento proveniente de Programas con financiamiento de Organ. Internacionales de Cr�dito y a otros financiamientos (VIII) se refiere a disminucion de Activos Financieros y otros endeudamientos distintos a los incluidos en VII GASTOS FINANCIADOS POR PROG. ORGANISMOS INTERN. DE CREDITO GASTOS EN INFRAEST. SOC. BASICA FINANC. POR OTROS USOS DEL CRED. GASTOS DE CAPITAL FINANCIADOS POR OTRAS FUENTES FINANCIERAS Responsabilidad Fiscal ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA PROVINCIAL EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO ANEXO I - PLANILLA 1.2En millones de pesos
  4. 4. Base: Pagado Ejercicios Anteriores ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL ADMINIST. CENTRAL ORGAN. DESCENTR. FDOS. FIDUC. Y CTAS. ESP. INST. SEG. SOCIAL TOTAL 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 1 2 3 4 5 = 1+2+3+4 I - GASTOS CORRIENTES 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 GASTOS DE CONSUMO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 PERSONAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 BIENES Y SERVICIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 OTROS GASTOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 RENTAS DE LA PROPIEDAD 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 PRESTACIONES DE LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 TRANSFERENCIAS CORRIENTES 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PRIVADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . MUNICIPIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . OTRAS DEL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR EXTERNO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 II - GASTOS DE CAPITAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 INVERSION REAL DIRECTA 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 TRANSFERENCIAS DE CAPITAL 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PRIVADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . MUNICIPIOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . OTRAS DEL SECTOR PUBLICO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 AL SECTOR EXTERNO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 INVERSION FINACIERA 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 III - GASTOS TOTALES (I + II) 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 IV - GASTOS PRIMARIOS ( III - RENTAS DE LA PROP.) 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 V - CONTRIBUCIONES FIGURATTIVAS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VI - GASTOS FIGURATIVOS 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VII - ENDEUDAMIENTO APLICADO A GASTOS I Y II 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . DESEMBOLSADO EN EL EJERCICIO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 . DESEMBOLSADO EN EJERCICIOS ANTERIORES Y NO UTILIZADO 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 VIII - OTRAS FUENTES FINANCIERAS APLICADAS A GASTOS II 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 (VII) se refiere solo a financiamiento proveniente de Programas con financiamiento de Organ. Internacionales de Cr�dito y a otros financiamientos (VIII) se refiere a disminucion de Activos Financieros y otros endeudamientos distintos a los incluidos en VII GASTOS FINANCIADOS POR PROG. ORGANISMOS INTERN. DE CREDITO GASTOS EN INFRAEST. SOC. BASICA FINANC. POR OTROS USOS DEL CRED. GASTOS DE CAPITAL FINANCIADOS POR OTRAS FUENTES FINANCIERAS Responsabilidad Fiscal ADMINISTRACION PUBLICA NO FINANCIERA PROVINCIAL EJERCICIO 2020 - ACUMULADO A JUNIO ANEXO I - PLANILLA 1.2En millones de pesos

