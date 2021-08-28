Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANÁLISIS DEL ESCENARIO POLÍTICO Y PERSPECTIVAS Agosto de 2021
LA CRISIS SANITARIA
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DIC ENE FEB MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO Me preocupa más e...
¿Qué tan de acuerdo o en desacuerdo está con la afirmación: "Estamos saliendo de la pandemia"? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – T...
IMAGEN DE GOBIERNO, PREOCUPACIONES Y EXPECTATIVAS
POSITIVO 23,4 NEGATIVO 71,4 BUENO 8,8 MUY BUENO 14,6 Ns/Nc 0,1 MUY MALO 63,2 MALO 8,2 REGULAR 5,1 64,3 23,4 17,4 71,4 0 10...
En su opinión, ¿cuál es el ? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Evolución de PRINCIPALES PREOCUPACIONES CIUDADANAS MARZO...
Si Ud. fuera Presidente, ¿cuál de estos temas Ud. consideraría que es el más URGENTE de atender hoy? AGOSTO 2021 - TOTAL P...
26,6 10,8 59,2 3,3 MEJOR IGUAL PEOR NO SABE ¿Cómo cree que será la dentro de un año? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS ...
¿Cómo cree que será su dentro de un año? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Evolución de la expectativa sobre el FUTURO ...
¿Quién cree que es el principal responsable de cómo esta la situación económica del país hoy? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TO...
LA IMAGEN DE ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 SEP DIC MAR MAR II ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DIC ENE FEB MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO POSITIVA ...
¿Qué imagen tiene de Alberto Fernández?* SEPTIEMBRE 2019-AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS (CON APERTURA DE PUNTO MEDIO) *No se ...
EL ESCÁNDALO DE LA FOTO DE FESTEJOS EN OLIVOS EN CUARENTENA
Si 93,9 No 6,1 ¿Vio LA FOTO DE ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ FESTEJANDO EL CUMPLEAÑOS DE FABIOLA YÁÑEZ con varios invitados en Olivos ...
SENTIMIENTO % Bronca 16,4 Indignación 14,6 Asco 10,7 Nada 7,2 Enojo 3,6 Ninguno 3,3 Impotencia 2,4 Odio 2,3 Vergüenza 2,2 ...
SENTIMIENTO % Nada 26,8 Ninguno 9,2 Indignación 8,7 Bronca 6,8 Error 5,0 Indiferencia 4,2 Enojo 3,7 Irrelevante 3,4 Malest...
¿Y cómo CALIFICARÍA UD. ESTE HECHO? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – SOLO ENTRE LOS QUE VIERON LA FOTO Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 ca...
ENTRE NÚCLEO DURO (VOLVERÍAN A VOTAR AL FDT EN 2021) ENTRE DESENCANTADOS (NO VOLVERÍAN A VOTAR AL FDT EN 2021) ¿Y cómo CAL...
PANORAMA ELECTORAL
Si las elecciones legislativas PASO fueran hoy, ¿a qué fuerza política votaría? JULIO 2020-AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS 38,6 3...
27,5 31,9 11,0 3,1 1,8 1,7 6,8 10,4 5,8 Frente de Todos Juntos por el Cambio Algún espacio de derecha Alguna fuerza provin...
65,4 34,6 Oposición FDT 62,9 7,9 29,2 Oposición Indecisos FDT SIN PROYECCIÓN DE INDECISOS 69% Votantes del FDT Si las elec...
LOS LIDERAZGOS POLÍTICOS EN EL OFICIALISMO Y LA OPOSICIÓN
¿A quién PERCIBE Ud. como LÍDER del oficialismo? AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS - SOLO QUIENES VOTARÁN AL FDT Fuente: Synopsis, ...
¿A quién PERCIBE Ud. como LÍDER de la oposición? AGO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS - SOLO QUIENES VOTARÁN OPOSICIÓN Fuente: Synopsis, ...
FICHA TÉCNICA
MUJER HOMBRE 16-29 Años 30-49 años 50-64 años 65 o más años Primario Completo o Incompleto Secundario Incompleto Secundari...
FECHA DEL TRABAJO DE CAMPO: 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. ÁMBITO: Ciudad de Buenos Aires y principales ciudades de las 23 Pr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
Aug. 28, 2021
57 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Análisis del escenario político y perspectivas - Agosto de 2021

Download to read offline

News & Politics
Aug. 28, 2021
57 views

Synopsis Consultores - Escenario político

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now Evan Osnos
(2.5/5)
Free
One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History Ted Cruz
(3/5)
Free
The Socialist Awakening: What's Different Now About the Left John B. Judis
(3.5/5)
Free
Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age John Lithgow
(2.5/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
Silent Spring Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
(4/5)
Free
The World Is Flat 3.0: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World Melinda Gates
(4.5/5)
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded 2.0: Why We Need a Green Revolution--and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency Michael Wolff
(4.5/5)
Free
Fucked at Birth: Recalibrating the American Dream for the 2020s Dale Maharidge
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
The Trigger: Narratives of the American Shooter Daniel J. Patinkin
(5/5)
Free
Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights Erwin Chemerinsky
(0/5)
Free
Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal George Packer
(4.5/5)
Free
Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History Yasmeen Abutaleb
(4.5/5)
Free
Here, Right Matters: An American Story Alexander Vindman
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change David Pogue
(2.5/5)
Free
The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto Charles M. Blow
(4/5)
Free
The Spymaster of Baghdad: A True Story of Bravery, Family, and Patriotism in the Battle Against ISIS Margaret Coker
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(3/5)
Free
The Bears Ears: A Human History of America's Most Endangered Wilderness David Roberts
(4/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(3.5/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Análisis del escenario político y perspectivas - Agosto de 2021

  1. 1. ANÁLISIS DEL ESCENARIO POLÍTICO Y PERSPECTIVAS Agosto de 2021
  2. 2. LA CRISIS SANITARIA
  3. 3. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DIC ENE FEB MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO Me preocupa más el coronavirus Me preocupa más mi situación económica Ns/Nc En este momento, ¿qué le preocupa más: el coronavirus o su situación económica? MARZO 2020-AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  4. 4. ¿Qué tan de acuerdo o en desacuerdo está con la afirmación: "Estamos saliendo de la pandemia"? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS TOTAL O BASTANTE DE ACUERDO 25,9 TOTAL O BASTANTE DESACUERDO 51,3 9,3 16,6 18,1 19,4 31,9 4,8 Totalmente de acuerdo Bastante de acuerdo Algo de acuerdo, algo en desacuerdo Bastante en desacuerdo Totalmente en desacuerdo NS/NC Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. 6,6 19,9 25,1 39,7 6,2 Percepción según Orientación del voto 2021 Agosto 2021 – Total País 26,4 42,2 15,5 11,4 2,7 VOTARÁ OFICIALISMO VOTARÁ OPOSICIÓN
  5. 5. IMAGEN DE GOBIERNO, PREOCUPACIONES Y EXPECTATIVAS
  6. 6. POSITIVO 23,4 NEGATIVO 71,4 BUENO 8,8 MUY BUENO 14,6 Ns/Nc 0,1 MUY MALO 63,2 MALO 8,2 REGULAR 5,1 64,3 23,4 17,4 71,4 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 M A M J J A S N D E F M A M J J A S O N D E F M A M J J A S O N D E F M A M J J S O N D E F M A M J J A S O N D E F M A M J J A 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 POSITIVA NEGATIVA REGULAR ¿Cómo evalúa el ? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Evolución de la evaluación de DESEMPEÑO DEL GOBIERNO (mandato MM + mandato AF) MARZO 2016 – AGOSTO 2021 - TOTAL PAÍS INICIO MANDATO AF Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  7. 7. En su opinión, ¿cuál es el ? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Evolución de PRINCIPALES PREOCUPACIONES CIUDADANAS MARZO 2016–AGOSTO 2021 - TOTAL PAÍS 35,2 34,8 11,2 6,4 5,4 3,4 0,9 2,7 INFLACIÓN CORRUPCIÓN DESEMPLEO INSEGURIDAD SALUD EDUCACIÓN NARCOTRÁFICO OTRO 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 MAM J J A S O N D E F MAM J J A S O N D E F MAM J J A S O N D E F MAM J J S O N D E F MAM J J A S O N D E F MAM J J A 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 INFLACIÓN DESEMPLEO CORRUPCIÓN INSEGURIDAD SALUD Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  8. 8. Si Ud. fuera Presidente, ¿cuál de estos temas Ud. consideraría que es el más URGENTE de atender hoy? AGOSTO 2021 - TOTAL PAÍS 35,2 34,8 11,2 6,4 5,4 3,4 0,9 2,7 INFLACIÓN CORRUPCIÓN DESEMPLEO INSEGURIDAD SALUD EDUCACIÓN NARCOTRÁFICO OTRO 70,1 11,2 8,3 6,9 3,2 0,3 Poner en marcha la economía Reformar la Justicia Controlar la pandemia Luchar contra la inseguridad Otro tema No sabe/No contesta En su opinión, ¿cuál es el ? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  9. 9. 26,6 10,8 59,2 3,3 MEJOR IGUAL PEOR NO SABE ¿Cómo cree que será la dentro de un año? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Evolución de la expectativa sobre el FUTURO DEL PAÍS MARZO 2016–AGOSTO 2021 - TOTAL PAÍS 27,5 61,5 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 E F M A M J J A S O N D E F M A M J J S O N D E F M A M J J A S O N D E F M A M J J A 2018 2019 2020 2021 MEJOR IGUAL PEOR NO SABE Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  10. 10. ¿Cómo cree que será su dentro de un año? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Evolución de la expectativa sobre el FUTURO PERSONAL MARZO 2016–AGOSTO 2021 - TOTAL PAÍS 25,6 21,9 47,4 5,1 MEJOR IGUAL PEOR NO SABE 25,6 47,4 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 E F M A M J J A S O N D E F M A M J J S O N D E F M A M J J A S O N D E F M A M J J A 2018 2019 2020 2021 MEJOR IGUAL PEOR NO SABE Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  11. 11. ¿Quién cree que es el principal responsable de cómo esta la situación económica del país hoy? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Percepción según sexo Agosto 2021 – Total País Percepción según edad Agosto 2021 – Total País Percepción según zona geográfica Agosto 2021 – Total País 45,0 24,4 29,7 El gobierno actual El gobierno anterior Ambos por igual No sabe/No contesta 40 42 52 52 13 30 25 31 47 26 22 17 16 a 29 años 30 a 49 años 50 a 64 años 65 años o más 41 49 23 26 36 24 HOMBRE MUJER Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. 44 40 44 54 47 31 32 18 14 26 25 27 38 31 26 CABA PBA CENTRO NORTE OESTE YSUR El gobierno actual El gobierno anterior Ambos Ns/NC
  12. 12. LA IMAGEN DE ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ
  13. 13. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 SEP DIC MAR MAR II ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DIC ENE FEB MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO POSITIVA NEUTRA NEGATIVA ¿Qué imagen tiene de Alberto Fernández?* SEPTIEMBRE 2019-AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS (SIN APERTURA DE PUNTO MEDIO) *No se consigna el porcentaje de respuestas Ns/Nc INICIO DE CRISIS DEL COVID-19 Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  14. 14. ¿Qué imagen tiene de Alberto Fernández?* SEPTIEMBRE 2019-AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS (CON APERTURA DE PUNTO MEDIO) *No se consigna el porcentaje de respuestas Ns/Nc INICIO DE CRISIS DEL COVID-19 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 SEP DIC MAR MAR II ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DIC ENE FEB MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO POSITIVA NEGATIVA Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  15. 15. EL ESCÁNDALO DE LA FOTO DE FESTEJOS EN OLIVOS EN CUARENTENA
  16. 16. Si 93,9 No 6,1 ¿Vio LA FOTO DE ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ FESTEJANDO EL CUMPLEAÑOS DE FABIOLA YÁÑEZ con varios invitados en Olivos en plena cuarentena? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. Conocimiento del hecho según sexo Agosto 2021 – Total País Conocimiento del hecho según edad Agosto 2021 – Total País Conocimiento del hecho según zona geográfica Agosto 2021 – Total País 96 92 4 8 97 88 96 98 3 8 6 3 96 94 93 92 94 4 6 7 8 7 Si No HOMBRE MUJER 16-29 años 30-49 años 50-64 años 65 o más CABA PBA CENTRO NORTE OESTE Y SUR
  17. 17. SENTIMIENTO % Bronca 16,4 Indignación 14,6 Asco 10,7 Nada 7,2 Enojo 3,6 Ninguno 3,3 Impotencia 2,4 Odio 2,3 Vergüenza 2,2 Inmoralidad 2,1 Indiferencia 2,0 Privilegio 1,7 Impunidad 1,6 Decepción 1,4 Repudio 1,4 Rabia 1,4 Error 1,3 Tristeza 0,9 SENTIMIENTOS MÁS MENCIONADOS NEGATIVAS84,5%//NEUTRAS15,5% ¿Qué SENTIMIENTO le generó ver LA FOTO DE ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ FESTEJANDO EL CUMPLEAÑOS DE FABIOLA YÁÑEZ con varios invitados en Olivos en plena cuarentena? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – SOLO ENTRE LOS QUE VIERON LA FOTO Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  18. 18. SENTIMIENTO % Nada 26,8 Ninguno 9,2 Indignación 8,7 Bronca 6,8 Error 5,0 Indiferencia 4,2 Enojo 3,7 Irrelevante 3,4 Malestar 2,9 Sorpresa 2,9 Equivocación 2,6 Comprensión 2,1 Decepción 1,8 Estupor 1,8 Me da igual 1,6 Tristeza 1,3 Desilusión 0,8 Molestia 0,8 SENTIMIENTOS MÁS MENCIONADOS ¿Qué SENTIMIENTO le generó ver LA FOTO DE ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ FESTEJANDO EL CUMPLEAÑOS DE FABIOLA YÁÑEZ con varios invitados en Olivos en plena cuarentena? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – SOLO ENTRE LOS QUE VIERON LA FOTO Y VOTARÁN AL FTE. DE TODOS NEGATIVAS50,4%//NEUTRAS49,6% Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  19. 19. ¿Y cómo CALIFICARÍA UD. ESTE HECHO? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – SOLO ENTRE LOS QUE VIERON LA FOTO Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. 20,3 3,1 71,7 4,9 Un error Un error y un delito Un error, un delito y una inmoralidad Ns/Nc
  20. 20. ENTRE NÚCLEO DURO (VOLVERÍAN A VOTAR AL FDT EN 2021) ENTRE DESENCANTADOS (NO VOLVERÍAN A VOTAR AL FDT EN 2021) ¿Y cómo CALIFICARÍA UD. ESTE HECHO? 13-15 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 – SOLO ENTRE LOS QUE VIERON LA FOTO Y VOTARON AL FRENTE DE TODOS EN 2019 Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. 69,5 5,3 11,5 13,7 Un error Un error y un delito Un error, un delito y una inmoralidad Ns/Nc 3,1 3,1 92,8 1,0 Un error Un error y un delito Un error, un delito y una inmoralidad Ns/Nc 15,0 1,8 67,3 15,9 Un error Un error y un delito Un error, un delito y una inmoralidad Ns/Nc ENTRE INDECISOS FDT (VOTARNO AL FDT PERO ESTÁN INDECISOS )
  21. 21. PANORAMA ELECTORAL
  22. 22. Si las elecciones legislativas PASO fueran hoy, ¿a qué fuerza política votaría? JULIO 2020-AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS 38,6 36,8 35,0 33,2 35,3 34,1 31,2 32,2 30,6 30 29,7 29,1 30,5 27,5 46,3 47,5 48,7 54,7 54,4 57,0 58,5 57,5 60,8 58,3 61,7 60,9 59,5 59,3 15,1 15,7 16,3 12,2 10,2 8,9 10,2 10,4 8,6 11,7 8,6 10,1 9,9 13,2 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DIC ENE FEB MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO Al Frente de Todos A otra fuerza política Ns/Nc Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  23. 23. 27,5 31,9 11,0 3,1 1,8 1,7 6,8 10,4 5,8 Frente de Todos Juntos por el Cambio Algún espacio de derecha Alguna fuerza provincial Algún espacio de izquierda Peronismo no Of./no K Otro Indecisos No vota/No votaría 30% FDT 55% FDT 30% FDT Si las elecciones legislativas PASO fueran hoy, ¿a qué fuerza política votaría? (CÓMO SE DESAGREGA EL 59,3% DE VOTANTES QUE DICEN VOTARÍAN FUERZAS OPOSITORAS) AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS ¿Por cuál de estos espacios Ud. estaría más inclinado a votar? AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS 59,3 VOTO OPOSITOR Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  24. 24. 65,4 34,6 Oposición FDT 62,9 7,9 29,2 Oposición Indecisos FDT SIN PROYECCIÓN DE INDECISOS 69% Votantes del FDT Si las elecciones legislativas PASO fueran hoy, ¿a qué fuerza política votaría? JULIO 2020-AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS – SOLO ENTRE LOS QUE VAN A IR A VOTAR CON PROYECCIÓN DE INDECISOS 61,6 38,4 Oposición FDT CON PROYECCIÓN y -10 p.p. DE PARTICIPACIÓN DE VOTO OPOSITOR Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021.
  25. 25. LOS LIDERAZGOS POLÍTICOS EN EL OFICIALISMO Y LA OPOSICIÓN
  26. 26. ¿A quién PERCIBE Ud. como LÍDER del oficialismo? AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS - SOLO QUIENES VOTARÁN AL FDT Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. 62,5 20,1 3,2 2,2 0,9 0,2 2,2 8,7 Cristina F. de Kirchner Alberto Fernández Máximo Kirchner Axel Kicillof Sergio Massa Omar Perotti Otro Ns/Nc 60,8 14,0 10,2 3,9 2,4 1,0 0,3 4,3 3,1 Cristina F. de Kirchner Alberto Fernández Axel Kicillof Máximo Kirchner Sergio Massa Juan Manzur Omar Perotti Otro Ns/Nc ¿Y quién le GUSTARÍA que sea el LÍDER del oficialismo? AGOSTO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS - SOLO QUIENES VOTARÁN AL FDT
  27. 27. ¿A quién PERCIBE Ud. como LÍDER de la oposición? AGO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS - SOLO QUIENES VOTARÁN OPOSICIÓN Fuente: Synopsis, 1.623 casos, ámbito nacional, del 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. ¿Y quién le GUSTARÍA que sea el LÍDER de la oposición? AGO 2021 – TOTAL PAÍS - SOLO QUIENES VOTARÁN OPOSICIÓN 30,6 19,5 18,2 8,9 5,7 2,3 0,9 0,6 0,5 0,1 3,4 9,3 Patricia Bullrich Horacio R. Larreta Mauricio Macri Javier Milei José Luis Espert Martín Lousteau Alfredo Cornejo Elisa Carrió Gerardo Morales Florencio Randazzo Otro Ns/Nc 29,6 15,5 13,5 9,7 8,1 4,5 2,3 1,4 1,2 0,7 6,2 7,1 Patricia Bullrich Mauricio Macri Horacio R. Larreta Javier Milei José Luis Espert Martín Lousteau Florencio Randazzo Alfredo Cornejo Elisa Carrió Gerardo Morales Otro Ns/Nc
  28. 28. FICHA TÉCNICA
  29. 29. MUJER HOMBRE 16-29 Años 30-49 años 50-64 años 65 o más años Primario Completo o Incompleto Secundario Incompleto Secundario Completo Terciario o Universitarioa Incompleto Terciario o Universitario Completo TAMAÑO DE LA MUESTRA: 1.623 CASOS FECHA DEL CAMPO: 13 al 15 de Agosto de 2021
  30. 30. FECHA DEL TRABAJO DE CAMPO: 13 al 15 de agosto de 2021. ÁMBITO: Ciudad de Buenos Aires y principales ciudades de las 23 Provincias del país. DISEÑO MUESTRAL: Muestra estratificada por población según sexo, edad y nivel educativo alcanzado. Ponderada por Sexo, Edad y Nivel Educativo. UNIVERSO: Población mayor de 16 años residente en el país. TAMAÑO DE LA MUESTRA: 1.623 casos. METODOLOGÍA DE CAMPO: relevamiento on line (con captación de casos a través de redes sociales). INSTRUMENTO DE RECOLECCIÓN: Cuestionario estructurado. SISTEMA DE CONSULTA: Sistema CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing) . NIVEL DE CONFIANZA: 95.5%. ERROR MUESTRAL: +/- 2,5 TAMAÑO DE LA MUESTRA: 1.623 CASOS FECHA DEL CAMPO: 13 al 15 de Agosto de 2021

    Be the first to comment

Synopsis Consultores - Escenario político

Views

Total views

57

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×