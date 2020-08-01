Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Alfredo Pedrali es el representante de Quintela en el Parque Eólico
Alfredo Pedrali es el representante de Quintela en el Parque Eólico
Alfredo Pedrali es el representante de Quintela en el Parque Eólico
Alfredo Pedrali es el representante de Quintela en el Parque Eólico
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Alfredo Pedrali es el representante de Quintela en el Parque Eólico

64 views

Published on

El hermano de Gabriela Pedrali aprobó la gestión de Fernando Cárbel.

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×