Actualizacion de base de datos desde Visual Basic

Se mostraran los codigos necesarios para actualizar registros e Microsoft Access desde Visual basic.Net

Published in: Education
Actualizacion de base de datos desde Visual Basic

  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Instituto Universitario “Politécnico Santiago Mariño” Ampliación: Maracaibo cátedra: programación Realizado por: Montiel Eduardo CI: 27849656 ESCUELA: ING ELECTRICA Actualizar bases de datos desde Visual basic.Net
  2. 2. Para actualizar o modificar registros de una base de datos Access desde visual basic, se hará lo siguiente: 1-.Vamos a realizar una base de datos en Access, en este caso será la base de datos “Mercado” y una tabla llamada “Producto” 2-. Vamos a realizar un nuevo proyecto en Visual basic, en este caso VB 2010 y vamos a agregar los siguientes componentes: 4 labels, 4 Textbox, 5 botones y un DataGridView. Los nombres de cada componente deberán coincidir con los que tienes en tu tabla de Access. Nos debe quedar de la siguiente forma 3-. Ya que tengamos el diseño terminado, damos doble click en la forma y haremos el siguiente código: Public Class Form1 Dim conexion As New OleDb.OleDbConnection Dim Command As New OleDb.OleDbCommand Dim i, id As Integer Public Sub Limpiar() TextBox1.Text = "" TextBox2.Text = "" TextBox3.Text = "" TextBox4.Text = "" End Sub Public Sub CargarDataGrid() Dim Adaptador As New OleDb.OleDbDataAdapter Dim registros As New DataSet Dim Consulta As String Consulta = "Select * from datos" Adaptador = New OleDb.OleDbDataAdapter(Consulta, conexión) registros.Tables.Add("Datos")
  3. 3. Adaptador.Fill(registros.Tables("datos")) DataGridView1.DataSource = registros.Tables("Tables") End Sub 4-. Terminado esto, haremos la conexión a la base de datos Access, en la opción de “Cadena de conexión” vamos a copiar la cadena de conexión de la base de datos en esto caso es: "Provider=Microsoft.ACE.OLEDB.12.0;Data Source=|DataDirectory|Mercado.accdb”, la colocaremos de la siguiente forma: Debajo de Form1_Load Try conexion.ConnectionString= "Provider=Microsoft.ACE.OLEDB.12.0;Data Source=" & Application.StartupPath & "|DataDirectory|Mercado.accdb" Conexion.Open() CargarDataGrid() MsgBox("Conectado a la base de datos", vbInformation, "Correcto") Catch ex As Exception MsgBox("Error al conectar a la base de datos", vbCritical, "Sin conexión") End Try End Sub Esto nos indicara si tuvimos una conexión exitosa o no a nuestra base de datos.
  4. 4. 5-.En el data Grid colocaremos el siguiente código: Try i = DataGridView1.CurrentRow.Index id = DataGridView1.Item(0, 1).Value TextBox1.Text = DataGridView1.Item(1, 1).Value TextBox2.Text = DataGridView1.Item(2, 1).Value TextBox3.Text = DataGridView1.Item(3, 1).Value TextBox4.Text = DataGridView1.Item(4, 1).Value Catch ex As Exception End Try End Sub 6-. Terminado esto, procederemos a configurar cada uno de los botones. Botón 1: Nuevo Limpiar()
  5. 5. End Sub Boton 2: Guardar Try Command = New OleDb.OleDbCommand("INSERT INTO DATOS(Producto,Cantidad,Codigo)Values (Textbox1, Textbox2,Texbox3,Texbox4)", conexion) Command.Parameters.AddWithValue("@Producto", TextBox1.Text) Command.Parameters.AddWithValue("@Cantidad", TextBox2.Text) Command.Parameters.AddWithValue("@Codigo", TextBox3.Text) Command.Parameters.AddWithValue("@Buscar”, TextBox4.Text) Command.ExecuteNonQuery() MsgBox("Datos almacenados correctamente", MsgBoxStyle.Information) Limpiar() CargarDataGrid() Catch ex As Exception MsgBox("Error al guardar datos, vuelva a intentar", MsgBoxStyle.Critical) Limpiar() CargarDataGrid() End Try End Sub Boton 3: Actualizar Try Dim Actualizar As String Actualizar = "Update datos SET producto = ´" & TextBox1.Text & "´, cantidad = ´" & TextBox2.Text & "´, codigo = ´" & TextBox3.Text & "´, Buscar = ´" & TextBox4.Text & ")"
  6. 6. Command = New OleDb.OleDbCommand Command.ExecuteNonQuery() MsgBox("Datos Actualizados correctamente", MsgBoxStyle.Information) Limpiar() CargarDataGrid() Catch Ex As Exception MsgBox("Error al actualizar vuelva a insertar", MsgBoxStyle.Critical) Limpiar() CargarDataGrid() End Try End Sub Boton 4: Eliminar Try Dim Eliminar As String Eliminar = "Delete From Datos where id= " & id Command = New OleDb.OleDbCommand(Eliminar, conexion) Command.ExecuteNonQuery() MsgBox("Datos eliminados correctamente", MsgBoxStyle.Information) Limpiar() CargarDataGrid() Catch ex As Exception MsgBox("Error al liminar vuelva a insertar", MsgBoxStyle.Critical) Limpiar() CargarDataGrid() End Try
  7. 7. End Sub Boton 5: Buscar Try Dim con As Integer Dim Adaptador As New OleDb.OleDbDataAdapter Dim Registros As New DataSet Dim consulta As String con = TextBox5.Text consulta = "Select from datos where id" & con Adaptador = New OleDb.OleDbDataAdapter(consulta, conexion) Registros.Tables.Add("datos") Adaptador.Fill(Registros.Tables.Add("datos")) DataGridView1.DataSource = Registros.Tables.Add("datos") Catch ex As Exception End Try End Sub End Class Cada uno de estos códigos son los que nos ayudaran a realizar las distintas operaciones en visual basic, cuando tengamos todo realizado, damos click en ejecutar programa, y podremos guardar, eliminar, actualizar y hacer nuevos registros en Access.

