Tarea 6 cuestionario de mi primera pagina web

  1. 1. Tarea 6 Cuestionario Carrera: Ing. Telecomunicaciones Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito Sede : Santa Cruz -Bolivia 1
  2. 2. 1. ¿Qué lenguaje se utiliza para la creación de una página web?  El lenguaje que se utiliza para crear una página web es el HTML, Hyper Text Markup Lenguage (Lenguaje de Marcas de Hypertexto) 2 Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito
  3. 3. 2. ¿Qué es una página web?  Una pagina web es un documento de texto con marcas, llamados etiquetas. Cuando este documento se ve a través de un navegador web, las etiquetas se interpretan y se visualizan el documento como una página web. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 3
  4. 4. 3.¿Qué son etiquetas?  El lenguaje HTML se basa en etiquetas, por eso es importante entender bien la sintaxis de las etiquetas. Las etiquetas con signos de desigualdad como <y>. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 4
  5. 5. 4.¿Cómo es la estructura de una página web?  Dentro de la etiqueta HTML, encontramos dos subdivisiones, la cabecera, delimitada por las etiquetas <head > </head> y el cuerpo, delimitado por las etiquetas <body> </body> por lo tanto, todo aspecto básico de cualquier página web viene a ser.  <html>  <head>  --------  </head>  <body>  ---------  </body>  </html> Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 5
  6. 6. 5.¿Cómo se identifican los párrafos en HTML?  En HTML los párrafos se identifican con la etiqueta <p> </p>. dentro de los párrafos colocaremos texto e imágenes, y algunas etiquetas que nos permiten dar formato al texto, pero no a otros párrafos añadidos. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 6
  7. 7. 6.¿Cómo identificamos a los encabezados?  Los encabezados nos permiten organizar el texto. Y estos van desde <h1> <h2> de mayor tamaño, al <h6> <h6>, el mas pequeño, por ejemplo <h1> para el rotulo principal de la página web. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 7
  8. 8. 7.¿Cómo introducimos imágenes en HTML?  Cuando queramos introducir una imagen usamos la etiqueta <img>. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 8
  9. 9. 8.¿Qué es un enlace?  Cualquier página web tiene imágenes o texto, que al pulsarlos nos llevan a otra página del mismo sitio, o a una página de un sitio distinto. Esto es un enlace o hiperenlace (en inglés link o hyperlink) también llamado hipertexto o hipervínculo. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 9
  10. 10. 9.¿Qué una división o capas?  Una etiqueta muy utilizada es la etiqueta <div></div>. Esta etiqueta forma una caja, un rectángulo, igual que el párrafo. Pero mientras que el párrafo es más común utilizarlo para contener texto, en un div podemos colocar lo que queramos, siempre que respetemos la anidación. Esta etiqueta nos resultara muy útil para distribuir los elementos en nuestras páginas. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 10
  11. 11. 10. ¿Qué es un estilo?  La forma en que se ven todos los elementos de nuestra página web depende del estilo.  El estilo se compone de distintas propiedades y sus valores correspondientes. Las propiedades pueden ser el color de la fuente, el tamaño, la alineación, los márgenes, etc... Los valores dependen de cada propiedad, por ejemplo, a la propiedad color le podemos asignar valores como red (rojo), blue (azul), ... y a la propiedad tamaño fuente le podemos asignar un valor en porcentaje 100%, 120%, ... o en pixeles 12px, 15px, .... Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 11
  12. 12. 11. ¿Qué elementos podemos ponerle al texto?  Empezaremos con el formato del texto y las propiedades que se le pueden aplicar: color, fuente, tamaño, inclinación, grosor, decoración y mayúsculas/minúsculas. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 12
  13. 13. 12. ¿Cómo ingresamos un borde?  Podemos agregar un borde alrededor de un elemento html, con la propiedad border. Esta propiedad engloba las tres propiedades del borde.  color, un color RGB. Se define con la propiedad border-color. Por ejemplo, border-color: blue; o border-color: #F37760;. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 13
  14. 14. 13. ¿Cómo ingresamos el grosor?  grosor, normalmente expresado en px. se define con la propiedad border- width. Por ejemplo, border-width: 2px;. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 14
  15. 15. 14. ¿Cómo se puede añadir un estilo?  Estilo, uno de los estilos o aspecto que puede tener el borde. Puede ser cualquiera de los siguientes, que definimos con la propiedad border-style:  none , dotted, dashed ETC. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 15
  16. 16. 15. ¿Cómo ingresamos un margen?  Los elementos html tienen dos márgenes. El margen externo y el margin interno. Ambos se refieren a la distancia hacia uno u otro lado con respecto al borde del elemento, a su límite, independientemente de que el borde sea visible o no.  El margen externo se regula con la propiedad margin. El margen exterior es la distancia mínima que habrá entre el borde exterior del elemento y el elemento siguiente, por cada uno de sus cuatros lados. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 16
  17. 17. 16. ¿Cómo ingresar un fondo?  Otro aspecto que podemos personalizar es el fondo, con la propiedad background.  background-color nos permite establecer el color de fondo del elemento. Por ejemplo, background- color: green;.  También podemos utilizar una imagen, con la propieadad background: url(graficos/fondo.png);. En url() introducimos la dirección de la imagen que queremos utilizar. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 17
  18. 18. 17. ¿Qué configuraciones puede tener el fondo?  Gran parte de los virus forman parte del código de ficheros ejecutables de extensión .EXE y .COM. Podríamos decir que es el tipo de virus más común. Estos virus se ejecutan cuando lo hace el fichero en el que se encuentran y utilizan diversos medios para propagarse. Los virus incluidos en ficheros ejecutables no son un tipo puro de virus, sino que pueden tener además alguna de las características de otros tipos de virus. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 18
  19. 19. 18. ¿Cómo poner un estilo?  Hasta ahora hemos aplicado los estilos directamente sobre el elemento, utilizando el atributo style. Esto es lo que se denomina estilos incrustados. Esto es útil cuando tenemos que dar un estilo muy concreto a un elemento puntual. Pero no cuando queremos aplicarlos a todos los elementos de una página. Por ejemplo, imaginemos una página con 20 párrafos. Sería muy costoso cambiar definirlo para cada uno. Y volver a hacerlo cada vez que queramos hacer un cambio.  Para evitar esto, podemos declarar un estilo.  Un estilo se declara con un selector y un bloque de declaración, siguiendo el formato selector {bloque de declaración;}. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 19
  20. 20. 19. ¿Qué es un bloque de declaración?  El bloque de declaración, es la relación de cada propiedad del estilo con el valor que toma. Es decir, contendrá lo que colocaríamos en la etiqueta style del propio elemento. El bloque de declaración lo colocaremos detrás del selector, encerrado entre llaves { }. Lo normal es formatearlo para que nos sea fácil de leer. Para ello podemos utilizar saltos de línea, espacios o tabulaciones, ya que son ignorados. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 20
  21. 21. 20. ¿Qué es un editor web?  Un editor Web sería cualquier aplicación que nos permita crear, editar y guardar una página Web. Como ya hemos visto, una página no es más que un archivo de texto, por lo que cualquier programa que nos permita editar texto, puede funcionar como un editor Web.  Podemos considerar tres categorías de editores Web:  Editores de texto.  Nos permiten editar el código fuente puro y duro, como puede ser el bloc de notas.  Editores de HTML.  Funcionan como los editores de texto, pero pueden tener algunas opciones más avanzadas. Como mostrar las etiquetas de colores, o cerrarlas automáticamente.  Editores WYSIWYG.  Por un lado, nos permiten editar el código fuente como los editores de HTML. Y por otro, nos permiten trabajar en vista de diseño. Es decir, ver la página como se vería en un navegador mientras la editamos. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 21
  22. 22. 21. ¿Cómo elegir un editor?  Existe un gran número de editores Web, unos más completos que otros, con más o menos opciones y con más o menos fallos.  Y como al elegir cualquier programa, lo primero es optar por una solución gratuita o de pago. Para realizar nuestra página Web, vamos a utilizar un editor WYSIWYG. Uno de los mejores (si no el mejor) editor de este tipo es Dreamweaver, de Adobe. Es un editor muy completo, y el elegido por la mayoría de desarrolladores profesionales. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 22
  23. 23. 22. ¿Cómo crear la idea temática de un sitio web?  La idea de crear un sitio web nace porque tenemos algo que comunicar con el mundo. Y un tema que puede resultar interesante. Porque, por ejemplo, aunque crear una página Web con nuestros hobbies y aventuras cotidianas puede ser un buen ejercicio como aprendizaje, a la hora de la verdad a poca gente le resultará interesante leerlo. Para esto, obtendremos mejores resultados creándonos una cuenta en una de las numerosas redes sociales. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 23
  24. 24. 23. ¿Cómo organizar archivos?  La idea de crear un sitio web nace porque tenemos algo que comunicar con el mundo. Y un tema que puede resultar interesante. Porque, por ejemplo, aunque crear una página Web con nuestros hobbies y aventuras cotidianas puede ser un buen ejercicio como aprendizaje, a la hora de la verdad a poca gente le resultará interesante leerlo. Para esto, obtendremos mejores resultados creándonos una cuenta en una de las numerosas redes sociales.  El tema también debe de ser concreto. Si dominamos la informática y la jardinería, no resultará serio si creamos un sitio en el que encontremos las dos cosas. Es mejor crear un sitio independiente para cada una. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 24
  25. 25. 24. ¿Qué parámetros se debe tomar para el diseño de una web?  El cómo presentamos la información es muy importante para un sitio web. Y esto lo conseguimos con un buen diseño.  Pero ¿qué es un buen diseño web? Bueno, este punto puede dar para mucho, pero vamos a intentar transmitir unas pocas ideas básicas:  Comodidad para el visitante, Comodidad para el autor , Accesibilidad , Usabilidad, Transmitir, Bonito y original también simple. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 25
  26. 26. 25. ¿Cómo maquetar una página web?  La maquetación es la distribución de los elementos en nuestra página. Piensa en una página web cualquiera. Seguro que distingues algunos elementos, como encabezados, columnas, menús laterales, etc.  Hace unos años, la maquetación de las páginas web se realizaba utilizando tablas (<table>). Una vez entendido este proceso podía resultar sencillo, aunque si no se dominaban las tablas, podía convertirse en algo tedioso. El problema de las tablas es que generaban una página muy encorsetada, y el código se volvía complejo de entender. Además, algunos buscadores encontraban problemas al analizar la estructura de la página. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 26
  27. 27. 26. ¿Cómo considero el tamaño de las paginas web?  Por lo general, la maquetación se realiza sobre elementos en bloque. Normalmente divisiones, pero también lo podemos hacer con párrafos, listas, o con el propio body. Por defecto los elementos de bloque ocupan todo el ancho del elemento que lo contiene, y su alto se ajusta al contenido.  Cualquier elemento HTML de bloque, tiene dos atributos que pueden definir su tamaño: ancho (width) y alto (height).  Los valores para estas medidas, pueden ser expresados en las medidas habituales:  Tamaños absolutos, utilizando px, cm, etc...  Tamaños relativos al elemento que lo contiene, utilizando porcentajes (%).  Tamaños relativos a la fuente, utilizando em.  El valor auto es el valor por defecto. Por ejemplo, un párrafo, por defecto, tienen un ancho del 100% y un alto ajustado al contenido. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 27
  28. 28. 27. ¿Qué es java script?  JavaScript es un lenguaje de programación que el navegador es capaz de interpretar y ejecutar sobre la página web.  Utilizando este lenguaje podemos crear comportamientos que no están disponibles en el html. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 28
  29. 29. 28. ¿Qué es PHP?  PHP utiliza principalmente MySQL y SQLite como sistemas de gestión de bases de datos. Utilizarlos resulta sencillo, ya que las funciones que nos permiten utilizar las bases de datos ya están definidas en PHP. Además, es Internet podemos encontrar un sinfín de ejemplos y ayudas. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 29
  30. 30. 29. ¿Qué es API?  Aunque si combinamos HTML, JavaScript y PHP podemos hacer muchas cosas con nuestras páginas, existen aún otras fuentes de datos que residen fuera de nuestra página y que podemos incorporar a nuestra web mediante las APIs.  Lo que nos ofrece una API es una serie de procedimientos para acceder e interactuar con aplicaciones o datos realizadas por terceros. Es decir, en vez de desarrollar esas funciones con un lenguaje de programación y almacenarlas en nuestro sitio, creamos una "ventana", a través de la cual mostramos esa aplicación. Además, nos ofrece una serie de funciones, normalmente en JavaScript con las que podemos interactuar con esa ventana. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 30
  31. 31. 30. ¿Cómo se debe publicar una página web?  Para que tu página se vea desde Internet simplemente tiene que estar almacenada en un servidor de Internet. Es decir, debes disponer de espacio en un servidor para poder subir tus archivos, donde cualquiera pueda verlos. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 31

