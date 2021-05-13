Presentacion de la tarea 6 Mi primera pagina web

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presentación de la tarea 6. Mi primera pagina web. Carrera: Ing. Telecomunicaciones. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiér...
Mi primera pagina web.  El objetivo de este curso es aprender a crear páginas web, partiendo desde cero y usando herramie...
Etiquetas en html  El lenguaje HTML se basa en etiquetas, por eso es importante entender bien la sintaxis de las etiqueta...
Estructura de una pagina.  Todo el documento HTML viene contenido dentro de la etiqueta <html></html>.  Dentro de la eti...
Estructura de una pagina.  La etiqueta <head> contiene información sobre la página. Por ejemplo contiene etiquetas que pu...
Estructura del texto.  Ya hemos comentado que todo el texto de la página estará dentro del <body>, que a su vez estará de...
Estructura de texto. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isi...
Imágenes en HTML  Uno de los elementos más utilizados en una página web son las imágenes, tanto para mostrar información ...
Imágenes en HTML Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita T...
Hipervínculos en HTML  Cualquier página web tiene imágenes o texto, que al pulsarlos nos llevan a otra página del mismo s...
Estilo de la pagina.  Hasta el momento sabemos añadir titulo, texto , imágenes y hipervínculos.  Hemos visto los fundame...
Estilo de una pagina.  Fuente  Podemos elegir la fuente (o tipo de letra) a través del atributo font- family. Podemos in...
Estilo de una pagina.  Tamaño  El tamaño se regula a través de la propiedad font-size. Podemos utilizar cualquiera de la...
Inclinación  Podemos poner una fuente en cursiva utilizando la propiedad font-style. Puede tomar uno de los siguientes va...
Grosor.  Podemos aumentar el grosor de la fuente, lo que equivaldría a ponerla en negrita, utilizando font-weight. Puede ...
Bordes.  Podemos agregar un borde alrededor de un elemento html, con la propiedad border. Esta propiedad engloba las tres...
Bordes. 17
Márgenes.  Los elementos html tienen dos márgenes. El margen externo y el margin interno. Ambos se refieren a la la dista...
Editor web.  Un editor Web sería cualquier aplicación que nos permita crear, editar y guardar una página Web. Como ya hem...
Diseño y usabilidad.  El cómo presentamos la información es muy importante para un sitio web. Y esto lo conseguimos con u...
Maquetación de una pagina web.  La maquetación es la distribución de los elementos en nuestra página. Piensa en una págin...
Maquetación web 22
Java script  JavaScript es un lenguaje de programación que el navegador es capaz de interpretar y ejecutar sobre la págin...
Formularios y PHP  Hemos visto como crear una página web, darle formato y añadirle funcionalidades con JavaScript, pero e...
API  Aunque si combinamos HTML, JavaScript y PHP podemos hacer muchas cosas con nuestras páginas, existen aún otras fuent...
Publicación.  Una vez tenemos terminada nuestra página web sólo queda publicarla en Internet para hacerla accesible a los...
Servidores.  Para que tu página se vea desde Internet simplemente tiene que estar almacenada en un servidor de Internet. ...
Gracias. 28
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
43 views
May. 13, 2021

Presentacion de la tarea 6 Mi primera pagina web

Presentaciond de la tarea 6 Eduardo Isita Tito
7to semestre

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion de la tarea 6 Mi primera pagina web

  1. 1. Presentación de la tarea 6. Mi primera pagina web. Carrera: Ing. Telecomunicaciones. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito. Periodo académico: séptimo semestre. Institución: Universidad de Aquino Udabol. Sede : Santa Cruz –Bolivia. Fecha: 13/05/2021. 1
  2. 2. Mi primera pagina web.  El objetivo de este curso es aprender a crear páginas web, partiendo desde cero y usando herramientas gratuitas.  El lenguaje que se utiliza para crear una página web es el HTML, Hyper Text Markup Lenguage (Lenguaje de Marcas de Hypertexto) y es el que se sigue usando en la actualidad para la creación y edición de sitios web. 2 Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito
  3. 3. Etiquetas en html  El lenguaje HTML se basa en etiquetas, por eso es importante entender bien la sintaxis de las etiquetas.  Las etiquetas siempre van contenidas entre los signos de desigualdad < y >. Por ejemplo <body>,<title> o <p>.  Las etiquetas tienen una etiqueta de apertura y una de cierre, marcada por el signo /. Por ejemplo <body> (apertura) y </body> (cierre). Entre la apertura y el cierre, está el contenido de la etiqueta, que puede ser texto u otras etiquetas, depende del tipo de etiqueta. Algunas etiquetas, no tienen contenido, y se cierran sobre sí mismas. Esto se expresa colocando la apertura y el cierre en la misma etiqueta, como por ejemplo: <br />, que equivaldría a <br></br>. La etiqueta <br /> escribe un salto de línea. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 3
  4. 4. Estructura de una pagina.  Todo el documento HTML viene contenido dentro de la etiqueta <html></html>.  Dentro de la etiqueta <html>, encontramos dos subdivisiones, la cabecera, delimitada por las etiquetas <head></head> y el cuerpo, delimitado por las etiquetas <body></body>. Por lo tanto, el aspecto básico de cualquier página web, es el siguiente: Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 4
  5. 5. Estructura de una pagina.  La etiqueta <head> contiene información sobre la página. Por ejemplo contiene etiquetas que pueden decir de qué va la página, el título que debe de mostrar en la barra del navegador, o código javascript y estilos, que pueden estar en el propio encabezado o como llamadas a otros archivos. Normalmente, lo que contiene esta etiqueta no se muestra en el navegador.  Iremos viendo lo que puede contener esta etiqueta a medida que nos haga falta. De momento sólo comentaremos que obligatoriamente debe de contener la etiqueta <title></title>, que contiene el título de la página, que es lo que se ve en la barra de título del navegador.  En el <body> encontramos el contenido de la página, lo que se ve a través del navegador: texto, imágenes, enlaces, tablas, etc... Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 5
  6. 6. Estructura del texto.  Ya hemos comentado que todo el texto de la página estará dentro del <body>, que a su vez estará dentro del <html>. El texto dentro del <body>debe estar dentro de párrafos. En HTML, los párrafos se identifican con la etiqueta <p></p>. Dentro de los párrafos colocaremos texto e imágenes, y algunas etiquetas que nos permitan dar formato al texto, pero no podemos tener otros párrafos anidados.  A su vez, disponemos de encabezados que nos permiten organizar el texto. Los encabezados van desde el <h1></h1> de mayor tamaño, al <h6></h6>, el más pequeño. Por ejemplo, utilizaríamos un <h1> para poner el rótulo principal de la página, <h2> para los títulos de los apartados, <h3> para los apartados de segundo nivel, etc. El texto de cada apartado iría contenido en párrafos <p></p>.  Una de las peculiaridades del texto, es que los espacios en blanco consecutivos y saltos de línea no se muestran como en el código fuente. Si hay varios espacios seguidos, sólo se mostrará uno. Por ejemplo, si en el código fuente escribimos Bienvenido a Floramics se verá Bienvenido a Floramics. Si queremos poner varios espacios seguidos, utilizaremos el código html para el espacio, &nbsp;.  El navegador también ignora los saltos de línea. Así si dentro de un párrafo colocamos varios saltos de línea pulsando Intro, estos no se verán. Como ya vimos para crear un salto de línea dentro de un párrafo, utilizamos la etiqueta <br />. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 6
  7. 7. Estructura de texto. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 7
  8. 8. Imágenes en HTML  Uno de los elementos más utilizados en una página web son las imágenes, tanto para mostrar información como parte del propio diseño de la página. Pueden ser fotografías o gráficos creados por programas como Photoshop, Illustrator. etc. Más adelante veremos cómo utilizar dos programas gratuitos de este tipo: Gimp e Inkscape.  Básicamente, en páginas web nos encontramos tres tipos de imágenes: GIF, PNG y JPG. Puedes ver con más detalle cada formato en este básico Básico.  Cuando queremos introducir una imagen, lo hacemos con la etiqueta <img />. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 8
  9. 9. Imágenes en HTML Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 9
  10. 10. Hipervínculos en HTML  Cualquier página web tiene imágenes o texto, que al pulsarlos nos llevan a otra página del mismo sitio, o a una página de un sitio distinto. Esto es un enlace o hiperenlace (en inglés link o hyperlink) también llamado hipertexto o hipervínculo.  Un enlace se diferencia del texto normal porque al colocar el cursor encima, este cambia de forma y pasa de una flecha a una mano. También es muy frecuente que los enlaces aparezcan subrayados, ya que es la opción por defecto que les asigna el HTML.  En HTML, el enlace se identifica con la etiqueta <a></a>. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 10
  11. 11. Estilo de la pagina.  Hasta el momento sabemos añadir titulo, texto , imágenes y hipervínculos.  Hemos visto los fundamentos de los estilos CSS, ahora vamos a entrar en más detalle viendo las posibilidades que ofrecen. Empezaremos con el formato del texto y las propiedades que se le pueden aplicar: color, fuente, tamaño, inclinación, grosor, decoración y mayúsculas/minúsculas.  Color:  El color se expresa con la propiedad color. El valor que puede tomar esta propiedad se puede expresar de varias formas:  Un número hexadecimal. Por ejemplo color: #0000FF;,o color: 0x800080;. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 11
  12. 12. Estilo de una pagina.  Fuente  Podemos elegir la fuente (o tipo de letra) a través del atributo font- family. Podemos indicar cualquier fuente que queramos, teniendo en cuenta que si incluye espacios, debe de ir entre comillas dobles. Por ejemplo font-family: arial; o font-family: "Times New Roman";.  Pero hemos de tener en cuenta que puede que quien vea la página no tenga instalada la fuente que queramos. Para evitar esto, existen cinco fuentes genéricas que sí se mostrarán en cualquier equipo: serif, sans- serif,cursive,fantasy, monospace. Esto no quiere decir que sólo debamos de utilizar estas cinco. El valor de font-family pueden ser varias fuentes, separadas por comas. El navegador elegirá, comenzando por la derecha, la primera disponible, por lo que es conveniente terminar por una genérica. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 12
  13. 13. Estilo de una pagina.  Tamaño  El tamaño se regula a través de la propiedad font-size. Podemos utilizar cualquiera de las unidades de tamaño, pero lo más frecuente es utilizar px (pixels), o porcentajes % o em, estas dos últimas son tamaños relativos al tamaño de la fuente del elemento que está por encima. 100% o 1em, sería el mismo tamaño, mientras que 200% o 2em sería el doble y 50% o 0.5em sería la mitad. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 13
  14. 14. Inclinación  Podemos poner una fuente en cursiva utilizando la propiedad font-style. Puede tomar uno de los siguientes valores:  normal. Coloca el estilo de forma normal, sin inclinación.  oblique. Inclina el texto.  italic. Además de inclinarlo, susituye la fuente por su versión en itálica si está disponible. Aunque la mayoría de los navegadores no lo hacen. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 14
  15. 15. Grosor.  Podemos aumentar el grosor de la fuente, lo que equivaldría a ponerla en negrita, utilizando font-weight. Puede tomar los siguientes valores:  normal. El texto no se muestra en negrita.  bold. El texto se muestra en negrita.  Nota. En teoría se pueden expresar distintas intensidades de negrita, pero los navegadores no las muestran. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 15
  16. 16. Bordes.  Podemos agregar un borde alrededor de un elemento html, con la propiedad border. Esta propiedad engloba las tres propiedades del borde.  color, un color RGB. Se define con la propiedad border-color. Por ejemplo, border- color: blue; o border-color: #F37760;.  grosor, normalmente expresado en px. se define con la propiedad border-width. Por ejemplo, border-width: 2px;.  estilo, uno de los estilos o aspecto que puede tener el borde. Puede ser cualquiera de los siguientes, que definimos con la propiedad border-style: none, dotted, dashed, solid, double, Groove, etc. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 16
  17. 17. Bordes. 17
  18. 18. Márgenes.  Los elementos html tienen dos márgenes. El margen externo y el margin interno. Ambos se refieren a la la distancia hacia uno u otro lado con respecto al borde del elemento, a su límite, independientemente de que el borde sea visible o no.  El margen externo se regula con la propiedad margin. El margen exterior es la distancia mínima que habrá entre el borde exterior del elemento y el elemento siguiente, por cada uno de sus cuatros lados. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 18
  19. 19. Editor web.  Un editor Web sería cualquier aplicación que nos permita crear, editar y guardar una página Web. Como ya hemos visto, una página no es más que un archivo de texto, por lo que cualquier programa que nos permita editar texto, puede funcionar como un editor Web.  Podemos considerar tres categorías de editores Web: Editores de texto, editores HTML, editores WYSIWYG, también Dreamweaver. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 19
  20. 20. Diseño y usabilidad.  El cómo presentamos la información es muy importante para un sitio web. Y esto lo conseguimos con un buen diseño.  Comodidad para el visitante, Accesibilidad , Usabilidad, Transmitir, Bonito y original y Simple.  Estos aspectos debemos de tenerlos en cuenta, pero no podemos pretender aplicar cada uno al 100%. Por ejemplo, un diseño más original implicará utilizar más elementos, y que todos aparezcan correctamente ordenados, lo que lo hará más complejo. Y al final un buen diseño depende de la temática de la página y de lo que queramos transmitir con ella. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 20
  21. 21. Maquetación de una pagina web.  La maquetación es la distribución de los elementos en nuestra página. Piensa en una página web cualquiera. Seguro que distingues algunos elementos, como encabezados, columnas, menús laterales, etc.  Hace unos años, la maquetación de las páginas web se realizaba utilizando tablas (<table>). Una vez entendido este proceso podía resultar sencillo, aunque si no se dominaban las tablas, podía convertirse en algo tedioso. El problema de las tablas es que generaban un página muy encorsetada, y el código se volvía complejo de entender. Además, algunos buscadores encontraban problemas al analizar la estructura de la página.  Actualmente, la maquetación con tablas ha caído en desuso, y se realiza utilizando capas (<div>), también llamadas divisiones o contenedores. La colocación de las capas en la página se realiza a través de CSS. Esto permite, por ejemplo, que podamos pasar de un diseño con un menú lateral a otro con el menú en la parte superior, sólo cambiando la hoja de estilos. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 21
  22. 22. Maquetación web 22
  23. 23. Java script  JavaScript es un lenguaje de programación que el navegador es capaz de interpretar y ejecutar sobre la página web.  La mayoría de las veces, en vez de escribir cada vez el código JavaScript directamente en el evento, nos resultará más útil definir una función.  En una definición muy coloquial, una función sería como asignar un nombre a un conjunto de instrucciones, al que luego nos referiremos con ese nombre. Estas instrucciones, realizaran una acción, nos devolverá un valor, etc...  Resultan especialmente útiles cuando queremos utilizar las mismas instrucciones en varios lugares, ya que sólo tendremos que escribirlas una vez. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 23
  24. 24. Formularios y PHP  Hemos visto como crear una página web, darle formato y añadirle funcionalidades con JavaScript, pero esto es sólo el comienzo. Una página web puede hacer muchas más cosas, puede mostrar los datos que obtiene es ese instante de una Base de Datos que reside en un servidor de Internet, puede comunicarse con otras webs, puede utilizar mapas, información del tiempo, etc.  En definitiva, una página web puede mostrar información actualizada cada vez que se ejecuta. Es lo que se conoce como páginas dinámicas, en contraposición a las páginas estáticas, que siempre muestran la misma información.  Para crear páginas dinámicas hay que emplear un lenguaje de programación web, como Java, .NET, o PHP. Si quieres ver las diferencias entre estos lenguajes visita este tema avanzado Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 24
  25. 25. API  Aunque si combinamos HTML, JavaScript y PHP podemos hacer muchas cosas con nuestras páginas, existen aún otras fuentes de datos que residen fuera de nuestra página y que podemos incorporar a nuestra web mediante las APIs.  Lo que nos ofrece una API es una serie de procedimientos para acceder e interactuar con aplicaciones o datos realizadas por terceros. Es decir, en vez de desarrollar esas funciones con un lenguaje de programación y almacenarlas en nuestro sitio, creamos una "ventana", a través de la cual mostramos esa aplicación. Además, nos ofrece una serie de funciones, normalmente en JavaScript con las que podemos interactuar con esa ventana. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 25
  26. 26. Publicación.  Una vez tenemos terminada nuestra página web sólo queda publicarla en Internet para hacerla accesible a los millones de internautas de todo el mundo. Hoy en día nos parece normal que cualquier persona del planeta pueda ver nuestras páginas web en Internet pero hasta la década de 1990 a nadie se le hubiera ocurrido soñar que sería tan fácil y tan barato poder comunicarse con tanta gente.  Básicamente para publicar hace falta tener acceso a un servidor de Internet y disponer de una forma de subir los archivos al servidor. También es conveniente saber lo que es un dominio de Internet y cómo hacer que nuestra página sea encontrada por los buscadores.  También podemos publicar en un servidor local instalado en nuestro ordenador, de esta forma podremos probar las páginas dinámicas sin subirlas a Internet, por ejemplo, mediante WAMP o XAMPP podemos instalar un entorno con el servidor APACHE, PHP, MySQL en Windows. Para Linux XAMPP o LAMP. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 26
  27. 27. Servidores.  Para que tu página se vea desde Internet simplemente tiene que estar almacenada en un servidor de Internet. Es decir, debes disponer de espacio en un servidor para poder subir tus archivos, donde cualquiera pueda verlos.  Cualquiera puede tener un servidor de Internet, sólo hace falta un ordenador, una dirección IP fija, una conexión telefónica y un software adecuado, como el servidor Apache, que además es gratuito. Esto explica el gran crecimiento inicial de Internet. Han surgido miles de servidores que comparten su información por el simple gusto de aprender y enseñar. Y muchos más que esperan hacer negocio en la red. Docente: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez. Materia: Tecnología de la comunicación. Alumno: Eduardo Isita Tito 27
  28. 28. Gracias. 28

×