Grupo obrweb eduardo_hernandez_r

recursos web para la educación distancia

  1. 1. S LA WEB: Es un servicio de Internet que enlaza información de forma lógica a través de hipervínculos que conectan las redes de páginas web. En la actualidad la Web “está basada en comunidades de usuarios y una gama de servicios y aplicaciones de internet que se modifica gracias a la participación social”. (Palomo , R.; Ruíz, J.; Sánchez J., 2008 p. 13) W E B 2 .0 . E n to rno E d u c ativ o
  2. 2. USO EDUCATIVO DE LA WEB 2.0 S Cambio del rol del educador : De orador a organizador S Cambio de rol del educando: De oyente a colaborador S Fomentar el constructivismo y la investigación: De la enseñanza tradicional a creador S Cambio de metodología: Nuevos estilos de aprendizaje S Formación docente: Uso de nuevas herramientas y metodologías de aprendizaje S Desarrollo de nuevas competencias: Destreza para encontrar y procesar la información para transformarla en conocimiento.  La Web es un nuevo paradigma, un punto de inflexión en el contexto socioeducarivo.  Salta la barrera de la individualidad en la formación y pasa a la filosofía del profesor como mediador y al alumno como verdadero valedor de sus conocimientos. Consideraciones en el proceso educativo al implementar WEB2.0 (Zamazarro, JM.; Amoro, L.; 2011, p171-172 y otros)
  3. 3. Usos Educativos de las Herramientas WEB Compartir material didáctico con alumnos. Generar espacios compartidos que son comentados con alumnos Entorno de trabajo para la elaboración de documentos y conocimiento compartido Como repositorio al alcance de los usuarios
  4. 4. En el nuevo contexto educativo se deben tener en cuanta las siguientes características  Interactividad: La Web debe permitir contacto interactivo a más de dos personas.  Conectividad: Sin internet no se pueden conectar  Aplicaciones dinámicas y estándares abiertos: El contenido debe ser modificable por los usuarios:  Colaboración y participación: Para la elaboración de contenidos.  Aplicaciones simples e intuitivas: Las aplicaciones WEB deben estar adaptadas a todo tipo de usuario.  Carácter Beta: Los contenidos a aplicaciones en la WEB se van mejorando  Gratuidad de las aplicaciones: permite mayor participación  Movilidad: La información se genera en diversos lugares
  5. 5. Recursos pedagógicos de la WEB2.0 Debendetenerla posibilidad depublicar,mezclar,compartir,relacionarsey cooperar WIKI Usos educativos Al general ambientes colaborativos el docente pude dar seguimiento y construcción de contenidos Desarrolla habilidades de colaboración Genera compromiso Propicia soluciones dinámicas en en beneficio educativo del aprendizaje Visualiza logros y tropiezos Permite la interacción con otros sitios y documentos Recomendacione s Usan en entorno de aprendizaje colaborativo Integrar técnicas didácticas Instrumento de aprendizaje Creación de documentos en colaboración
  6. 6. Recursos pedagógicos de la WEB2.0 Debendetenerla posibilidad depublicar,mezclar,compartir,relacionarsey cooperar BLOG Usos educativos Por su forma de organización y gestión de la información, facilita la conformación de comunidades de aprendizaje colaborativo BENEFICIOS EDUCATIVOS Colaboración real Aprendizaje activo: el estudiante es responsable de crear y mantener su blog Respuesta rápida permite al profesor respuestas inmediatas Organización Estilos de aprendizaje, se puede expresar con escritura Comunicación efectiva Recomendacione s Fomenta la participación y colaboración. Genera la motivación para convertir al estudiante en experto
  7. 7. Recursos pedagógicos de la WEB2.0 Debendetenerla posibilidad depublicar,mezclar,compartir,relacionarsey cooperar Redes Sociales Estructuras sociales Facilitan la gestión de contactos Facilitan la publicación de mensajes, chats, fotos, etc. Beneficios Educativos Modifican la participación individual a participación plural Ejemplos: Twiter, Youtube Facebook Linkedin Usos Educativos Crean grupos , comparten contenidos, etiquetan para seguimiento de comunicación Usa videos, identifica canales de tv Crea foro de discusión, sesiones virtuales Envío de mensajes directos o grupo

