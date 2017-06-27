Eduardo Miranda Presidente ALEP Workshop Alojamento Local Açores, 5 maio 2017
Alojamento Local não é arrendamento!
É Turismo : - serviço e muito exigente - atividade empresarial Análise Económica Plano Conhecimento fiscal Estratégia de p...
Compliance Obrigações Faturação SAFT IVA SEF Contabilidade IRS/IRC Logística Obrigações Roupas Limpeza Pequenas reparações...
Vai fazer a gestão ? Total ? Parcial ? Contratar um gestor ? Como fica o rendimento em cada caso?
Negócio feito de confiança Posicionamento mais profissional ? Ou que se destaca pelo contacto pessoal ? Os melhores hosts ...
É um negócio feito de imagem: poder das fotos
É um negócio feito de detalhes Que resultam numa review Que, por sua vez, fazem toda a diferença
Mercado cada vez mais competitivo Monitorizar a concorrência Conhecer o negócio : indicadores Atualizar-se : é tecnológico...
Obrigado ! Eduardo Miranda
Acores
Acores
Acores
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Acores

20 views

Published on

Teste

Published in: Travel
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Saber preparar a casa para as melhores fotos
    Fotografias
    Colocar a informação nos anúncios – textos descritivos
    Preços
    Disponibilidade – gerir calendários e decidir quais as melhores plataformas
    Responder aos pedidos o mais rapidamente possível para fazer com que os clientes sintam que está alguém do outro lado e que tomem a decisão o mais rapidamente possível
  • Trabalho
    Num AL não há uma recepção, por isso temos todo o trabalho de preparar a chegada, saber as horas de chegada, esperar pelos hóspedes
    Conhecer os requisitos do hóspede – se é um casal, ou se querem quartos separados.
    Saber se o motivo da viagem é por alguma celebração especial
    Por exemplo - Saber data de aniversário – aproveitar a informação do SEF
    Dar as dicas mais importantes sobre a cidade e dos locais no bairro
    Check-in demora em média cerca de 20 minutos, não é uma mera entrega de chave mas obviamente que temos que perceber se o cliente está disponível para esse momento


  • Limpeza
    Lavandaria
    Todos os detalhes são importantes, o que podemos fazer para termos o efeito wow
    Deixar extras pequeno almoço quando chegam tarde


    • Acores

    1. 1. Eduardo Miranda Presidente ALEP Workshop Alojamento Local Açores, 5 maio 2017
    2. 2. Alojamento Local não é arrendamento!
    3. 3. É Turismo : - serviço e muito exigente - atividade empresarial Análise Económica Plano Conhecimento fiscal Estratégia de posicionamento Tecnologia Logística e disponibilidade
    4. 4. Compliance Obrigações Faturação SAFT IVA SEF Contabilidade IRS/IRC Logística Obrigações Roupas Limpeza Pequenas reparações TV Internet Manutenção/renovação Marketing Sites:distribuição Marketing digital Anúncios Fotos Textos Gestão de Reviews Gestão preços Comunicação com. Gestão Calend./dispon. Comercial Serviço ao Cliente Comunicação regular Preparação chegada Check-in / out Apoio durante estadia Cadeia de Valor do AL Funções de um Alojamento Local
    5. 5. Vai fazer a gestão ? Total ? Parcial ? Contratar um gestor ? Como fica o rendimento em cada caso?
    6. 6. Negócio feito de confiança Posicionamento mais profissional ? Ou que se destaca pelo contacto pessoal ? Os melhores hosts respondem em menos de 1 hora
    7. 7. É um negócio feito de imagem: poder das fotos
    8. 8. É um negócio feito de detalhes Que resultam numa review Que, por sua vez, fazem toda a diferença
    9. 9. Mercado cada vez mais competitivo Monitorizar a concorrência Conhecer o negócio : indicadores Atualizar-se : é tecnológico e muda rápido
    10. 10. Obrigado ! Eduardo Miranda

    ×