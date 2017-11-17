Campanha viver em familia tema - amor fonte de vida

O Amor – Fonte de Vida Sociedade Espírita Renovação 15/11/2017 Eduardo Manoel Araujo
Campanha Viver em Família • O amor – fonte de vida • Vida a dois • Familia – conceito e organização • A dinâmica familiar ...
Conhecereis a verdade e a verdade os libertará. João 8:32 Fonte: O evangelho de João – cap. 8 – versículo 32
O Amor na Criação Na majestosa harmonia do Universo e na sua impenetrável grandiosidade, ressalta, eloquente, a presença d...
O amor é a alma do universo Fonte: Segue em harmonia – cap 5 – Amor e saúde – Divaldo Franco pelo espírito Joana de Angelis
“Amai-vos uns aos outros, eis toda a lei, lei divina, mediante a qual governa Deus os mundos. O amor é a lei de atração pa...
10. Há um fluido etéreo que enche o espaço e penetra os corpos. Esse fluido é o éter ou matéria cósmica primitiva, gerador...
Amor Radiação Ligação Força Aquece Vivifica Da alma ao poder divino Inexaurível Enriquece quem dá e quem recebe Fonte: O p...
Infravermelho ultravioleta Egoísmo Orgulho Altruísmo Humildade
Evolução Fonte: O problema do ser, do destino e da dor – Leon Denis Esplendores da luz e da liberdade Paixão Desejo carnal...
Deus não nos condena nem nos absolve. O amor universal está sempre pronto a soerguer-nos, instruir-nos, burilar- nos, elev...
“Mestre, qual o mandamento maior da lei?” - Jesus respondeu: “Amarás o Senhor teu Deus de todo o teu coração, de toda a tu...
Fazei aos homens tudo o que queirais que eles vos façam, pois é nisto que consistem a lei e os profetas. (Idem, cap. VII, ...
AMOR Deus próximosi mesmo Ninguém cuida daquilo que não ama e ninguém ama aquilo que não conhece Ética do cuidado Amar a D...
Casal Ego Família SociedadeAmigos Religião Nação Humanidade Criação Deus Ora, qual o limite com relação ao próximo? Será a...
Amai os vossos inimigos; fazei o bem aos que vos odeiam e orai pelos que vos perseguem e caluniam, a fim de serdes filhos ...
A fim de avançar para a meta, tem a criatura que vencer os instintos, em proveito dos sentimentos. O Espírito precisa ser ...
O amor é de essência divina e todos vós, do primeiro ao último, tendes, no fundo do coração, a centelha desse fogo sagrado...
Esse gérmen se desenvolve e cresce com a moralidade e a inteligência e, embora comprimido amiúde pelo egoísmo, torna-se a ...
Fonte: O problema do ser, do destino e da dor – Leon Denis Há em toda alma humana dois centros ou, melhor, duas esferas de...
Método ? Consciente – ↑ do ego para o espírito • Eliminação de vícios • Aquisição de virtudes – ↓ do espírito para o ego •...
Evolução Esplendores da luz e da liberdade Paixão Desejo carnal 1 1 – Eu comigo mesmo 2 2 – Eu na relação com o outro 3 3 ...
Inicialmente se expressa como instinto de reprodução nas fases primárias do processo de evolução. A partir daí, ei-lo em f...
Plenitude Plenitude é se conhecer a vida celeste que é toda amor e participar dela Leon Denis Somente através do amor cons...
... a caridade, a humildade, a paciência, o devotamento, a abnegação, a resignação e o sacrifício, virtudes todas filhas d...
Amor Dedicação Bondade Gentileza Compaixão Afeto Compreensão Perdão Gratidão Generosidade Caridade Alegria Harmonia Renúnc...
Ódio Desinteresse Maldade Brutalidade Insensibilidade Hostilidade Incompreensão Condenação Ingratidão Avareza Egoísmo Tris...
AMOR João de Brito O Amor, sublime impulso de Deus, é a energia que move os mundos: Tudo cria, tudo transforma, tudo eleva...
A fraternidade é o Amor que se expande. A bondade é o Amor que se desenvolve. O carinho é o Amor que se enflora. A dedicaç...
A vida sem amor Inteligência sem amor, te faz perverso. Justiça sem amor, te faz implacável. Diplomacia sem amor, te faz h...
388. Os encontros, que costumam dar-se, de algumas pessoas e que comumente se atribuem ao acaso, não serão efeito de uma c...
Cultivai essa árvore da vida, cujos frutos dão a vida eterna. Aquele que a plantou vos concita a tratá-la com amor, que ai...
“Não esqueçais nunca que o Espírito, qualquer que seja o grau de seu adiantamento, sua situação como encarnado, ou na erra...
Desse gozo está excluído o egoísta. A Natureza deu ao homem a necessidade de amar e de ser amado. Um dos maiores gozos que...
Amar, no sentido profundo do termo, é o homem ser leal, probo, consciencioso, para fazer aos outros o que queira que estes...
Fonte: Segue em Harmonia – Divaldo Franco pelo espírito de Joana de Angelis e comentários de Suely Caldas Schubert Amor é ...
Ressonância estado de um sistema que vibra em frequência própria, com amplitude acentuadamente maior, como resultado de es...
VINCULOSESPIRITUAIS DESTRUTIVOS ENERGIA - FREQÜÊNCIA PADRÃO VIBRATÓRIO POSSESSÃO OBSESSÃO SUBJUGAÇÃO INTUIÇÃO INSPIRAÇÃO P...
Escuridão e Luz • O que é a escuridão hoje? • Existe a escuridão? • Ou ela é a ausência da Luz? • Falar sobre a escuridão ...
Escuridão e Luz • O que é a escuridão hoje? • Existe a escuridão? • Ou ela é a ausência da Luz? • Falar sobre a escuridão ...
Armadilha Mêdo Alimenta a escuridão Falta de confiança em Deus Visão material mais restrita Atração de companhias espiritu...
Possibilidade Amor Alimenta a luz Confiança em Deus com prudência Harmonia com a criação divina Visão espiritual mais abra...
Amor Gratidão Ódio Fonte: Pesquisas do cientista Massaru Emoto
O amor estimula a produção de endorfinas, de leucinas, de imunoglobulinas e outras substâncias geradoras de saúde, enquant...
Brilhe a vossa luz! Este meu pensamento … Esta minha fala … Este meu sentimento … Esta minha escolha … Esta minha atitude ...
Empenhemo-nos, encarnados e desencarnados, para atender o doce e suave chamado de Jesus para que lhe sigamos as pegadas. N...
Gratidão pela oportunidade!
Campanha viver em familia tema - amor fonte de vida
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Campanha viver em familia tema - amor fonte de vida

20 views

Published on

O Amor Fonte de Vida é o primeiro tema de uma Campanha da FEB - Viver em Família

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Campanha viver em familia tema - amor fonte de vida

  1. 1. O Amor – Fonte de Vida Sociedade Espírita Renovação 15/11/2017 Eduardo Manoel Araujo
  2. 2. Campanha Viver em Família • O amor – fonte de vida • Vida a dois • Familia – conceito e organização • A dinâmica familiar e seus desafios • Infância e juventude • A sexualidade humana e sua implicação • Conflitos e desarmonias familiares • Sérios desequilíbrios no lar • Família e espiritismo • Temas da atualidade na visão espírita
  3. 3. Conhecereis a verdade e a verdade os libertará. João 8:32 Fonte: O evangelho de João – cap. 8 – versículo 32
  4. 4. O Amor na Criação Na majestosa harmonia do Universo e na sua impenetrável grandiosidade, ressalta, eloquente, a presença do amor de Deus. Somente o amor é o programador perfeito para a exuberância infinita das galáxias e o matemático exato para dar-lhe o equilíbrio cósmico com tal precisão que extasia a mente humana, que ora começa a compreender as leis de sustentação e de ordem vigentes em toda parte. Fonte: Filho de Deus – Divaldo Franco – pelo espírito Joana de Angelis
  5. 5. O amor é a alma do universo Fonte: Segue em harmonia – cap 5 – Amor e saúde – Divaldo Franco pelo espírito Joana de Angelis
  6. 6. “Amai-vos uns aos outros, eis toda a lei, lei divina, mediante a qual governa Deus os mundos. O amor é a lei de atração para os seres vivos e organizados. A atração é a lei de amor para a matéria inorgânica. SÃO VICENTE DE PAULO Fonte: O Livro dos Espíritos – Terceira Parte – cap XI – Questão 888 – Allan Kardec
  7. 7. 10. Há um fluido etéreo que enche o espaço e penetra os corpos. Esse fluido é o éter ou matéria cósmica primitiva, geradora do mundo e dos seres. São-lhe inerentes as forças que presidiram às metamorfoses da matéria, as leis imutáveis e necessárias que regem o mundo. Essas múltiplas forças, indefinidamente variadas segundo as combinações da matéria, localizadas segundo as massas, diversificadas em seus modos de ação, segundo as circunstâncias e os meios, são conhecidas na Terra sob os nomes de gravidade, coesão, afinidade, atração, magnetismo, eletricidade ativa. Os movimentos vibratórios do agente são conhecidos sob os nomes de som, calor, luz, etc. Em outros mundos, elas se apresentam sob outros aspectos... Ora, assim como só há uma substância simples, primitiva, geradora de todos os corpos, mas diversificada em suas combinações, também todas essas forças dependem de uma lei universal diversificada em seus efeitos e que, pelos desígnios eternos, foi soberanamente imposta à criação, para lhe imprimir harmonia e estabilidade. Fonte: A Gênese – Allan Kardec - cap VI – item 10
  8. 8. Amor Radiação Ligação Força Aquece Vivifica Da alma ao poder divino Inexaurível Enriquece quem dá e quem recebe Fonte: O problema do ser, do destino e da dor – Leon Denis Princípio da vida universal, proporciona à alma, em suas manifestações mais elevadas e puras, a intensidade de radiação que aquece e vivifica tudo em volta de si; é por ele que ela se sente estreitamente ligada ao Poder Divino, foco ardente de toda a vida, de todo o amor. … Acima de tudo, Deus é amor. … O amor é uma força inexaurível, renova-se sem cessar e enriquece ao mesmo tempo aquele que dá e aquele que recebe. É pelo amor, sol das almas, que Deus mais eficazmente atua no mundo. Foco de toda a vida
  9. 9. Infravermelho ultravioleta Egoísmo Orgulho Altruísmo Humildade
  10. 10. Evolução Fonte: O problema do ser, do destino e da dor – Leon Denis Esplendores da luz e da liberdade Paixão Desejo carnal Por ele atrai para si todos os pobres seres retardados nos antros da paixão, os Espíritos cativos na matéria; eleva-os e arrasta-os na espiral da ascensão infinita para os esplendores da luz e da liberdade.
  11. 11. Deus não nos condena nem nos absolve. O amor universal está sempre pronto a soerguer-nos, instruir-nos, burilar- nos, elevar-nos, santificar-nos. Recolhemos da vida o que lhe damos nós Fonte: E a vida continua – Francisco Cândido Xavier pelo espírito André Luiz
  12. 12. “Mestre, qual o mandamento maior da lei?” - Jesus respondeu: “Amarás o Senhor teu Deus de todo o teu coração, de toda a tua alma e de todo o teu espírito; este o maior e o primeiro mandamento. E aqui tendes o segundo, semelhante a esse: Amarás o teu próximo, como a ti mesmo. - Toda a lei e os profetas se acham contidos nesses dois mandamentos.” (MATEUS, cap. XXII, vv. 34 a 40.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo - cap XI– Allan Kardec
  13. 13. Fazei aos homens tudo o que queirais que eles vos façam, pois é nisto que consistem a lei e os profetas. (Idem, cap. VII, v. 12.) Tratai todos os homens como quereríeis que eles vos tratassem. (LUCAS, cap. VI, v. 31.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo - cap XI– Allan Kardec
  14. 14. AMOR Deus próximosi mesmo Ninguém cuida daquilo que não ama e ninguém ama aquilo que não conhece Ética do cuidado Amar a Deus sobre todas as coisas e ao próximo como a si mesmo
  15. 15. Casal Ego Família SociedadeAmigos Religião Nação Humanidade Criação Deus Ora, qual o limite com relação ao próximo? Será a família, a seita, a nação? Não; é a Humanidade inteira. Fénelon. (Bordéus, 1861.)
  16. 16. Amai os vossos inimigos; fazei o bem aos que vos odeiam e orai pelos que vos perseguem e caluniam, a fim de serdes filhos do vosso Pai que está nos céus e que faz se levante o Sol para os bons e para os maus e que chova sobre os justos e os injustos. - Porque, se só amardes os que vos amam, qual será a vossa recompensa? Não procedem assim também os publicanos? Se apenas os vossos irmãos saudardes, que é o que com isso fazeis mais do que os outros? Não fazem outro tanto os pagãos?” (MATEUS, cap. V, vv. 43 a 47.) Amai os vossos inimigos, fazei bem a todos e auxiliai sem esperar coisa alguma. (LUCAS, cap. VI, vv. 32 a 36.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo – Allan Kardec - cap XII – item 1 e 2
  17. 17. A fim de avançar para a meta, tem a criatura que vencer os instintos, em proveito dos sentimentos. O Espírito precisa ser cultivado, como um campo. Compreendendo a lei de amor que liga todos os seres, buscareis nela os gozos suavíssimos da alma, prelúdios das alegrias celestes. Lázaro. (Paris, 1862.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo – Allan Kardec - cap XI – item 8
  18. 18. O amor é de essência divina e todos vós, do primeiro ao último, tendes, no fundo do coração, a centelha desse fogo sagrado. ... para praticardes a lei de amor, tal como Deus o entende, preciso se faz chegueis passo a passo a amar a todos os vossos irmãos indistintamente. A lei de amor constitui o primeiro e o mais importante preceito da vossa nova doutrina, porque é ela que um dia matará o egoísmo, qualquer que seja a forma sob que se apresente, dado que, além do egoísmo pessoal, há também o egoísmo de família, de casta, de nacionalidade. Fénelon. (Bordéus, 1861.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo - cap XI – item 9 – Allan Kardec
  19. 19. Esse gérmen se desenvolve e cresce com a moralidade e a inteligência e, embora comprimido amiúde pelo egoísmo, torna-se a fonte das santas e doces virtudes que geram as afeições sinceras e duráveis e ajudam a criatura a transpor o caminho escarpado e árido da existência humana. Não acrediteis na esterilidade e no endurecimento do coração humano; ao amor verdadeiro, ele, a seu mau grado, cede. É um ímã a que não lhe é possível resistir. O contacto desse amor vivifica e fecunda os germens que dele existem, em estado latente, nos vossos corações. Fénelon. (Bordéus, 1861.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo - cap XI – item 9 – Allan Kardec
  20. 20. Fonte: O problema do ser, do destino e da dor – Leon Denis Há em toda alma humana dois centros ou, melhor, duas esferas de ação e expressão. Uma delas, a exterior, manifesta a personalidade, o “eu”, com suas paixões, suas fraquezas, sua mobilidade, sua insuficiência. Enquanto ela for a reguladora de nosso proceder, teremos a vida inferior, semeada de provações e males. A outra, interna, profunda, imutável, é, ao mesmo tempo, a sede da consciência, a fonte da vida espiritual, o templo de Deus em nós. É somente quando esse centro de ação domina o outro, quando suas impulsões nos dirigem, que se revelam nossas potências ocultas e que o Espírito se afirma em seu brilho e beleza. É por ele que estamos em comunhão com “o Pai que habita em nós”, segundo as palavras do Cristo, com o Pai que é o foco de todo o amor, o princípio de todas as ações.
  21. 21. Método ? Consciente – ↑ do ego para o espírito • Eliminação de vícios • Aquisição de virtudes – ↓ do espírito para o ego • desenvolver e fortalecer o espírito para ele orientar o ego e a experiência material Inconsciente Cumpre não se esqueça de que é o Espírito quem ama e não o corpo, de sorte que, dissipada a ilusão material, o Espírito vê a realidade. LE Q.939
  22. 22. Evolução Esplendores da luz e da liberdade Paixão Desejo carnal 1 1 – Eu comigo mesmo 2 2 – Eu na relação com o outro 3 3 – Eu na familia e na sociedade Família 1 2 3 Amigos 1 2 3 Nação 1 2 3 Humanidade 1 2 3 Criação Divina
  23. 23. Inicialmente se expressa como instinto de reprodução nas fases primárias do processo de evolução. A partir daí, ei-lo em forma de libido que o conhecimento moral irá transformando em fraternidade, embora permaneça nas suas raízes para o mister sublime da procriação. Quando atinge o patamar da paixão superada e se alcandora de ternura, responde pelo bem estar e harmonia que tomam conta do ser. Enquanto se mantém como força de prazer e de interesse imediatista, é responsável por males incontáveis que afetam a saúde, e dá lugar a somatizações lamentáveis. Fonte: Segue em harmonia – cap 5 – Amor e saúde – Divaldo Franco pelo espírito Joana de Angelis
  24. 24. Plenitude Plenitude é se conhecer a vida celeste que é toda amor e participar dela Leon Denis Somente através do amor consegue o espírito a sua plenitude na vilegiatura carnal. Joana de Angelis Fonte: O problema do ser, do destino e da dor – Leon Denis e Segue em harmonia – Joana de Angelis por Divaldo Franco
  25. 25. ... a caridade, a humildade, a paciência, o devotamento, a abnegação, a resignação e o sacrifício, virtudes todas filhas do amor. Fénelon. (Bordéus, 1861.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo - cap XI – item 9 – Allan Kardec
  26. 26. Amor Dedicação Bondade Gentileza Compaixão Afeto Compreensão Perdão Gratidão Generosidade Caridade Alegria Harmonia Renúncia Fraternidade Simpatia Sacrifício Aceitação Atenção Otimismo Desapego Contemplação Paciência Tolerância Ternura
  27. 27. Ódio Desinteresse Maldade Brutalidade Insensibilidade Hostilidade Incompreensão Condenação Ingratidão Avareza Egoísmo Tristeza Desarmonia Indiferença Brutalidade Antipatia Revolta Repúdio Dispersão Pessimismo Apego Desprezo Impaciência Intolerância Agressividade
  28. 28. AMOR João de Brito O Amor, sublime impulso de Deus, é a energia que move os mundos: Tudo cria, tudo transforma, tudo eleva. Palpita em todas as criaturas. Alimenta todas as ações. *** O ódio é o Amor que se envenena. A paixão é o Amor que se incendeia. O egoísmo é o Amor que se concentra em si mesmo. O ciúme é o Amor que se dilacera. A revolta é o Amor que se transvia. O orgulho é o Amor que enlouquece. A discórdia é o Amor que divide. A vaidade é o Amor que ilude. A avareza é o Amor que se encarcera. O vício é o Amor que se embrutece. A crueldade é o Amor que tiraniza. O fanatismo é o Amor que petrifica. Fonte: Falando a terra – Chico Xavier
  29. 29. A fraternidade é o Amor que se expande. A bondade é o Amor que se desenvolve. O carinho é o Amor que se enflora. A dedicação é o Amor que se estende. O trabalho digno é o Amor que aprimora. A experiência é o Amor que amadurece. A renúncia é o Amor que se ilumina. O sacrifício é o Amor que se santifica. O Amor é o clima do Universo. *** É a religião da vida, a base do estímulo e a força da Criação. Ao seu influxo, as vidas se agrupam, sublimando-se para a imortalidade. Nesse ou naquele recanto isolado, quando se lhe retire a influência, reina sempre o caos. Com ele, tudo se aclara. Longe dele, a sombra se coagula e prevalece. Em suma, o bem é o Amor que se desdobra, em busca da Perfeição no Infinito, segundo os Propósitos Divinos; e o mal é, simplesmente, o Amor fora da Lei. Fonte: Falando a terra – Chico Xavier
  30. 30. A vida sem amor Inteligência sem amor, te faz perverso. Justiça sem amor, te faz implacável. Diplomacia sem amor, te faz hipócrita. Êxito sem amor, te faz arrogante. Riqueza sem amor, te faz avaro. Docilidade sem amor, te faz servil. Pobreza sem amor, te faz orgulhoso. Beleza sem amor, te faz ridículo. Autoridade sem amor, te faz tirano. Trabalho sem amor, te faz escravo. Simplicidade sem amor, te deprecia. Tragédia sem amor, se faz tristeza. Fé sem amor, te faz fanático. A cruz sem amor, se faz tortura. A vida sem amor......não faz sentido.
  31. 31. 388. Os encontros, que costumam dar-se, de algumas pessoas e que comumente se atribuem ao acaso, não serão efeito de uma certa relação de simpatia? “Entre os seres pensantes há ligação que ainda não conheceis. O magnetismo é o piloto desta ciência, que mais tarde compreendereis melhor.” Fonte: O Livro dos Espíritos – Allan Kardec – Segunda Parte – cap VII – Questão 388
  32. 32. Cultivai essa árvore da vida, cujos frutos dão a vida eterna. Aquele que a plantou vos concita a tratá-la com amor, que ainda a vereis dar com abundância seus frutos divinos. Simeão. (Bordéus, 1863.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo – Allan Kardec - cap XVIII – item 16
  33. 33. “Não esqueçais nunca que o Espírito, qualquer que seja o grau de seu adiantamento, sua situação como encarnado, ou na erraticidade, está sempre colocado entre um superior, que o guia e aperfeiçoa, e um inferior, para com o qual tem que cumprir esses mesmos deveres. Sede, pois, caridosos, praticando, não só a caridade que vos faz dar friamente o óbolo que tirais do bolso ao que vo-lo ousa pedir, mas a que vos leve ao encontro das misérias ocultas. Sede indulgentes com os defeitos dos vossos semelhantes. Em vez de votardes desprezo à ignorância e ao vício, instruí os ignorantes e moralizai os viciados. Sede brandos e benevolentes para com tudo o que vos seja inferior. Sede-o para com os seres mais ínfimos da criação e tereis obedecido à lei de Deus.” SÃO VICENTE DE PAULO Fonte: O Livro dos Espíritos – Terceira Parte – cap XI – Questão 888 – Allan Kardec
  34. 34. Desse gozo está excluído o egoísta. A Natureza deu ao homem a necessidade de amar e de ser amado. Um dos maiores gozos que lhe são concedidos na Terra é o de encontrar corações que com o seu simpatizem. Dá-lhe ela, assim, as primícias da felicidade que o aguarda no mundo dos Espíritos perfeitos, onde tudo é amor e benignidade. Fonte: O Livro dos Espíritos – Terceira Parte – cap XI – Questão 938 – Allan Kardec
  35. 35. Amar, no sentido profundo do termo, é o homem ser leal, probo, consciencioso, para fazer aos outros o que queira que estes lhe façam; é procurar em torno de si o sentido íntimo de todas as dores que acabrunham seus irmãos, para suavizá-las; é considerar como sua a grande família humana, porque essa família todos a encontrareis, dentro de certo período, em mundos mais adiantados; e os Espíritos que a compõem são, como vós, filhos de Deus, destinados a se elevarem ao infinito. Sanson, ex-membro da Sociedade Espírita de Paris. (1863.) Fonte: O evangelho segundo o espiritismo - cap XI – item 10 – Allan Kardec
  36. 36. Fonte: Segue em Harmonia – Divaldo Franco pelo espírito de Joana de Angelis e comentários de Suely Caldas Schubert Amor é o sentimento Amar é o sentimento em ação
  37. 37. Ressonância estado de um sistema que vibra em frequência própria, com amplitude acentuadamente maior, como resultado de estímulos externos que possuem a mesma frequência de vibração..
  38. 38. VINCULOSESPIRITUAIS DESTRUTIVOS ENERGIA - FREQÜÊNCIA PADRÃO VIBRATÓRIO POSSESSÃO OBSESSÃO SUBJUGAÇÃO INTUIÇÃO INSPIRAÇÃO PERTURBAÇÃO INFLUENCIAÇÃO COMPANHIASESPIRITUAIS ESPÍRITOS ZOMBETEIROS ESPÍRITOS BRINCALHÕES ESPÍRITOS MAUS ESPÍRITOS SÉRIOS ESPÍRITOS PUROS ESPÍRITOS SÁBIOS ENTUSIASMO SENTIMENTO ÓDIO RANCOR VINGANÇA PERDÃO COMPAIXÃO MÁGOA AMOR Fonte: Eduardo Manoel Araujo – palestras em casas espíritas AMIGOSESPIRITUAIS APOIANDO
  39. 39. Escuridão e Luz • O que é a escuridão hoje? • Existe a escuridão? • Ou ela é a ausência da Luz? • Falar sobre a escuridão acaba com ela? • Falar sobre a luz acaba com a escuridão? • O que é preciso?
  40. 40. Escuridão e Luz • O que é a escuridão hoje? • Existe a escuridão? • Ou ela é a ausência da Luz? • Falar sobre a escuridão acaba com ela? • Falar sobre a luz acaba com a escuridão? • O que é preciso? • Acender a luz -> Brilhe a vossa luz!
  41. 41. Armadilha Mêdo Alimenta a escuridão Falta de confiança em Deus Visão material mais restrita Atração de companhias espirituais Perturbações Isolamento A menos que … coloquemos luz sobre nossos medos
  42. 42. Possibilidade Amor Alimenta a luz Confiança em Deus com prudência Harmonia com a criação divina Visão espiritual mais abrangente Atração de companhias espirituais Inspirações Percepção das múltiplas possibilidades Paz
  43. 43. Amor Gratidão Ódio Fonte: Pesquisas do cientista Massaru Emoto
  44. 44. O amor estimula a produção de endorfinas, de leucinas, de imunoglobulinas e outras substâncias geradoras de saúde, enquanto que as irradiações que se lhe opõem produzem reações semelhantes a descargas de eletrons destrutivos que perturbam o equilíbrio psicofísico e propiciam campo para a instalação de doenças, contágios de micróbios nefastos … … vibriões energéticos que desarmonizam a mitose celular e as neurocomunicações Fonte: Segue em harmonia – cap 5 – Amor e saúde – Divaldo Franco pelo espírito Joana de Angelis Amor ou dor ?
  45. 45. Brilhe a vossa luz! Este meu pensamento … Esta minha fala … Este meu sentimento … Esta minha escolha … Esta minha atitude … Acende uma luz ou alimenta a escuridão? Que companhias espirituais atrai? É uma armadilha ou possibilidade de co-criação?
  46. 46. Empenhemo-nos, encarnados e desencarnados, para atender o doce e suave chamado de Jesus para que lhe sigamos as pegadas. Não tegiversemos, não nos enganemos nem enganemos a ninguém. O sentido profundo da vida é o amor. Sejamos nós aqueles que amamos sem qualquer interrogação, que logremos colocar Jesus no ádito do nosso coração para que a Sua seja a nossa voz, os Seus sejam os nossos atos. Alimentai-vos de luz para que nenhuma sombra permaneça em vosso amanhecer. Bezzerra de Menezes
  47. 47. Gratidão pela oportunidade!

×