Módulo de Robótica Los Sensores en los robots Un robot interactúa directamente con el entorno, de forma que su funcionamie...
 Un Sensor analógico, como por ejemplo una Fotorresistencia (estos componentes miden intensidad de luz), puede ser cablea...
 Medidores de distancia por haz infrarrojo Sensores de temperatura  Termistores y Termorresistencias Descripción Imagen ...
Pulsador El pulsador también se llama sensor de contacto. Al accionar el botón rojo se conmuta mecánicamente el interrupto...
Sensor óptico de colores Los sensores de colores se emplean mayormente en la técnica de automatización. En este caso p.ej....
Modulos de sensores

Modulos de sensores

  1. 1. Módulo de Robótica Los Sensores en los robots Un robot interactúa directamente con el entorno, de forma que su funcionamiento está condicionado a una adaptación constante a dicho entorno. El robot consigue esta adaptación por medio de la percepción de objetos, obstáculos y situaciones, de una forma similar a como lo hace una persona o un animal. Hoy en día existen sensores que miden todo tipo de señales físicas. Incluso, para una misma señal física, existen varios procedimientos de medida y detección. Cada sensor tiene que cumplir su función específica y, para ello, se le exige que cumpla una serie de características:  Exactitud y precisión. La precisión y exactitud han de ser las máximas posibles dentro de las especificaciones de funcionamiento en un robot. A modo de ejemplo, si un robot ha de colocar un objeto sobre una mesa grande, sin importar la posición del objeto en la mesa, no se requiere que el brazo del robot ajuste con gran precisión la posición. Pero si ha de situar un tornillo sobre una tuerca, para realizar la unión roscada entre ambos objetos se necesitará que el brazo del robot que dispone de la herramienta portatornillos tenga una precisión muy elevada en sus movimientos.  Rango. Es el intervalo en que el sensor es capaz de detectar variaciones de una magnitud. Una condición indispensable del sensor es que este ha de proporcionar un rango de medidas superior a los valores máximo y mínimo que pudiera alcanzar el robot en cualquier momento.  Respuesta. Se denomina respuesta de un sensor al tiempo que tarda en proporcionar una señal tras realizar una medida. Por lo general, para que un sensor sea útil ha de tener una respuesta lo suficientemente rápida para detectar cambios en la variable física de entrada. De forma similar a los seres vivos, los sensores facilitan la información necesaria para que los robots interpreten el mundo real. Todo robot debe tener al menos un sensor con el que interactuar. La mayoría de los sistemas robóticos incluyen al menos sensores de obstáculos (bumpers) y algún sensor de guiado por infrarrojos o ultrasonidos. Los sensores avanzados, además de detectar algo, son capaces de reportar una medida de lo detectado, como puede ser un sensor de temperatura, o un medidor de distancias ultrasónico por ejemplo. En general, la mayoría de los sensores pueden ser divididos en dos grandes grupos: 1. Sensores analógicos 2. Sensores Digitales  Un sensor analógico es aquel que puede entregar una salida variable dentro de un determinado rango
  2. 2.  Un Sensor analógico, como por ejemplo una Fotorresistencia (estos componentes miden intensidad de luz), puede ser cableado en un circuito que pueda interpretar sus variaciones y entregar una salida variable con valores entre 0 y 5 volts. Un sensor digital es aquel que entrega una salida del tipo discreta, es decir, que el sensor posee una salida que varía dentro de un determinado rango de valores, pero a diferencia de los sensores analógicos, esta señal varía de a pequeños pasos pre-establecidos. Por ejemplo consideremos un botón pulsador, el cual es uno de los sensores más básicos. Posee una salida discreta de tan solo dos valores, estos pueden ser abierto o cerrado. Los sensores discretos más comúnmente usados en robótica entregan una salida del tipo binaria las cuales poseen dos estados posibles (0 y 1). De aquí en adelante asumiremos que una salida digital es una salida del tipo binaria. La distinción entre analógico y digital es muy importante a la hora de tomar la decisión para determinar que sensores se usarán. Esta decisión depende en gran medida de la capacidad y características de la controladora que se usará. Detalles sobre los sensores para robots Existe una amplia variedad de dispositivos diseñados para percibir la información externa de una magnitud física y transformarla en un valor electrónico que sea posible introducir al circuito de control, de modo que el robot sea capaz de cuantificarla y reaccionar en consecuencia. Un sensor consta de algún elemento sensible a una magnitud física —como por ejemplo la intensidad o color de la luz, temperatura, presión, magnetismo, humedad— y debe ser capaz, por su propias características, o por medio de dispositivos intermedios, de transformar esa magnitud física en un cambio eléctrico que se pueda alimentar en un circuito que la utilice directamente, o sino en una etapa previa que la condicione (amplificando, filtrando, etc.), para que finalmente se la pueda utilizar para el control del robot. Magnitudes físicas que es necesario medir para que un robot tenga algún conocimiento del entorno:  Luz (con su gama de espectro: visible, infrarroja, ultravioleta)  Sonido y ultrasonido  Gravedad (inclinación, posición)  Temperatura y Humedad  Proximidad y Distancia Diversos tipos de captadores o sensores: Sensores de luz  Fotorresistores (resistores variables por la incidencia de la luz)  Fotoceldas o celdas fotovoltaicas  Fototransistores Sensores para medición de distancia  Medidores de distancia ultrasónicos
  3. 3.  Medidores de distancia por haz infrarrojo Sensores de temperatura  Termistores y Termorresistencias Descripción Imagen Actuadores: Se denominan actuadores a todos los elementos que pueden ejecutar una sola acción. Esto significa que cuando se les conecta a una fuente eléctrica, de alguna forma se toman “activos”. En la mayoría de los casos, esto se puede ver directamente. El motor gira, una lámpara se enciende etc. Motores codificadores Como accionamiento para nuestros robots empleamos dos motores codificadores contenidos en el kit de construcción. A primera vista son motores eléctricos normales. Tensión de 9 Voltios y un consumo de corriente se máximo 0,5 Amperios. Motor XS El motor XS es un motor eléctrico, que es tan largo y tan alto como un elemento fischertechnik. Además es sumamente ligero. De este modo lo puedes montar en lugares, en los cuales no hay lugar para los motores grandes. Tensión de alimentación de 9 Voltios y un consumo de corriente de máximo 0,3 Amperios. Bombilla Dos bombillas incandescentes están contenidas en el kit de construcción. Esta pueden ser empleadas de forma muy versátil, por ejemplo como luces de señalización en un semáforo, o también como luz intermitente en un robot. Tensión de 9 Volt y consumen aprox. 0,1 Amperios de corriente. Lámpara de lente En esta lámpara se ha incorporado una lente, que reune la luz en un haz. Presenta un aspecto similar a una bombilla globular. Tienes que cuidar, que no las confundas. Para una mejor diferenciación el zócalo enchufable de esta lámpara es de color gris, mientras que la bombilla globular posee un zócalo blanco. Necesitas la lámpara de lente para montar una barrera de luz. Tensión de 9 Voltios y consumen aprox. 0,15 Amperios de corriente. Fototransistor Se define el fototransistor también como "sensor de luminosidad". Este es un "sensor", que reacciona ante la luminosidad. Atención: En la conexión del fototransistor al suministro de corriente deben observar la correcta polaridad. El polo positivo debe ser conectado a la marcación roja en el fototransistor. Sensor de pista El sensor de pista infrarrojo es un sensor infrarrojo digital para reconocimiento de una pista negra sobre un sustrato blanco a una distancia de 5 - 30 mm. Está constituido de dos elementos de transmisión y dos de recepción. Tensión de 9 Voltios (polo positivo y negativo) en el ROBO TX Controller.
  4. 4. Pulsador El pulsador también se llama sensor de contacto. Al accionar el botón rojo se conmuta mecánicamente el interruptor, fluye corriente entre los contactos 1 (contacto central) y 3. Simultáneamente se interrumpe el contacto entre las conexiones 1 y 2. De este modo puedes emplear el pulsador de dos modos diferentes: Como "cierre": Se conectan los contactos 1 y 3. Pulsador oprimido: fluye corriente. Pulsador no oprimido: no fluye ninguna corriente Como "ruptor": Se conectan los contactos 1 y 2. Pulsador oprimido: no fluye ninguna corriente Pulsador no oprimido: fluye corriente. Sensor de calor (NTC) Con este elemento se trata de un sensor de calor, con los que se pueden medir temperaturas. A 20°C. Resistor NTC (resistor de coeficiente negativo de temperatura) En este caso se trata de un componente, con el que puedes medir diferentes temperaturas. Se habla también de un sensor de calor. Con aprox. 20 grados el resistor NTC tiene un valor de 1,5 kOhm. Si se incrementa la temperatura, desciende el valor de resistencia. Esta información se encuentra disponible en ROBO Pro como valor numérico. Fotoresistor Un sensor de luminosidad analógico reacciona a la luz diurna y modifica a la vez su valor de resistencia. Esta es un indicador para la luminosidad de la luz. Sensor de distancia por ultrasonido Un sensor de distancia en un componente técnico, que está en condiciones de medir la distancia entre si mismo y un objeto. Los sensores de distancia trabajan con luz, rayos infrarrojos, ondas radioeléctricas, o ultrasonido y emplean diferentes métodos de medición. El sonido de propaga como onda. Un eco se refleja a la fuente de ultrasonido, la cual se atrapa como señal y de evalúa. La diferencia de tiempo entre la emisión y la recepción de la señal brinda un detalle sobre la distancia entre el obstáculo y el sensor. El alcance del sensor es de hasta 4 m.
  5. 5. Sensor óptico de colores Los sensores de colores se emplean mayormente en la técnica de automatización. En este caso p.ej. se debe controlar el color o una impresión a color, para estar seguro que se monta el componente correcto. El sensor de colores fischertechnik emite luz roja, que se refleja con intensidad diferenciada de las diversas superficies de color. La cantidad de luz reflejada se mide a través de un fototransistor y se emite como un valor de tensión entre 0 V y 10 V.

