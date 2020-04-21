Successfully reported this slideshow.
AGENDA WHOAMI - OWASP - OWASPX - Q/A
whoami
WHOAMI A strategy consultant specializing in cybersecurity who has over ten years of combined knowledge and expertise obta...
owasp
OWASP The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) is a non- profit foundation which aims to improve software securit...
owaspx
OWASPX A result of a survey conducted by the foundation in 2017. The aim of which was to identify most common security def...
OWASPX INJECTION - BROKEN AUTHENTICATION - SENSITIVE DATA EXPOSURE - XXE - BROKEN ACCESS CONTROL - SECURITY MISCONFIGURATI...
INJECTION
INJECTION A group of technologies including methods and techniques that enable a threat actor to execute an unauthorized c...
BROKEN AUTHENTICATION
BROKEN AUTHENTICATION A deficiency in employed authentication mechanism limiting its ability to fulfill its designated fun...
SENSITIVE DATA EXPOSURE
SENSITIVE DATA EXPOSURE A deficiency in information security resulting in confidentiality, integrity, and/or availability ...
XXE XML EXTERNAL ENTITIES
XXE A specific injection variant targeting XML parser with an aim to facilitate an unauthorized computation. A threat acto...
SECURITY MISCONFIGURATION
SECURITY MISCONFIGURATION A condition or a set of conditions serving as an enabling factor(s) for threat vector execution....
XSS CROSS-SITE SCRIPTING
XSS A specific injection variant targeting JavaScript interpreter with an aim to facilitate an unauthorized computation. I...
INSECURE DESERIALIZATION
INSECURE DESERIALIZATION Also an injection variant enabling a threat actor to perform unauthorized computation using the t...
COMPONENTS WITH KNOWN VULNERABILITIES
COMPONENTS WITH KNOWN VULNERABILITIES A target application employing out-of-date components within its operational environ...
INSUFFICIENT LOGGING & MONITORING
INSUFFICIENT LOGGING & MONITORING A set of mechanisms enabling a rapid and timely response, given a security incident. It ...
Q/a
OWASP X
OWASP X

